Team News

Saka, Merino, Enzo: The latest FPL team news + quotes

2 February 2026 53 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There’s team news from two Premier League managers to bring you ahead of the midweek EFL Cup semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta faced the media on Monday, while Liam Rosenior fulfilled his media obligations in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over West Ham United. Fresh quotes from that have just been released this afternoon.

We’re expecting to hear from Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola on Tuesday.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta said Bukayo Saka (hip) was “better” after the winger pulled out of Arsenal’s starting XI after the warm-up at Elland Road on Saturday.

As usual, though, there wasn’t a concrete return date for the England international.

“We have to wait. Today he was better, but we have to see how he responds and then make a decision.

“It doesn’t look like something too serious. Whether he’s going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we will see.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Yesterday, the Gunners confirmed that Mikel Merino had undergone surgery on a foot injury. A long period of rehabilitation follows.

“We hope so, I don’t know. Obviously, he needs to go through a procedure, which is never positive. He is a big player for us, a player that has such versatility and has the capacity to compete in various positions. That’s a big blow.

“Yes, [it’s a fracture].” – Mikel Arteta on whether Mikel Merino will play again this season

Arteta said that there were no other fresh injuries beyond those two.

Max Dowman (ankle) is the only other player on the injury list.

CHELSEA

Jamie Gittens picked up a hamstring injury against West Ham but, given that Rosenior was speaking only an hour or two after full-time in that match, the medical team hadn’t been able to properly assess the winger at that point.

“Jamie unfortunately felt his hamstring. I don’t know the extent of the injury. It’s a real shame for him.

“Hopefully, it’s not too bad.” – Liam Rosenior on Jamie Gittens

Filip Jorgensen also has a knock but could return as soon as Tuesday.

“He’s close. He’s close to being fit and hopefully it’ll be either Arsenal or the game after.” – Liam Rosenior on Filip Jorgensen

As for Estevao, he was granted compassionate leave at the weekend, missing the last-gasp win over the Hammers. It is unknown whether he’ll be back in midweek.

“I don’t know yet [if he’ll be back]. With Este, he’s a young kid who’s come and been magnificent. He’s going through a really difficult time for personal reasons and he’s on compassionate leave. I won’t put any pressure on him. It has to be right for him and he has to feel like he’s in the right place to perform for this team.” – Liam Rosenior on Estevao

Dario Essugo (unknown), Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain out.

Away from injuries, Rosenior was asked about the fitness of Enzo Fernandez, who has started six matches in a row – the longest run of anyone in this Chelsea side.

“He’s as fit as you see him today, arriving in the box in the 92nd, 93rd minute. Enzo’s got a rare athleticism, which is a gift, where he can recover really quickly, and his distances that he covers in terms of our data is absolutely top. The quality and the leadership he gives the team. I’m really enjoying working with him.” – Liam Rosenior on Enzo Fernandez

The Chelsea boss was also asked if he had a ‘best XI’ in mind after nearly a month in the job.

“I don’t have a best XI. I never have done in all of the clubs that I’ve worked with. Why? Because of the demands, the physical demands of the Premier League or Ligue I or the Championship now with 46 games. You need a squad and you need to use the players in the correct way to challenge over the course of the season.” – Liam Rosenior

