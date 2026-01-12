Pro Pundits

Why I have hit the Wildcard button

12 January 2026 32 comments
Sam FPLFamily Sam FPLFamily
Share:

Scout’s General Manager and one-half of FPLFamily, Sam, has the Wildcard active ahead of Gameweek 22. In this piece, she explains why.

FPL Family Sam hit the Wildcard

Well, what a difficult season this has been. I’ve been playing this game for a very long time and have never had a season that has been such a rollercoaster – and it’s a rollercoaster that never seems to go anywhere!

Gameweek 21 was especially difficult. After the Wednesday evening fixtures, I only had Patrick Dorgu‘s (£4.2m) assist, Erling Haaland‘s (£15.1m) goals and a smattering of ones and twos from everyone else. It did improve somewhat on Thursday evening, with six-pointers from Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.7m) and David Raya (£5.9m), as well as three points each for Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and Florian Wirtz (£8.2m). But honestly, there was an overwhelming feeling that something drastic needs to change.

Heading into Gameweek 21, I was expecting to pull the Wildcard trigger as I had a number of assets such as Dorgu and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m), whose nice fixtures were coming to an end. I was also carrying an injured Josh King (£4.4m) and Marc Guiu (£4.3m), who has been missing in action for a while. It felt like the FA Cup weekend was the perfect moment to reset my team and find a way to improve the trajectory that this season is taking.

Gameweek 21 v Gameweek 24

What can FPL managers expect from Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior?

For a lot of Fantasy managers, Wildcarding now might seem mad. There will be Blank and Double Gameweeks to come, and while we may have an idea when they’ll be, we don’t know which teams will be affected.

But for my team, it was very much needed.

As a rule of thumb, when Wildcarding, look at how many players you have in your team that you don’t want any more. For me, that was eight. Generally, five is my threshold for playing the chip. Yes, I could have taken a -4 each week and fixed my team slowly, but that still left me with a nightmare-ish bench and a feeling of chasing my tail.

Gameweek 24 is maybe the obvious time in the coming weeks. By then, we will know the teams in the League Cup final and likely the implications on FPL. But even with a Wildcard now, I can do some of the prep needed for that.

Gameweek 24 is also a nice moment for understanding the impact of new managers. Chelsea’s fixtures are lovely for an extended period but they are particularly favourable from this point, while we’ll also have the benefit of watching Liam Rosenior’s new-look Blues before investing. In my case, it should be fairly easy to move between the picks if I do pick the wrong one on a Wildcard.

The same is also true of Manchester United, who still haven’t confirmed who their new manager will be. With Manchester City and Arsenal up next, maybe we can afford to wait anyway. The reality, however, is that Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) is the likely answer to the United question, regardless of who the new manager might be.

Price chasing over ‘drafting’

FPL notes: Thiago brace + knock, Collins assist + Kelleher penalty save 3

For me, the first few days of having a Wildcard active are all about riding the price changes and not ‘drafting’. The FFScout price change page has become my new best friend. I am looking at it more than I am looking at my husband right now! Why? My team value is weirdly good for someone having such a disastrous season but with every price change, my team value can be bettered. With better value comes better investment.

In these early days of the chip being active, when people ask to see my team, I am always reluctant. At the moment, there are a number of players who I own who are unlikely to still be there next Friday. Why? Because they were rising in price, so I caught the rise, hoping that they might rise again. Then, I get to bank that value before I swap them for the player I actually want.

An example of this is Igor Thiago (£7.1m). He rose in price on Wednesday evening, so I brought him in. I am hoping to catch another rise from him in the coming days but will likely end up either with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) or taking a punt on Liam Delap (£6.2m) instead. There is a chance that Thiago stays but if he does rise twice, then I have increased the money I have to spend across the rest of my team.

Thursday next week will be when I really start to formulate my team, as it is likely to look for Gameweek 22.

Core Wildcard ideas

FPL notes: Palmer + Enzo score, Semenyo lends a hand, + Caicedo ban 3

There are a number of players that feel like they could be season-defining if I opt for them on Wildcard. Bruno Fernandes and Cole Palmer (£10.4m) have ownerships of around 12% in the game. Both feel like players to target on a Wildcard to try and get ahead of the curve.

