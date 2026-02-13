Suspensions

Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 27?

13 February 2026 103 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 27.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

We’re also writing this piece before Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal next Wednesday; we’ll update this article after that if necessary.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 27

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

ban Gameweek 27

Despite what the FPL site says, Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) is on eight bookings and not nine. It transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24 and he officially remains on eight cautions.

Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) are the two new additions to the list of those players on eight yellow cards.

From an FPL perspective, Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m) are the most notable names on seven bookings.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 27?

Romero

Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) was sent off for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO) on Tuesday. He’ll serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 27.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) continues to serve his four-match suspension, meanwhile. His dismissal for serious foul play in Gameweek 25 was his second red card of the season, so he has to sit out an extra game. We won’t see him till Gameweek 30.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 27

­­­FPL Gameweek 2 differentials: Gordon, Schade + Diarra 3

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) is available again, having served a one-match ban in midweek.

Kevin Schade (£6.9m) and Jeanclair Todibo (£4.3m) will serve the final games of their three-match bans in the FA Cup fourth round, so they’ll also be back in Gameweek 27.

  1. I have no Wirtz
      23 hours, 23 mins ago

      Are we overhyping Palmer? His fixture run gw28 onwards is not really something to look forward to.

      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        23 hours, 20 mins ago

        Class act. Question is can he rise to the consistent form of last couple of seasons.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        23 hours, 19 mins ago

        Wirtz over Palmer for sure.

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          23 hours, 15 mins ago

          this

      3. ratski
        • 15 Years
        23 hours, 9 mins ago

        Possibly, but he has become somewhat of a differential. Not many have in my my mini leagues so a good capt option in certain weeks with haaland stuttering

      4. JBG
        • 7 Years
        23 hours, 4 mins ago

        You do realise that about 95% of his goals so far have been pens? Issue isn't fixtures, it's, will he continue getting pens?

        Think I saw a stat online about him, that he has more pen goals than open play goals in his PL career so far. Definition of a pen merchant.

        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          23 hours, 2 mins ago

          He's more than a penalty taker.

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            22 hours, 56 mins ago

            And yet his FPL points have been mostly pen goals

            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              22 hours, 50 mins ago

              Yes. Read above.

              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                22 hours, 49 mins ago

                Not sure what I said was any wrong? So why should I bother?

                1. Herger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  22 hours, 44 mins ago

                  He’s a fantastic player

                  1. JBG
                    • 7 Years
                    22 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Again, have I said otherwise? Fck me.. why do people get so butthurt?

                    1. Deulofail
                      • 10 Years
                      22 hours, 38 mins ago

                      I know man, it's annoying. But I agree, Palmer is a pen merchant

                      1. Deulofail
                        • 10 Years
                        22 hours, 34 mins ago

                        If he was better in open play, he wouldn't need to hog all the pens

            2. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              21 hours, 55 mins ago

              100%. They count as much as any goals from play. But fair point, needs to improve his attacking input from open play. I think he's well capable of doing that but needs to return to consistency levels of two years ago.

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          22 hours, 54 mins ago

          He scores that open goal in the last min of the last game and it's a 17 pter after a 20 pter. It doesn't really matter that much where the points come from especially as Chelsea generally get quite a lot of pens thanks to tricky forwards like Pedro and Neto.

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            22 hours, 50 mins ago

            Never said it matters or not... I answered a FPL related question a with a, mostly, FPL related stat and answer.

      5. theplayer
        • 12 Years
        22 hours, 16 mins ago

        Palmer might score a lot of pens but to practically say he relies on pens is ridiculous. The last 2 seasons in the Prem he scored 37 goals and had 23 assists. Only 13 of those goals were penalties so doesn't look like a player relying on penalties to me.

    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      23 hours, 16 mins ago

      3fts, 0.2 itb which option lads

      Gab, Timber, Chalobah, Andesen, Muki
      Rice, Mbeumo, Rogers, Bruno F, Enzo
      JP, Haaland, Mane

      a. Mane + Rice + Timber to Thiago + Wilson (any 6.5) + KLP
      b. Mane + Rice to Thiago + 5.0
      c. Rice + Timber to Semenyo + 5.9
      any other suggestions welcome

    • Emiliano Sala
      • 9 Years
      23 hours, 11 mins ago

      What is your plan for gw31?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 hours, 9 mins ago

        Just pick 3 Arsenal/City players to bench and survive with whoever you have left.

        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 9 Years
          23 hours, 6 mins ago

          I have 6 players from those teams

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            22 hours, 56 mins ago

            Then start making your exit plans!

