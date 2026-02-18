Members

FPL’s Mr Consistent: Which players blank the least?

18 February 2026 94 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
While double-digit hauls are nice, consistent performers are a Fantasy manager’s dream.

These are the players you can depend on for returns most weeks, the set-and-forgets who don’t often let you down.

So, in this piece, we’re looking at the most reliable week-to-week picks of 2025/26 so far.

HOW ARE WE DEFINING ‘CONSISTENT PERFORMERS’?

We’ve set the bar at anything below four points as a ‘blank’.

It might sound arbitrary but four points usually guarantees a goal, assist, clean sheet and/or defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

It is, of course, possible to deliver the above and still get fewer than four points. An own-goal, red card or penalty miss can reduce a player’s score, for instance.

And there’ll also be plenty of examples of a defender or midfielder hitting the DefCon threshold but scoring three or fewer. Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) did just that against Brentford last Thursday, having been booked.

But we feel four is a decent barometer for the purposes of this article.

We’ve also made 10 starts as a minimum in the tables below, to separate the regulars from the bit-part players.

Without further ado…

FEWEST BLANKS PER APPEARANCE

  1. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Oops... should have captained Gordon. Lol.

    
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    UEFA diluting the quality of the Champions League by enabling dross like Qarabag to reach the knockouts.

    
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      the format improves the quality of last 16 knock outs. last season produced some of the best ucl knock out matches ive seen.

      
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Did UEFA enable them or did the likes of Chelsea, Frankfurt and Benfica enable them

      
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I have Gabriel, Rice, Mane and Gyokeres starting tonight. I’ll be flabbergasted if I get more than 8 points from that lot combined!

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Besides Semenyo and Haaland it's been a bit of a 2 point game week

      Flat

      So far!

      
  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Saka through the middle at the #10 role. Could become an option again if it clicks.

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes.

      
  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    arteta must really not rate eze

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      His defensive work rate is a bit lacking. Probably working on it in trainings.

      
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      What’s he done to justify getting picked tbf

      
      1. Hooky
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Couple of lovely through balls against a struggling League 1 side not enough for you?

        
      2. WVA
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        More goals and assists than Madueke and Martinelli in the prem hasn’t he?

        
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Spurs tax and he’s not a winger

          
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Is Saka a 10?

            
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              saka at 10 is a new experiment and something worth trying givne how bad odegaard and eze have been. odegaard works hard but cant shoot or make decisions. eze had a great game vs spurs but since then eveyr game he's played he is hardly bothered.

              
        2. Headers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not more than Bowen

          
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            The should have signed Bowen over Eze

            
  6. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    FFS is sending me bonkers, for gods sake sort your site bugs out!!!

    …………..

    Comment Link Temporarily Unavailable

    Direct comment links are temporarily unavailable due to high traffic. The comment you're looking for is still on the site - please visit the article directly to find it.

    Go to Homepage
    ← Go Back

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      testing 1 2 3

      
      1. Hooky
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        You should only have 2

        
      2. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        When you hit the permalink it crashes every every time!!!

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          They've only had the quietest week to fix the bugs

          They'll lose their traffic

          
          1. Evasivo
            • 15 Years
            15 mins ago

            Year on Year this site has been going more and more downhill…. barely post these days but basically not working is disgraceful

            
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      It is frustrating, I assumed this was caused by some ongoing site maintenance (possibly being naive)

      
      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Have sent support an email, hopefully they can fix it asap as been going on for ages for me

        
  7. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Hincapie jeez. He'll return again here

    
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Essential

      
  8. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Mane scored yet?

    
  9. Absolutely Muñozed
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      wtf!!! why Timber isn't benched.

      
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        wtf!!! why should he be.

        
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        You don’t know ball.

        
    • Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      All the “Timber won’t start both games in the double” notable by their absence this evening.

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Always the same.

        
    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      gabriel check
      timber check
      madueke check

      madueke got a hat trick last time he played at the molineux. more of the same please. ultimate dgw differential

      
      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        He might even keep his place on RW now Saka is playing as a 10. Wish I’d got him a few weeks back but felt too short term.

        
    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Newcastle should have scored at least 10 this evening, keeper has made some outstanding saves

      
    • panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      57 mins ago

      Semenyo is set to rise in price tonight. I want to bring him in but would prefer some news on Haaland's injury first.

      
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        You’ll need Semenyo even more if Haaland is out, just get him, I’m on a red just for not having him this week

        
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          Cheers, it's just I need to use two transfers to get Semenyo. If I could sell Haaland and redistribute the funds, it would be a better way to get Semenyo.

          
    • Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      52 mins ago

      cant get on fpl jeez problems all over

      
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        finally in

        

