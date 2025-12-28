Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Thiago didn’t get a second assist + van den Berg “knock”

28 December 2025 108 comments
We continue to rattle through the Gameweek 18 Scout Notes, with another deadline just two days away.

This time, Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth.

SCHADE HAT-TRICK

Kevin Schade (£7.0m) doubled his season’s goal tally in one fell swoop on Saturday. A left-footed finish from Igor Thiago‘s (£7.0m) through-ball, a right-footed poke from Yehor Yarmoliuk‘s (£5.0m) low cross and a close-range header from substitute Mikkel Damsgaard‘s (£5.8m) delivery. The perfect treble.

Schade has always been a hot-and-cold kind of player. Zero goals in the first dozen Gameweeks in 2024/25, then a hat-trick in Gameweek 13. Eight successive blanks before four goals in three matches at the back-end of last season.

Even his underlying numbers are Jekyll and Hyde. Zero or one shots in 11 appearances this season, three or more efforts in six starts. Never just two attempts!

Thiago assist

Going forward, it’s a mixed bag of fixtures. A home match against Tottenham Hotspur (for all their good away form) won’t hold any fears, but Everton, Sunderland and Chelsea all rank in the top six for clean sheets.

ONE ASSIST FOR THIAGO – BUT NOT TWO

Thiago didn’t exactly “punish sellers” with one assist but neither was he outdone by flavour of the week Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m), so there was some moral victory there.

Plenty of the Brazilian striker’s owners were miffed that he didn’t get a second assist.

For Bournemouth’s second goal, Thiago’s deflected shot was saved by Djorde Petrovic (£4.5m) before Bafode Diakite (£4.4m) walloped the ball in off his own ‘keeper.

Why no assist? The key line is the bottom one below: the own-goal wasn’t scored directly following his blocked shot. Had Diakite thumped the ball into his own net, rather than cannoned it off Petrovic, Thiago would be sitting here on two returns, not one.

Thiago assist

Last week’s hauler, the ‘out of position’ Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m), was again in the front three. No return for him this time, nor did Opta record him having a single shot.

However, his horror, empty-net miss that was flagged for offside in the 85th minute would have counted after VAR review, had it gone in. More promise for the Fantasy defender, then, despite the blank.

WHY VAN DEN BERG MISSED OUT

Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) was an unexpected absentee for the Bees on Saturday.

Keith Andrews confirmed before kick-off that he had merely missed out with a knock, although we didn’t get an update on his availability likelihood in Gameweek 19.

CHERRIES CONTINUE TO LEAK GOALS

Schade’s hat-trick carries the ‘Bournemouth at home’ caveat. No team has conceded more goals on the road than the Cherries (27). And no club has a higher expected goals conceded total (xGC, 20.93), either.

Above: Teams with the best xGC totals at home (left) and the worst xGC tallies away (right)

Why the disparity between home and away? A quick look at who the Cherries have played on their own turf and on their travels gives a pretty good clue:

It could get worse before there’s some redressing of balance, with Chelsea away to come next.

The worry is that Bournemouth are haemorrhaging goals from all avenues. The set-piece woes have been well documented but the Cherries looked so vulnerable to counter-attacks and balls in behind their high line on Saturday.

Diakite’s slow start (to put it kindly) to life on the south coast isn’t helping. He was even hooked at half-time in west London, with Lewis Cook (£4.9m) moving to centre-back.

Budget FPL forward Junior Kroupi (£4.6m), given a start up top at the expense of Evanilson (£7.0m), was another to make way at the interval.

SEMENYO’S LAST DANCE?

It looks increasingly likely that Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) is on his way out of Bournemouth in January.

There was no sign of him downing tools on Saturday, looking fired up from the off with a run and shot in the first minute.

And he was to grab the Cherries’ consolation, flicking in Alex Jimenez‘s (£4.5m) effort.

That was a third successive goal for Semenyo, his 13th return of the season, and a strike that keeps him top of the FPL midfielders’ points table.

The question is: was this his last/penultimate appearance in a Bournemouth shirt? Iraola may get at least one more game out of him, against one of his suitors, Chelsea, on December 30. Reports suggest Manchester City are in pole position for his signature and the winger wants a move to be sorted quickly. The Cherries are keen for him to remain a bit longer, however, so he may get to see out Gameweeks 19-21.

“It’s something that I cannot control. I definitely have a clear thinking that I don’t want to lose Antoine, this is so clear, and he’s a massive player for us. Even in games like today, probably he was not playing at his best, he’s always a threat. He gives us goals, assists, numbers, and he’s also, for the changing room, a very good character.

“If it happens, we’ll have to still continue competing. We have no other choice.” – Andoni Iraola on Antoine Semenyo’s future

108 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    So sick of the assist rule. Mark has made things worse and more complicated if anything.

    Let's make it simple. The last teammate to touch the ball before the goalscorer scores the goal gets the assist.

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I dont own Rogers and I sold Thiago so quite relieved in some ways, he was very unlucky. I dont know how you can give ones like Sakas vs Wolves and not yesterday. Its getting like the price changes now, Towers just do what they want.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I agree. Things need to be simplified. Everyone is pee'd off with the status quo.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Easiest thing imo would be that every goal has to have an assister. If the pen or free kick taker is the last fouled they get both g&a

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            I agree. Things desperately need to change and be simpler. You need to be a cryptographer to understand what is and isn't an FPL assist these days.

            Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      2 Saka “fantasy” assists killed some including me. Maybe we need fantasy goals at this point.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      The goalkeeper clears it, four of the opposition pass it around and lose it in their own half to a striker who runs, shoots, scores ...

      A minute after the goalkeeper cleared it. Is that a simplified assist?

      Open Controls
      1. JoeJitzu +42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yes.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I do see the point being made and perhaps the assist in that instance, an obvious defensive error equals no assist. But those two yesterday do not fall under the obvious error bracket, one a ricochet off a good save, one an honest goaline clearance attempt. They are not giving assists on technicalities at the moment

          Open Controls
          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            58 mins ago

            The Rice assist is pretty dodgy imo. Thats a very clear unforced defensive error, as bad as the Petrovic OG and I say that as a Rice owner

            Open Controls
    4. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Rules are fine

      Open Controls
  2. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Semenyo to
    a. Szobo
    b. Cherki
    c. Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      One last game maybe?

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. photek
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Save FT here. Have 0.2 ITB. Or do Rodon to Dorgu and bench Wilson?

    Raya
    Timber VVD Nunes
    Saka Semenyo MacAllister Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka LeFee Mukiele Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      save , and remember what i told you about Mac last time out )

      Open Controls
  4. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    2FT. Who would you dump to enable Semenyo > Gordon/Cunha? Defence also feels weak with Senesi and tough games for Andersen.

    A - Bruno G
    B - Wolte
    C - Timber

    Raya
    Timber - Chalobah - Andersen
    Foden - Semenyo - Rice - BrunoG - Szob
    Haaland - Ekitike

    Dubravka - Wolte - Senesi - Gudmund

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Hmmm, this article is suggesting that it safe to sell Semenyo despite him scoring 3 goals on the bounce. Is Chelsea away really his last game for the cherries?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Not ideal being unsure whether he gets one more or three more games.

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Was looking to sell to Cunha , Semenyo been in form

      If he goes city pool etc, still in prem, how will that affect him?

      Won’t be the main man, plus m/week games in Europe etc, be interesting

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I don't think he is a pick if he's not playing for Bournemouth. It will take him a while to be bedded in at a new club. We just need clarity on how many more games he gets for the cherries.

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          True
          Hopefully he does the right thing and plays till it’s done, unlike other players

          Sometimes their minds are elsewhere!

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            He certainly played well and put the effort in yesterday.

