FPL notes: Saliba ill, Rice bonus, Saka fit + Brentford analysis

14 February 2026
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Arsenal’s Double Gameweek 26 got off to an underwhelming start for many, with the clean sheet busted and two players owned by fewer than 2% of Fantasy managers grabbing the Gunners’ only attacking returns.

Here are a few takeaways from the Brentford Community Stadium.

WHY SALIBA MISSED OUT

William Saliba (£6.1m) was a surprise absentee when the teamsheets were released in west London.

The relatively good news for Saliba’s owners (unless they have a mega-haul waiting to auto-sub on…) is that it was only illness, not injury, that ruled him out of the Gunners’ first Gameweek 26 clash.

You’d imagine he’d return for next Wednesday’s clash at Molineux, if not Sunday’s visit of Wigan Athletic.

“This morning, he wasn’t feeling good so he’s ill, and he’s at home.

“Yep, [hopefully just short-term].” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba, speaking ahead of kick-off

Kai Havertz (£7.3m) was also missing. A muscular injury may rule him out until early March.

“After the game that we played against Sunderland, he felt a little niggle. We need to wait and see how long he’s going to be out for.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz, speaking ahead of kick-off

SAKA RETURNS – BUT NOT EARLIER THAN ARTETA ANTICIPATED

While there was some bad news on the fitness front, Arsenal were boosted by three others returning.

Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) shrugged off a minor scare to retain his place, while Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) were among the substitutes after brief spells out. Odegaard came on at half-time, while Saka emerged for the final 20 minutes.

“Because with the way, especially that they were pressing, I think we needed another kind of profile to generate many more problems for them around those areas, and I think he [Odegaard] came on in the pitch really well and the team had another gear and more threat to arrive to the areas that we wanted to do and that decision.”

“I think [Eze] had moments and it’s not easy when you move to a new club. It’s always like this, and when you play against a team that is like this and the ball is a lot of times not on the floor and you have to be constantly breaking the play and do that, especially for attacking and creative players, it’s more difficult.” – Mikel Arteta on why he took Eberechi Eze off for Martin Odegaard at half-time

Reports had suggested the north London derby was Saka’s intended return game but Arteta said the winger was on schedule.

“That was the timeframe, more or less.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if Bukayo Saka had returned ahead of schedule

He’ll eat into Noni Madueke‘s (£6.8m) minutes one way or another against Wolves next Wednesday, even if he doesn’t start.

This was Madueke’s fifth straight start in all competitions, the last four of which haven’t lasted beyond the 70th-minute mark. As with Leeds, however, he made the most of his time on the pitch. Here, it was a well-directed header from Piero Hincapie‘s (£5.1m) cross.

As for Saka, he returns at exactly the wrong time: after the Double Gameweek deadline, with a Blank Gameweek 31 on the horizon, and with many of us moving on to other midfield targets, be it the similarly priced Cole Palmer (£10.6m) or cheaper alternatives.

RICE TO BELATEDLY GET BONUS?

Rice bonus

As you’ll see from our revised breakdown of the Bonus Points System (BPS), Declan Rice (£7.6m) could be on for a bonus point when FPL refresh the scores next Wednesday.

Rice has risen from 21 BPS (the number you currently see in FPL) to 23 BPS, drawing him level with Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) in third.

Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) almost combined for an opener early on Wednesday, the latter seeing a close-range header blocked. It was a ‘nearly’ evening for Rice in general, with a near-certain assist for Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) denied by last-ditch intervention from the excellent Michael Kayode (£4.5m).

Rice and Gabriel at least banked DefCon points, the Brazilian racking up his second-highest contributions total of 2025/26 as the Bees caused havoc.

While Gabriel captainers/Triple Captainers will bemoan the three points, he at least gets a stab at redemption against Wolves. He was very nearly on a big fat zero, having diced with danger while on a booking.

IMPRESSIVE BRENTFORD’S FAVOURABLE FIXTURE SWING – BUT IS IT A GOOD THING?

Make no mistake, Brentford were well worth their point on Wednesday.

