Fixtures

What the FA Cup means for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

17 February 2026 61 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The FA Cup fourth round took place over the last four days, with the fifth-round draw made on Monday evening.

Tracking the progress of that competition will be important for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, as we explain below.

FA CUP vs FPL: IN BRIEF

  • The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 34, so there’ll be league fixtures postponed as a result of those clashes.
  • Any postponed league matches could yet stay in Gameweek 34 (ie move to the midweek after it), if both affected teams are out of Europe.
  • If that’s not possible, the postponed matches will likely move to Double Gameweek 33/36 (probably the former).
  • Ultimately, the draw and (more importantly) the results of the FA Cup quarter-finals will shape Blank Gameweek 34 and the Double Gameweeks. Those quarter-finals don’t take place until after Gameweek 31 in early April, so there’s quite the wait for FPL managers.
  • All the FA Cup fifth-round draw does is further the possibility that we’ll get eight teams blanking in Gameweek 34 and doubling in Gameweek 33/36. Big guns like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Fulham, Sunderland and Leeds, have been afforded favourable fifth-round draws, inching them a step closer to the quarters and semis.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW

  • Fulham v Southampton
  • Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City
  • Leeds United v Norwich City
  • Mansfield Town v Arsenal
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
  • Wrexham v Chelsea
  • West Ham United v Brentford

(Premier League clubs in bold)

FPL GAMEWEEK 34 OVERVIEW

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank could happen if the following occurs:
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal and/or Newcastle reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Fulham v Aston VillaPossible blankIf Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Man Utd v BrentfordPossible blankIf Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Sunderland v Nottm ForestPossible blankIf Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Wolves v SpursPossible blankIf Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Maximum number of blanks: 4
Minimum number of blanks: 0

  • We’re in the unusual position of all 10 Gameweek 34 fixtures still being at risk.
  • Ultimately, though, only four of these fixtures will end up being postponed. As explained above, some could even stay in Gameweek 34.
  • After the FA Cup fifth round is done, at least two Premier League fixtures will be confirmed as being ‘on’ in Gameweek 34.
  • Either Wolves v Spurs **or** Liverpool v C Palace will be confirmed as ‘on’ for Gameweek 34 after the FA Cup fifth round.
  • Either West Ham v Everton **or** Man Utd v Brentford will be confirmed as ‘on’ for Gameweek 34 after the FA Cup fifth round.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

What Palace's FA Cup semi win means for Gameweeks 36 + 37 3

  • The FA Cup semi-finals caused three postponements in Gameweek 34.
  • One match, Nottingham Forest v Brentford, stayed in Gameweek 34 (ie moved to the midweek after it).
  • Two matches, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Arsenal v Crystal Palace, moved to Gameweek 33. Those four clubs doubled in Gameweek 33 and blanked in Gameweek 34.

FUTURE DATES TO LOOK OUT FOR

How Blank Gameweek 28 looks after the FA Cup fourth round

  • FA Cup fifth-round + quarter-final draw: Weekend of March 7/8 (between Gameweeks 29 + 30)
  • FA Cup quarter-finals + semi-final draw: Weekend of April 4/5 (between Gameweeks 31 + 32)

  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 3 mins ago

    Price changes 17th February

    No rises

    Fall: André 5.2

    1. Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 29 mins ago

      Looks like you've been abandoned a bit. Them only singin' when them winnin'. Alright then, cheers Rainy!

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Nice one, no fair-weather DZ here 🙂

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      fallen giant

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Peter Andre was a true legend, an Aussie too!

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      The Giant or Mysterious Girl?

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        That wasn’t predicted on the price change sites - mysterious fall

  2. Four Letter Wirtz
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 14 mins ago

    It took me an embarrassingly long time to understand why the maximum number of GW 34 blank fixtures was 4.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      I’m not even going to try and understand it!

    2. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yep, if each fa cup semi finalist has a different fixture. If Arsenal and Newcastle progress then it’s 3.

  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Hello everybody!

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hello TKT. Hope the captives in the dungeon haven't been giving you any trouble.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hey there

    3. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Good morrow!

    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      As Kurt once sang, "How low?"

  4. BR510
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Fill the blanks
      Kelleher Darlow
      Gabriel VVD Reinildo Hill ____
      Bruno Semenyo ___ ____ ___
      HaalandThiago Kroupi/Fodder

      1. Palmer Dango Wirtz/Mbeumo Andersen
      2. Wirtz Mbeumo Rogers Guehi
      3. Salah Dango Rayan Andersen

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Hello BR510!

        1. BR510
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Hello!

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          1 or 2

          1. BR510
              4 hours, 2 mins ago

              Cheers. Just chucked 3 in there. Which one would you go for?

          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            2 probably gets the most points

            1. BR510
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                Which is the main goal right! Thanks

          3. Drizzle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Sanchez
            Gabriel Timber Richards
            Bruno Mbeumo Enzo Rice Anderson
            Haaland Ekitike
            (Dub Andersen Kroupi Thiaw)
            2ft 0.6itb

            A) Rice -> Semenyo (or Dango)
            B) Kroupi / Rice -> Thiago / Rayan
            C) Kroupi / Timber -> Thiago / Hill
            D) Roll to 3ft
            E) any others, chaps?

            1. BR510
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                All good moves. I would do B if you can do Dango over Rayan but B would be my preference.

                1. Drizzle
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Cheers, can't quite afford Dango over Rayan for B, who I agree is probably a slightly better pick.

                  1. BR510
                      3 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Still B

                2. Jet5605
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  I'd say A (Semenyo) because your team is good enough to not have to burn 2 transfers. Semenyo feels this week or wait until 32. Another week of data may persuade you who to choose between Dango/Rayan or even Schade.

                  1. Drizzle
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Cheers, currently my slight preference. Just feels wrong transferring in a 31 blanker.

                    1. Jet5605
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 34 mins ago

                      I have the same dilemma. Not sure whether to get Semenyo or go with Rogers or Wirtz who could outscore him when you add in their 31 fixture.

                3. Ze_Austin
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Semenyo, then plan to keep only Haaland Semenyo Gabriel by BGW31

                  Is C still possible next GW, after getting Semenyo?

                  1. Drizzle
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 50 mins ago

                    It is, good shout!

              • FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 38 mins ago

                I've read the article carefully and still don't get it.

                As Avril once sang, "why do you have to make things so complicated?"

                1. Punned It
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Life's like this, Virg.

                  • FourLokoLeipzig
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Avril Lavigne and Peter Andre on the first page of a new article. What’s the world coming to?

                  • AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    It's really v simple ...

                    Those teams that make it to the semi finals of the FA Cup will blank in Gw34 and likely double the week before.

                    This partly depends on how deep they also go into European games too.

                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Except their games may move later in Gw34...

                      Then it will have been much of a do about nothing.

                      1. Sheffield Wednesday
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 53 mins ago

                        It's perfectly simple. If you're not getting your hair cut, you don't have to move your brother's clothes down to the lower peg. You simply collect his note before lunch, after you've done your scripture prep, when you've written your letter home, before rest, move your own clothes onto the lower peg, greet the visitors, and report to Mr. Viney that you've had your chit signed

                2. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Save FT for now?

                  Raya
                  Gab/Timber/VVD
                  BrunoF/Wirtz/Enzo/Sarr
                  Haaland/Ekitike/JPedro(c)

                  Dub/Potts/Heaven/Dorgu

                  1. Jet5605
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 25 mins ago

                    No brainer to roll

                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Dorgu to Hill gives you a bench

                    1. FourLokoLeipzig
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 4 mins ago

                      This

                    2. Atimis
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Yeah, right!

                3. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 21 mins ago

                  First time I've taken a serious look at the DBW.Black GW permutations. Is this likely to be the most popular strategy as things stand for those with all chips available?

                  Save FT's to field a full 11 in BGW31
                  WC GW 32 (with plenty of players that double GW33)
                  BB GW 33 (assuming it takes the postponed GW34 fixtures)
                  FH GW34 (the big blank)
                  TC GW36 (most of the premium mids/forwards are likely to DGW)
                  Use saved FT to negotiate likely GW37 blanks (which may only be a couple of fixtures if City make the cup semi's)

                  And if GW36 turns out to be the bigger DGW do the BB and TC around (BB35, TC33)

                  1. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 19 mins ago

                    do the BB and TC the other way around (BB36, TC33)

                  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Yes.

                  3. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Doing something similar without a WC

                    Fingers crossed

                    1. Sir Michael Taker
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 9 mins ago

                      37 blanks would only be if Forest or Villa's opponents in 37 made the FA Cup Final and Villa or Forest make the europa final. If its none of this they'll do what they did last year and FA Cup finalists play in the empty midweek between 37 and 38 (probably)

                      1. Sir Michael Taker
                        • 11 Years
                        3 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Cant happen for Forest actually as its Man Utd in 37 who are also out. Liverpool making the final (Villas opponent in 37) and Villa making europa final could see 1 blank which has to come earlier than 37

                  4. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Yes

                    This is the template chip use playing into the fixtures.

                4. Barmak
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  3 FT’s, looking at Rice, Enzo & Thiago > Semenyo, Rayan & J. Pedro..
                  A) Yay
                  B) Nay

                  1. Ha.
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Wouldn’t be bringing in Pedro

                    Any way you can stretch to Ekitike?

                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    You're selling Thiago? Absolutely nay

                  3. FourLokoLeipzig
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    I’m trying to find a way to get Thiago in ASAP

                5. Ha.
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Who to prioritise this week?

                  1. Rogers
                  2. Dango

                  Will bring in the second one after next GW

                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Rogers, due to opponents. Brighton's defence has been one of the best for a few GWs now

                    1. Ha.
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Leaning this way

                      Also more of an EO neutraliser

                      Will kick myself if Dango hauls, but Rogers seems the safer option

                6. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 11 mins ago

                  After Burnley I will be doing Enzo > Dango.

                  Which two subsequent transfers do you prefer?

                  a) Chalobah + DCL > Virgil + Pedro/Bowen

                  b) Chalobah + DCL > Cash/Mukiele + Ekitike

                  1. Punned It
                      3 hours, 8 mins ago

                      I think B. VVD has better fixtures, but Mukiele has been exceptional. JP's fixture run is nigh over, but he could also be finding form. Ekitiké has the fixtures, but could give you a series of two-pointers. Bowen... I don't know. Westham are quite unpredictable right now.

                    • Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Depends on how much stock you put into fixtures. Pedro and especially Bowen have worse fixtures than Ekitike. The two full backs don't get many DCs (at full back), so you'd rely on CS and G/A. Consider Mings too

                      Currently A with Pedro for me, but not convinced

                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 57 mins ago

                    NEW ARTICLE:

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/17/schade-v-dango-which-brentford-midfielder-is-best-in-fpl

                  3. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Unless Parkinson raises his players to beat Chelsea again, this time for Wrexham it's quite conceivable that it will be 8 premier league teams through to the FA Cup quarter finals this season.

