FPL Gameweek 20 Wildcard: Best draft + pros/cons of using now

1 January 2026 65 comments
Gameweek 20 has arrived, bringing with it renewed access to all four chips. Everyone now has a Wildcard, a Free Hit, a Bench Boost and a Triple Captain to use between now and May.

While many will keep the Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain for the Blank/Double Gameweeks ahead, the Wildcard can be more of a ‘needs must’ chip.

If you’ve got a squad littered with red flags and non-starters, and have no free transfers remaining, the Wildcard can address all of that in one fell swoop.

So, we ask whether now is the right time to activate it or if holding it for later makes more sense. We’ll also run through a couple of draft ideas.

WHY WILDCARD NOW?

INCREASE TEAM VALUE

FPL notes: “Brilliant” Rogers, Villa injuries + Bowen threat

Price changes could play a major role in driving Wildcard interest – although there are only two more nights of rises/falls before Gameweek 20.

The extra free transfers handed out to help managers navigate AFCON have increased activity in the market, leading to sharper rises and falls.

As a result, team value has become even more important than usual.

DOWNGRADE RAYA?

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

Goalkeeper moves often sit low on the priority list for FPL managers. Even experienced bosses rarely switch out their goalkeepers, preferring to focus their transfers elsewhere. You’re probably not going to use a transfer selling David Raya (£6.0m) – but you might ship him out on a Wildcard.

Yes, he’s a rotation-proof route into the league’s best defence. But he rarely gets save/bonus points, while the likes of Jurriën Timber (£6.4m) and Gabriel (£6.4m) deliver attacking returns and/or DefCon points. Raya averages 4.2 points per start; Gabriel is up at 8.0!

Three goalkeepers have a better points-per-match average than the Spaniard, indeed.

That contrast may encourage some managers to downgrade in goal and redistribute funds across the squad, even if it’s to an Arsenal defensive double-up with Gabriel and Timber.

GABRIEL’S RETURN

FPL Gameweek 7: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Speaking of whom, Gabriel’s return from injury also puts him firmly back on the radar.

The Brazilian marked his comeback with a goal, a clean sheet, and maximum bonus points, just underscoring what an appealing option he is ahead of a favourable run of fixtures.

INJURIES

­­­FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Thiago, Keane + Longstaff 2

In midfield, Declan Rice’s (£7.2m) knee injury adds another complication. Replacing him, if needs be, may not be straightforward and could force managers into two or even three transfers to rebalance their sides.

Injuries elsewhere continue to drive Wildcard discussions. Michael Keane’s (£4.8m) recent setback has frustrated many, especially with Everton about to enter a kind fixture run. David Moyes is giving us little on his recovery time. Given his price point, upgrading Keane to James Tarkowski (£5.6m) may require further reshuffling, adding to the appeal of activating a Wildcard.

DEFENSIVE RESHUFFLE

FPL notes: Andersen injury update + DefCon for Saka! 4

Other defensive options continue to frustrate managers, particularly around the Keane price bracket.

An injury to Chris Richards (£4.5m) and an unfavourable run of fixtures for Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) mean many squads may require multiple changes at the back.

FAVOURABLE FIXTURE SWINGS

Chelsea v Arsenal team news: No Saliba or Trossard, Palmer sub

Few expected Aston Villa to sustain their recent form, but Unai Emery’s side won ten matches in a row before Gameweek 19. With favourable fixtures ahead, this could be the right moment to invest. Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) stands out after back-to-back 15-point hauls and is likely to draw significant interest.

Chelsea options may also begin to feature more prominently. After a tough fixture against Manchester City, the Blues face Fulham, Brentford, and out-of-form sides, including Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Burnley. That run should push players like Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Enzo Fernández (£6.4m) back onto managers’ radars, although the departure of Enzo Maresca leaves a few questions to be asked.

Newcastle assets could become viable again, with upcoming matches against a tiring Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. As budget defenders face tougher fixtures and injury issues, moves towards players like Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) appear to be gaining traction. Increased minutes also point towards Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) being a viable selection, particularly with penalty-taking duty.

SEMENYO’S MOVE

FPL notes: Palmer + Enzo score, Semenyo lends a hand, + Caicedo ban 5

Antoine Semenyo’s (£7.7m) potential move to Manchester City could also drive managers into hitting the button. There is no telling how the Ghanian would fit into Pep Guardiola’s side, and even if he stayed at Bournemouth, upcoming fixtures don’t seem kind enough for his potential.

WHY SAVE THE WILDCARD?

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks: How the FA Cup + EFL Cup will have a say 1

Unlike the opening months of the season, Blank and Double Gameweeks now look almost certain between now and May.

