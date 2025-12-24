FPL Gameweek 18 team news: Wednesday’s live injury updates

After a dozen Premier League managers faced the media on Tuesday, another three more press conferences will take place on Wednesday, ahead of Gameweek 18.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

We should hear from the remaining five bosses in some form – be it a live press conference, a one-on-one interview or embargoed quotes from midweek – before the Boxing Day deadline.

KEY GAMEWEEK 18 INJURY NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

Chelsea: Estevao and Delap are available, and Palmer is ready to play all 90 minutes

Estevao and Delap are available, and Palmer is ready to play all 90 minutes

(to come) Sunderland: (to come)

CHELSEA

Having missed the draw at Newcastle United, Estevao (muscle) and Liam Delap (shoulder) are available to face Aston Villa.

“He’s [Estevao] back. He’s back, he’s available for Saturday, him and also Liam Delap.” – Enzo Maresca

Blues boss Enzo Maresca also believes Cole Palmer is ready to last a whole match, having seen his recovery carefully managed.

“I think he’s ready for 90 minutes, yeah. The progression for a player is 45, one hour, 70. He already played one hour against, I think, Everton. He played more than 70 against Newcastle. I think the progression is there.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

Still out are Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended).