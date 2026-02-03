Saka aiming for Gameweek 27 return – reports

Mikel Arteta’s update on Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) didn’t sound too bad on Monday.

But reports the following day suggest the injured winger is targeting a return in the north London derby. In Fantasy Premier League (FPL) terms, that’s Gameweek 27.

Excl: Bukayo Saka out of tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final, but injury picked up at Leeds is not serious. Hope is he is back in time for the North London Derby later this month. More here:https://t.co/0EyyOXP4j1 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) February 3, 2026

And of course, that’s after Arsenal’s potential double in Gameweek 26. We’ll find out about that for sure after tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final: if the Gunners win out over Chelsea on aggregate, they’ll play twice in Gameweek 26.

Let’s see if Arteta gives us a Saka update of his own in the aftermath of that match at the Emirates – but we’re not holding our breath.

Once this evening’s tie has passed, and we know who doubles, we’ll look into some potential Saka replacements.