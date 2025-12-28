Scout Notes

FPL notes: Cash ban, Cucurella injury + Palmer fumes

28 December 2025
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Aston Villa’s eight-match winning run in the Premier League continued with a comeback victory at Chelsea.

It’s league leaders Arsenal up next for the unlikely title challengers…

As for the Blues, a favourable fixture swing awaits – but what could have been a four-point gap between themselves and Villa is now 10.

Here are our Scout Notes from Stamford Bridge.

CASH + KAMARA BANNED

Villa will have to do it the hard way if they are to complete the double over Tuesday’s opponents, Arsenal.

Matty Cash (£4.9m) and Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) were both booked for the fifth time this season on Saturday evening. As a result, they will serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 19.

While Amadou Onana (£4.8m) for Kamara is a straightforward swap, there’s not an obvious deputy at right-back with Andrés García (£3.9m) barely used in 2025/26. It might be Lamare Bogarde (£4.0m) playing there at the Emirates, then, unless Pau Torres (£4.3m) recovers to allow Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) to move to full-back.

CUCURELLA INJURY CONCERN

Chelsea have their own full-back concern for Gameweek 19 but due to injury and not suspension.

Marc Cucurella (£6.2m), who has been a near-permanent fixture at left-back this season, came off midway through the second half against Villa.

“Because he was complaining about hamstring, so we don’t know if it’s an injury now or not. So he asked for the change.” – Enzo Maresca on why Marc Cucurella was subbed

Malo Gusto (£5.0m) came on for Cucurella at left-back, having been dropped for Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) initially.

PALMER FUMES AT SUBSTITUTION

Cole Palmer‘s (£10.4m) 71st-minute substitution wasn’t injury-related, however. The England international was visibly angry about being taken off, days after his boss said he was ready for a full game.

Enzo Maresca explained afterwards that the withdrawal was made with Gameweek 19 in mind. Is Palmer finally ready to play every three days, something Maresca said wasn’t possible a fortnight ago?

“No, no, no. He was working very good. He was on the ball and off the ball, pressing, he was very good. We have another game now in 48 hours, so he was good and we are happy that he’s back.” – Enzo Maresca on if he had a problem with Cole Palmer’s angry reaction

POSITIVES FOR CHELSEA AHEAD OF FIXTURE SWING

While Gameweeks 21 and 24 have been mentioned as opportunities to pick up Chelsea players, there is a school of thought that suggests getting them now, given how porous Bournemouth are currently (ironically, the Cherries’ sole clean sheet in the last two months came against the Blues).

And there were positives to take from the Villa defeat, even though the flawed Blues remain a slow work in progress.

Maresca’s troops were the dominant side in the first hour, with Villa not having a single shot in the opening 45 minutes.

Palmer, Enzo and the excellent Reece James (£5.7m) all fired narrowly wide, Joao Pedro (£7.2m) was desperately close to poking in Pedro Neto‘s (£7.3m) cross, a last-ditch slide from John McGinn (£5.4m) prevented Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) from tapping in Palmer’s low ball, and James nearly inadvertently scored with a whipped delivery from out wide.

The ball did fortuitously find the net after 37 minutes: James’s corner deflecting in off Pedro’s back. That was one of a game-high three chances that James created. He’s in good nick right now.

Sustaining performances over 90 minutes is a problem for Chelsea. They did it the other way round in Gameweek 17, struggling against Newcastle United before coming into the game.

With the more favourable fixtures ahead, prolonged spells of excellence may not be as necessary, of course.

WATKINS BRACE + WHY ROGERS DIDN’T GET AN ASSIST

Savvy second-half substitutions have been a feature of Unai Emery’s reign and his triple change just before the hour mark helped swing a contest they had been on the ropes for.

Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) was one of the players brought on; remember that Emery said recently that Villa had to manage his workload due to a niggly knee.

The striker made it six attacking returns in five Gameweeks with his second-half brace. First latching onto Morgan Rogers’ (£7.4m) pass to restore parity, he nodded in the winner from Youri Tielemans‘ (£5.9m) corner. He drew another save from Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) and nearly teed up a Kamara goal, too.