            I'm beginning this week with Rice + Mane > KDH + Thiago (probable transfers)

          2. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            22 hours, 44 mins ago

            You could buy 3 Palace players and then FH31? Could be a winning differential strat!

            1. Four Letter Wirtz
              • 10 Years
              21 hours, 49 mins ago

              That's my strategy.... buy/keep ARS, MCI, CRY players and watch them become differentials between now and 31, then FH. Now if they could actually score some points, that would be sweet.

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                21 hours, 1 min ago

                The issue with this is that 34 is a lot more annoying to deal with than 31 because you'll want doublers in 33 who then blank the very next game.. At least with 31 we have a lot of time to prepare for it.

      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        23 hours, 6 mins ago

        Sell somebody before 31 and stick out whoever is left. I've got 3 Arsenal (not Raya) and Haaland atm

      3. Jstap94
        • 2 Years
        22 hours, 15 mins ago

        Three City is good for the next few so just keep them and save transfers for a big 31 switch

    • Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      23 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hes probably barely owned so this might end up largely irrelevant but given how badly designed the game is behind that site is there a scenario where it tells owners Mosquera is banned after his next yellow? It may even completely lose the plot and fail to record points etc for appearing in the 'banned' appearance. Imagine if this was a higher owned guy e.g. Senesi.

    • Emiliano Sala
      • 9 Years
      23 hours, 6 mins ago

      Rice to rayan?
      One more player for gw31
      And extra cash to fund dcl to thiago next gw

      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        23 hours, 1 min ago

        DCL could do as well as Thiago.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        22 hours, 57 mins ago

        I'd do DCL > Thiago now if it's for free.

    • Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      23 hours, 3 mins ago

      When are permalinks coming back? Site traffic is low, but they're still not working

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        22 hours, 41 mins ago

        Being worked on, only the sidebar comments are working currently as they link to the article.

        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          22 hours, 40 mins ago

          Good to know about the sidebar comments, thanks

    • Bleh
      • 9 Years
      22 hours, 53 mins ago

      Had exact money for Palmer last night so pulled the trigger. Is this bus team GTG?

      Sanchez
      Gabriel, Timber, Lacroix, Mukiele
      Palmer, Bruno F, Rogers
      Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

      (Dubravka, Wilson, Senesi, King)

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        22 hours, 47 mins ago

        Looks good this GW.

        1. Bleh
          • 9 Years
          22 hours, 38 mins ago

          Cheers TM

    • Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      22 hours, 50 mins ago

      I can take a TC-fail, if that's what it comes to, but I'm struggling to keep the bile down after my Friday 50/50s: playing Tarkowski over Virgil and talking myself out of selling Welbeck for Strand Larsen.

      Thankfully, it looks like Gabriel has 2 more fixtures this GW for to try and score a goal

      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        22 hours, 43 mins ago

        Tuesday, not Friday

      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 hours, 44 mins ago

        Yeah, those are the rough ones to get over, I’ve had a couple recently like benching Thiago for his hattie. Hopefully TC Gabriel works some magic for us both to numb the pain

    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      22 hours, 36 mins ago

      Which 3 would you get rid of?

      Raya* Dub
      Gab* Richards* Tark Hall Muk
      Bruno Rice* Enzo Sarr* Wilson
      Haaland* Ekitike Bowen

      * likely blank 31

      3 FT, 0.1m bank

      Cheers.

      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        22 hours, 31 mins ago

        Use your FH?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          22 hours, 27 mins ago

          Only TC used

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        22 hours, 22 mins ago

        Bench Raya/Gabriel/Haaland in 31

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          Thats the current plan plus one more, maybe Richards.

          Open Controls
      3. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        22 hours, 20 mins ago

        Richards Sarr Rice surely

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          22 hours, 18 mins ago

          Cheers, Rice is a popular out this GW

      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        22 hours, 14 mins ago

        I'd be selling Rice and Bowen this week for Thiago and... Semenyo/Mbeumo. Semenyo seems counterintuitive if the goal is to prepare for BGW31 but 4 really nice fixtures could just make him worthwhile.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          22 hours, 13 mins ago

          Cheers Camzy. Those 2 were the plan if Haaland and Ekitike survive the weekend.

      5. Punned It
          22 hours ago

          Richards, Sarr and Rice far from essential, but I'm not sure I'd stick by Raya either. Pricey, few save points.