Were it not for Gabriel Martinelli‘s (£6.8m) 93rd-minute big chance, Arsenal’s first shot in half an hour, the Gunners would have posted their lowest xG of the season:

FPL notes: Saliba ill, Rice bonus, why Eze came off + Saka 5

“We’re pretty good team, aren’t we? We’re constantly growing, I think – in fact, I know. We’re playing in a fearless manner. Will that always give us the result we want? Obviously not, but as long as we continue to strive towards that, it just fills me with pride. The way I watch the team, the way I watch the individuals attack it and embrace the challenge and just get after teams. So, yeah, [Arsenal] are an unbelievable team and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them tonight.” – Keith Andrews

And now, the fixtures get much, much better for Brentford. Ticker-topping, in fact, right the way up to May:

A good thing, right? Maybe…. maybe not.

A quick look at Brentford’s results against the bottom half this season doesn’t make for great reading:

That’s 14 points from a possible 39 against the teams currently 11th and below. The Bees have gained 26 points from a possible 39 against the top half.

Is their style of play (quick transitions, back-to-front passes) more suited to games against the bigger teams? Given the recently documented struggle for goals against low blocks, it seems so. It’s a challenge Keith Andrews will have to overcome very quickly.

SCHADE TO RETURN IN GAMEWEEK 27 – BUT DOES HE IMMEDIATELY RECLAIM HIS PLACE?

Igor Thiago (£7.0m) blanked for the fourth time in five matches but quite how is a mystery.

He topped the shot count at the Gtech, seeing two great opportunities saved by David Raya (£5.9m) – the efforts were too close to him, in truth – and then blazing over another big chance later in the game.

Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m), playing ‘out of position’ on the left wing again, demonstrated his eye for goal by nodding in an equaliser. He’s earlier missed a good chance with another header.

Lewis-Potter’s goalscoring display begs the question: does Kevin Schade (£6.9m) get straight back in the team? Schade returns from a three-match ban in Gameweek 27; the last game is served in Monday’s FA Cup tie.

Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) had to be patient to get his chance after returning from AFCON, spending his first two matches back from Morocco on the bench. Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.6m) and Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) had been in such good nick during Dango’s absence that the Burkinabé winger didn’t get an automatic recall.

Similarly, we’ve seen the form of Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m) and then Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) rewarded at centre-half. The hitherto almost-nailed Nathan Collins (£5.0m) was benched for the third straight league game here.

Given how good this collective performance was, Andrews may well go unchanged against Brighton in Gameweek 27.

  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 41 mins ago

    Price changes 14th February

    No rises

    Falls: Vicario 4.7, Meslier 4.1

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Needed a Semen rise on this V day.

      Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 28 mins ago

    Would you do the following? Quite a few gw31 blankets but don’t wanna miss the fixtures coming up.

    Rice —> Semenyo (free)

    Team:
    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Munoz
    Bruno Mbuemo Enzo Sarr
    Haaland Thiago Kroupi
    (Areola Rice VDB Andersen)
    (1FT & 1.1itb)

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yes, Semenyo has a higher points potential right now, and has been the last weeks

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    How dead is this place right now?

    Yes.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      probably pining for the fjords

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      We’re all just quietly waiting for our Rice baps.

      Open Controls
  4. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Looks like Newcastle and Bruno G are cooked

    KSA billions can't elevate the Toons from mid table destiny.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Vqc49y all of them, right now!

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Howe with the "still accessing" when he's out for months

      Typical

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        *assessing

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Send the billions to west africa & mine for gold & oil instead. Bruno G ain’t worth a penny.

      Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    I've come up with a helpful analogy people can use when they need to call for an ambulance.

    "Hello. I need an ambulance quickly at Fantasy street"
    "Okay. What's the state of the patient?"
    "He's close to being as dead as the FFS website when the deadlines are a few days away"
    "Holy shite. Dispatch the ambulance quickly. Also seen a doctor."

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      They wouldnt waste resources on an ambulance but refer you to the coroner.

      Ive said before that its a shame how the community aspect of this site has been neglected so hard and this is the result. Its hard to understand as well from an economical pov. Surely the site traffic back when the pages where flying by almost every day and the only dead zone was in the middle of the night, would have meant a ton of potential ad revenue. Whats the income strategy these days? Memberships? Is anyone choosing this site to be a member over places like Hub?

      Open Controls
  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I attended my ex wife wedding in my dream last night. Heck!

    When is the next deadline. I’m so out of the loop!

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Next Sat, 1.30

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Thanks buddy. Just seen.

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Did she look fit?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Yeah. She winked & kept staring at me all through the event. I wasn’t there when they kissed though. I need a dream interpreter, a joseph of some kind.

        Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    I attended my ex wife wedding in my dream last night. Heck!