            Open Controls
  6. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Is Thiago still a hold with m/week games, as don’t think he’s played any m/week before?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Generous turnaround for the spurs game. Not sure about the ones after that. Wait to see what Neale says.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    “He felt something, we’ll monitor him in the coming days”. That’s all we get nowadays… cryptic replies from PL managers. Are there still honest ones? like Wenger, Ancelotti, Sarri etc. back in the days that we can trust?!!!

    Think i’ll just bench Timber & rather celebrate when Watkins scores

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Ange was the most honest and he was a keen FPL player ... Coincidence?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Think he stopped being honest after one of his PL pressers lead to the club’s bad form. Didn’t reveal anything in his pressers after that incident.

        Open Controls
  8. mookie
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Very short presser from Moyes.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBiM4rpMeUI

    J: "Are you hoping to have any of your players back for the game?"
    Moyes: "There's a chance, so we'll hope so. We'll wait and see"

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Translation: There's a chance Jack is sober. We hope he will be sober, but we'll have to wait and see.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      2. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          We take the michael out of the managers but what kind of a question is that? Obviously he hopes he has the players available. What do you do with that information? The whole process is just stupid. Ask stupid questions get stupid answers

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            When they ask specific or pointed questions the manager can put them back down.

            The club control access and if it's your full time job on a local paper then it becomes a delicate balancing act. Most local journalists would side with the weight of the club in that scenario.

            Open Controls
  9. Maddamotha
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Best Hincapie replacement?

    A) Dalot
    B) Thiaw
    C) Keane

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A FOR NEXT 3. Is there not a chance he can still fixture though with timber potentially injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Maddamotha
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Im reading Timber will most likely play next gw. Hincapie might too. Cant trust Arteta ofc. If neither Timber or Hincapie play, Im in trouble since I own both.

        Open Controls
  10. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Worth getting any of these players for a hit this gw?

    A. Diouf > dorgu
    B. Thiago > Bowen
    C. Vdv > Gabriel
    D. Anderson > Szoboszlai

    Open Controls
  11. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Wow! I knew his form was good but didn’t know it was so good. Apparently, James hasn’t blanked since GW 12. That’s some colossal stuff. Straight into my team for sure. 2G & 5A not enough for some.

    RP

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      He got 0 in GW14

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        He was unavailable

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          Exactly

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            So technically he didn’t blank especially if your autosub did well

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              Tom Heaton going under the radar then

              Open Controls
              1. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Gibberish comparison

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Technically never blanked, by your own definition

                  Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Team to play Leeds:
    Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin, Xhaka, Geertruida, Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra, Brobbey.

    Subs: Patterson, Neil, Mayenda, Isidor, Mundle, Hjelde, H Jones, J Jones, Tutierov.

    Team to play Sunderland:

    Perri, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

    Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha.

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Dcl time!

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      No Dalot bench points for me unless Mukiele pulls up like Caliaflori

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Please don't, I'm running out of subs

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Got Roefs & Calvert. Indifferent mood. Just hoping for huge points! DCL hatty might be better.

      Open Controls
    4. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Got Gudmonssen coming in for Timber so cleanie would be nice & a DCL brace - am I being greedy lol

      Open Controls
    5. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Can't believe I'm saying this, but triple Sunderland (Roefs, Mukiele, Le Fee) here we go!

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        Haway the Lads! Got Enzo myself, but fancy Leeds today with all our AFCON absentees and Ballard out.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          43 mins ago

          I'm obviously a Black Cats fan tonight 😀

          Enzo is my Bruno replacement.. imagine how regretful I'd be if he does nothing lol. How much do tou fancy a clean sheet for your team today?

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Enough to stick Alderete last on my bench

            Open Controls
    6. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  13. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Bollox. No Ballard, Senesi subbing in 🙁

    Open Controls
  14. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Cup tie :Opponent Mukele + Roefs : me Mateta +Gudmonsen +9 pts. i think it mainly hinges on Sunderland CS. Come on DCL.

