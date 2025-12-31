News

The free-to-download LiveFPL app is live!

31 December 2025 4 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Amongst all the noise made during this Christmas to New Year corridor is some very exciting news for our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community: the official launch of a LiveFPL app.

A long-time friend of Scout, Ragabolly, has been adding useful tools to his beloved site for years:

  • Live rank updates, revealing a team’s placing both worldwide and in all mini-leagues
  • Accurate price predictions for each night
  • Ownership insights, checking out the differentials and highly-picked players of nearby managers
  • The What-If tool allows you to simulate hypothetical FPL scenarios ahead of time

There’s so much more beyond these, to the point where over 100,000 people visit LiveFPL every day.

Now, it can all be at your fingertips as a LiveFPL app, free to download on iOS and Android. Enjoy!

The LiveFPL app has officially launched + is free to download

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tristanabc
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thanks for thoughts in advance:

    A) VVD + Rice -> Gabs + Bruno G (-4)
    B) VVD + Saka -> Gabs + Rogers (+ 2.5 ITB, -4)
    C) Semenyo -> Rogers

    Verbruggen
    Timber VVD Keane*
    Saka Rice* Semenyo Foden
    Haaland Ekiteke

    Dubs Dorgu Alderete Guiu

    Open Controls
  2. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Why is everyone bringing Gabriel now and increasing the price?

    He was substituted because of a cramp or something and could easily be rested next game as it is just few days gap

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      He scored 15pts, that’s why.

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Because he will inevitably be in my team anyway, Calafiori is injured, and Gabriel price will rise sharply.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.