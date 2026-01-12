Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 22 early Scout Picks: Three double-ups

12 January 2026 60 comments
avfc82 avfc82
We have put together an early draft of our Scout Picks for Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We will finalise our weekly selection nearer Saturday’s deadline.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations and the pre-match press conferences will help shape our final Scout Picks.

But this ‘bus team’, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 22 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 22 fixtures sorted by difficulty, on our Fixture Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

There really aren’t too many players who you would say are ‘nailed’ for Scout Picks duty in Gameweek 22.

Perhaps the likeliest source of defensive returns will be at the City Ground, where Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest, a team that might still be reeling from their “unacceptable” FA Cup loss to Wrexham.

Averaging 7.5 points per match this season and delivering only three blanks in his 14 starts, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.7m) is on a different level to every other Fantasy defender right now. And with the most clean sheets (10) and fewest expected goals conceded (xGC), it’s easy to see why we have decided to include an Arsenal defender.

At least one of Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) or Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) also seems like a no-brainer. The pair are ninth and seventh respectively for FPL points since the start of December. Sunday’s opponents, Everton, are out of form at present (one win in six) and will be without the suspended Michael Keane (£4.8m) for the trip to Villa Park, where Unai Emery’s troops have won 11 in a row in all competitions.   

IN CONTENTION

Staying with the Midlands outfit, and Matty Cash (£4.8m) is certainly on our ‘maybe’ pile: with the exception of Neco Williams (£4.7m), Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) and Pedro Porro (£5.2m), he has surpassed all other Fantasy defenders for combined shots and key passes in 2025/26. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have already kept four league clean sheets on home turf, conceding only eight times in 10 outings.

As for Liverpool, we’ll keep a spot free for Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) should the Frenchman look like he may start against Burnley – as seems likely after Monday’s cameo in the FA Cup. But for now, we have chosen Florian Wirtz (£8.2m), who, before the Reds visited Arsenal in Gameweek 21, had amassed 31 points over four matches, with 10 shots and eight chances created. Additionally, Burnley rank third-bottom for key passes conceded from the centre zone. Liverpool defensive coverage is likely, too, simply due to their opponent, with Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) firmly in the mix.

Elsewhere, attacking representation from Arsenal seems probable – but who? It appears to be a choice between Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m). The former has registered an attacking return in eight of the last 11 Gameweeks, but Rice is cheaper and is actually averaging more points per start away from home (7.5/4.9) over the season so far:

Saka is ahead for expected goal involvement (xGI) on the road, however, leading by 6.45 to 4.34.

Given the current uncertainty at Chelsea, with Liam Rosenoir only recently appointed, as well as the challenge posed by a competent Brentford team, we have decided to omit defensive coverage in our ‘bus team’, but have opted for Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) over Cole Palmer (£10.4m) further forward.

Playing as a No 10, Enzo’s five chances created was the most of any Chelsea player against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday, while he also racked up four shots, clearly making the most of his 21 minutes on the pitch. Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final should provide clearer insight into what to expect under Rosenior.

The Manchester derby at Old Trafford is another eye-catching encounter. The hosts’ dearth of clean sheets (only one in 14 matches) will interest Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Phil Foden (£8.7m), while Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), Rayan Cherki (£6.8m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) are other names to consider, provided we have enough confidence in their minutes. As for United, it’s only really Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) putting his hand up right now.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United is a tricky one to call. Thomas Frank’s side are in really poor form, having failed to win six of their last seven matches in all competitions, so it’s perhaps likelier that Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) makes the Scout Picks cut. Porro does at least carry an attacking threat: no FPL defender has created as many chances as the Spaniard in 2025/26.

From the other defenders, it’s mainly Sunderland (CRY), Newcastle United (wol) and Brighton and Hove Albion (BOU) options under consideration.

Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m), Anthony Gordon (£7.5m), Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) are also in the mix. A home clash against Bournemouth looks pretty appealing for the latter pair, given that the Cherries are bottom for xGC on the road:

At Elland Road, the in-form Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) will fancy their chances of bolstering their goal counts against a Fulham side who have banked just one away clean sheet all season. Harry Wilson (£5.9m) and Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) are also on the radar, with Leeds United clean sheet-less on home turf since August.

THE LONGER SHOTS

There probably won’t be too many takers in Matheus Cunha (£8.2m), whose good run of form seems to have come to an end.

Man City defenders such as Matheus Nunes (£5.5m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) perhaps carry more appeal, although given their recent injury problems at the back, it’s hard to see them dislodging the options currently selected in our ‘bus team’.

The in-form Igor Thiago (£7.1m) could feature, and it’ll be really interesting to see how the Scout Squad panel view him this week, but an away trip to Chelsea isn’t the easiest of fixtures.

GAMEWEEK 22 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    First for Cunha sucks

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      What does second win?

  2. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Raya
    Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
    Cunha, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
    Ekitike, Haaland (c)

    Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

    5ft 0.9 itb

    Cunha to?

    A Bruno G
    B Gakpo
    C Enzo Fernandez

  3. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Cunha to wilson or rice?
    Dalot to gab for -4?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rice
      And yes.

  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    gallagher for 35mil doesnt seem a bad signing for spurs at all. if his level is still the same the last time he was in the prem

  5. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    WC draft thoughts?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - Timber - Chalobah - Ballard
    Saka - Rogers - Enzo
    Haaland - Ekitiké - Watkins
    (Dubravka - Tavernier - Senesi - Miley)

  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    No room for passengers this time of year, but already the bench headaches have started. Currently benching Tark, Garner, Alderete :/

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'd start Alderete.

