Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 27 early Scout Picks: Chelsea + Man City triple-ups

13 February 2026 70 comments
avfc82 avfc82
It’s time for our very early Scout Picks ‘bus team’, with the Gameweek 27 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) still a week away – and the current Gameweek still not over!

We will finalise our weekly selection closer to the deadline next Saturday.

A lot can change between now and then, of course, with FA Cup action, European club fixtures and one more Gameweek 26 match to come. The odd injury here or spot of rotation there could consequently affect the finalised XI.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will also help shape our final Scout Picks.

But this ‘bus team’, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 27 FIXTURES

Gameweek 27 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Another Palmer pen, Cucurella injury + why Calvert-Lewin missed out

Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) were both selected in the Scout Picks for Chelsea’s trip to Molineux in Gameweek 25, but only the Brazilian was chosen in Double Gameweek 26, mostly because of budget constraints.

However, given the matchup in Gameweek 27, it’s surely time for both players to be included again.

Burnley claimed a remarkable 3-2 comeback win at Selhurst Park earlier this week, but prior to that, had not won in 16 Premier League games. Scott Parker’s side are also bottom for actual goals (see image below) and expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2025/26.

From Gameweek 24 onwards, Palmer has produced five attacking returns in three appearances and has the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) figure in the whole of the Premier League. Three spot-kicks have accounted for some of that total, but even discounting penalties, the England international is second among FPL assets for non-pen xGI over the same period.

As for Pedro, he’s amassed 48 points in five matches under Liam Rosenoir.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) could be a cheaper alternative, however – he’s had 11 shots and created nine chances over his last four appearances.

Robert Sanchez (£4.9m), Trevoh Chalobah (£5.8m), who has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in seven successive matches, and potentially Reece James (£5.6m) are candidates at the back.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have a UEFA Champions League doubler-header on either side of the visit to Manchester City in Gameweek 27. It’s a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday run, too, with Eddie Howe’s side facing a 2,529-mile journey to face Qarabag FK in the first leg.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) and Erling Haaland’s (£14.9m) inclusion looks highly likely, then.

Even away from those travel concerns, the Geordies have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League away games.

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury 3

There could potentially be another Man City asset making the cut.

Pep Guardiola’s side have kept seven clean sheets on home turf this season, the joint-most of any team with Arsenal. The newly-formed centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias (£5.5m) and Marc Guehi (£5.2m) impressed in midweek, too.

However, we’ve opted for Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) in the ‘bus team’, who has started City’s last three matches in an advanced central midfield position. In that role, he scored and racked up a match-high five shots against Fulham on Wednesday.

“I’m loving it. I love it in the middle, try to dictate the game and try to get in the box to score goals. He [Guardiola] is very big on second balls, duels and dominating the midfield. I think I play a big part in that, using my body to win the ball back and counter. That’s what he’s trying to get across to me.” – Nico O’Reilly

David Raya (£5.9m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) are in the Scout Picks mix most weeks, but might other defensive options carry more potential in Gameweek 27, given the fact that they’re expensive and off to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a North London derby. Should Arsenal (and Liverpool!) worry about a new manager bounce, too? The same applies to Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Declan Rice (£7.6m) further forward.

If we do decide to omit an Arsenal defender, Aston Villa (LEE), Brentford (BHA), Crystal Palace (WOL), Liverpool (nfo) and Sunderland (FUL) assets will all be pushing hard for inclusion.

Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) blanked in Gameweek 26 but produced two shots and five chances created, generating 1.00 xGI, which is why he is part of the ‘bus team’.

Could attacking options from those aforementioned clubs also find their way into the Scout Picks?

17-goal Igor Thiago (£7.0m) is included for now, but others could follow.

Brentford team-mate Dango Ouattara (£5.8m), for example, has produced two goals and one assist in his last three matches, while Kevin Schade (£6.9m) will be back from suspension in Gameweek 27.