Many FPL managers prefer to hold their chips for these periods, using them to squeeze out the maximum points available.

We mentioned in the introduction that the Wildcard is perhaps less of a Blank/Double Gameweek chip than the others. However, it can still be deployed in conjunction with another chip strategy.

For instance, a Wildcard can be used to set up a Bench Boost (ie making sure you’ve got 15 starters) or played immediately after one (taking the funds out of your bench and into the starting XI).

How well will you be able to navigate the blanks/doubles ahead without one?

CHELSEA MANAGERIAL CHANGE

FPL notes: Raul injury, £4.5m King goal + Maresca slams Delap

Chelsea parted with Enzo Maresca on Thursday, so there’s a great deal of uncertainty not just over who comes in but which players the new man will favour.

After 18 months of studying Maresca, there were a lot of ‘knowns’. Will these still be the cases under the new boss?

For instance, Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) has started every league match he’s been available for this season. Will he still be favoured by the incoming boss?

We address more questions here.

TRANSFER MARKET ACTIVE + AFCON RETURNS

Fantasy Football Scout yearly memberships extended to the end of the season

Who knows what squads will look like in a month’s time? The transfer window swung open on New Year’s Day, with clubs able to wheel and deal for the next month.

A player who looks secure for starts now may not be so nailed come February 2, by which point their club may have signed a positional rival.

Is it worth seeing out this next month before committing?

We’ve also got 30+ players returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by Gameweek 22/23. Does Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) still have a part to play at Liverpool?

GAMEWEEK 20 WILDCARD DRAFT

We’ve moved quickly on Gabriel’s return, downgrading Raya in favour of Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m). The extra funds also allow a move for John Victor (£4.0m), who continues to start for Nottingham Forest.

Keane’s injury pushes Tarkowski firmly into consideration. He joins Thiaw and Brentford’s Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) as solid defensive options. At the budget end, Ayden Heaven (£3.9m) remains an appealing short-term pick due to his price and continued minutes for Manchester United. Even if he loses his place, he’s our low-cost fifth defender.

In midfield, we keep assets like Matheus Cunha (£8.2m), who offers flexibility and can be downgraded later when fixtures become less favourable. One plan here would be to move him down to a cheaper midfielder in Gameweek 22, upgrading Thiaw to Timber.

Saka and Foden both make the cut, alongside Enzo and Rogers, who benefit from an appealing run of fixtures. Enzo is a risk, of course, as we’re yet to see how a new manager will use him.

Up front, Bowen partners Haaland to complete the draft.

This is harnessing a lot of team value so, for those on more of a budget, Foden could perhaps become Rayan Cherki (£6.7m).

ALTERNATIVE DRAFT

This draft brings forward that planned Gameweek 22 change, ergo double Arsenal defence.

However, we’ve also been able to keep Cunha for the next two favourable fixtures by making the aforementioned Foden to Cherki swap.

In both drafts, Saka and Enzo could perhaps be swapped for Palmer and Rice, depending on team value – either now or further down the line. That is, of course, reliant on Rice recovering from injury.

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Get Gab now (would need a -4) or roll with this lot? Wolte should start v Palace but I need to lose him after that.

    Raya
    Timber - Andersen - Dorgu
    Foden - Cunha - BrunoG - Szob
    Haaland - Ekitike - Wolte

    Dubravka - Rice - Chalobah - Gudmund

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      I took a -8 to get him this week. So I can’t say no.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A -8 would sort a few problems for me. Raya, Andersen & Wolte to Pickford, Gabriel & DCL - players I want long term. I can myself doing two -4s and in the next 3 GWs and so maybe I should just do a -8 now and attack Everton fixtures plus DCL v Liverpool

        Open Controls
  2. Shardlow
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is Frimpong nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        24 mins ago

        Conor Bradley says hello

        Open Controls
        1. mrtapio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          They both starts

          Open Controls
      • Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not at rb but at rw Fringpong he is probably first choice now

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Wirtz(C), my first captain of the new year. Big Forqin day. Make or break & all that stuff.

      Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      That’s a very poor looking WC draft.

      Open Controls
      1. Warblers
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly. Especially after being gifted five transfers a couple weeks ago, these drafts seem like hastily crafted template fodder just to fill an article.

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Expert noob

        Open Controls
    4. Abaddon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Rice and VVD to Bruno G and Gabriel -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Def VVD to Gab. Who is on your bench to replace Rice if he's still out?