    When is the next deadline? I’m so out of the loop! Season already over. Only a casual player because of dad duty.

    Open Controls
    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Again!?

      Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Haaland C vs Bruno G-less Toon..

    Back to basics.

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    There are no points.

    There are no games today.

    There is no FPL.

    There's no reason to get up and get moving. There's just nothing.

    Open Controls
    1. KeanosMagic
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      There is life and nature though just outside the front door.

      Have a blessed weekend 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        There is Lucy outside mine.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        There is snow and -15 degrees C outside. Sun is shining though, but it's still cold.

        Open Controls
  10. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Eng v scotland WC T20 cricket soon. Of course it should have benn Eng v Ban.
    Despite ICCs continuous clamor of cricket being a global sports,it's basically about few matches.
    Emprty stadiums, except when the hosts india and SL are playing, badly one sided matches. Also, many teams relying heavily on Indian and Pak imports.

    Open Controls
  11. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Ok, I know long term plans often get scuppered, however I’m thinking of doing the below to deal with GW31

      27 - Rice > Rogers
      28 - Munoz > Senesi
      31 - Guehi > Thiaw

      Current-

      Raya/Dub
      Guehi/Munoz/Gab/Reinildo/VDV
      Rice/Semenyo/Wirtz/Enzo/Bruno F
      Haaland/Thiago/JP

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Would get a Villa defender over Thiaw

        Hill over Senesi, easily

        Something like Rice Enzo Muñoz Guehi Raya to Mbeumo Rogers Hill Mings Kelleher possible?

        Open Controls
    • KeanosMagic
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Timber, Rice, Mbeumo out for VVD, Wirtz, Semenyo?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Not sure they are all upgrades. Maybe mostly sideways, especially with their GW27 opponents

        Open Controls
        1. KeanosMagic
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          That is true, although long term potentially better is what I'm hoping obviously!

          It's exact money though so hence the thinking this week

          Open Controls
    • The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Had a weird dream last night I married PartyTime’s ex!

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Thanks to our old God, Ukko Ylijumala, I didn't see any dream about my ex-wife or others last night. Or has Jennifer Aniston been ever married?

        Open Controls
    • Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Since there’s no games on till next week, what’s everyone’s plans for the extra chips?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        BB27 TC33 FH34

        Or FH33 TC36, if my bench can handle BGW34

        Open Controls
        1. Babit1967
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          I used BB myself in a random gw, didn’t work so well but have WC, TC & FH available. Reckon my current team is good till 32.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Could be good, but I wonder how expensive the template would be to sell off and then WC back into, for those planning WC32

            Open Controls
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Aren't we waiting FA cup games to get some info about possible dgw33? Dead end gw31, WC32 and BB33 + FH bgw34 is the main plan I believe. However, I am wondering if it's possible to get optimal team for BB33 without using WC week before.

        Open Controls
      3. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        26 mins ago

        I plan to wait until there's more info about the doubles. Assuming there are two then I expect I'll use my BB and TC for those and use my FH for one of the blanks. I guess I'll WC shortly before the first double

        Open Controls
    • Kantelele
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Evanilson :
      A) hold
      B) sell

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        B, get Thiago (fixtures) or Joao Pedro (form) vs Burnley.

        Open Controls
        1. Kantelele
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Have Pedro, but think about bring in Thiago or Ekitike

          Open Controls
      4. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        31 mins ago

        I think id sell for thiago

        Open Controls
      5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Easy sell imo

        Open Controls
      6. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Sell as soon as you can. He needs to have a strong uptick in shot accuracy for me to ever buy him again

        Haaland Pedro Thiago going forward, imo. Haaland Thiago if 3-5-2

        Open Controls
    • ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      38 mins ago

      Which transfer(s) is likely to gain the most points this week:
      A) Sels to Kelleher
      B) Rice to Wirtz and play Dubravka
      C) both for a hit

      Open Controls
    • The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      When I was marrying PartyTime’s ex she kept looking around at him and winking! When she eventually returned her gaze to me she had transformed into Baps Hunter’s ex and PartyTime was gone!

      Open Controls
      1. Punned It
          25 mins ago

          Are you saying we're all a dream inside your dream? I've had quite enough Nolan, I think.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            I’m saying when I looked around to find PartyTime and Baps Hunter, Jennifer Anniston was smiling at me and winking suggestively! We ran away and lived happily ever after before I awoke and Maid Template sent me to the shops to get dishwashing liquid!

