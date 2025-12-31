The free-to-download LiveFPL app is live!

Amongst all the noise made during this Christmas to New Year corridor is some very exciting news for our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community: the official launch of a LiveFPL app.

A long-time friend of Scout, Ragabolly, has been adding useful tools to his beloved site for years:

Live rank updates , revealing a team’s placing both worldwide and in all mini-leagues

, revealing a team’s placing both worldwide and in all mini-leagues Accurate price predictions for each night

for each night Ownership insights , checking out the differentials and highly-picked players of nearby managers

, checking out the differentials and highly-picked players of nearby managers The What-If tool allows you to simulate hypothetical FPL scenarios ahead of time

There’s so much more beyond these, to the point where over 100,000 people visit LiveFPL every day.

Now, it can all be at your fingertips as a LiveFPL app, free to download on iOS and Android. Enjoy!