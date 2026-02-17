UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Scout Picks

The Champions League knockout stage starts here. Matchday 9 marks the play-off first legs, and UCL Fantasy managers get unlimited transfers to work with.

This is a full reset. You can rebuild your squad and target teams best placed to take control of their ties. With new matchups and two-legged dynamics in play, the approach shifts from the League Phase.

Here we present the Scout Picks for Matchday 9.

GOALKEEPERS

Finding a reliable budget goalkeeper for Tuesday is not straightforward, especially when trying to avoid blocking outfield assets from the same team. One option that stands out is Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi (€4.8m). The Italian has played a key role in Atalanta’s defensive form, keeping six clean sheets across their last 10 matches. A meeting with Dortmund offers another opportunity for that run to continue.

Inter are also in excellent defensive shape. Cristian Chivu’s side have recorded six shutouts in their last 10 games. A clash with Bodø/Glimt, who finished 23rd in the League Phase, gives Yann Sommer (€6.0m) a strong chance of returns.

DEFENDERS

An Inter defensive double-up makes sense for clean sheet potential, but their back-three system adds further appeal. The wing-backs play high and wide, which increases their attacking involvement. Federico Dimarco (€5.5m) stands out in particular, with two goals and six assists in his last five matches. Rumours of mass rotation could make teammate Alessandro Bastoni (€5.4m) a safer option, though.

PSG have repeatedly shown their defensive strength in the latter stages of major competitions. They kept a clean sheet in the 2024/25 Champions League final and recorded five shutouts in seven Club World Cup matches. Monaco were the lowest-scoring side among the top 24 teams in the League Phase, which strengthens the case for investment in Willian Pacho (€5.0m) and attack-minded full-back Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m).

Newcastle ranked as the joint-second best defence during the League Phase, making them another strong option at the back. Among their defenders, Malick Thiaw (€4.8m) stands out. The centre-back has demonstrated attacking threat in the Premier League and offers multiple routes to points.

Olympiakos have lacked consistency in attack, which gives Leverkusen clean sheet potential. Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.2m) combines defensive security with significant attacking upside, having delivered 10 attacking returns in just 16 Bundesliga appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Qarabag showed flashes of quality during the League Phase, but they conceded over two goals per match on average. That defensive record makes them a side to target. Newcastle’s leading attacker Anthony Gordon (€7.1m) has delivered eight goal contributions in eight matches and faces an opponent that allows chances regularly.

Galatasaray managed just two clean sheets during the League Phase, so Juventus can expect opportunities even away from home. Kenan Yıldız (€6.8m) has gone quiet recently, but an earlier run of four goals and three assists across eight matches highlights his upside.

PSG were one of only two teams to score 20 or more goals in the League Phase and still miss out on a top-eight finish. They now face a vulnerable Monaco defence, which brings their attackers firmly into focus. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) and Vitinha (€7.3m) have both produced multiple double-digit hauls this season and offer strong routes into a fluid attack.

Doubling up on Real Madrid’s attack could prove decisive this week. After missing out on a top-eight spot following defeat to Benfica, Los Blancos may approach this tie with added motivation. Vinícius Júnior (€9.5m) recently delivered a 20-point haul against Monaco, underlining just how explosive he can be on his day.

FORWARDS

Continuing the Real Madrid focus, one forward stands out as close to essential this week. Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m) has already scored 36 goals across the Champions League and La Liga this season. Going without him carries clear risk for both overall rank and mini-league position.

Bodø/Glimt have shown they can score, but they also conceded close to two goals per match across Matchdays 1 to 8. Inter arrive in strong attacking form, having scored at least twice in each of their last five games. Leading the line is Lautaro Martínez (€9.5m), who carries significant upside in this fixture. For those slightly concerned around rumours he could miss out, Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (€8.3m) could be a fantastic option at home against Atalanta.

Rounding off the forward line is Atlético Madrid. They face Club Brugge, a matchup that suits their attacking profile. Penalty taker Julián Álvarez (€9.1m) comes into the tie in form after scoring and assisting against Barcelona, giving him a strong platform for returns.

UCL MATCHDAY 9 SCOUT PICKS