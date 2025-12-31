Chip Strategy

Second set of FPL chips now available!

31 December 2025 78 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
As most of you will be aware, the second set of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chips is now available.

Everyone now has another Wildcard, Free Hit, Triple Captain and Bench Boost to use between Gameweeks 20-38.

Any unused ones from the first half of the season are now lost.

WILL WE GET BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?

Unlike the first half of the season, we are pretty much guaranteed to get Blank/Double Gameweeks between now and May.

Many FPL managers save their chips for these occasions, as they try to maximise points totals.

Gameweeks 31 and 34 clash with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semis, respectively. Those will almost certainly be blanks. You can read a bit more about Blank Gameweek 31 here.

The standout opportunities for doubles, at this early stage, are Gameweeks 33 and 36.

Furthermore, there’s the potential for the FA Cup final to interrupt Gameweek 37.

WEEKENDMIDWEEK
Sat 21 MarchGW31 + EFL Cup final24 – 26 MarchInternational break
Sat 28 MarchInternational break31 March – 2 AprilInternational break
Sat 4 AprilFA Cup QF7 – 9 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 11 AprilGW3214 – 16 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 18 AprilGW3321 – 23 April
Sat 25 AprilGW34 + FA Cup semis28 – 30 AprilEuropean SFs
Sat 2 MayGW355 – 7 MayEuropean SFs
Sat 9 MayGW3612 – 14 May
Sat 16 MayGW37 + FA Cup finalWed 20 MayEuropa Lge final
Sun 24 MayGW38Wed 27 MayConf Lge final

EARLY THOUGHTS ON USING THE CHIPS

Chip strategy will be a moving picture in the months ahead but just at an initial glance, saving the Bench Boost and Triple Captain for Gameweeks 33/36 may be the play.

We could, however, get smaller Double Gameweeks as we go, as we did last season.

A Free Hit could be used to traverse the biggest Blank Gameweek (which could be Gameweek 34)

Alternatively, the chip could be used more aggressively in a Double Gameweek. This enables you to select 11 players who play twice.

The Wildcard is less Gameweek-dependent and best saved for when your squad most needs an overhaul (ie players who are injured, out of form or dropped).

However, it can also be deployed in conjunction with another chip strategy. For instance, a Wildcard can be used to set up a Bench Boost (ie making sure you’ve got 15 starters) or played immediately after one (taking the funds out of your bench and into the starting XI).

It’s still very early days and we are some way from Blank/Double Gameweeks being announced, let alone played. Naturally, we’ll be keeping you informed when they are finally scheduled.

But while the temptation is to unleash your shiny new chips immediately, it’s worth keeping the above information in mind.

Introducing The Eye Test 2

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.