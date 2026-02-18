Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 27 Wildcard: Pros, cons and two drafts

18 February 2026 80 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
After a so-so Double Gameweek for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, some may be thinking about breaking their emergency Wildcard glass before Gameweek 27.

So let’s list the pros and cons of a Gameweek 27 chip activation, then provide a couple of draft ideas.

REASONS TO USE IT NOW

SHED SOME ARSENAL

Many FPL managers loaded up on Arsenal, Manchester City and – in some cases (yep, guilty as charged) – Wolverhampton Wanderers players, but now have a squad laden with assets who will either definitely blank (Arsenal, Wolves) or possibly blank (City, Palace) in Gameweek 31. If you’re using your Free Hit then, fine. If not, it’s time to start thinking about how to cope with their absences.

The Gunners’ fixtures are also getting trickier, as the burden of leading a title charge starts to take its toll. The north London derby comes just four days after a trip to Wolves, and fatigue (be it mental or physical) is starting to impact their performances, as shown in Gameweek 26.

Facing a well-rested Tottenham Hotspur side that is looking to turn over a new leaf under Igor Tudor, Sunday suddenly doesn’t look straightforward.

Then it’s another London derby versus in-form Chelsea, for whom Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m) are absolutely flying.

Therefore, now looks like the right time to sell Double Gameweek 26 punts like Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m), Noni Madueke (£6.8m) and Martin Zubimendi (£5.3m). And maybe even a reduction of their defensive coverage, for those doubled/trebled up?

BUY LIVERPOOL

Additionally, FPL managers can take advantage of nice-looking fixtures for a Liverpool side that seems to have got their groove back. Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) are worthy of consideration.

While many will be waiting until after Gameweek 31 to hit reset, doing so now would enable them to strike while the iron is hot and make mini-league gains, as rivals slowly dead-end their teams.

The Reds’ next four matches are all against teams in the bottom five.

DITCH HAALAND AND SPREAD THE FUNDS?

There is also an argument for selling Erling Haaland (£14.9m), who came off at half-time against Fulham, and has scored only three goals in nine matches.

Admittedly, two came from the last couple of runouts, but it’s still just one open-play goal since Christmas. The Norwegian is looking quite jaded, and Pep Guardiola has Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) to share his workload.

Haaland is back in training, at least, but let’s hear what Guardiola has to say about his niggly knee on Friday.

Fit or otherwise, could this be a good time to redistribute the Haaland funds around your team?

REASONS TO WAIT

WAIT ANOTHER WEEK ON CHELSEA?

A case can be made for holding off slightly longer, because Chelsea have a plum-looking home fixture against Burnley this weekend.

Many of us will own a Blues player or three following their recent favourable run, and won’t want to sell them this week.

The subsequent sequence of Arsenal (a), Aston Villa (a), Newcastle United (h), Everton (a), Man City (h) and Manchester United (h) looks unpleasant, however, so they’re arguably not medium-term holds. A Gameweek 28 Wildcard could solve that.

ONGOING UNCERTAINTY OVER BLANKS/DOUBLES

Taking the plunge now is risky because we still don’t know exactly how future blanks and doubles will land.

Gameweek 34 will be empty for FA Cup semi-finalists and their scheduled league opponents. Those fixtures may move to either Gameweek 33 or 36. But we’ll only know the complete picture by Gameweek 32’s deadline, which is still some way off.

MAN CITY’S EXCELLENT PRE-GAMEWEEK 31 RUN

While some FPL managers might be getting antsy about Haaland, City in general have their tails up.

Buoyed by Arsenal dropping points over the last week, the league is theirs if they win all their remaining games.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) is in great form, while Marc Guehi (£5.2m) has likewise settled in very nicely.

It’s fair enough going low on Arsenal right now, but it’s important not to be blinded by City’s blank with their form and imminent fixtures.

There is a solution, of course: include City players on a Wildcard, and have a contingency plan (bench them or sell them with amassed free transfers) for the possible Blank Gameweek 31.

GAMEWEEK 27 WILDCARD DRAFTS

 

1



1

  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Captain next GW:

    A) Haaland (NEW)
    B) Semenyo (NEW)
    C) Joao Pedro (BUR)
    D) Bruno Fernandes (eve)

    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      A

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      C

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      C

    5. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      A or C

  2. OneTeamInBristol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Allison
    Gab Timber Chalobah
    Garner Rice Mbuemo Bruno F Enzo
    Haaland Ekiteke
    2ft, 0.8itb

    A) Garner to Dango and roll other ft
    B) Timber and Guiu to Hill and Thiago
    C) Rice to Semenyo and roll other ft
    D) Roll

    Thanks all!!

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B

  3. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    correct bench??

    Pope
    Timber Gab Chalobah
    Rogers Rice Wirtz Enzo
    Ekiteke Haaland JP
    (Dub OReilly Mukiele Wilson)

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'd bench Timber. He is rubbish.

    2. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Oreilly and Mukiele both ahead of timber

    3. Mr Turnip 1
        3 mins ago

        Bench is correct

    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Anything to be said for either Palmer or Pedro TC against Burnley?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Brave, but it could pay off handsomely. Better choice than Gabriel TC. :/

      2. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Palmer if anyone

    5. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      how on earth is Rice ahead of Semenyo in the RMT tool for the next 4 fixtures.

      In fact Semenyo is only 13th in the list..... Casemiro and Szoboszlai are even ahead of him! :-O

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Probably hasn't been updated since 2021

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yeah, that is nuts. Semenyo is oddly getting ignored. Good captain shout for this GW too.

    6. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Time for Arteta to bring out the pickpocketer.

    7. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Rice TC, absolute G !! 🙂

    8. RedJive79
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      With ChokeyMcChoke Face slipping into everyone’s DM’s, is it time to ditch Gab, Raya, Rice et al?

