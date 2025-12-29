Last chance to use your FPL chips in Gameweek 19!

Chip Strategy

29 December 2025 78 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Gameweek 19 represents the last chance for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to use their chips – or at least, the first set of chips.

Managers get two of every chip in 2025/26, with the second batch becoming available after the Gameweek 19 deadline.

Any unused chips from the first half of the season are unavilable at that point. If you don’t use them, you lose them!

Here’s how our Gameweek 19 chip poll is looking as of 11.30pm GMT on Monday.

A third of responders are playing the Free Hit, with the Bench Boost and Wildcard also into double digits:

last chance chips

FREE HIT 

last chance chips

A Gameweek 19 could help deal with some likely rotation, as this is the first of two midweek rounds of games in quick succession. Now that we’ve seen the Gameweek 18 minutes, and looked at the turnaround times, we might be able to second-guess where the starts/rests are coming from.

As for one-week punts, there are plenty of fixtures that leap off the page.

Reigning champions Liverpool are at home to Leeds United. The Whites are in form, so Free Hitters may want to swerve the Liverpool defence, but Daniel Farke’s still haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 3.

Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) and ‘out of postion’/cheap defenders from Manchester United get to face 20th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile.

Nottingham Forest will host an Everton side devoid of several key attackers and without a goal in three games.

Newcastle United travel to Burnley, too. The away form isn’t exactly stellar, with just one win on the road all season, but there’ll be hope for a clean sheet at the very least.

With Arsenal facing a tough test against an in-form Aston Villa side that just beat them, Free Hitters could also temporarily reduce their representation from the Gunners.

Here is our Scout Picks team (complete with cheap bench, as we’re on a £100m budget) as a rough guide to the players you may consider – but we’ll have a standalone article on the Free Hit to come over the next 18 hours or so.

BENCH BOOST

FPL chips

It’s not a great week to boost cheap defenders from Sunderland and Leeds United, as they face Manchester City and Liverpool respectively. We can always hope for defensive contribution (DefCon) points, of course.

There’s more optimism about returns from Martin Dubravka (£4.0m). Burnley have conceded only 10 goals in nine home fixtures, while Newcastle have scored just seven in nine away.

As for the clubs with better matches, a quick look at the Fixture Ticker:

last chance chips

The dirt-cheap Ayden Heaven (£3.8m) and the ‘out of position’ Patrick Dorgu (£4.1m) are nicely priced for managers able to transfer players in before boosting.

In the £4.5m-and-under bracket, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) and Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m) look assured of starts and have decent Gameweek 19 fixtures. Crystal Palace away is usually a tricky test but the Eagles are wilting badly amid the fixture congestion and injury crisis, losing three league games on the spin.

Further forward, a spanner in the works is the injury to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m), and Joshua King (£4.5m) dropping down to substitute duty recently. These are two of the most-owned cheap midfielders, who some managers would have ideally ‘boosted’.

With many of us still sitting on a handful of free transfers after the Gameweek 16 top-up, a sideways-and-slightly-up move to Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) may be possible. He is the leading midfielder for DefCon returns and assists from set plays. A reminder that he is one booking away from a ban.

Tijjani Reijnders (£5.2m), who has scored in each of the last two Gameweeks, is another possibility. So too is Lewis Miley (£4.5m), who looks assured of a start at right-back, is on a share of set plays, is decent in the air (note his recent header in the EFL Cup) and can deliver DefCon points, a la Gameweek 17.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN

FPL chips

Is it ‘Operation: Target Wolves’ for Triple Captainers in Gameweek 19?

Rob Edwards has done little to arrest the inevitable descent into the Championship, with the underlying numbers (see the rolling six-match xG graph below) not improving since he took charge.

last chance chips

Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) faces his old club in Gameweek 19, with Rate My Team (RMT) currently ranking him as the top projected points scorer of the round. The Brazilian has had 25 shots in the last four Gameweeks, doubling his tally for the season!

Elsewhere, the in-form Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m), without any competition from Alexander Isak (£10.3m), gets to face a Leeds team who, while in good attacking nick, have conceded in each of their last 15 league matches.

There’s always good old Erling Haaland (£15.1m), of course, but the best window for him – West Ham United at home in Gameweek 17 – has perhaps come and gone. The Sunderland defence are a darned sight better than that of the Hammers, although the side is weakened by AFCON exits.

WILDCARD

The Wildcard is less about Gameweek 19 picks in isolation and more about setting yourself up for the long term.

Our ‘Jump On, Jump Off Fixture Ticker’ is a good place to start. It’s the start of strong runs for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, not that either side is particularly trustworthy.

There’s the chance to go early on Chelsea, meanwhile. While Gameweek 21 is marked as the start of their favourable swing, this midweek they get to face a Bournemouth side that has conceded more away goals than any other side.

