FPL Gameweek 18 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

With Christmas Day interrupting the usual weekly flow, the Gameweek 18 press conferences are underway very early this week.

A dozen Premier League managers are scheduled to face the media on Tuesday, including Arne Slot.

All the key team news and quotes are in the article below.

We should hear from the bosses of the other eight Premier League clubs in some form – be it a live press conference, a one-on-one interview or embargoed quotes from midweek – before the Boxing Day deadline.

KEY GAMEWEEK 18 INJURY NEWS FROM TUESDAY

TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Tuesday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🌳 10.30am – Dyche

🍒 1pm – Iraola

🍷 1pm – Parker

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🐔 2pm – Frank

🐝 2pm – Andrews

⚪️ 2.45pm – Farke pic.twitter.com/YpGgEONSpy — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 23, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Alexander Isak faces a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on Monday.

The Swedish striker had an operation on an ankle injury, which included “a fibula fracture”, that he sustained in Gameweek 17.

“It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months. That’s a big, big, big disappointment for him and as a result of that, of course, also for us.” “Yeah, I am [confident he’ll play again this season].” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

As for the rest of Liverpool’s team news, Conor Bradley (unspecified) and Cody Gakpo (muscle) are “50/50” for the Wolverhampton Wanderers game.

Florian Wirtz is fine: he was only suffering cramp when hobbling out of the Tottenham Hotspur match.

Joe Gomez (muscle), Wataru Endo (ankle) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are all out, while Mohamed Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Conor will be 50-50. He’s not training with us today, not tomorrow, so Friday we will see where he exactly is [and] if he can be in the squad for the weekend. “Joe won’t be available. Wata won’t be available. Cody is a bit similar to Conor.” – Arne Slot

“Yes, [he’s okay]. Another example of a player who has to play a lot and is adjusting better and better and better to the Premier League. In an ideal world maybe I could have rested him a little bit more but okay, he will be there for us again on Saturday.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

Dominik Szoboszlai has to serve a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation, too.

Away from injuries, Arne Slot was asked about whether Rio Ngumoha would get more of a look-in given the availability problems for Gameweek 18.

“For the weekend, that’s not the biggest concern, that position, I would say. So, hopefully, Cody [Gakpo] is back, I’m not sure, but hopefully. Federico [Chiesa] can play there. Florian [Wirtz] can play there. If he would be a player that would play in a different position, he would probably have even more chance to come in. But it’s the same for all the other players. I think in the game against Tottenham, I had four under-21 players on the bench, so that increases the chance for him to come in as well. So, let’s see.” – Arne Slot on Rio Ngumoha’s chances of playing on Saturday

Jeremie Frimpong, who had a half-hour cameo in Gameweek 17, has more chance of benefitting from the injury crisis.

“In the weekend, he was on a maximum of 30 minutes because he has been out for quite long. I think he is able to start this weekend if I make that decision. Sometimes situations change, so you need to take a bit more risk than you would maybe usually do if everyone was available. So that’s what I mean, the players that are available have to roll their sleeves up – including our fans – to get the best possible chance of a good outcome in the upcoming two games. That’s for him, the same as the others. “Why I took him off [against Spurs] had, of course, nothing to do with an injury. That had to do with not being down to 10 [men] when you have to defend a set-piece, because we already had to defend a set-piece with 10 men and you know the outcome – we conceded. Federico would definitely come in but the idea was for someone else, but I didn’t want to go down to 10 men in that moment.” – Arne Slot on Jeremie Frimpong

And, of course, Isak’s absence increases the in-form Hugo Ekitike‘s “xMins”.

“Still, he needs to get stronger but he already became stronger. I don’t think he changed a lot in all his offensive qualities – he’s fast, he can score a goal, he has great footwork, he’s got dribbling skills. He has so much in his locker, I think that’s the way you say it here. I think he’s adjusted to the Premier League now. Now he has to not only adjust but make sure – with his physique, how fast he is – he can become also physically outstanding, and that’s where he’s working really hard. “Same with him, by the way, in the last two, three, four minutes, he was very, very, very tired in the Tottenham game as well. I see this more often but that is maybe also because so many of the same players constantly have to play, there’s hardly any rest for them. I have to give them a lot of compliments that they constantly can bring what they are bringing, playing so many games, hardly any rest because we don’t have so many chances to rotate. Every single time they fight, fight, fight from the first second until the last – and Hugo is one of them.” – Arne Slot

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe doesn’t yet have a timeline for Tino Livramento (knee), who suffered an injury in the EFL Cup a week ago.

“We don’t, actually, [have any clarity on his return]. It’s a difficult one because there’s quite a bit of information on Tino. We’re waiting to get full clarification. We’re hoping it’s not serious at all and he can resume training quite quickly but before confirming that, we want to be sure we’re right.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

He remains out along with Dan Burn (rib), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Will Osula (ankle).

Sven Botman (back) is also yet to train but Nick Pope (groin) could do so.