  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Don't know what to do with foden . Bit silly to sell before they play wolves isn't it ? Mind you wolves haven't exactly been wiping boys lately. What do you think ?

    1. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I’m giving him the Wolves game, then he’s probably out.

  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    O’Reilly & Thiago -> Gabriel & DCL for free?

    Seems mad to sell Thiago, but I have no value tied up and he has che, avl, new, ARS in 4 of his next 5.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yes, it is mad...

    2. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Crazy

    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      The kind of transfer you need to consider to get a great rank. I like it. Thiago the donkey won't keep overperforming for another half season

  9. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Keane to Cash?

    1. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Could do worse

  10. C0YS
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Start 3:

    A. Mukiele (CRY)
    B. VvD (BUR)
    C. Collins (che)
    D. Tark (avl)
    E. Guehi (sun)

    1. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      ABC

    2. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A
      B
      E

  11. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Not really one to make forward plans but how do these look? Targeting the stronger fixtures.

    GW22: Cunha > Wirtz
    GW23: Bowen > Thiago
    GW24: Foden > Bruno F

  12. Mighty Duck
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hope no screwjob to Cunha price tonight.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Looks like Guiu owners the one’s in trouble.

  13. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Szobooo

    Ekitikeeede

    It's FA Cup btw 🙁

  14. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves? 4FTs & 0.1itb

    Saka & Cunha —> Palmer & Rogers (2FTs)

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Saka Cunha LeFee Foden
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Devenny VDB Keane*

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Not sure Palmer is justifying his price and Chelsea will have a lot of congestion shortly. Incidentally a truck full of Vicks vapour rub overturned on the highway this morn! There was no congestion for eight hours! Huzzah!

  15. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Watkins > Ekitike? Plan was always to hokey-cokey-Ekitike back in.

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Watkins against a Everton team without key players could do well?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Ahhh forgot the hair-puller is banned. Cheers.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Watkins on pens too, if that helps.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Yeah, it does, I’m keeping. Thanks TKT!

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Tis shameful to answer your own posts.

          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            I remember when that wasn't a good thing, due to how often he missed

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Uh oh, pananka time?

  16. Price Changes
    Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Price changes 13th January

    No rises

    Falls: Pécsi 3.8

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Well done 😉

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I kept checking if you'd posted yet 😀

        1. Fitzy.
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          You showed admirable patience... 🙄

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            ...okay?

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      loved him in Goodfellows

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        And he’s 3ft8 too!

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          There aren’t 82 inches in a foot - don’t be silly

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            He’s a Hobbit! Tis well-known!

    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours ago

      Rainy would’ve gotten away with it if it wasn’t for that Pécsi kid

    4. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Guiu somehow avoids a fall.

    5. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Thanks!

      Took 5 GWs but looks like the 5FT impact is finally over

  17. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Price changes 13th January

    No rises

    Fall: Pécsi 3.8

    1. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Thanks as well!

  18. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Evening! Thoughts on this WC? 0.1 ITB

    Sanchez

    Gabriel, Timber, Frimpong

    Rice, Enzo, Mitoma, Wirtz

    Ekiteke, Watkins, Haaland

    Dubs, Wilson, Cash, Gudmonsson

    1. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Would be moving Wirtz to Semenyo if he starts tomorrow with City A team and performs

    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      I am a pool fan and that seems heavy unless you really believe they turn a corner and you will hold them during a few bad fixtures til they turn good again. Otherwise you are just setting up more transfers to be used. A WC ain’t just for Christmas. Anyway unless your team is dire I wouldn’t be doing a WC.

  19. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Have 2fts and need to get Gabriel.
    Who to sell to fund?

    A) Saka
    B) Foden

    Thanks

    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      b

  20. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Just did some World Cup ticket application cause my kid really wants to go. Apart from the price gouge get these beauties from the site
    1. Egypt spelt Egpyt
    2. You will find out if you have been successful by early July 2002
    You couldn’t make it up 🙂

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      I don’t think it’s being held in Egypt.

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        You are right it’s not being held in Eygpt either.
        Looking at the New Zealand V Egypt game cause Vancouver ain’t too far away and the kid could get to see Mo play.

  21. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Wildcard

    Sanchez Dubravka

    Timber Gabriel Cash Alderete Munoz

    Roger’s Wilson Bruno F Bruno G Rice

    Haaland Thiago Ekitika

    What option

    1 Sanchez Dubravka
    2 Verbruggen Kelleher
    3 Roefs Dubravka

    Anything else to change

    ???

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      The keeper one is difficult cause right now you probably want to just play Sanchez for 6 weeks with the fixtures. So probably as you are.
      I think some more Che short term whether that is Chalobah, Enzo or maybe even Delap.

  22. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    How essential is Bruno F - I haven’t owned him all season. If I persist without him I am 2 moves with frees to get to this team in 2 or 3 weeks
    Tark and O’Reilly to Chalobah and Munoz
    Is this team strong enough without Bruno?

    Sanchez

    Gabriel Timber Chalobah Munoz

    Palmer Foden Rice

    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Wilson Alderete Devenny