Speaking of the Cherries, they have some unpleasant fixtures ahead, are leaking goals, struggling for wins and about to sell their best player. Time to hop off, and if you’re risk-averse, offload Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m)?

Swapping injury doubt Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) for the fit-again Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) is another possible use of the chip this week.

Here’s an example draft we’ve put together:

Pedro Neto (£7.3m) and Declan Rice (£7.2m) could become Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m), with the latter parked on the bench until he’s fit. Everton have some good medium-term fixtures beyond his comeback.

  1. DandyDon
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A) Semenyo to Cunha
    B) Timber to Dorgu (no Arsenal defence)
    Van der Ven at Brentford would come in if Timber doesn’t play.

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A

  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Cash > ???

    a. Hall

    b. Thiaw

    Cheers

    1. DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      thanks lads

    4. Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

  3. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Raya
    VVD Senesi O’Reilly
    Wilson Cunha Foden Rice
    Thiago Ekitike Haaland

    Dubravka Minteh VanHecke Gudmundsson

    2FT, 1.7itb

    GW19 Bench Boost

    1. Gudmundsson >> Dorgu
    2. Gudmundsson >> Hall
    3. Senesi + Gudmundsson >> Hall + Dorgu

    Thanks

    1. DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      3 if BB

    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      3

  4. Robman
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Hi there. Please rate my Free Hit team for GW19 and let me know where I can improve. I'm looking for a good combination of players with easier fixtures, while also buying the most expensive in-form players. I am about 80 points behind in my league, but the only one with a Free Hit available.

    GK: Sels
    Defenders: Dorgu / Dalot / Schar
    Midfield: Cherki / Palmer / Saka / Wirtz / Cunha
    Strikers: Haaland (C) / Etikite
    Bench: John / Clyne / Keane / Guiu
    ITB: 0.0

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Prefer Hall to Schar. Rest is GTG.

      1. Robman
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Thanks. Please can you explain why you prefer Hall over Schar. Schar is a regular goal scorer with 4 goals in each of his last couple of seasons (although none so far this season), whereas Hall seems more likely to get assists.

        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          I’m not too much of a data guy but I owned Hall for large parts of last season and he was sensational for me. Plus IMO he is the best LB in the league currently purely going by eye test. Personal preference I suppose.

          1. Robman
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Thank you Iceman. Good explanation, I’ll reconsider

  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Isn’t it time they changed the names of the OBE, MBE and CBE? Celebrating anything referencing Empire is shameful and should surely be consigned to history. If nothing else, it’s totally out of date, because there is no empire anymore, at least in name.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Sir this is a fantasy football website

  6. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    on FH, was quite confident but looked at scouts and is quite different
    would you change anything?

    Sanchez
    Dalot Hall Frimpong
    Cherki Gordon Wirtz Foden Palmer
    Ekitike Haaland

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      No? Stick with your own gut.

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Similar to me par GK and one Def

  7. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Cunha v Wolves?

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Good pick but not essential IMO.

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yes

    3. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Reply fail. Meant for Manani on FH

  8. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Who gets more points this gw?

    a. dcl
    b. anderson
    c. szobo -4

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks

  9. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    who are best 3rd FWs for this GW on FH? to go along with Haaland and Ekitike; on my regular team, have Igor Thiago, but considering other choice for the FH

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Either keep Igor Thiago or go five in midfield IMO.

  10. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Have 9 attackers playing this week if I count Dorgu and Lewis-Potter 😛

    (Cue a combined 3 points from the pair of them)

  11. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How does this FT team look? (balanced risks and ML ownership)

    John (Dubravka)
    Frimpong Hall Dorgu (Heaven Alderete)
    Saka Palmer Foden Wirtz Cunha
    Haaland Ekitike (Kroupi)

    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Looks good to me, Buck
      Probably wouldn't go with Frimpong, myself, maybe an Everton, Forest or second Newcastle defender, but I can see the appeal.
      Wirtz seems like a hopeful pick, but maybe so do all the alternatives

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good to me. Makes sense getting Sels as backup keeper if you can afford

    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Honestly this would very likely be my team if I had FH available this week.

    3. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is John nailed this GW?

  12. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I'm sick as a dog 'ere. Can I rest easy with this lot like this?

    Pickford
    Virgil Chalobah Tarkowski
    Saka Rice Foden Cunha(v)
    Ekitike(c) Bowen Welbeck

    Dubravka | O'Reilly, Rogers, Andersen

    0FTs. 2.7 ITB

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Absolutely. Prefer O’Reilly to Chalobah, just.

  13. Skout
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    A) Rodon/Reinildo to Dorgu
    B) Roll

    Dubravka
    Timber O’Reilly Thiaw
    Saka Cunha Foden Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

    Petrovic Stach Rodon Reinildo 1FT, 0.3itb

    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hard to trust United but I still like Dorgu in this week.

