FPL Gameweek 20 Wildcard: Best draft + pros/cons of using now

Gameweek 20 has arrived, bringing with it renewed access to all four chips. Everyone now has a Wildcard, a Free Hit, a Bench Boost and a Triple Captain to use between now and May.

While many will keep the Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain for the Blank/Double Gameweeks ahead, the Wildcard can be more of a ‘needs must’ chip.

If you’ve got a squad littered with red flags and non-starters, and have no free transfers remaining, the Wildcard can address all of that in one fell swoop.

So, we ask whether now is the right time to activate it or if holding it for later makes more sense. We’ll also run through a couple of draft ideas.

WHY WILDCARD NOW?

INCREASE TEAM VALUE

Price changes could play a major role in driving Wildcard interest – although there are only two more nights of rises/falls before Gameweek 20.

The extra free transfers handed out to help managers navigate AFCON have increased activity in the market, leading to sharper rises and falls.

As a result, team value has become even more important than usual.

DOWNGRADE RAYA?

Goalkeeper moves often sit low on the priority list for FPL managers. Even experienced bosses rarely switch out their goalkeepers, preferring to focus their transfers elsewhere. You’re probably not going to use a transfer selling David Raya (£6.0m) – but you might ship him out on a Wildcard.

Yes, he’s a rotation-proof route into the league’s best defence. But he rarely gets save/bonus points, while the likes of Jurriën Timber (£6.4m) and Gabriel (£6.4m) deliver attacking returns and/or DefCon points. Raya averages 4.2 points per start; Gabriel is up at 8.0!

Three goalkeepers have a better points-per-match average than the Spaniard, indeed.

That contrast may encourage some managers to downgrade in goal and redistribute funds across the squad, even if it’s to an Arsenal defensive double-up with Gabriel and Timber.

GABRIEL’S RETURN

Speaking of whom, Gabriel’s return from injury also puts him firmly back on the radar.

The Brazilian marked his comeback with a goal, a clean sheet, and maximum bonus points, just underscoring what an appealing option he is ahead of a favourable run of fixtures.

INJURIES

In midfield, Declan Rice’s (£7.2m) knee injury adds another complication. Replacing him, if needs be, may not be straightforward and could force managers into two or even three transfers to rebalance their sides.

Injuries elsewhere continue to drive Wildcard discussions. Michael Keane’s (£4.8m) recent setback has frustrated many, especially with Everton about to enter a kind fixture run. David Moyes is giving us little on his recovery time. Given his price point, upgrading Keane to James Tarkowski (£5.6m) may require further reshuffling, adding to the appeal of activating a Wildcard.

DEFENSIVE RESHUFFLE

Other defensive options continue to frustrate managers, particularly around the Keane price bracket.

An injury to Chris Richards (£4.5m) and an unfavourable run of fixtures for Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) mean many squads may require multiple changes at the back.

FAVOURABLE FIXTURE SWINGS

Few expected Aston Villa to sustain their recent form, but Unai Emery’s side won ten matches in a row before Gameweek 19. With favourable fixtures ahead, this could be the right moment to invest. Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) stands out after back-to-back 15-point hauls and is likely to draw significant interest.

Chelsea options may also begin to feature more prominently. After a tough fixture against Manchester City, the Blues face Fulham, Brentford, and out-of-form sides, including Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Burnley. That run should push players like Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Enzo Fernández (£6.4m) back onto managers’ radars, although the departure of Enzo Maresca leaves a few questions to be asked.

Newcastle assets could become viable again, with upcoming matches against a tiring Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. As budget defenders face tougher fixtures and injury issues, moves towards players like Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) appear to be gaining traction. Increased minutes also point towards Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) being a viable selection, particularly with penalty-taking duty.

SEMENYO’S MOVE

Antoine Semenyo’s (£7.7m) potential move to Manchester City could also drive managers into hitting the button. There is no telling how the Ghanian would fit into Pep Guardiola’s side, and even if he stayed at Bournemouth, upcoming fixtures don’t seem kind enough for his potential.

WHY SAVE THE WILDCARD?

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Unlike the opening months of the season, Blank and Double Gameweeks now look almost certain between now and May.

Many FPL managers prefer to hold their chips for these periods, using them to squeeze out the maximum points available.

We mentioned in the introduction that the Wildcard is perhaps less of a Blank/Double Gameweek chip than the others. However, it can still be deployed in conjunction with another chip strategy.

For instance, a Wildcard can be used to set up a Bench Boost (ie making sure you’ve got 15 starters) or played immediately after one (taking the funds out of your bench and into the starting XI).

How well will you be able to navigate the blanks/doubles ahead without one?

CHELSEA MANAGERIAL CHANGE

Chelsea parted with Enzo Maresca on Thursday, so there’s a great deal of uncertainty not just over who comes in but which players the new man will favour.

After 18 months of studying Maresca, there were a lot of ‘knowns’. Will these still be the cases under the new boss?

For instance, Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) has started every league match he’s been available for this season. Will he still be favoured by the incoming boss?

We address more questions here.

TRANSFER MARKET ACTIVE + AFCON RETURNS

Who knows what squads will look like in a month’s time? The transfer window swung open on New Year’s Day, with clubs able to wheel and deal for the next month.

A player who looks secure for starts now may not be so nailed come February 2, by which point their club may have signed a positional rival.

Is it worth seeing out this next month before committing?

We’ve also got 30+ players returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by Gameweek 22/23. Does Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) still have a part to play at Liverpool?

GAMEWEEK 20 WILDCARD DRAFT

We’ve moved quickly on Gabriel’s return, downgrading Raya in favour of Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m). The extra funds also allow a move for John Victor (£4.0m), who continues to start for Nottingham Forest.

Keane’s injury pushes Tarkowski firmly into consideration. He joins Thiaw and Brentford’s Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) as solid defensive options. At the budget end, Ayden Heaven (£3.9m) remains an appealing short-term pick due to his price and continued minutes for Manchester United. Even if he loses his place, he’s our low-cost fifth defender.

In midfield, we keep assets like Matheus Cunha (£8.2m), who offers flexibility and can be downgraded later when fixtures become less favourable. One plan here would be to move him down to a cheaper midfielder in Gameweek 22, upgrading Thiaw to Timber.

Saka and Foden both make the cut, alongside Enzo and Rogers, who benefit from an appealing run of fixtures. Enzo is a risk, of course, as we’re yet to see how a new manager will use him.

Up front, Bowen partners Haaland to complete the draft.

This is harnessing a lot of team value so, for those on more of a budget, Foden could perhaps become Rayan Cherki (£6.7m).

ALTERNATIVE DRAFT

This draft brings forward that planned Gameweek 22 change, ergo double Arsenal defence.

However, we’ve also been able to keep Cunha for the next two favourable fixtures by making the aforementioned Foden to Cherki swap.

In both drafts, Saka and Enzo could perhaps be swapped for Palmer and Rice, depending on team value – either now or further down the line. That is, of course, reliant on Rice recovering from injury.