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Raya and Timber, but not Gabriel and Rice.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          This

    9. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Bodo's last 3 matches :
      Bodo vs M. City 3-1
      Atletico M. vs Bodo 1-2
      Bodo vs Inter 3-1

      Pretty good, huh?

      1. Punned It
          22 mins ago

          Høgh and Hauge are pretty nailed on in my starting line-up in a couple of weeks' time!

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Amazing and refreshing to see a small budget do well against all the big boys !

      2. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        who would you start out of these two -

        a) Richards (WOL)

        b) Timber (tot)

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Timber

      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Gabriel and Timber gtfo of my team

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Top 2 defenders for points

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            I dont care. You ruin my game week youre out

      4. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Bench 1 Timber Wilson Rice Hill

        Cap Palmer, JP, Robot

        Kelleher
        Gabriel, Guehi, Muki,
        Palmer, Rogers, Fruno,
        Haaland, JP, Ekitike

        Dubs

        0.1

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Who does Frank Bruno play for? Is he a CB?

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              7 mins ago

              Fruno*

        2. RealSocialDads
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Timber

          Palmer

      5. DALEDOBACK
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        117 all out. Rice TC. Dubravka to Sa, benched Verbruggen 🙂

        1. Drosiah
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Smashed it’d what’s that done to your rank?

      6. RealSocialDads
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Start one:

        A. Timber
        B. Kroupi
        C. KDH

        OR

        D. Timber out to VVD / Lewis Potter / Hill

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Funny name 🙂

          Play c imo

        2. Drosiah
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          I would play Timber, I know that’s not the most popular pick but Spurs are actually pants

          1. RealSocialDads
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I think he could be benched next game. Looks knackered and was really poor

      7. Old Gregg
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Best sub £6m Midfielder until WC 32.

        A) Dango
        B) Rayan
        C) Wilson
        D) Any other

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          A for me. I don't know a lot about b

        2. Drosiah
          • 10 Years
          52 mins ago

          B looks good but I think A is a safer pick

        3. The Tonberry
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

      8. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Raya (dub)
        Gab chal

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Raya (,dub)
          Gab chalobah Munoz (alderete Andersen)
          Bruno F mbeumo rice Enzo Rogers
          Haaland Pedro (c) (mane)

          3 FTS 0.3 itb

          Save ? Or rice to dango. Cheers

      9. Drosiah
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Raya
        Gabriel, Hill, Chalabah
        O. Dango, Semenyo, Mbumemo, B.Fernandes
        Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

        Enzo, Mukiele, Robinson

        Does my bench look in the right order or would you make subs?

        Thanks 🙂

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          You're in BB territory...

          1. Drosiah
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah, it’s a bit of a worry, got a benching headache, I was waiting for a double gameweek for the bench boost though

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not sure there will be a big BB.gl

      10. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        56 mins ago

        94 all out 🙂

        1. Absolutely Muñozed
            3 mins ago

            Nice - TC Rice?

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Yeah mate

        2. Eightball
          • 5 Years
          55 mins ago

          Who to drop for Thiago:
          A) Bowen
          B) Evanilson

          1. Drosiah
            • 10 Years
            just now

            A - Bournemouth have a good run of fixtures

        3. Count Olaf
          • 1 Year
          44 mins ago

          Never paid much attention to UCL fantasy, but at least it's easier to get points there and gives you some comfort during your FPL team's dark times.

        4. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          40 mins ago

          Semenyo non owners. Are you getting him or weather the storm until after gw31. Also, is there still a chance city and palace could play gw31? Cheers

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Still a chance yes

        5. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Who to play?

          Kroupi (West Ham away)
          Mane (Palace away)
          Tarkowski (United home)
          Thiaw (City away)

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            Kroupi

          2. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Just 1, the rest will be benched

          3. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Tarko

        6. Absolutely Muñozed
            36 mins ago

            I expect Arsenal to keep CS in the next two matches.

          • Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Need to bench one of this 8, headache!!

            Salah Enzo Semenyo Bruno Rogers
            Thiago Ekitike JSL

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Turnip 1
                13 mins ago

                Tough call. It’s rogers or JSL, or maybe BB?…

              • I have no Wirtz
                  6 mins ago

                  A bit controversial: Consider any player who is not at home first. Bruno or Salah or Ekitike. Alternatively Villa have been the poorest team so Rogers. You could also focus on Enzo’s weak recent form. Who are you leaning towards currently?

                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Bruno tbh

              • The Mighty One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                17 mins ago

                Successfully and skillfully dodged the Triple Cap as I would have had Gabriel for only 7 points.....annnnnnd I fell into an open sewer hole as I got only 8 points on my BB. That is probably worse.

                1. Stimps
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Both chips are overrated don't worry

                2. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  BB 17 and TC 14(42) this half of season, both successful i think

              • I have no Wirtz
                  11 mins ago

                  Which one player to bench from these 3?

                  A) Rice(tot)
                  B) Dango (BHA)
                  C) Watkins (LEE)

                  And which one defender to bench from these 3?
                  1) Gabriel (tot)
                  2) Mukiele (FUL)
                  3) O’Reilly (NEW)

                  1. The Tonberry
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    A2

                • Letsgo!
                  • 9 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Will u still do gyok to pedro?

                  1. I have no Wirtz
                      3 mins ago

                      Would I. Good question. No I would not beyond Burnley.

                  2. Stimps
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Thiago or Pedro long term?

                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Thiago

                  3. Dynamic Duos
                    • 12 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    A or B? Please

                    A) Rice and Timber to Dango and Virgil
                    B) Rice and Haaland to Salah and Thiago

                    1. The Tonberry
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      A

