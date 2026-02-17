What the FA Cup means for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

The FA Cup fourth round took place over the last four days, with the fifth-round draw made on Monday evening.

Tracking the progress of that competition will be important for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, as we explain below.

FA CUP vs FPL: IN BRIEF

The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 34 , so there’ll be league fixtures postponed as a result of those clashes.

(probably the former). Ultimately, the draw and (more importantly) the results of the FA Cup quarter-finals will shape Blank Gameweek 34 and the Double Gameweeks . Those quarter-finals don’t take place until after Gameweek 31 in early April, so there’s quite the wait for FPL managers.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW

Fulham v Southampton

v Southampton Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Manchester City

v Leeds United v Norwich City

v Norwich City Mansfield Town v Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

v Wrexham v Chelsea

West Ham United v Brentford

(Premier League clubs in bold)

FPL GAMEWEEK 34 OVERVIEW

GW34 Premier League fixture Status A blank could happen if the following occurs: Arsenal v Newcastle Possible blank If Arsenal and/or Newcastle reach the FA Cup semi-finals Bournemouth v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals Brighton v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals Burnley v Man City Possible blank If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals Fulham v Aston Villa Possible blank If Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Liverpool v C Palace Possible blank If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals Man Utd v Brentford Possible blank If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals Sunderland v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals West Ham v Everton Possible blank If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Wolves v Spurs Possible blank If Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-finals Maximum number of blanks: 4

Minimum number of blanks: 0

We’re in the unusual position of all 10 Gameweek 34 fixtures still being at risk.

Ultimately, though, only four of these fixtures will end up being postponed. As explained above, some could even stay in Gameweek 34.

Either Wolves v Spurs **or** Liverpool v C Palace will be confirmed as ‘on’ for Gameweek 34 after the FA Cup fifth round.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

The FA Cup semi-finals caused three postponements in Gameweek 34.

One match , Nottingham Forest v Brentford, stayed in Gameweek 34 (ie moved to the midweek after it).

, Nottingham Forest v Brentford, (ie moved to the midweek after it). Two matches, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Arsenal v Crystal Palace, moved to Gameweek 33. Those four clubs doubled in Gameweek 33 and blanked in Gameweek 34.

FUTURE DATES TO LOOK OUT FOR

FA Cup fifth-round + quarter-final draw : Weekend of March 7/8 (between Gameweeks 29 + 30)

: Weekend of March 7/8 (between Gameweeks 29 + 30) FA Cup quarter-finals + semi-final draw: Weekend of April 4/5 (between Gameweeks 31 + 32)

