FPL Gameweek 18: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 18 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.
Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.
Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.
And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.
GAMEWEEK 18: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 18: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)
|Chelsea
|1 – 2
|Aston Villa
|West Ham United
|0 – 1
|Fulham
|Liverpool
|2 – 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Burnley
|0 – 0
|Everton
|Brentford
|4 – 1
|Bournemouth
|Arsenal
|2 – 1
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Nottingham Forest
|1 – 2
|Manchester City