    2. CASSIUS
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Def A.
      Or consider Heaven, and use the £ difference next time.

  14. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hincapie Semenyo -> Alderete Palmer -4 done

  15. Riggs
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    A) Hall IN - Timber out
    B):Dorgu IN - Anderson out
    C) both for -4
    Whole def - Timber, O'Reilly, Chalobah, Anderson, Keane with Sanchez as a GK
    I will play 3 at the back this GW

  16. Manani
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    for next week only:

    A. Saka
    B. Palmer

    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

    2. Onz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A. Saka , getting into some good positions, just not quite getting the run of the ball, I see a haul coming soon though.
      Palmer did not manage to create anything in the Villa game, lost the ball a few times as Villa gave him no breathing room, needs more time to sharpen up before he becomes an essential, I can see him performing well v Bournemouth though. Would be a good differential for this week., but Saka just edges it for me.

  17. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    53 mins ago

    Dorgu, Heaven and one of Cunha or Sesko

    or

    One of Dorgu or Heaven, Cunha and Sesko

    1. Riggs
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dorgu and Cunha

    2. Riggs
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dorgu and Heaven (Dalot if you've got the money) and Cunha

  18. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Dorgu or Dalot on BB

    1. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dalot; going with him on FH

  19. Lucas8406
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    On FH
    Gordon vs Burnley or Saka vs Villa
    Donnarumma vs Sunderland or Sels/John vs Everton

    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      I have Saka but tempted by Gordon as well.

      Not feeling City vs Sunderland honestly I've doubted Sunderland a few times but they are strong at home imo City concede one there.

      1. Lucas8406
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Honestly feel the same way about City conceding, possibly just been swayed by CS odds.

    2. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Gordon and Donnarumma

  20. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who is the Best Defender for long term ?
    A- Thiaw
    B- Milenkovic
    C- Dorgu
    D- Dalot
    E- Hall

    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      A or E

  21. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is it still unconfirmed whom is starting this GW Sels or John?

    FH team hinges on this I have it to 0.0 with John.

    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Go with John and Dubravka as a substitute

      1. HellasLEAF
        • 16 Years
        21 mins ago

        I could do that, but I don't want Dubravka coming in as my keeper if that's the case. Better options than Dub and I can downgrade elsewhere if need be.

        The question was, if it's known whom is staring. So thanks for nothing?

        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Very nice attitude. It is not known who is starting. Hope that helps. No problem.

        2. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          No need to be rude to someone helping you

  22. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Raya
    VVD Hall O’Reilly
    Wilson Cunha Foden Rice
    Thiago Ekitike Haaland

    Dubravka Minteh VanHecke Dorgu

    How’s this BB team?

  23. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start Guehi or Wilson?

  24. Casual Player
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    If I was to take a -4 (to get Cunha) I need a MID at 4.8 or less. Miley seems the best option but is short-term and I wouldn’t need to play them this week.

    Also looked at Onana (same price, better team, better long term fixtures and JS)

    Also considering 4.4 Potts as an emergency 3rd sub for 2pts if needed.

    Any options I’m missing?

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Stach

      1. Casual Player
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Costs 4.9

  25. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play Semenyo (che) or Rice (AVL)?

    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Rice

  26. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    What do we think about Cunha as captain? 25 shots in last 4 games, it's gotta start sipping in, at home vs his old club in terrible form, on pens. Very tempting for me

    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      At the moment I am sitting on Cunha. Whether that is still the case come tomorrow I don't know

      there just feels like something wrong with captaining players from UTD as they are so damn erratic

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm going Wirtz captain, so Cunha can't be too bad.

  27. CASSIUS
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pick *at least* one of these Wildcard moves:

    A) Semenyo > Neto (£0.2 gain)
    B) Wilson > Gravenberch (£0.0)
    C) Foden & Guiu > Bowen & Reijnders (£0.5m gain)
    D) Foden-Semenyo-Wilson > Cherki-Palmer-Dewsbury Hall (£0.0)
    E) None (keep Foden-Semenyo-Wilson)

    I also have Saka & Cunha, who I’m keeping.

  28. Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any price change?

    1. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes
      https://plan.livefpl.net//price_changes

  29. Roly
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Defence is Timber, Dalot, Konsa, Aldrete and O'Reilly.

    Worth doing Konsa or Aldrete to Hall or Dorgu for a hit? Have the funds for either.

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit but for free yes.. I’d go Hall

  30. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Semenyo owner here:
    Best option:
    A) Keep
    B) Sell for Wirtz
    C) Sell for Gordon
    D) Sell for Schade
    E) Anyone else

    Other mids are: Saka - Foden - Cunha - Rogers
    Do have Thiago as forward for Brentford cover