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              At least you didn't have a dream (or nightmare) in which you moved to Arab country, changed your religion to local one and after death realised that you had those promised 72 Virgins.

              Open Controls
      2. Kantelele
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Better duo :
        A) Schade & Ekitike
        B) Wirtz & Thiago

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Schade might not start immediately, after KLP's heroics. See what happened to Collins

          Dango is more accurate while being much cheaper

          But I'd still go with B. Two captaincy options

          Open Controls
      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Who's the best 4.5 mid for the bench? Is Miley coming back soon?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Maybe

          If you can stretch to 4.6, Mainoo

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Good shout, but 4.5 is what I can afford if I decide to bring Palmer back

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I think Wirtz/Mbeumo/Semenyo with Dango rotating as a 7th/8th attacker will outscore Palmer with permabenched 4.5 for the next few GWs, especially with Haaland being back as a popular captaincy option

              Open Controls
      4. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        Disastrous DGW.
        Haven't even had the courage to look at my rank.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          *hugs*

          Open Controls
        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Only Mbeumo did something in my team. Gabriel TC... on 38 points. Was hoping to crack 500k this GW but probably more likely I cracked 1m

          Open Controls
          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Just checked

            Got 42.
            Gabriel (c)
            Rank 1mill+

            🙁

            Open Controls
        3. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Virgil 17 pts first on my bench.

          Open Controls
      5. Essem
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Rice to Dango good move? Any other options? Rogers? Already have Mbeumo, Enzo, Semenyo, Bruno.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Decide next GW. Rice vs Spurs is still good

          Open Controls
          1. Essem
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Hmm interesting. Would think Dango(BHA) is better than Rice(tot)?

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Brighton's defence is much better than Spurs' atm

              Open Controls
      6. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Assuming no BB, which GK and 3 outfielders would you bench here?

        Kelleher Roefs
        Gabriel Timber Chalobah Mukiele Hill
        BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers Rice
        (C)Haaland (V)Pedro Thiago

        0 FT. 1.2m ITB

        Context: I've got BB TC FH but no WC left. Considering my options for the later doubles and blanks. If there's a consensus on obvious players to bench here, I'd consider saving the BB chip. Please humour me and drop a reply of who you'd bench

        Current BB: Roefs Rice Mukiele Hill

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          I still expect dgw33 to be better week for BB, but be prepared to have benched points. I think that's 3-4-3 in that order.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Considering using TC and FH for the major and minor DGWs, with a bench to handle the major BGW. I'll see how things look after the cups

            Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Also, thanks! 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think you have to BB that. If not then yes your bench looks right with the possible exception of the goal keeper

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Crazy thing is that I didn't even plan this 😀

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        3. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          I'd play it now. It's the best fixture Sunderland will have for a long time. Brighton at home in 30 is also decent, but 29 is a midweek fixture, meaning there's a higher risk of rotation/surprise benchings. Rice isn't fixture dependent anyway and Hill will get you 3 points at the very least. Setting up a BB for the double will be tricky without a WC and might force you to suboptimal transfers.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks. Similar to my thoughts there

            Open Controls
        4. KeanosMagic
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I might be tempted to bench Kelleher, Timber, Rice, Mukiele.

          Who knows what spurs might do with a new manager. But it's not an easy decision that's for sure, but you know from my question above that I'm thinking of jumping off Arsenal while their value is high, so this might be clouding my judgement!

          Open Controls
      7. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Is my bench order correct? Should I get Semenyo (for Rogers or Rice ?) or roll?

        Kelleher
        Gabriel*, Timber*, Muñoz, VvD
        Enzo, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers
        C J Pedro, Haaland*
        Dub | Rice*, Andersen, Guiu*

        1 ft, 1.4 mitb

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          I’d want Semenyo, assuming you have a GW31 plan.

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Haaland will be fine

          Rice to Semenyo isn't a bad shout. I just don't like the timing, and I don't know who you'll bench for him. Maybe next GW, if Rice somehow blanks vs Spurs? Feels weird getting Semenyo closer to the blank, but the points are there to be had

          Open Controls
      8. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hmm, I did wonder why there seemed to be a strong consensus forming on here that Rayan is the best Bournemouth mid to bring in. Scout favouring the similarly priced Adli for a wildcard this week: https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4590790

        Open Controls
      9. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        just now

        The Bruno G layoff increases Haaland / Semenyo (c) haul potential right?

        Open Controls

