AFCON

Premier League players at AFCON: When will they return?

7 January 2026 33 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In mid-December, 33 Premier League players left their clubs and jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

We’re not only through the group stage now, but also the round of 16, with the quarter-finals set to start on Friday.

In the latest of our semi-regular round-ups, we bring you up to speed on how many players we can expect to see soon – and who remains in Morocco.

GAMEWEEK/AFCON ROUND OVERVIEW

Before we begin, a reminder of how the AFCON rounds match up with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks:

AFCON players return

HOW MANY PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS ARE OUT OF AFCON – AND WHEN WILL THEY RETURN?

Just 10 of the 33 who went to Morocco are no longer involved.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Tawanda Chirewa (£4.3m) was the only Premier League player whose country was eliminated in the group stage. He returned to the Wolves squad in Gameweek 20.

Here are the other nine whose nations have since been knocked out:

NationPremier League playersDate of elimination
Burkina FasoOuattara (BRE), Traore (SUN)January 6
DR CongoTuanzebe (BUR), Sadiki (SUN), Masuaku (SUN), Wan-Bissaka (WHU)January 6
MozambiqueReinildo (SUN)January 5
South AfricaFoster (BUR)January 4
TunisiaHannibal (BUR)January 3

Of the above, we’re only expecting the Burnley duo of Hannibal Mejbri (£4.7m) and Lyle Foster (£4.9m) to return in Gameweek 21.

Scott Parker discussed the possibility of their availability for Wednesday’s match in his press conference yesterday.

Regis Le Bris seemed to be talking more about having Reinildo (£3.8m) available for the FA Cup tie against Everton on Saturday, meanwhile.

The other six players above, all eliminated on Tuesday, will also likely be available for the FA Cup this weekend. If not, then definitely Gameweek 22.

WHICH PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS REMAIN AT AFCON – AND WHEN WILL THEY BE BACK?

All eight nations that remain at AFCON have at least one Premier League representative.

Anyone eliminated in the quarter-finals, which are contested this Friday and Saturday, very likely returns for Gameweek 22.

Going all the way to the semi-finals means not returning till Gameweek 23. Even if the players’ countries are knocked out in the last four, there’s a third/fourth-place play-off to contest on the weekend of Gameweek 22.

And, if you’re thinking that the eliminated semi-finalists might let some of their players return to the UK early, rather than stay for the bronze medal match, that hasn’t happened in previous tournaments. Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) in 2023, Bertrand Traore (£5.5m) in 2021 and Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) in 2019 are examples of Premier League players who featured in the third/fourth-place play-off.

As a rough gauge, we’ve listed the probability of progress for all eight quarter-finalists, using adjusted odds from a selected bookmaker (bet365):

Morocco and Senegal are the clear favourites to make the AFCON semi-finals, so their players – including Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) – may not be back until Gameweek 23.

If the bookies’ odds are to be believed, then there’s a greater chance of seeing Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) in Gameweek 22. Cameroon, Egypt and Algeria are not the bookmakers’ favourites for their quarter-final ties, although there’s not much in it regarding the Pharaohs’ clash with Ivory Coast and Algeria’s meeting with Nigeria.

  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Return them back just on time for WC24 😛

  2. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Reinildo vs Alderete

    Am I right in thinking both are nailed (when fit/not suspended)?

    Alderete seemingly has more xGI, but still pretty negligible overall. Alderete has higher average DC (10 versus 8).

    That said, the extra 0.3m would be useful as it allows me to swap King to KDH in the future.

    Have Bowen stinking up my team, but will probably downgrade to fodder to accommodate Bruno/Palmer which perhaps makes it a moot point anyway (albeit I always seem to be 0.1m short).

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      The Sunderland correspondent talks about this on here
      https://youtu.be/_s-iQJgKM-0?si=5LvUFB3AhmPtw-vZ

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Is there a TL;DW?

        At work and YT blocked

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    What's the craze for WC24? Any major upsides compared to WC22?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      The Wire guys made a big deal about GW24 on this week's episode. That's pretty much what started it.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        no it isnt.

  4. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    I feel quietly confident Pep drops Foden or Cherk today.
    City team sheet will be very interesting this week after their lacklustre draw.

    1. I have no Wirtz
        21 mins ago

        I would embrace that, as long as no cameo, my first bench is Gabriel.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Why on earth would you bench Gabriel?

          1. I have no Wirtz
              just now

              Did WC, transferred very day to catch price movements, which put bus team in flux, and in the hour before deadline got swamped at work, missed the deadline.

      • Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Score predictions for tonight?

        BOU 2-1 TOT
        BRE 1-1 SUN
        CRY 1-2 AVL
        EVE 2-0 WOL
        FUL 2-2 CHE
        MCI 3-1 BHA
        BUR 1-2 MUN
        NEW 2-1 LEE

        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Agreed.

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          1 CS across the board seems extremely unlikely

      • Ha.
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        BOU 0-1 TOT
        BRE 1-1 SUN
        CRY 1-3 AVL
        EVE 2-2 WOL
        FUL 0-1 CHE
        MCI 2-0 BHA
        BUR 1-1 MUN
        NEW 2-0 LEE

        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          Reply fail

          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            Ha!

        2. I have no Wirtz
            21 mins ago

            EVE 2-2 WOL?

            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Sure, why not

        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Lol, the Liverpool physio who sold Ekitike this week has deleted their account.

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7703665/history

          Was at 30k overall rank as well 😆

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            😯 OMG!

            I hope Focal is happy with himself.

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Deleting their own account to save face is a very Focal move, in all fairness.

          2. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            No more leaks

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Connor Bradley's team still hasn't been deleted!

              1. Ha.
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                Obviously not ITK

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Also sold Ekitike, albeit on Free Hit. There's every chance the physio deleted on their own accord after seeing the news lol.

          3. I have no Wirtz
              9 mins ago

              Equivalent of insider trading?

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                Or maybe he was chasing Thiago's points and didn't want Ekitike for a very difficult away game.

              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Add him to The Cartel group chat.

          4. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            This AfCon stuff is so complicated. My head hurts reading this article.

            Can we not get focal on the case? He makes everything so simple and easy.

            Take what he did with DefCons for example
            https://fpl.page/defcon Super simple!

          5. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            Is Mukiele a better asset than Andersen or similar in your opinion? Would you sell Andersen for Mukiele?

            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yes
              No - Alderete or Reinildo

            2. The Night Trunker.
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              22-24 looks great for Sun defensive assets.
              I'm looking at doubling up on muk and Ballard/Roefs over those three games.
              Have also benched Thiago this week out of respect.