Without the handicap of chronic knee pain, Rogers’ minutes are more secure than Watkins. An ever-present starter this season, the midfielder completed 90 minutes for the 16th time in 18 matches.

He was unlucky not to return, having teed up a (saved) big chance for Ian Maatsen (£4.2m). Even more unfortunate, he was denied an assist for Watkins’ first goal.

The reason, if you didn’t spy it, was that Sanchez saved Watkins’ initial effort from Rogers’ pass. The ricochet onto Watkins’ knee then counts as a second shot, so no assist.

  1. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Saka,Semenyo > Wirtz,Cunha -4?

    Already have Rice and clears the way back to Gabriel and double Ars defence.

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Bit knee jerky but if you like jerking then go for it

      Open Controls
  2. Doozer2008
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Why is VVD near the top of the watchlist?

    Incredibly expensive and they never keep a clean sheet.

    Easy transfer to Gab to double up on their defence (Timber)?

    And is Saka too expensive when there’s Rice?

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        VVD is top because of fixtures. It literally says so.

        Open Controls
      • Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Cant stand own vvd

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Bad defences concede in good fixtures

          Open Controls
      • Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Expectations

        Open Controls
      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        The watchlist is very neglected on this site unfortunately.

        Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Oh wow a red arrow even bigger than I expected.Only lacroix and dcl eft who im sure will do absolutely nothing

      .
      Wish they'd given us more chips. Only interesting part of this dreadfully boring season

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          More chips?

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Yes 3 of each chip

            Open Controls
        • Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Oh wow. I think we already have too many chips. I don’t like them at all!

          Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Dorgu worth a punt?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Tempting for 3 gameweeks.

          Open Controls
      3. agueroooooney
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Bottomed
        FH19 few options here, any preferences?

        A) Dalot
        B) Dorgu

        X) Virgil
        Y) Frimpong

        1) Gordon (3-4-3)
        2) Thiaw (4-3-3)

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            A X 1

            Open Controls
          • boroie
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            On FH I’d go BY and Hall if you can afford him…

            I’d avoid Gordon… I think he’ll be rested and play in GW20

            Open Controls
            1. agueroooooney
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Interesting, why Hall over Thiaw?

              Open Controls
              1. boroie
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Much more attacking

                Open Controls
        2. dansmith1985
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          A)Van Hecke to Dorgu
          B)Tavernier to Garner/Wharton

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. boroie
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        3. boroie
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Okay, my defence needs a lot of sorting out… currently…

          Timber* VVD O’Reilly Richards* Esteve*

          Luckily, I do have 4 FTs to sort it… current plan is to do…

          GW19 - Timber & Richards -> Keane & Hall
          GW20 - VVD -> Gabriel

          Thoughts? Any alternative ideas?

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Looks good

            Open Controls
          2. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Keane and Hall look good now, but might be problems within a month

            Open Controls
            1. boroie
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Why would Hall be an issue? He’s Newcastle’s best player…

              Open Controls
              1. Haa-lala-land
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                I dont know, just historically Howe loves an excuse to rest him I guess.

                Open Controls
        4. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Calafiori?
          Play , sell, will we get news, though arteta gives nothing away

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Depends on who is coming off the bench

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Probably one of Andersen lacroix as will be playing Thiaw an vvd, but Leeds probably score v pool as they tend to score!

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Play Califiori

                Open Controls
                1. Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Lacroix seems more than good as first bench cover.

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Thx

              Open Controls
        5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Save FT here. Have 0.2 ITB. Or do Rodon to Dorgu and bench Wilson?

          Raya
          Timber VVD Nunes
          Saka Semenyo MacAllister Wilson
          Haaland Ekitike Thiago

          Dubravka LeFee Mukiele Rodon

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Save

            Open Controls
        6. BR510
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            1. Saka to Wirtz and Andersen to Gabriel
            2. Timber to Gabriel

            Open Controls
            1. z13
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Roll if Timber plays otherwise 2

                Open Controls
            2. Kantelele
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              FH active, any ideas ?

