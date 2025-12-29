FPL Gameweek 19 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

For the final time in 2025, we’ve chosen who we think are the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for the upcoming Gameweek.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 19 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

We have chosen Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) as our goalkeeper as Chelsea prepare to host Bournemouth. Simply put, the Cherries have been in abysmal form lately, failing to win any of their last nine matches. Chelsea, meanwhile, are the division’s fourth meanest defence in terms of goals conceded, with only Arsenal surpassing them for clean sheets this season. With the risk that Enzo Maresca may opt for a bit of rotation outfield, we’ve stuck with the tried and tested between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) looks likely to get another start for Manchester City as they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Arsenal are the only side to have kept more clean sheets than the Cityzens this season, but O’Reilly’s appeal is equally about what he can deliver at the other end of the pitch. Since his first start of the season in Gameweek 4, only one defender has recorded a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) figure than the England international.

Let’s face it, Newcastle United have hardly convinced on the road this season, but a trip to Burnley convinces us to select one of Eddie Howe’s defenders. Consequently, Lewis Hall (£5.2m) comes into contention. He was one of Newcastle’s standout performers in Gameweek 18 and was unlucky not to score, striking the underside of the bar with a thunderous effort. He’s also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in three of his last four starts.

Nikola Milenkovic (£5.1m) gets the nod for the visit of Everton. The Nottingham Forest centre-half has impressed recently and faces a Toffees attack that has failed to score in three consecutive games. Deprived of all three of their first-choice attacking midfielders at Turf Moor, David Moyes’ side were toothless. Milenkovic has delivered DefCon points in 50% of his starts under Sean Dyche, a greater percentage than Murillo (£5.2m, 42.9%).

We call upon Patrick Dorgu (£4.1m) as our final defender ahead of Manchester United’s plum home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Unleashed as a right winger in Gameweek 18, the Danish international scored the winner and racked up three shots. With winless Wolves expected to park the bus, Dorgu should spend the majority of Tuesday’s encounter camped in the opposition half. He’s also nicely priced for this limited-budget XI.

MIDFIELDERS