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m), Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) are other names under consideration.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) are definite candidates against Everton, who have faced real difficulties at home since mid-December, with three defeats, two draws and zero clean sheets in their last five matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The appeal of Fernandes in a No 10 role is further boosted by the fact that Everton are bottom for key passes conceded from the centre zone over the last eight Gameweeks.

Above: Everton’s chances created conceded heatmap in Gameweeks 19-26

In contrast, Bournemouth appear to have turned a corner with their form. They are still second-bottom for goals conceded in away matches, but just two have been allowed in their last three on the road, potentially blunting the appeal of Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m), Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m).

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL notes: “Amazing” Rayan, £4.2m goalkeeper starts + Summerville scores again

Bournemouth’s recent improvement also means that this fixture isn’t favourable for West Ham United’s defenders, who kept their first clean sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo recently. If anything, it perhaps favours Rayan (£5.5m), who has three attacking returns in as many Gameweeks.

You probably wouldn’t back against Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) to find the net against Aston Villa, as he has done against nine other teams in 2025/26. That said, Unai Emery’s team haven’t conceded many chances recently, ranking fourth for xGC over the last six Gameweeks.

Manchester United are one of three teams above them, so it’s unlikely Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) will garner too much attention, despite impressing against Bournemouth in midweek.

GAMEWEEK 27 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

price change predictions
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    18 hours, 46 mins ago

    Approx 8M FPL teams are still active based on teams that have made no changes (transfers, bench adjustments, or captain swaps) in the past 4 GWs.

    https://x.com/i/status/2022021003883557023

    Open Controls
    1. Dokdok666
      • 11 Years
      15 hours, 41 mins ago

      Shouldnt it be 5 gws, with 5ft max?

      Open Controls
  2. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    18 hours, 30 mins ago

    What is the problem with this team?

    Henderson, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Timber, Guehi, Hill, Alderete
    Rice, B. Fernandes, Enzo, Wilson, Rogers
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Calvert-Levin

    Thanks and good luck!

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 11 Years
      18 hours, 22 mins ago

      Enzo, Wilson, Rogers are all a bit hit and miss.

      Open Controls
      1. Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        18 hours, 15 mins ago

        That is true. Thanks!

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        17 hours, 35 mins ago

        Also Rice and Timber

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      18 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nothing. bad luck, randomness which is what decides this game.

      Open Controls
  3. GE
    • 9 Years
    18 hours, 1 min ago

    1) Rice and Mane -> Pedro and KDH (-4)
    2) Save

    (1FT, 0.6 itb)

    Verbruggen (Dubravka)
    Gabriel/Timber/Chalobah (Rodon, Alderete)
    BrunoF/Mbeumo/Semenyo/Rogers/Rice
    Haaland/Thiago (Mane)

    Open Controls
    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      17 hours, 56 mins ago

      You can not do Mane -> Joao Pedro only? I have also Rice and Rogers, but I would transfer Rogers out first.

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 56 mins ago

      Save. Not worth the hit

      Open Controls
  4. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    17 hours, 58 mins ago

    Wilson -> Semenyo worth a hit (- 4)?

    Thanks and good luck!

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would wait till GW28

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      17 hours, 34 mins ago

      Do it for free next week

      Open Controls
    3. Punned It
        16 hours, 34 mins ago

        Keep Wilson for GW31.

        Open Controls
      • Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        16 hours, 29 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    4. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 56 mins ago

      Have 0.2M in the bank and 0 FT. Do I need to tinker with the starting 11 or bench, G2G?

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel - Chalobah - Hill
      Rogers - Rayan - Fernandes - Rice
      Haaland - Pedro (C) - Ekitike

      Dubravka - Semenyo - Timber - Cash

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        17 hours, 35 mins ago

        Play Semenyo over Ryan or Rice, don't take -4

        Open Controls
      2. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        17 hours, 16 mins ago

        Many thanks. I think Rayan (at Wham) will grab points. But do you think Rice (at Spurs) will get more points than Semenyo (at New)?

        Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      17 hours, 38 mins ago

      Palmer Cap this week or another?

      Worth BB or wait, GTG?

      Kelleher
      Timber, Gabriel, Guehi, Muki,
      Palmer, Rogers, Fruno,
      Haaland, JP, Ekitike

      Dubs Wilson Rice Hill

      0.1

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          17 hours, 27 mins ago

          This week next is arsenal at the emirates

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          17 hours, 26 mins ago

          Considering him or Haaland

          Open Controls
        • Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          16 hours, 30 mins ago

          Depends what your goal is. If you're chasing something then yes. Safest play is Haaland as you still get the Palmer points.

          Open Controls
        • Mr Turnip 1
            15 hours, 37 mins ago

            Captain Palmer this week, he looks the best choice. Newcastle defence has been poor, but they're not as bad as Burnley, and Palmer gets midfielder privileges.

Looks a brilliant week for BB. Play that chip

            Looks a brilliant week for BB. Play that chip

            Open Controls
        • ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          17 hours, 32 mins ago

          What a disastrous DGW so far. GW25 i halved my rank from 1.3m to 650k.

          This GW only I'm at 12m rank of 12.9m, meaning I've dropped back to 1m.

          I seem to have played a game of avoid all the big scorers from the popular picks.

          I need a Timber CS, Gabriel masterclass (TC) and Zubimendi to have a good week too to jsut probably maintain rank let alone gain anything.

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              17 hours, 27 mins ago

              Same, Semenyo and J Pedro are so not essential why so many people have them is annoyingg

              Open Controls
          2. z13
              17 hours, 28 mins ago

              49 points with Madueke captain. No Semenyo, JPedro, but just double Chelsea defence+Enzo. 49 even with Madueke (C) but him being in my team let alone captain says a lot about how bad I am at the game.

              Open Controls
            • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              17 hours, 25 mins ago

              Save 2 FTs here, and bench Timber?

              Raya
              Gabriel VVD Mukiele
              Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers LeFee
              Haaland DCL

              Dubravka Timber Mane Rodon

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  14 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Timber starts over Le Fee

                  Open Controls
              2. TheBiffas
                • 5 Years
                17 hours, 4 mins ago

                Gonna moan because I hate this game sometimes ... I've put this team out and had 30 points so far in return

                Verbruggen
                Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
                Bruno, Rogers, Rice, Enzo
                Haaland, Ekitike, DCL

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  16 hours, 55 mins ago

                  At least you didnt TC Gabriel with that lot ..

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheBiffas
                    • 5 Years
                    16 hours, 54 mins ago

                    Yeah I nearly did as well

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sir Michael Taker
                      • 11 Years
                      16 hours, 40 mins ago

                      I had a lot of them too. Kind of glad its not gone as expected though. The game would be very boring if we all picked the obvious guys and it worked. Need your Jose Sa's of this world to keep things interesting imo

                      Open Controls
              3. Kaneyonero
                • 9 Years
                16 hours, 37 mins ago

                I was very punty last year but this year I went safe and I'm doing a lot worse. Lesson is just take the risk and the hits

                Open Controls
                1. Athletico Timbo
                  • 2 Years
                  16 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Works both ways tbf.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    15 hours, 54 mins ago

                    Yeah

                    My best seasons are hit free and more disciplined

                    Open Controls
                2. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  16 hours, 30 mins ago

                  You can have luck when you punt or luck when you play it safe... Its about luck, not your overall strategy

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    15 hours, 46 mins ago

                    It's more than just luck

                    It's judgement too

                    And perseverance

                    Open Controls
                    1. Captain Beefheart
                      • 12 Years
                      15 hours, 5 mins ago

                      True, I'd say 80% skill and judgement and 20% luck, used think it was 50/50 but I would see the same good players top of our mini leagues year after year, they can't be consistently lucky.

                      Open Controls
              4. Athletico Timbo
                • 2 Years
                16 hours, 32 mins ago

                Any ideas how Brentford set up when Schade returns?