      6. Punned It
          22 hours, 2 mins ago

          Moving Rice on in GW28 or 29. Have Gruno and Rogers penciled in as candidates, possibly a Bournemouth mid. Dango is up for consideration, but feels like a bit of a shot in the dark. Any good suggestions?

        • ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          21 hours, 32 mins ago

          Planning on doing:
          Rice & Bruno F to Dango & Palmer for -4.

          It’s a risk but Palmer has big hauls in him and is finding form. Already have Thiago and another Brentford for their good fixtures would be good. Need to get ahead in ML also.
          Thoughts?

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            21 hours, 29 mins ago

            Absolutely not

        • Bobbyg1
          • 14 Years
          21 hours, 32 mins ago

          Rice to Semenyo for a hit or keep?

          1. Punned It
              21 hours, 8 mins ago

              Ah. Not sure about the hit, but a good move. I got Semenyo for a hit for Rogers last week, and that left me kind of miffed off till this week. I think Rice could do alright v. Spurs, and Semenyo could blank v. Fulham, so again, not sure about that hit.

              1. Bobbyg1
                • 14 Years
                21 hours, 4 mins ago

                Thanks

              2. Punned It
                  21 hours, 2 mins ago

                  *Newcastle, not Fulham.

            • Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              21 hours, 32 mins ago

              Pep (On Erling Haaland) He’s not 100 per cent but we’ll see today how he feels. It’s not a big issue, the doctor said to me. But had some disturbance before and during the game and we will see his evolution.

              https://x.com/i/status/2022288205022642307

              1. Mighty Duck
                • 1 Year
                21 hours, 27 mins ago

                Evolution into the advanced cyborg 2.0

              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                21 hours, 10 mins ago

                He was never starting this game anyway so a full rest ahead of next week makes sense and he'll probably be fine.

            • Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              21 hours, 23 mins ago

              Gameweeks coming thick and fast, any ideas here please?

              Roefs
              Gabriel | Senesi | Andersen
              Palmer | Bruno | Semenyo | Rogers | KDH
              Haaland | Thiago

              Dubravka | El Kroupi | Gundmundsson | Dorgu

              Thanks

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                21 hours, 15 mins ago

                The one that's a week and half a day away?

                1. Scapegoat Salah
                  • 9 Years
                  20 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Going away tonight and not back until after deadline!

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    20 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Enjoy your break!

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                21 hours, 14 mins ago

                "Gameweeks coming thick and fast"

                - No deadline this weekend
                - Only one midweek deadline between GW27-31 before the next IB

                1. Scapegoat Salah
                  • 9 Years
                  20 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Going away

              3. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                21 hours, 9 mins ago

                Add more info: FTs, amount ITB

                1. Scapegoat Salah
                  • 9 Years
                  20 hours, 28 mins ago

                  0.1ITB, 0FT

            • Jstap94
              • 2 Years
              21 hours, 12 mins ago

              Is there any reason not to BB in 33? The fixtures for lots of good teams are really good in 28 and continue to be for the next few weeks after that (Liverpool, City, Brentford, Bournemouth)

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                21 hours, 4 mins ago

                If you still have TC, City could be playing their DGW in 33 where one of the games is bur.

                Also, if you have a generally strong bench between now and 31, why not use it then?

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  20 hours, 57 mins ago

                  That's assuming City progress to FAC SF, UCL SF and Palace 31 fixture does not get rearranged to 33

                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    20 hours, 47 mins ago

                    I did say could. It could be CPL in 33 first but then that means they probably double vs bur later.

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 7 Years
                      20 hours, 40 mins ago

                      For City to blank in 34 and the Burnley fixture to be rearranged outside of 34, they need to progress to the FAC SF and UCL SF.

                      Man City UCL likely opponents:
                      R16: Real Madrid / Inter Milan
                      QF: Arsenal / Bayern Munich
                      https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/02a1-1fce2f47dac2-92ac3ef0e883-1000--champions-league-knockout-phase-play-off-draw-benfica-vs-re/

                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    20 hours, 31 mins ago

                    I'll take Palace on TC 🙂

              2. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                20 hours, 54 mins ago

                I'm on BB27 atm. TC waiting for a premium attacker, hopefully Haaland vs Burnley or Palace

            • Steavn8k
              • 2 Years
              20 hours, 50 mins ago

              Would you bench boost this lot?
              Dub.(Chelsea H) Kroupi, Senesi (West Ham A), Mukiele (Fulham H)

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                20 hours, 45 mins ago

                Not certain Kroupi starts, unless I missed a quote or something

                1. Steavn8k
                  • 2 Years
                  20 hours, 43 mins ago

                  No, that's true, might put me off.

