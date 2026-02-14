FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 27?

14 February 2026 134 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ statistics from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

134 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. boc610
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    The scout picks obsession with sanchez continues. I know it's Burnley but you know he's going to chuck at least one in

    Open Controls
  2. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    Semenyo or Mbuemo?

    Disregard the blank GW 31.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Crush
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thx!

        Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel VVD Mukiele
    Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers LeFee
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Timber Mane Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Timber is doing good, soon with a return I think.
      But otherwise fine team.

      Open Controls
  4. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    Andersen Ajer Mbeumo
    Or VVD Tarkowski Dango

    Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    If money isn't an issue...

    A. Kelleher
    B. Martinez

    Open Controls
  6. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Best Guimaraes replacement (8.8 max)

    A) Semenyo
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Wirtz

    Roefs
    Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah, Lacroix
    Bruno, Rice, Enzo, Wilson
    Haaland, Eketike

    (Dubravka, Guimaraes, Gudmundsson, Guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/14/best-fpl-gameweek-27-fixtures-players-teams-to-target

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.