                Open Controls
                1. chilli con kone
                  • 12 Years
                  15 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Similar but he replaces Lewis-potter

                  Open Controls
                  1. Athletico Timbo
                    • 2 Years
                    15 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Same formation?

                    Open Controls
              5. GENERATION X
                • 12 Years
                16 hours, 29 mins ago

                We see massive amounts of variance and randomness in this game every season, yet we also see certain mangers getting great ranks season after season.

                Virtually all engaged mangers will have teams and strategies that look perfectly acceptable. Teams made up of obvious FPL-type players like Bruno F and Gabriel as two examples of many. Hardly any have obvious duds or injured/non-playing guys. Chips and transfers seem to be used in optimal fashion. So what makes these managers rise to the top every season?

                Now I used to think these guys were like poker pros, basically over time getting themselves in enough 55-45 situations that the maths will do the rest for them. But I've changed my mind because the random things I see every week with players on a football pitch are just too unpredictable for maths models to calculate. My conclusion is that certain managers are just born to excel in FPL, that their overall decisions are touched by the FPL gods, and they somehow manifest points from what look like dire situations. It is not easy explained what they do so different to everyone else.

                As someone who once finished 53rd to barely finishing in the top million last year I have seen both sides of the variance coin. We all want to have some sense and validation for what happens in this crazy game but I have given up trying to, I just think it's all fated and pre-destined....

                Open Controls
                1. Punned It
                    16 hours, 21 mins ago

                    I don't know about the rest of you, but I usually sacrifice a bull in my back yard five minutes before GW deadline.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Athletico Timbo
                      • 2 Years
                      16 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Last time I did that Foden was benched and I missed the leak.

                      Open Controls
                    2. GENERATION X
                      • 12 Years
                      16 hours, 15 mins ago

                      ....and two in a double game week...

                      Open Controls
                  • Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    16 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Its luck.. Theres probably at least 200.000 managers making extremely solid and analytics based decisions every single game week. Then theres another 800.000 who still play very well but maybe make the odd non optimal punt here and there. There is no analytics going to tell you which player is going to score the most points when you have two players with basically the same bookie odds. But these choices frequently end up on 10-15p swings every single game week. It adds up over a season and its not fairly distributed.

Anyone who has played poker seriously knows how insane variance is as a factor in games of chance and small statistical edges. FPL Managers are just in denial about this.

                    Anyone who has played poker seriously knows how insane variance is as a factor in games of chance and small statistical edges. FPL Managers are just in denial about this.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GENERATION X
                      • 12 Years
                      16 hours, 12 mins ago

                      Good points, I like the poker one but at least in poker there is an actual percentage where a guy can get it in 'good' and if they do that enough times over time they come out on top. The question then is the amount of time. How do you get an actual percentage with footballing actions? I guess bookies odds but they are not the truth unlike odds outs on a poker turn or river.

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        16 hours, 1 min ago

                        The big difference with poker is we can all play the same hand

                        At the start of the season and with two wildcards we are basically playing with the same cards

                        The differentiation is consistently making good/ lucky choices and being patient.

                        That said some historically good players are struggling this season and many who started poorly have turned it around again.

                        Not giving up is also a crucial factor.

                        The 'season over' crowd probably blow it with their ego and bluster, week to week.

                        Open Controls
                  • AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    16 hours, 5 mins ago

                    It's timing

                    But they also move in packs now

                    Check out the article later this week and I bet almost all played TC on Gab

                    I like to go against the perceived wisdom but they normally pull off one big chip move a season like BB into a dgw or the early TC which paid off.

                    The chip usage and captain choices are the dominant factors in rank by Gw19 and 38.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GENERATION X
                      • 12 Years
                      13 hours, 56 mins ago

                      Good points agree with you on most

                      Open Controls
                  • chilli con kone
                    • 12 Years
                    15 hours, 1 min ago

                    There is definitely a correlation on FPL managers who do 'boring' moves and have consistently high ranks I.e top 50k. You have to be very unlucky to not finish high if you just target nailed on pen takers and reliable assets who have multiple routes to points

                    Open Controls
                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  16 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Non semenyo owners like myself who have used WC, whats the plan ? Missing on so many points...

