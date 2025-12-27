Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 18: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

27 December 2025 185 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 18 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 18: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

Gameweek bonus 18
Gameweek bonus 18
Gameweek bonus 18
Gameweek bonus 18
Gameweek bonus 18

GAMEWEEK 18: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Chelsea1 – 2Aston Villa
West Ham United0 – 1Fulham
Liverpool2 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley0 – 0Everton
Brentford4 – 1Bournemouth
Arsenal2 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest1 – 2Manchester City
price change predictions
185 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Absolutely Muñozed
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Gudmundson to
      1. Dorgu
      2. Heaven

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
    • The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Was planning Semenyo to Cunha with FT, but now wondering if selling Foden instead might be better? Would give me an extra £1.4m for a rainy day too. Thought?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        46 mins ago

        A lot of uncertainty of Semenyo’s role/minutes at Man City and Foden still looking dangerous.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          39 mins ago

          Cheers. I get that, but it’s not like he’s new to the league or not fit. He could potentially walk straight into the team, maybe at Foden’s expense 😉

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            30 mins ago

            Yep, I currently own both and holding for the moment, but I really want Wirtz!

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              23 mins ago

              Might do Saka > Wirtz actually, we’ll see.

              Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            He will be like Mbeumo at Man U, no longer the main man like he was at Brentford, will share points with countless others, less baps too I suspect. Semenyo > Wirtz back on! Huzzah!

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              just now

              I’ve just done Semenyo to Cunha 🙂

              Open Controls
    • Khalico
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Need to drop either Chalobah or Guehi for Gabriel, which one to take out?

      Open Controls
      1. Absolutely Muñozed
          1 hour ago

          may be Gabriel gets benched for another GW?

          Open Controls
      2. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Wirtz > Cunha? Or keep hold of Wirtz?

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Hold

          Open Controls
        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          34 mins ago

          I want both for this next week, but probably Cunha longer term

          Open Controls
        3. Ribus
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Why get rid of Wirtz now?? I assume you got him in not that lang ago.

          Open Controls
          1. corderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Last week just to attack the Wolves fixture

            Looking to do the same with Cunha

            Open Controls
      3. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Got a defence of VVD Hincapie Lacroix Senesi Anderson.

        Do Hincapie > Dorgu? Would likely WC early & shift at least 2 of the others after that, Bournemouth defence a bomb scare & VVD is the worst pick in the game.

        Open Controls
        1. Absolutely Muñozed
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            no need to WC just because of defenders

            Open Controls
            1. Do I Not Like Orange
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I'd have to deal with Semenyo shortly thereafter & probably Thiago too

              Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Def is
          Timber hincapie chalobah truffert alderete

          Just do truffert to dorgu and play
          Timber chalobah dorgu (hincapie alde

          Open Controls
        3. AC Pilkington
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Was anything said after the game about the potential Ekitike injury?

          Open Controls
        4. Pompel
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Semenyo owners, in light of transfer rumors, are you selling now? And if so, for who?

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            11 mins ago

            Schade. Has to be.

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Sounds like points chasing

              Open Controls
          2. fedolefan
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            The transfer rumors were before the game against Brentford right? And he scored.

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Rumors seem to gather momentum , ref post on previous page

              Open Controls
              1. fedolefan
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Pretty sure I read that while/just before Bournemouth were playing.

                Open Controls
        5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Arsenal - Villa on Tuesday is a very important game… A Villa win at Emirates and who knows how this ends

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            40 mins ago

            With City winning the title

            Open Controls
            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah probably

              Open Controls
          2. RockLedge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            A fair point. Why not Villa for the title?

            Open Controls
        6. Joyce1998
          • 9 Years
          57 mins ago

          Any of these transfer worth doing

          A- Semenyo>> Rogers before price rise
          B- Foden> Cherki allows extra funds
          C- Hold

          Open Controls
        7. Khalico
          • 10 Years
          50 mins ago

          Which one?

          1. Kelleher, Chalobah
          2. Roefs, Guehi

          Open Controls
        8. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          47 mins ago

          Sold Rogers for Saka > Rogers braces back-to-back
          Sold Pedro for Thiago > Pedro scores, Thiago blanks v Wolves

          After weeks of starting Dubravka, bring in Sanchez on wildcard -> Dubravka 11 pointer
          Sold Semenyo for Rogers > Semenyo scores, Rogers booked, Semenyo not booked

          At least Ekitike(c) & Keane did ok.

          I'll let you know what I do next week!

          Open Controls
        9. Khalico
          • 10 Years
          46 mins ago

          Guehi + Mukiele or Keane + Andersen?

          Open Controls
        10. MetallicaJack93
          • 2 Years
          43 mins ago

          Who would you take out? Or roll?

          Pickford
          Timber Guehi OReilly
          Foden Rice Rogers Wilson
          Haaland Ekitike Bowen
          Dub Miley Andersen De Cuyper

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Roll imo

            Open Controls
        11. SomeoneKnows
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          Help me decide with 1FT + 0.7itb...