    Open Controls
  15. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Anyone daring to (C)unha?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Contemplating it highly

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don't have him but would advise against - Wolves aren't getting spanked on the road, and we aren't playing well at all, especially at home

      Open Controls
  16. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    At the start of the season this would have been classified as a relagation 6 pointer. certainly Leeds very much in the survival fight. As a Forest fan got to support Sunderland. FPl wise a 2-1 Sunderlland win with all their defenders blanking is best IMO.

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Leeds have the chance to go 9 clear of the drop zone. Its gone under the radar a bit but West Ham are in real poo down there

      Open Controls
      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        Yes, 3 points would be massive for them. Despite their recent improvements I expect both Wolves and Burnely to go down. it could be betwen Forest and WH for the 3rd spot. Not too many people saw that at the start of the season.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        53 mins ago

        Yep, and I don’t think their squad is that bad. I really rate Nuno too so I’m disappointed that my Bowen pick was toilet yesterday

        Open Controls
  17. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Only 1 PL game today. Boo

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      There’s 2

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Palace vs Spurs?

      Open Controls
    3. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Really. I think there is Palace v Spurts later. Of coruse, things can depend on your Time zone. I lvie in Dhake +6GMT and timings csn get a bit confusing.

      Open Controls
    4. banzai76
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      very amusing 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        He gets it

        Open Controls
    5. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      There is an early game as well, Sunderland v Leeds

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He said PL

        Open Controls
  18. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Sunderland are my team of the season. I’m probably a fan. Xhaka has been exceptional.

    The coach should put him on setpiece & spot kick duty so he will become a great fantasy asset.

    Open Controls
    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Yes they have surprised many. Xhaka was a very good buy. My Ballard move in GW2 WC didn't go very well. At least I moved him to Gab before his winner against NewCastle.

      Open Controls
  19. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    54 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (470 teams)

    Current safety score = 31
    Top score = 78

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm out for the 3rd time this season

      Open Controls
      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Hahahha

        Open Controls
  20. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Ballard ankle injury/knock according to Le Bris via Sunderland Echo

    "Dan got a kick on his ankle against Brighton and was a bit too short to be available today,” Le Bris said ahead of the game against Leeds United. "He’s been really important for us - always a shame to lose a player like him. But you have to manage your circumstances and we have options to mange this game. We’ll have to wait until Monday for a clear diagnosis.”

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      He is quite injury-prone tbf

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        BBC now saying 5 weeks out, achilles injury

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Already missed 6 games this season with a knee injury

          Open Controls
  21. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    What a missbuy Ballard was.

    Just lol.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tvankfully it was just on free hit.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        *Thankfully.

        Open Controls
  22. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Please rate my FH team
    Pickford
    Keane Tarkowski Schar
    Cunha Palmer Cherki Gordon Bruno G
    Haaland Ekiteke

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wissa instead of Haaland on FH
      Barnes instead of Gordon
      Neto or Schade instead of BrunoG

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Also, triple Forest defence instead of triple Everton defence
        Gulp.

        Open Controls
  23. Differentiator
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    11 (-4) , no autosubs, with DCL and Rodon to go any good?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wow! How is that even possible?

      Open Controls
      1. Differentiator
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Haaland C
        Petrovic
        Chalobah
        VVD
        Foden
        Miteh
        Rogers
        Cunha
        Wolt

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      36 mins ago

      That's different.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yikes

      Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lol. This is funny. We all have shite days though

      Open Controls
  24. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Score prediction for Sunderland V Leeds?

    Sunderland 3 - 2 Leeds

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      4-3

      Open Controls
    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      0-0

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Didn't even know who Leeds were playing. Sky haven't mentioned them once. Leeds w***fest.

      Open Controls
    5. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      1-0

      Open Controls
    6. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      0-0

      Open Controls
    7. 1zverGGadeM
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      2-1

      Open Controls
  25. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Stach, please score today

    Open Controls