“There’s a chance. I’d say he hasn’t trained yet, we hope that he might train today. So, let’s see how he does.” – Eddie Howe on whether Nick Pope could be in the squad to face Manchester United

“Sven would be in the category of a group of players who are doing well. And again, we hope to get him back pretty soon. When that day is, I’m not 100% sure. Again, he hasn’t trained with the group yet, but potentially good news, I don’t think he is too far away.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Elsewhere, Lewis Hall recovered from a minor hamstring issue to feature in Gameweek 17, while Joelinton is nursing a groin injury and has been kept on the bench in recent weeks.

Howe had the latest on both players on Tuesday.

“I think [Hall] came through the game fine with no ill effects. But there will be still part of us that’s nursing him and trying to get him through these upcoming games that we have in amongst a busy schedule. So, he’s one we’re gonna have to keep an eye on. “Joelinton’s getting closer now, I think, to being able to participate. We’ll see how he trains today, see how he looks, and make a decision.” – Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk and Diego Gomez return from suspension this week after missing out in Gameweek 17.

Danny Welbeck (back) and Jan Paul van Hecke (illness) could be back, too, with returns to training pencilled in.

Mats Wieffer, taken off at half-time on Saturday, is also expected to be fit.

“Danny Welbeck will train today, so he will be back. JP will train tomorrow, so he should be back. Then, luckily, the two suspended players with the yellow cards back. Mats Wieffer is okay, so we have to wait day by day and follow the procedure we have to follow but he looks quite positive, quite well, so I think he also will be available.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain unavailable, while Carlos Baleba is on AFCON duty with Cameroon.

With van Hecke and Dunk back available, Hurzeler was asked if the performances of Gameweek 17 starters Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli, who helped Brighton to a clean sheet, gave him a selection headache at the back.

“Definitely there’s a decision to make but I mentioned after the [Sunderland] game, it’s so important to have these options available, to have such a great selection of centre-backs, because that brings us competition. That brings us like also a good feeling to go now into this phase with a lot of games that we know we can rely on Oli, that we know we can rely on Diego Coppola.” – Fabian Hurzeler

EVERTON

David Moyes says Everton are “just about the same” as they were last week, although there was no specific update on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring).

“Just about the same as we were at the weekend, I think – not too much change. So, just about the way we were.” – David Moyes

Even the Everton website didn’t mention Dewsbury-Hall, only confirming Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Seamus Coleman (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Branthwaite was the only player that Moyes discussed, although admittedly, that was only after being asked.

“[The players who are out injured] are all improving as we get on. Jarrad is getting closer to the grass now and getting closer, so we hope we can maybe get him by the end of the month – but it might be a bit longer than that. We’ll need to see. “[Branthwaite] is not due to integrate back in for at least another two to three weeks, maybe more, so it’s not as if I’m getting him back quickly. I’m just saying it’s beginning to look better than it was. We’re getting closer to a point of that. I think my bigger worry is he’s missed so much of the season to get back into the swing of it quickly and those things what you need. But we need him back, even just to have him back in the squad would be great at the moment for the numbers. There is a plan for him and how he works, and he’s on that at the moment.” – David Moyes

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are unavailable after heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Away from injuries, Moyes was asked how he intends to manage a busy festive schedule.

“You just go about it the way you would do this time of the year over the many years I’ve been in the job. I think it’s always been the case – we’ve always had busy Christmas and New Year periods. It’s what we do in this country, isn’t it? We have to find ways of managing it. “I’ve got to say it’s probably felt a little bit more difficult for many clubs, certainly the clubs who have been in Europe – and we’ve got more clubs in Europe now than we have had in the past – I think they’ll find it tougher than ever. From our point of view, our toughness comes from probably just not having as many players in our squad and picking up the odd injury here or there or the AFCON, so they’ve really been our concerns.” – David Moyes

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola said he was expecting it to be a “very similar picture” in terms of squad availability this week.

Tyler Adams (knee), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Quotes to follow

BURNLEY

Having unexpectedly missed Gameweek 17 with a minor injury, Maxime Esteve was back on the grass on Tuesday.

“The only bit really is Max Esteve. He was on the grass today, so we will have to see a little bit later on in the week whether he makes the weekend. Like I said previous to the Bournemouth game, it isn’t a significant or a big injury but there is a little something there. He was on the grass, he’s running. We will see where we are with him a bit closer to the game on Saturday to see whether he makes it or not.” – Scott Parker on team news

Bashir Humphreys (muscle), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are the long-term absentees.

Lyle Foster, Hannibal Mejbri and Axel Tuanzebe are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito Santo’s presser may have set new records for quickness, being little more than two minutes in length.

Unsurprisingly, there were team news updates within that brief presser.

The Hammers’ first-choice full-backs, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf, are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Oliver Scarles came off in Gameweek 17, with Nuno saying he was “worried” after full-time.

Niclas Fullkrug wasn’t involved ahead of the defeat at the Etihad but had partly trained before that game.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Toti Gomes is the latest addition to the Wolves injury list. Having missed out in Gameweek 17, the centre-back will now be out for a “significant” period of time.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin) and Leon Chiwome (knee) also remain sidelined.

Emmanuel Agbadou and Tawanda Chirewa are at the Africa Cup of Nations, meanwhile.

Wolves at least get Yerson Mosquera back from suspension, while Hugo Bueno (knock) was back in training today.

Quotes to follow