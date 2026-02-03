Team News

Saka aiming for Gameweek 27 return – reports

3 February 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Mikel Arteta’s update on Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) didn’t sound too bad on Monday.

But reports the following day suggest the injured winger is targeting a return in the north London derby. In Fantasy Premier League (FPL) terms, that’s Gameweek 27.

And of course, that’s after Arsenal’s potential double in Gameweek 26. We’ll find out about that for sure after tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final: if the Gunners win out over Chelsea on aggregate, they’ll play twice in Gameweek 26.

Let’s see if Arteta gives us a Saka update of his own in the aftermath of that match at the Emirates – but we’re not holding our breath.

Once this evening’s tie has passed, and we know who doubles, we’ll look into some potential Saka replacements.

price change predictions
0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.