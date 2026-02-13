Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 27?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 27.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

We’re also writing this piece before Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal next Wednesday; we’ll update this article after that if necessary.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Despite what the FPL site says, Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) is on eight bookings and not nine. It transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24 and he officially remains on eight cautions.

Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) are the two new additions to the list of those players on eight yellow cards.

From an FPL perspective, Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m) are the most notable names on seven bookings.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 27?

Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) was sent off for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO) on Tuesday. He’ll serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 27.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) continues to serve his four-match suspension, meanwhile. His dismissal for serious foul play in Gameweek 25 was his second red card of the season, so he has to sit out an extra game. We won’t see him till Gameweek 30.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 27

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) is available again, having served a one-match ban in midweek.

Kevin Schade (£6.9m) and Jeanclair Todibo (£4.3m) will serve the final games of their three-match bans in the FA Cup fourth round, so they’ll also be back in Gameweek 27.