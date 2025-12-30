The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 18

30 December 2025 33 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 18 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Yippee Ki‐Yay”

Ho-ho-hold your transfers. FPL Gameweek 18 arrived like an overexcited elf, tripped over the tinsel, and somehow still wiped out half our squads. While we were dreaming of festive hauls, the FPL gods decided to stuff our stockings with injuries, benchings, and press conference vagueness.

Alexander Isak (£10.3m) has gone full Home Alone – surgery done, lights off. Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) joined him on the naughty list too, whereas some FPL managers had Christmas Eve levels of excitement as Cole Palmer (£10.4m) was feeling festive and fully charged – although his performance did little to sparkle.

Oh, spicing things up like Auntie Pat’s questionable charades performance, Gameweek 31 is already threatening us with a blank. Because nothing says Christmas spirit like planning blanks three months in advance.

All of this, plus we had the ‘Ghost of FPL Past’ appear, as news reached me that Ville Ronka, the Norwegian FPL enigma, had returned. More on that later.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 18

Tom Freeman and Joe Lepper finally hit the Bench Boost button and such patience paid off, topping the charts in a low-scoring week.

Joe fared better, gaining 18 from the sidelines rather than 11, but Tom was the overall weekly winner, thanks to an unlikely duo: Michael Keane (£4.8m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.0m).

While the rest of us questioned a third or fourth mince pie, Tom (along with Martin Barker) was actively cheering on the 0-0 between Burnley and Everton, a duty no one should ever have to complete.

Not far behind was FPL General, with 56 points. He led the non-chip brigade thanks to spicy differentials Florian Wirtz (£8.1m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.7m), being the only member to own this in-form Manchester City midfielder. Hipster FPL at its finest.

Captaincy, as ever, separated the brave from the template. Only General and Az captained Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) and, while it wasn’t explosive, it was enough to nick a small edge as the masses marched in unison with Erling Haaland (£15.1m), whose reminded us that safety first is still unsafe.

RONKA RETURNS

You better watch out, you better not cry, Ville Rönkä is coming to town.

Widely regarded as an FPL legend, he has recorded nine top 10k finishes, including an extraordinary four inside the best 1k, cementing his place among the all-time greats. If FPL had a final boss, it would ask Ville for tips.

Remarkably, he has only once finished outside the top 100k, during the 2020/21 season, from which point he took a deliberate sabbatical until now.

So far, Ville Ronka’s FPL season has been a masterclass in patience. From loitering outside the top seven million in Gameweek 2, he’s calmly climbed inside the top 200k, helped by a perfectly timed Gameweek 13 Free Hit that delivered a whopping 77 points. It fired him up around 600,000 places.

Giving the Triple Captain chip to Haaland paid out a chunky 48 points in Gameweek 17, while a solid Gameweek 9 Bench Boost added 16 more, thanks to Joe Rodon (£4.0m). No hits taken, while banking a healthy 280 armband points. Slow start, sharp brain, steady climb.

I’ll keep an eye out and report back on his performance over the coming weeks. It’s worth noting that he would currently sit sixth, if in this The Great and The Good class.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 18 1

Ekitike mania ran wild, with 13 of the 18 managers bringing him in. Close by were the 11 purchases of Matheus Cunha (£8.1m), confirming that a decent fixture run is the most powerful festive tipple in FPL.

17 managers transferred out the injured Fernandes, as a single FPL Review tear rolled down their cheek. At the same time, over half of them lost patience with Igor Thiago (£7.0m), who thought he’d punished them via more than an assist.

Fabio Borges ignored the Anfield rap and still owns zero Liverpool players. No Ekitike. No Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m). Not even an algorithmic Wirtz.

While all this was happening, the normally aggressive Lateriser was the only one who didn’t make a move at all.

Not everyone escaped unscathed, though. Four managers took a points hit, despite recently receiving five free transfers. Therefore, FPL General, Tom Freeman, Luke Williams and Martin Baker have each made eight transfers over the last three Gameweeks. Well, I guess Christmas is a time for excess.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

The template has had a little midlife crisis, with Bruno rudely being shown the door and Cunha moving in, promising ‘vibes’ instead of points.

Meanwhile, Ekitike replaces Marc Guiu (£4.3m), as a brave third of these gaffers commit to the full three-up-top lifestyle. The rest are watching nervously from behind their two-forward safety blanket, whispering something about team structure and lack of striker depth.

Dubravka (94.4%), Raya (55.6%)
Timber (66.7%), O’Reilly (61.1%), Andersen (55.6%), van Dijk (55.6%), Rodon (50.0%)
Foden (100.0%), Cunha (77.8%), Saka (77.8%), Semenyo (61.1%), Minteh (44.4%)
Haaland (94.4%), Ekitike (77.8%), Thiago (44.4%)

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!