        Open Controls
        1. Abaddon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kdh, guiu and andersen

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            just now

            So just Andersen who is likely to concede to Liverpool. I'd wait for Rice news unless you get priced out before the deadline

            Open Controls
        2. Abaddon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          And have timber and saka

          Open Controls
    5. SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      What should I do...

      A) Minteh > Garner
      B) Keane > Van de Ven
      C) Roll & play Andersen (with no bench at all)

      Raya
      Timber, Lacroix, Gudmundsson
      Saka, Foden, Cunha, BrunoG, Minteh*
      Haaland, Eketike

      (Dubravka, Andersen, Keane*, Guiu)

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    6. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Could do with a magic wand to help pick the captain every week-never call it right.

      Open Controls
    7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Semenyo to Rogers an obvious move or should I consider Cherki, or anyone else at that price point?

      Open Controls
    8. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Kerkez dropped... monumental advantage swing to Liverpool

      Open Controls
    9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      DCL fail

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not a bad buy now against that Man Utd defence

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          This, still on for 7 in 7

          Open Controls
        2. MJF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Aye.

          Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Keeping him FRESH so he can get medieval on Utd’s arse

        Open Controls
    10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      LFG Frimpong!

      Open Controls
    11. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Frimpong, Wirtz, Ekitike.

      Leeds United XI: Perri, Justin, Gudmundsson, Struijk, Bornauw, Bijol, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Nmecha.

      Crystal Palace XI: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Lerma, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny, Pino, Mateta.

      Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Raul.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Frimpong OOP delicious stuff!

        Open Controls
      2. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      3. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        No DCL?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          just now

          DCL benched, they have Man Utd on Sunday and Newcastle next Wednesday

          Open Controls
      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        No DCL bodes great for that Liverpool CS!

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          In team or bench?
          Ex eve guy would of been up for this with his form

          Open Controls
        2. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Hopefully!

          Open Controls
        3. Pompel
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I've benched VVD, so I guess Liverpool cs is a given

          Open Controls
      5. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Where fck is DCL? First time he’s coming off my bench 😡

        Open Controls
      6. Halftime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nice, Stach coming off my bench.

        Open Controls
    12. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Minteh to kudus after tonight’s games?

      Kudus sun bourn w/ham Burnley

      Not most exiting pick, not much else around for price

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Think it’s worth going cheaper and upgrade elsewehere

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Already got Stach , got 6.2, can downgrade a def to get bit more funds

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Rogers a stretch too far?

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Would need another mill mate,

              2ft , Vvd lacroix would be cash cow, still not enough

              Cheers

              Open Controls
    13. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      4.3m mid Devenny starting in an attacking position for Palace is a short term thing I guess?

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Without Sarr, yes

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        They are buying Brennan Johnson so yes, hes not going to start again anytime soon

        Open Controls
      3. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Devenny is a good utility player but yes just covering for Sarr at the moment until he is back/or if we sign Brennan Johnson

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Brennan is very interesting potentially

          Open Controls
    14. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I see no reason to buy Thiaw... I've owned for 6 weeks, no clean sheets despite playing Burnley twice. Will be shifting him at the next opportunity

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Out for GW23 to a Chelsea defender (maybe, hopefully)

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wouldn’t. The team was in a bad patch of form but could be turning a corner now and good fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Realistically it will be as soon as muñoz is fit

          Open Controls
      3. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Funnily enough I was just looking at them and Villa for Richards replacements and I was surprised there has been no clean for Newcastle since GW7. Their defenders feel a little bit pricey for what they offer so might just go with Konsa but all much a muchness down there

        Open Controls
    15. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      My NY wish is for the new Chelsea manager to be a huge fan of Mark Guiu

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        They've screwed the lad over this season. He either gets minutes at Chelsea or he goes back to Sunderland but he can't play for anyone else.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          My wish is completely self centered as a Guiu owner

          Open Controls
    16. Joyce1998
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Frimpong on the wing, expect some goals

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sta(c)h

        Open Controls
    17. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks like Wirtz on pens. Just need Frimpong to dive as far as he could when kicked in the box

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Szobo took the last one didn't he?

        Open Controls
    18. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL off the bench to cause some havoc?

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I wonder if this is the beginning of the end for him. You wouldn't bench him the form he's in unless his body is breaking again

        Open Controls
    19. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      How many minutes in will VVD lose CS? will he allow us the pain of seeing his 6 points before losing them again?

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        "it could be today, grandma"

        Open Controls
      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think they might clean today. Didn't think it before the game but that Leeds lineup is a bit waving the white flag to me. Saving themselves for the big home game at the weekend perhaps. Can see a Liverpool drubbing coming

        Open Controls

