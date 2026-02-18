After a bit of a damp squib at Brentford last Thursday, events at Molineux this evening will define Double Gameweek 26 for many Fantasy managers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal kicks off 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are no huge surprises with the Arsenal line-up.

Mikel Arteta has made seven changes from the (mostly) second-string side that beat Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup but compared to the Brentford match, there are just three alterations.

One comes at centre-half as William Saliba, who was ill last Thursday, replaces Cristhian Mosquera.

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing inclusion is that of Bukayo Saka, who looks set to reprise the number 10 role he occupied against Wigan.

Gabriel Martinelli also comes in on the left wing, with Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard dropping to the bench.

Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori, passed fit yesterday, are only among the substitutes.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards went quite strong for Sunday’s FA Cup win at Grimsby Town, by contrast.

He makes four changes from that side, bringing back Jose Sa, Hugo Bueno, Angel Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Cup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, David Moller Wolfe, Joao Gomes and Tolu Arokodare drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, A Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong.

Subs: Johnstone, Lima, R Gomes, Doherty, Wolfe, Rawlings, J Gomes, Edozie, Arokodare.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Jesus, Eze, Norgaard, Trossard, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: