What the FA Cup means for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

The FA Cup fourth round took place over the last four days, with the fifth-round draw made on Monday evening.
Tracking the progress of that competition will be important for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, as we explain below.
FA CUP vs FPL: IN BRIEF
- The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 34, so there’ll be league fixtures postponed as a result of those clashes.
- Any postponed league matches could yet stay in Gameweek 34 (ie move to the midweek after it), if both affected teams are out of Europe.
- If that’s not possible, the postponed matches will likely move to Double Gameweek 33/36 (probably the former).
- Ultimately, the draw and (more importantly) the results of the FA Cup quarter-finals will shape Blank Gameweek 34 and the Double Gameweeks. Those quarter-finals don’t take place until after Gameweek 31 in early April, so there’s quite the wait for FPL managers.
- All the FA Cup fifth-round draw does is further the possibility that we’ll get eight teams blanking in Gameweek 34 and doubling in Gameweek 33/36. Big guns like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Fulham, Sunderland and Leeds, have been afforded favourable fifth-round draws, inching them a step closer to the quarters and semis.
FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW
- Fulham v Southampton
- Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Norwich City
- Mansfield Town v Arsenal
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
- Wrexham v Chelsea
- West Ham United v Brentford
(Premier League clubs in bold)
FPL GAMEWEEK 34 OVERVIEW
|GW34 Premier League fixture
|Status
|A blank could happen if the following occurs:
|Arsenal v Newcastle
|Possible blank
|If Arsenal and/or Newcastle reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Bournemouth v Leeds
|Possible blank
|If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Brighton v Chelsea
|Possible blank
|If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Burnley v Man City
|Possible blank
|If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|Possible blank
|If Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Liverpool v C Palace
|Possible blank
|If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Man Utd v Brentford
|Possible blank
|If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Sunderland v Nottm Forest
|Possible blank
|If Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|West Ham v Everton
|Possible blank
|If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Wolves v Spurs
|Possible blank
|If Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Maximum number of blanks: 4
Minimum number of blanks: 0
- We’re in the unusual position of all 10 Gameweek 34 fixtures still being at risk.
- Ultimately, though, only four of these fixtures will end up being postponed. As explained above, some could even stay in Gameweek 34.
- After the FA Cup fifth round is done, at least two Premier League fixtures will be confirmed as being ‘on’ in Gameweek 34.
- Either Wolves v Spurs **or** Liverpool v C Palace will be confirmed as ‘on’ for Gameweek 34 after the FA Cup fifth round.
- Either West Ham v Everton **or** Man Utd v Brentford will be confirmed as ‘on’ for Gameweek 34 after the FA Cup fifth round.
WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON
- The FA Cup semi-finals caused three postponements in Gameweek 34.
- One match, Nottingham Forest v Brentford, stayed in Gameweek 34 (ie moved to the midweek after it).
- Two matches, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Arsenal v Crystal Palace, moved to Gameweek 33. Those four clubs doubled in Gameweek 33 and blanked in Gameweek 34.
FUTURE DATES TO LOOK OUT FOR
- FA Cup fifth-round + quarter-final draw: Weekend of March 7/8 (between Gameweeks 29 + 30)
- FA Cup quarter-finals + semi-final draw: Weekend of April 4/5 (between Gameweeks 31 + 32)
