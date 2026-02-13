After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 29 Scout Picks.

This week, teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 29 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

With two home fixtures on the schedule, Jake Eastwood looks like one of the safest options between the posts this week. Cambridge United have been excellent defensively on their own ground all season, and Eastwood has repeatedly delivered returns through a combination of clean sheets and save points.

DEFENDERS

Covering the MK Dons defence makes plenty of sense this round, and Curtis Nelson stands out as the best route in. He’s combined clean sheets, defensive action points and even chipped in with a goal. All four of our experts selected Nelson ahead of the new round.

Alongside him, Barnet’s Adam Senior continues to justify his popularity. He offers consistent attacking threat from full-back, gets forward regularly, and remains secure for minutes. Coming off the back of another goal, he heads into a double Gameweek well placed to add further returns.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders offer the same balance of reliability and upside as Lewis Wing. He’s a guaranteed starter, trusted to play 90 minutes, and benefits from penalty duties. With both fixtures at home, the conditions are ideal for him to continue delivering steady returns through both defensive contributions and attacking involvement. The Reading man has averaged a huge 7.5 points per match this season which reflects his consistency.

All four experts chose Charlie Whitaker this week. The Tranmere Rovers maestro has produced 13 goal contributions already this campaign, whilst also picking up points via shots on target, key passes and interceptions. Home fixtures against Crawley Town and Accrington Stanley are fantastic opportunities for him to add to that.

FORWARDS

No player was more of a priority for our entire panel than Calum Paterson. The MK Dons striker has picked up at least eight points in five of his previous six matches, including a 26-point haul for scoring a hattrick, making him a perfect candidate for the captaincy armband.

Equally hard to ignore is Aaron Drinan, whose current form makes him one of the most appealing forward options available. Despite two away fixtures, his role in an attacking side and his consistency in front of goal makes him an excellent option.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, MK Dons stand out as a priority pick. They have two home fixtures and come into the round in strong form. With promotion on the line, motivation won’t be an issue. Our panel all picked MK Dons as their number one team pick this week.

Cardiff City also deserve backing. They sit top of League One and have been excellent at home. Momentum is firmly with them, and the fixtures suit their strengths.