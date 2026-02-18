Dugout Discussion

Wolves v Arsenal team news: Saka starts in the ’10’

18 February 2026 129 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
After a bit of a damp squib at Brentford last Thursday, events at Molineux this evening will define Double Gameweek 26 for many Fantasy managers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal kicks off 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are no huge surprises with the Arsenal line-up.

Mikel Arteta has made seven changes from the (mostly) second-string side that beat Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup but compared to the Brentford match, there are just three alterations.

One comes at centre-half as William Saliba, who was ill last Thursday, replaces Cristhian Mosquera.

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing inclusion is that of Bukayo Saka, who looks set to reprise the number 10 role he occupied against Wigan.

Gabriel Martinelli also comes in on the left wing, with Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard dropping to the bench.

Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori, passed fit yesterday, are only among the substitutes.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards went quite strong for Sunday’s FA Cup win at Grimsby Town, by contrast.

He makes four changes from that side, bringing back Jose Sa, Hugo Bueno, Angel Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Cup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, David Moller Wolfe, Joao Gomes and Tolu Arokodare drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, A Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong.

Subs: Johnstone, Lima, R Gomes, Doherty, Wolfe, Rawlings, J Gomes, Edozie, Arokodare.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Jesus, Eze, Norgaard, Trossard, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

129 Comments
  Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Need Gykores to get involved, Saka being on the pitch kills his penalty potential

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm so sorry.

      Open Controls
    Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not necessarily. I reckon if Saka wins it, Gyokeres will take it

      Open Controls
    Capocannonieri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Jokerez needs to be put on the bench at half time so Gabriel Jesus can show him how to be involved.

      Open Controls
      Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        just now

        May as well get the 'penguin' on also…

        Open Controls
  Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Er, Zubimendi, fancy getting involved in some points action?

    Open Controls
    Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      20 mins ago

      Give it a minute!

      Open Controls
      Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        Had 15 😉

        Open Controls
  The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Wolves playing out from the back is not a good strategem.

    Open Controls
  The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sold Rice, sold Timber ahead of next week. Obviously time for everyone else to buy them in

    Open Controls
    Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      How come you sold Timber already?

      Open Controls
      The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Used my WC and preparing for 31. Chasing upside hopefully

        Open Controls
        Supersonic_
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          You just keeping Gab

          Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    It looks silly to sell Rice now.

    Open Controls
    RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      He's just always involved and should have done a lot better of late, I'll be keeping.

      Open Controls
      OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Why??

        Open Controls
        RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Reasons above haha!

          Open Controls
  Atimis
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ofc I was too wise as always and got Raya for triple Arsenal def over Rice lol

    Open Controls
  Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Zubi lurking just outside the box when Arsenal attack. Might keep him.

    Open Controls
  ted mcnure
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Not watching, has Gabriel done any psychopathic evil grimaces to camera yet?
They count for defcon, don´t they?
    They count for defcon, don´t they?

    Open Controls
  Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wolves to score in 2nd half.....

    Open Controls
  OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Finally rice returns

    Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gabriel defcon count = 1

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gabriel YC count = 0

      Open Controls
    ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      Grimace?

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        He's done one

        Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Timber injured

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wood rot?

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Harsh on the Kiwi. He's only been injured

        Open Controls
        Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          Compared to previous seasons 😉

          Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hacked down?

      Felled?

      Open Controls
      ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        Dutch Elm Disease

        Open Controls
        Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          Lol..

          Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          17 mins ago

          genius

          Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          *claps*

          Open Controls
  panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Timber limper

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks okay for now

      Open Controls
  Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Just want a decent Arsenal win and then a couple of saves for Sá on my BB

    Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    Timber pole axed

    Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Timber cut down

      Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    16 mins ago

    Wolves are all over the shop

    Open Controls
    brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gomez injured too

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tolu might still get 60+ minutes

        Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      And that shop is Poundland…

      Open Controls
    keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      And smelling of fish
      After Sundays game at Grimsby

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        When we played there in the 1990s the main stand was sponsored by Findus

        Hence the chant

        "The Findus stand
        The Findus stand

        Is full of fish"

        Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    15 mins ago

    Angel falls

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      😛

      Open Controls
  OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Has White started his warm up?

    Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    FK Bodø/Glimt continue the form

    1 nil up over Inter

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Inter fight back

      In the artic circle

      It's mandatory to mention that fact

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Arctic Circle

        Even

        I'll get my coat

        Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Needed for the cold

          Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Saka chopped

    Hurt his toe

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      He's fine

      Open Controls
  F4L
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    looks like rice has been given his freedom back to enter the box

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bento?

      Open Controls
  Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saka on 6 defensive contributions already

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yikes…

      Open Controls
    keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gab & Timber just 3 between them
Saka now on 7 !
      Saka now on 7 !

      Open Controls
  Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Could Saka not have scored when I had him in my team for months.

    Open Controls
  Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saka on 6 defcons after 20mins.

    If he continues in central midfield he'll be essential

    Open Controls
    Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Never make any decisions based on matches v Wolves.

      Open Controls
    FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's not central midfield but playing as a 10 he will he defcons I agree. A lot of money for defcons though!

      Open Controls
    RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saka will never ever be essential lol

      Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'm not going to catch the safety score

    Dangles 5 points ahead

    Should have stuck with Rice captain but the Gab TC EO made me fold.

    Open Controls
    RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
  Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Bruno Fernandes to Palmer a crazy move?

    Open Controls
    RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      That’s not just crazy, that’s………

      Yeah it’s crazy.

      Open Controls
    Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not crazy, but I'd look hard for another way to get Palmer.

      Open Controls
    FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes and after BUR you will want to move back

      Open Controls
    gemmalmr92
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno a season keeper imo

      Open Controls
      Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He's an attacking midfielder.

        Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gabriel is gunning for a yellow.

    Open Controls
  RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Really should be doing better here Arsenal, so weak

    Open Controls
  el polako
    • 8 Years
    just now

    App thinks the game is finished.
    Sa on 12 saves
    Arsenal won 2-0, 2nd goal from Madueke with Hincapie assist.
    Gyokeres and Gabriel on yellow cards

    Open Controls