However, I also fancy a punt on Delap from Chelsea as their fixtures are great. I am expecting some new manager bounce, while Delap has worked with Rosenior previously at Hull City and the incoming Blues boss has already spoken positively about the striker.

Doubling up on Chelsea, changing up my investment in Arsenal (Raya out!) and opting for a cheap pairing of goalkeepers will be at the heart of this Wildcard. Hopefully, this can restart my season.

It’s going to be a big climb – no pressure on this Wildcard at all!

price change predictions

Sam FPLFamily Fantasy Football Scout's General Manager. Half of the FPLFamily. Pundit on the FPL Pod, Fantasy Show and Sky Sports News. Follow them on Twitter

32 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    I need points, many points. Choose one:

    Bruno Guimarães or Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Harry Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Raya
    Timber VVD Nunes
    Saka Rogers Gordon Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike DCL

    Dubravka LeFee Mukiele Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Save, might get Ekitike hint tonight

      Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Sold Ekitika

    Who’s the best two week punt??

    1 Gakpo
    2 Bruno G
    3 Bruno F

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      He will likely be back against Burnley. Keep one more week.

      Open Controls
    2. justmatt
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      1 or 2

      Open Controls
  4. justmatt
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who’s a bigger priority this week? Cunha to who?

    A. Rice
    B. Enzo

    Will most likely pick the other up in 2GWs time, probably for Foden after Wolves.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Given the opposition, Rice imo.

      Open Controls
      1. justmatt
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        That’s what I’m thinking. Enzo then in GW24 for West Ham at home.

        Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Last month to enter Last Man Standing

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/09/last-chance-to-enter-last-man-standing-competition-2 for more details.

    Roughly 350 qualified now.

    Open Controls
  6. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Is Anthony Gordon a sell before the Wolves game away? Have 2FTs here. Sorely tempted to switch to Rogers or Rice (own Saka)

    Would guys ditch or hold?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Hold for Wolves.

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    If it doesn't look like Ekitika will start Burnley, I think I might wildcard too.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'll probably get Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Misses far too many big chances.

        Open Controls
    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm considering DCL, but afraid he'll turn into 'Everton DCL' the second I buy him.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        can always sell or bench him

        Open Controls
        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          True, he's still quite cheap.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        His stats are holding up. They suggest his returns are sustainable.

        Open Controls
        1. MJF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yet he also has a history of missing big chances which stretches well beyond this current run. Stats can prove whatever you want them to prove.

          Open Controls
        2. Conners
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Leeds have looked much better of late - might give him a go.

          Open Controls
  8. Kno
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Any other Cunha owners decided what to do with the guy, stick or twist? And if selling who for?

    Open Controls
    1. ElectroDan
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm thinking of swapping him for Bruno F now he's back from injury.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Twist for sure, just not decided on his replacement as its budget dependent and I have to make 4 transfers. Likely to be Rogers or Wilson or Enzo.

      Open Controls
    3. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not fully sure, when I watched City v Brighton I thought pace in behind could cause City an issue in the derby, but equally United look woeful. Gonna wait and see if Ekitike fit first, but may sell Cunha to Rogers.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Mbeumo is back for next game and he is capable to make difference.

        Open Controls
    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I have only one ft and I am considering WC24. I don't think that there is 4 pts with expected points compared to Bruno vs MCI and Ars. Having Ekitike and VvD in my team, I wonder if he is a priority sell. I don't have high expectations but he could score one vs injured MCI defence imo. I can't see Bruno hauling vs Ars and if he plays as no 10, he prolly won't get defcon either. Mbeumo back may complicate things.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I don't think there is 4pts difference...

        Open Controls
  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    I'm hoping Ekitiké is fit enough to be on the bench tonight but isn't needed.

    Am I ok to roll if Ekitiké is fit? I'm trying to build up transfers for the GW 24 fixture swing for Chelsea and Palace.

    2FT 0.8m ITB

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber VVD O'Reilly
    Foden Rogers Rice
    Haaland Ekitiké Thiago

    Dubravka Le Fée Tarkowski KDH

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      *Ekitika

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.