          A) Semenyo > Cunha
          B) Minteh > Gravenberch
          C) Lacroix > Thiaw

          Raya
          Timber, Keane, Andersen
          Saka, Foden, Semenyo, Bruno G, Minteh
          Haaland, Eketike

          (Dubravka, Lacroix, Gudmundsson, Guiu)

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Personally, I steer well clear of Brighton players. So Minteh out. Not sure Gravenberch is the answer, though.

            Open Controls
        12. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          41 mins ago

          How to improve on perfection? Other than Sels out? And maybe Timber and Semenyo. Szoboszlai and Bruno G ain't great picks either.

          Sels
          Gvardiol, Nunes, Keane
          Saka, Szoboszlai, Bruno G, Semenyo
          Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

          Dubravka, Timber, Le Fee, Alderete

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            29 mins ago

            Perfection? 😉

            Open Controls
          2. fedolefan
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Depends on if you want the haul monster Dubrovnik going forward. If you want to back Dyche, I’d be tempted with a Dub -> John Victor transfer. Could also get Sanchez since they fluke random CSs and it’s best to have a keeper for such a team.

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              10 mins ago

              No doubt Sels gets his place back the minute I do that. Does free up some cash, though.

              Looking at the weak links, it's Semenyo (assuming this transfer is on) and Sels. Timber has low-key been an awful pick riding high in the charts from that 23 pointer in GW2.

              Open Controls
              1. fedolefan
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                I recommended Dub—> John which guarantees you a forest keeper, so you don’t really care when Sels gets his place back. Else if you don’t want that then the Sels -> Sanchez transfer. I still prefer the first. Dub is generally useless, happy with the 11 pointer this week though. Own Semenyo and Timber as well. But not getting rid of either this week.

                Open Controls
        13. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          For three weeks only GW19-21:
          A. Dorgu (WOL lee bur)
          B. O'Reilly (sun CHE BHA)
          C. Hall (bur CRY LEE)

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            A, C, or KLP, can’t decide myself tho I have B already

            Open Controls
          2. SashOK2025
              7 mins ago

              Hall

              Open Controls
          3. marcus2704
            • 15 Years
            37 mins ago

            I've got Calafiori - is it time to bring back in Gabriel?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              I’m giving it another week. Villa will score.

              Open Controls
              1. Mr. O'Connell
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Stoic advice

                Open Controls
          4. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Palmer C anyone?

            Open Controls
            1. RockLedge
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
            2. Deer-in-headlights
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              Some uncertainty about his minutes.

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                Did you see his reaction to getting pulled off?

                Open Controls
                1. Herger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I bet he was elated, lucky guy

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 13 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    And boom goes the dynamite

                    Open Controls
          5. el polako
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Best Calafiori replacement in the similar process range?

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              *price

              Open Controls
          6. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            RP - Looking for some help re: FH19

            Current Team:

            Pope Dubravka
            Timber Senesi Rodon Richards OReilly
            Saka Ricen Foden Cunha LeFee
            Haaland Ekitike Guiu

            Would appreciate any advice who to target / drop for 1 week?

            Target: ?
            Dalot, Sesko v Wolves (H)?
            Hall, Schar, Gordon v Burnley? (A)
            Palmer, Enzo, Caicedo v Bounemouth (H)?
            MGW, CHO v Everton? (H)?

            Drop: ?
            Feel losing Arsenal and City 6 could massively backfire even though its Villa and Sunderland.
            Cant drop Ekitike?

            Thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Generally don't like giving advice on free hits as variance is off the charts, but the target teams all have their flaws.

              United injury hit and Wolves did ok at Anfield/Emirates. Cunha shoots a lot and playing old club. Dorgu Oop also fine.

              Newcastle can't score away from home. I would take a defender. Thiaw/Hall.

              Chelsea mins lottery. Palmer and James have high ceilings, though.

              Forest low ceiling picks Vs pretty solid Everton team.

              Open Controls
          7. have you seen cyan
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Team of gringes

            Open Controls
          8. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Which move:

            A) Semenyo to Wirtz
            B) Burn to Gabriel

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Don't see the appeal of this week. I'm monitoring A if this transfer saga progresses.

              Open Controls
          9. MetallicaJack93
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Worth getting Gordon or Cunha over any of my current players?

            Foden
            Rogers
            Rice
            Wilson

            I could bench Rogers this week for one of them

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Nah, hold

              Open Controls
              1. MetallicaJack93
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Surely Wilson done at this point though fixture wise? Who would you pick for him out of those two?

                Open Controls
          10. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Is the following worth a hit:

            Semenyo -> Cherki
            O'Reilly -> Gabriel

            The latter is needed to free up a spot for triple City attack

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              And here I am with double City defence. Seems ok tho. Funny if Semenyo took Cherkis position when they sign him.

              Open Controls
            2. MetallicaJack93
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Looks good

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.