              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                20 hours, 44 mins ago

                No

                Wait until Burnley at home at least and Bournemouth too

                WHU are improving and have to get points in the relegation battle

                1. Steavn8k
                  • 2 Years
                  20 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Good points, will hold.

              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                20 hours, 38 mins ago

                No. Kroupi doesn't start imo.

            • FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              20 hours, 48 mins ago

              Think I'm going to line up like this for next GW:

              Raya
              Gabriel Timber O'Reilly
              Palmer Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo
              Haaland João Pedro Thiago

              Darlow, Rayan, Hill, 3.8

              1) Triple Arsenal defence overkill? Hill over Timber?
              2) Rayan over Thiago?

              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 12 Years
                20 hours, 42 mins ago

                Are you on a wildcard? What is your team value?

              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                20 hours, 36 mins ago

                If that 3.8m is Reinildo I'd BB that.

              3. Koflok
                • 13 Years
                20 hours, 14 mins ago

                A) I'm considering triple Arsenal
                B) Thiago

            • The Tonberry
              • 2 Years
              20 hours, 27 mins ago

              Who to bench from my starting lineup? Leaning towards Guehi.

              Raya
              Gabriel Munoz Chalobah Guehi
              Bruno Mbeumo Rice Rogers Enzo
              Haaland Thiago

              Dubravka, ?, Kroupi, Heaven

            • bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              20 hours, 22 mins ago

              Start Mukiele, Hill or Nunez?

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                19 hours, 56 mins ago

                As much as I praise Hill, it just might have to be Mukiele here

            • Koflok
              • 13 Years
              20 hours, 15 mins ago

              Which combo for the next few
              A) Wirtz + Timber (3rd Arsenal defender)
              B) Wirtz + Van Dijk
              C) Wirtz + Guehi
              D) Semenyo + Timber
              E) Semenyo + Van Dijk
              F) Semenyo + Guehi
              G) Palmer + Hill

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                19 hours, 57 mins ago

                Between E & G. Depends on how much (C)Palmer outscores other captains

                E for me, but some cheapie to Hill soon anyway

            • Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              20 hours, 5 mins ago

              Igor Tudor has agreed to become Tottenham Hotspur's new interim head coach until the end of the season.

              https://x.com/i/status/2022308566648958983

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                20 hours ago

                Igor T vs Igor T could have happened, but that was GW19

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                19 hours, 58 mins ago

                Some info on Igor Tudor - prefers 3ATB

                https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/igor-tudor/profil/trainer/28632#google_vignette

            • Feanor
              • 16 Years
              19 hours, 54 mins ago

              Surprised Semenyo is only at 50% to rise

              1. Pompel
                • 12 Years
                19 hours, 51 mins ago

                Hope he stays there until day before deadline. Those early price rises just make this game so stressful

              2. Feanor
                • 16 Years
                19 hours, 51 mins ago

                If you need a cheap mid to finance Semenyo, Mainoo is only 4.6

                Under Carrick he's played 90 every game: 3, 5, 4, 6, 2 points

            • ebb2sparky
              • 15 Years
              19 hours, 34 mins ago

              Is it worth taking a hit to switch sels to kelleher this week given i wont be able to afford it next week if there are any price changes? Alternative is just to play Dubravka until I wildcard before the doubles.

              Open Controls
              1. Conners
                • 7 Years
                18 hours, 44 mins ago

                I wouldn't normally say yes to a hit for a GK, but -4 for Kelleher is probably worth it, especially when you take his fixtures into account.

            • Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              19 hours, 23 mins ago

              NEW ARTICLE:

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/13/fpl-gameweek-27-early-scout-picks-chelsea-man-city-triple-ups

            • Radulfo28773
              • 4 Years
              19 hours, 22 mins ago

              I currently have 6 players blanking GW31 (3 Ars + 3 City). My plan is to keep them and navigate that week with FT. Wildcard in GW32 and BB in GW33 with the FH to be used GW34 or whenever is the next big blank. TC used this week with Gab.

              Any flaws to that strategy?

              Thanks

              1. Conners
                • 7 Years
                18 hours, 41 mins ago

                I think that's what most are doing.

                (I'm keeping Haaland, Raya, Gabriel and selling Guehi, Semenyo and Rice in GW31).

                Will then buy Semenyo back later and possibly one of O'Reilly/Nunes.

                1. Conners
                  • 7 Years
                  18 hours, 40 mins ago

                  *Correction - selling Rice this week*

