Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 19?

We look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 19.

There’s just one more Gameweek to go until those individuals on four bookings have the threat of a one-match suspension lifted.

As for those on three yellow cards, they’re now out of any imminent danger.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches.

There have been no postponements this season, so that’ll be after Gameweek 19 for all 20 clubs (barring any last-minute cancellations!).

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are nine new additions to the 39-strong list.

Semi-popular budget midfielders Harry Wilson (£5.8m), Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) all joined those on four bookings at the weekend.

Justin Kluivert (£7.0m), Michael Kayode (£4.5m), Will Hughes (£4.7m), Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m), Trai Hume (£4.5m) and Kevin Danso (£4.2m) did likewise.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m), Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) are among the other well-owned names who were already on four bookings.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 19

Aston Villa pair Matty Cash (£4.9m) and Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Andre (£5.3m) all picked up their fifth bookings of the season on Saturday. They’ll sit out Gameweek 19.

Xavi Simons (£6.5m) serves game two of a three-match ban, meanwhile.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely suspended by the FA.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 19

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m), Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Luke O’Nien (£4.0m) all come back from suspensions for Gameweek 19.