FPL’s Mr Consistent: Which players blank the least?

While double-digit hauls are nice, consistent performers are a Fantasy manager’s dream.

These are the players you can depend on for returns most weeks, the set-and-forgets who don’t often let you down.

So, in this piece, we’re looking at the most reliable week-to-week picks of 2025/26 so far.

HOW ARE WE DEFINING ‘CONSISTENT PERFORMERS’?

We’ve set the bar at anything below four points as a ‘blank’.

It might sound arbitrary but four points usually guarantees a goal, assist, clean sheet and/or defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

It is, of course, possible to deliver the above and still get fewer than four points. An own-goal, red card or penalty miss can reduce a player’s score, for instance.

And there’ll also be plenty of examples of a defender or midfielder hitting the DefCon threshold but scoring three or fewer. Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) did just that against Brentford last Thursday, having been booked.

But we feel four is a decent barometer for the purposes of this article.

We’ve also made 10 starts as a minimum in the tables below, to separate the regulars from the bit-part players.

Without further ado…

FEWEST BLANKS PER APPEARANCE