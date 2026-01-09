Fantasy EFL

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24: Scout Picks

9 January 2026 34 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Merlins, James and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks.

There is no Championship this week, with just eight fixtures, at the time of writing, across both League One and League Two.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Bradford City look extremely strong defensively this week, and Sam Walker is well placed to benefit. Rotherham United arrive on a six-game losing run and have conceded heavily during that spell, while also offering very little in attack. All four of our panel members selected Walker.

Walker’s only competition would be whoever starts for Luton Town between Josh Keeley and James Shea.

DEFENDERS

Few defenders offer as many routes to points as Joe Wright. He remains a major set-piece threat and consistently scores well for defensive actions such as clearances and blocks. Against a Rotherham side struggling for confidence, Wright could be an excellent option. Wright was also favoured by all four experts.

Crewe Alexandra’s home fixture against bottom-placed Harrogate Town is one of the standout matchups of the week, and Mickey Demetriou is a key beneficiary. Harrogate rank among the weakest sides in the league for goals scored, which boosts clean-sheet potential. Every panel member included the Fantasy EFL favourite.

MIDFIELDERS

Reliability keeps Oliver Norwood firmly in contention again. He remains on penalties and set-pieces, which adds consistent attacking involvement to his steady points output. Norwood has managed five goals, five assists, 28 interceptions and 38 key passes, so he offers multiple routes to points. He also falls just shy of the captaincy armband.

Crewe top the projected goals rankings this week, and Tommi O’Reilly sits at the centre of that attacking expectation. He operates high up the pitch and regularly gets into scoring positions. With Harrogate offering little resistance defensively, O’Reilly’s xG and xA involvement make him one of the standout midfield picks.

FORWARDS

Harry Leonard continues to deliver steady returns in an attacking Peterborough side. Bolton have shown defensive weaknesses throughout the season, and Leonard benefits from both open-play threat and penalty responsibility. That combination gives him a strong chance of points in a fixture that suits his skill set.

Despite some underperformance, Yousef Salech remains one of the strongest forward options this week. Cardiff City face a Leyton Orient side that has conceded the joint-most goals in the division, and Salech continues to lead the line with penalty duties. Salech was prioritised by all four experts, so he takes the captaincy armband.

TEAM PICKS

Crewe Alexandra have one of the best fixtures of the round at home to bottom-placed Harrogate Town. They rank highest for projected goals and should dominate territory and chances throughout. From both an attacking and defensive perspective, Crewe look well set for returns.

Bradford City also stand out as a team pick this week. Rotherham United arrive in poor form and low confidence, while Bradford have shown strong form. Clean sheet points and a likely win make them an excellent side to target.

Both sides were prioritised above others by our entire panel.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.