                  Open Controls
                  1. GENERATION X
                    • 12 Years
                    16 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Maybe get him in and worry about 31 nearer the time.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      16 hours, 9 mins ago

                      Might do. Cheers

                      Open Controls
                  2. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    15 hours, 57 mins ago

                    I've got Semenyo but no Palmer or Pedro, or Mbeumo.

                    Just have to accept you can't have all the players each week

                    That said, he's playing more central and higher up so I'd get him in ahead of Rogers or Rice for instance.

                    Open Controls
                  3. chilli con kone
                    • 12 Years
                    15 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Currently holding nerve and going without

                    Open Controls
                3. Hibbopotamus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  15 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Way too early transfer thoughts. What would you do with this team?

                  Roefs (Dub)
                  Gab, Timber, Richards (Andersen, Alderete)
                  Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers, Rice, Enzo
                  Haaland, Ekitike (Guiu)

                  A. Roll to 3 FTs (and get Thiago in GW28)
                  B. Rice + Guiu -> Thiago + Mainoo
                  C. Rice + Ekitike -> Wirtz + Thiago
                  D. Something else entirely

                  Open Controls
                  1. chilli con kone
                    • 12 Years
                    15 hours, 3 mins ago

                    B but there are better options than Mainoo for less

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr Turnip 1
                        14 hours, 16 mins ago

                        This

                        Open Controls
                      • Hibbopotamus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        13 hours, 59 mins ago

                        Miley? Sarr? I'd only have 4.6m, don't see many others that are nailed. It'd be my 3rd bench option every week anyway except for maybe GW31.

                        Open Controls
                  2. The Tonberry
                    • 2 Years
                    15 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Starting lineup okay? Bit torn on who to bench from Guehi and Chalobah.

                    Raya
                    Gabriel Munoz Chalobah
                    Bruno Mbeumo Rice Rogers Enzo
                    Haaland Thiago

                    Dub Guehi Kroupi Heaven

                    Open Controls
                    1. Conners
                      • 7 Years
                      15 hours, 10 mins ago

                      Yeah, looks fine. I think you have to start Chalobah vs Burnley.

                      Open Controls
                    2. chilli con kone
                      • 12 Years
                      15 hours, 4 mins ago

                      This looks like a free hit team.

                      Bet it scores 25 points

                      Open Controls
                    3. Onz
                      • 8 Years
                      5 hours, 36 mins ago

                      Not much in it for next week, maybe give Chalobah a final hurrah before flicking him off.

                      Open Controls
                  3. I have no Wirtz
                      15 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Does this look sensible?

                      Munoz(WOL) Rice(tot) > Palmer(BUR) Reinildo(FUL)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Conners
                        • 7 Years
                        15 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Probably, although Chelsea have a tough run of fixtures coming up.

                        Open Controls
                      2. chilli con kone
                        • 12 Years
                        15 hours, 5 mins ago

                        One of those trades that could easily backfire. I would keep Munoz and get a cheaper mid instead for 1FT

                        Open Controls
                    • chilli con kone
                      • 12 Years
                      15 hours, 7 mins ago

                      Considering 31 blank, which order would you prioritise bringing in these mids?

                      Palmer
                      Mbuemo
                      Wirtz
                      Semenyo
                      Dango
                      Rogers

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mr Turnip 1
                          14 hours, 15 mins ago

                          Mbeumo > Wirtz > Palmer > Dango > Semenyo > Rogers

                          Open Controls
                      2. Capocannonieri
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        14 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Palmer is essential now that gangsters are providing Chelsea these soft and easy pens. Might hit 150 FPL points in the next 13 game weeks.

                        I wish someone would start buying Bruno G and Bruno F some easy points.

                        Open Controls