Team value has soared over the last few weeks, particularly for those who owned the inflation-busting Phil Foden (£9.0m). So let’s take a peek at the bank balances of our managers.

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 18 2

FPL Towering over them all is Mark Sutherns (£105.3m), flexing like a budget billionaire. The majority presumably think the entry fee to The Great and The Good is “exactly £103-ish, don’t ask why”, while Tom Freeman (£101.4m) is a rebel who doesn’t believe money is the secret to Fantasy success.

CONCLUSION

Well, that was Christmas and a mixed set of presents for The Great and The Good. Now, we’re entering the New Year. Let’s hope 2026 delivers a few more greens.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    using FH--who else is using FH this GW? who are some of the players considering for the one off? I'm probably including Palmer, Gordon, James, and some others

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Getting Cunha, Palmer, Wirtz, Cherki, Dorgu, James & Frimpong were the main changes for my FH

      Open Controls
    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      You really think palmer starts midweek given they have city on Sunday and he’s just returned from injury ?

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s good to go now, he was fuming at being brought off last game, and surely Maesca needs a win after that Villa game, BOU are porous as well. Palmer should start both games now he’s fit.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Maresca*

          Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      John
      Frimpong Dorgu Guehi
      Saka Cunha Foden Cherki Wirtz
      Haaland Ekitike

      Dubravka Heaven Danso Guiu

      I'm tempted to get Gordon over one of the Mancity mids

      Open Controls
      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have the same mids and forwards
        Def: Hall, Dorgu, Dalit, and Sanchez

        Open Controls
        1. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          *Dalot

          Open Controls
    4. snow pea in repose
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      James, Dorgu, Cherki, Szobo, Rice, Cunha, GK from MUN or NFO is what I'm on at the moment, thinking maybe Palmer but I'd have to switch at least two of the above names, probably won't do

      Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Would you do these moves for 2FTs?

    Semenyo + Richards -> Cunha + Dorgu

    Open Controls
    1. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      can you get Dalot instead of Dorgu? plan to have Cunha and Dalot on my FH

      Open Controls
      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I have both, and Hall on my FH

        Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Gotta think they’re sensible moves, given the Man U fixture

      Open Controls
  3. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Please pick 2 from these 3 for FH

    A- Saka
    B- Foden
    C- Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B locked, then toss up between A&C. I’m on C as think the Villa game might be tight. Palmer minutes could be a concern too, but unknown there really. I think he starts and plays at least 60 again.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks Bob

        Open Controls
    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B and C (on FH too)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. Roy Rovers
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Would you do Saka and Semenyo to Rice and Cunha for -4?

    Dubravka (Petrovic)
    Timber O'Reilly Chalobah (Thiaw. Guds)
    Saka. Wilson. Foden. Semenyo. (Miley)
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike.

    Open Controls
  5. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Take a -4 to take out Sels and Hincapie/Van Hecke for Dorgu and Lammens or just hope Sels plays? Using BB so need to get it right

    Open Controls
  6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    FH

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol | Dorgu | Guehi
    (C)unha | Neto | Rogers | Saka | Wirtz
    Ekitike | Haaland

    Darlow, Isidor, Nallo, Delcroix

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t mind it. Some differential punts vs most FHs, eg: Gvardiol, Neto & Rogers.
      Would want one of Foden/Cherki personally and not sure Sanchez is the best GK on FH, but could work out.

      Open Controls
  7. kaneishungry
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    (On a FH) Palmer+Rice or Saka+Neto?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Palmer+Rice

      Open Controls
  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Rodon -> 4.9 (Keane/Dorgu)
    B) Richards & Semenyo -> Gabriel & Szob (-4)
    C) Rodon & Semenyo -> Dorgu & Cunha (-4)

    Verbruggen
    Timber, O’Reilly, Richards
    Saka, Foden, Semenyo, Wilson
    Haaland, Etikike, Thiago

    Dubravka, Stach, Alderete, Rodon
    Bank 0.9m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        4 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    2. BR510
        15 mins ago

        From next week:
        1. Gordon - great fixtures, next 3 out of 4 home, starter, on pens, differential
        cons - barnes and elanga lurking for 60-70 min subs, hasnt scored from open play since Jan
        2. Rogers - in form, team is flying, starter, some set pieces, talismanic
        cons - poor fixtures, high owned
        Who to go for? Cheers all!

        Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Capt dalot if chasing?

        Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Mount to cunha for -4 too stupid?

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Depends who you’d play instead of Mount if you didn’t take the hit.

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Konate will go in

            Open Controls
            1. Boberella
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I’d probably do the hit for Cunha then.

              Open Controls
      • Boberella
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        John a safe GK bet this week or do we think Sels comes back in?

        Open Controls