              Open Controls
              1. Monklane
                • 16 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Nope.

                Open Controls
              2. The 12th Man
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Triple Everton defence.

                Open Controls
              3. Haa-lala-land
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Judging by the comments, pick players who scored last week

                Open Controls
                1. mrtapio
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Agreed, pick players in form with good fixtures

                  Open Controls
            3. Kantelele
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              On FH :
              A) Rice
              B) Gordon
              C) other 7 mid (who? )

              Open Controls
              1. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Gordon, Schade, United mid are good FH punts

                Open Controls
            4. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              I'm about to have my 3rd GW with less than 30 points... unless Mukiele masterclass. I don't own any out and out bad players o stupid high risk punts and havent for the entire season. Just my players keep underperforming constantly through random bad luck.

              How many GWs do you have below 30 points? Feels like a big indicator as to how unlucky your season is.

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                Raya
                O'Reilly - Timber - Chalobah - VVD
                Foden - Cunha - Rogers - Wilson
                Haaland - Ekitike

                Mukiele coming on for Timber. Benched Bruno to play VVD because I already spent one transfer to get Ekitike and didn't see any long term picks that would outscore VVD and a hit.

                Open Controls
                1. lilmessipran
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Seems like a solid templatish team with some differentials.. just variance imo..you will bounce back soon.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    That's what I'm thinking but it never happens lol. Takes a lot of will power not to ship half my team out for hits. Like Timber and VVD

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Sell VVD.

                      How many hits have you taken in the first half of the season?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Brosstan
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        None. I'm selling VVD for Gabriel once he is back and starting.

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 28 mins ago

                          This week then.

                          I'd guess, Villa at home or Leeds who Liverpool shipped 3 goals to recently.

                          I'd sell fwiw.

                          Open Controls
              2. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                1 GW sub 30 pts. I'm ranked 6m too so you must be doing bad? started the season without Haaland and took too long to get him in. That is the only thing I've done obviously wrong all season other than TC vs Leeds, havent owned Semenyo either

                Open Controls
              3. SINGH
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                I am yet to reach a total of 30 points overall so you are doing pretty well

                Open Controls
              4. Captain Mal
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                It was a low scoring week in general and even poorer for the template. I wouldn't worry too much about it.

                Open Controls
              5. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Gw 12 with 28 points and a 10.3m Gw rank.

                Gw 4 was another 10m Gw rank but with 49 points.

                Best Gw rank was in Gw8 and 3.7k.

                If you can rank each Gw in the top 1-2m you'll make strong progress.

                It's tricky with so many chips out there.

                If half the game is active that's 8 chips * 6.5m teams /38 weeks = 1.37m chips active on average in a week.

                Perhaps you can take the wildcard out of that?

                Open Controls
              6. Haa-lala-land
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                Whats been your main formation been all season? 541 or 442 is probably best

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  4-4-2/3-5-2

                  Open Controls
              7. Ausman
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                No games below 30, my lowest is 35 and I've had a 39. I'm having my best season though, with five scores in the 80s and six in the 70s.
                That said, I'm staring down the barrel this GW with my current score being 21 with 4 left to play. Having nightmares about some big red arrows!

                Open Controls
            5. Captain Vantastic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              I dont have Cunha. Only option is to sell Semenyo or take -4. Would you sell Semeyo or take a hit?

              Open Controls
              1. Pornchef
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                I'm in the same boat

                Can get dorgu+ Cunha for -4
                Or Semenyo to Cunha for free

                Open Controls
                1. Pornchef
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  Tempted to take the hit issue is united have 3 decent fixtures then you'd need them out so that's another two transfers you will need to use

                  Open Controls
                2. Captain Vantastic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  Same moves Im looking at. Dorgu and Cunha for VDB and Semenyo.

                  Open Controls
              2. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Cunha is a poor pick until Bruno is back

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Vantastic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Burnley and Wolves in the next 3. Think he could do well even without Bruno.

                  Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Bruno is probably the player not to own tho in that scenario.

                  Open Controls
              3. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                I would sell Semenyo as going forward, his mins concern me with the impending transfer.

                Open Controls
            6. Kantelele
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              How many Arsenal players would you bring in now in FH ?’
              A) only one def
              B) only Rice/Saka
              C) 1 def + Rice/Saka
              D) none

              Open Controls
              1. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                Depends how you think the Villa fixture will play out. Personally I'd go atleast 2 if not 3.

                Open Controls
            7. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              In the last six games, I've had 5 of Foden's points and missed the 55 points

              i.e. I got him after his hauls... does that make him more of a sell with the upcoming fixtures?
              .
              Logically it does because I wouldn't be thinking of selling if I had had 60 points in 6 matches.

              He's gone from 881k owners to 5.3m in that time and jumped by £1m.

              What would you do, give him the Sunderland match, to work in the small spaces that Pep loves? Or will be not be suited to that game?

              Open Controls
              1. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                The thing with Foden is that he is quite fixture proof and a consistent xG overperformer primarily because of his outside the box finishing..I'd say as long as he is nailed on you just hold onto him.

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  19 goals in 66 games against the rest of the Sky 6 + Newcastle (12 in 54 if you exclude United) doesn't scream "fixture proof" to me

                  Open Controls
              2. Captain Mal
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                He did well in the reverse fixture, I don't think there's anything to suggest he won't be suited to it.

                Open Controls
            8. Koflok
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Worth doing Thiago to JP? Or worth keeping to assess in the 1-2 GWs

              Open Controls
            9. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Worth doing Cash to James?

              Only got £5.6. Other options would be Dorgu, Heaven, Collins etc.

              Open Controls
            10. Gazzpfc
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Views please

              Which 1 to bench???

              1 Guehi home to Fulham
              2 Timber home to Villa
              3 Wilson away to Palace
              4 Roger’s away to Arsenal

              ???

              Open Controls
              1. Ausman
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                4

                Open Controls
            11. Flynny
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Am I too late to bring keane in? Branthwaite back soonish....

              Looking for a likely calafiori / richards replacement and can't afford Gabriel

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Studs Up
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                No it's not. Branthwaite will obvs be eased back, so only start worrying when he actually start getting minutes...

                Open Controls
                1. Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  My thoughts to, needs time to get up to scratch, keanes been doing fine, worry bout it when it happens

                  Open Controls
              2. Gizzachance
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Brentford wolves Leeds at home in next 4 games

                Open Controls
                1. Flynny
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Thanks. Keane is the man!

                  Open Controls
            12. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Semenyo to Cunha,?

              Open Controls
              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                But why?

                Open Controls
                1. Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Fixtures, Semenyo in form currently

                  Could do vvd/calafiori to Keane, minteh to Cunha

                  Minteh been disappointing, couple decent fixtures coming up

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ausman
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    I did Minteh to Cunha. Minteh doing nothing and benched yesterday, plus Brighton seem to be struggling. Cunha has good fixtures, in decent form and is nailed.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      The man-child manager seems to have turned on Minteh again as well. Did you see the quote in the other article?

                      Open Controls
            13. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              Palmer likely to start against Bournemouth?

              Open Controls
              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Doubt it

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Why?

                  Open Controls
              2. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                I think he will as they took him off early. How long he gets is another matter

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Yeah if he starts wouldn't expect more than 75 minutes

                  Open Controls
              3. Captain Mal
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                Saturday - Tuesday - Sunday is a decent turnaround. Most likely he starts and gets 65-70 I think.

                Open Controls
              4. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Yes. See the quotes in the previous article. That's why he was subbed early.

                Open Controls
              5. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Yes, he was raging

                Open Controls
            14. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Sell truffert for
              A shaw
              B dorgu

              Cheers and gl

              Open Controls
            15. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Wow! I knew his form was good but didn’t know it was so good. Apparently, James hasn’t blanked since GW 12. That’s some colossal stuff. Straight into my team for sure. 2G & 5A not enough for some.

              Open Controls

