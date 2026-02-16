Scout Notes

FPL notes: No Haaland, Doku + Savinho injury latest

16 February 2026 68 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
More FA Cup scribbles for you now as we look back on some of Saturday’s matches.

Next up, Manchester City’s win over local opponents Salford City, plus Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion.

RESULTS

TeamOppositionResultGoalsAssist
BrightonLiverpool (a)0-3 defeat
LiverpoolBrighton (h)3-0 winJones, Szoboszlai, Salah penKerkez, Salah
Man CitySalford (h)2-0 winown goal, GuehiAit-Nouri, Cherki

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 26PLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)NOTABLE OTHER PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Brighton3Gross (90), Dunk (90), Kadioglu (90), Veltman (90), Hinshelwood (81), van Hecke (72), Baleba (62), D Gomez (62)Kostoulas (90), Steele (90), Minteh (28), Mitoma (28), Georginio (28)
Liverpool3van Dijk (90), Konate (90), Kerkez (90), Alisson (90), Mac Allister (90), Gakpo (89), Salah (77), Wirtz (71)Szoboszlai (90), Jones (89), Gomez (19), Ekitike (13)
Man City9Foden (65), Ait-Nouri (65)Cherki (90), Reijnders (90), Khusanov (90), Trafford (90), Marmoush (90), Semenyo (25), O’Reilly (25), Guehi (25), Rodri (15)

NO HAALAND

As Pep Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference, a knock to the knee took Erling Haaland (£14.9m) off at half-time against Fulham last week.

Having already spoken about possibly being burnt out, the Norwegian wasn’t even named as a substitute here.

So, all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) eyes will be on Pep’s Gameweek 27 media quotes.

GUEHI’S FIRST CITY GOAL + WINGER UPDATES

FPL notes: 190

Marc Guehi (£5.2m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) and Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) all brought joy to owners last Wednesday and were initially rested here.

However, the match versus League 2 opposition stayed 1-0 for a while after Alfie Dorrington’s early own goal. A few James Trafford (£4.5m) were needed, too. Therefore, this trio came on with 25 minutes left.

Guehi, FPL’s joint-second highest scoring defender, secured an impressive three goals and five assists (in all competitions) during his final half-season at Crystal Palace. Now he’s off the mark at new club Man City, as Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.5m) cross was pushed onto his close-range foot.

Semenyo soon hit the post as well. But, afterwards, Guardiola hinted at “shifts” on the wing once Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) and Savinho (£6.9m) imminently return from injury.

“Jeremy [Doku] is close. He still doesn’t train with us, but we will see. He’s a little better, but [against Salford] we needed wingers. We know how important he is. It helps us a lot in how we play. I’m more than delighted with how we behave.

“Antoine [Semenyo] has played a lot of minutes. If you make shifts with Doku, Semenyo, Savinho, the opponents defend in their box for 90 minutes.” – Pep Guardiola

EKITIKE’S MINUTES

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, a strong Liverpool XI saw three changes from the hard-fought win at Sunderland.

The serious Wataru Endo (£4.9m) injury forced one of them, and another brought Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) back from suspension.

But Federico Chiesa (£6.3m) started up front, instead of Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m). Such limited minutes should please the latter’s Gameweek 27 owners, as most had to suffer his January benching away at Bournemouth.

SALAH LOOKING GOOD

If the next Haaland update is poorer than expected, those with multiple FPL transfers may choose the maverick strategy of ditching him for premium midfielder Mohamed Salah (£14.0m).

That’s because the Egyptian has been in top form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, starting all seven matches, scoring twice and assisting four others. December’s public comments against Arne Slot feel long ago.

Brighton had chances to equalise after the Curtis Jones (£5.4m) opener, notably a big Diego Gomez (£4.9m) miss and the Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) header that required a crucial save.

But Salah stepped up to ensure a 3-0 Reds victory. One glorious touch gently placed a crossfield Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) pass into the path of Szoboszlai’s first-time strike, before winning himself a penalty via a menacing solo run. The subsequent spot kick was smashed high into a corner.

“It’s very nice to have him on the scoresheet again and him having an assist. But I think what I like the most at the moment, that he’s scoring goals is something you can almost expect, but he also helps the team a lot defensively. That is something very positive – what the team also needs.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

As mentioned in ‘Goals Imminent’, no player has more close-range shots (13) throughout these latest four Gameweeks. Perhaps Salah is now worth a discussion.

  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is FH31 fine or we will have better weeks to do it?

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      I believe GW33 is the biggest double, with those doubling in 33 also blanking in 34, so GW33 or GW34 will require the free hit more...

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      No one really knows what is going on due to scout being very slack as per.

      Official FPL say city and palace blank in 31. Scout's fixture ticker has a game for both teams in 31.

      Confusion reigns like it always does on the this site in recent years.

      Open Controls
      1. In FPHell
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        This is a genuine question (and I’m not being facetious), are there any alternative sites to this one that you think are better?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Is it either scout or hub as far as I know.

          Open Controls
      2. FFScout Tom
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        The Fixture Ticker shows blanks for Arsenal, Wolves, Man City and Crystal Palace.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          It didn't as of last night.

          Open Controls
      3. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        City & Palace are not yet guaranteed to blank in GW31. If both are knocked out of Europe &/or FA Cup prior to GW31 their GW31 match may be rescheduled within GW31. Official FPL has removed the fixture as if the original fixture is to be rescheduled. The Scout's fixture ticker initially did not, but now has removed the game as well.

        Open Controls
    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      I wouldn't use it in 31 if you can put out a half-decent 10/11.

      I'm struggling to see how you could make significant gains from FH given most will have the key players covered in any case.

      You could punt on Salah and Watkins perhaps, but I don't see many other worthwhile picks outside of the template.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      FH34 for the big blank over FA Cup semi final weekend is the play.

      The big blank used to be the quarter finals but that's now a dedicated cup weekend.

      The big double is expected to be dgw33.

      Gw31 is the known small blank to navigate with FTs the best you can.

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Just a heads up for people considering Salah, ramadan is coming up very soon, Salah has a history of playing worse, or at least not delivering the FPL goods, around that time.

    Open Controls
    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Is this actually true? Which seasons / games?
      I don't recall it, but perhaps I'm being forgetful

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        I seem to remember the opposite.. I tried going without him with logic being he wouldnt play or be playing poorly due to the fast. It didnt work out well..

        This was some seasons ago, mind you. Didnt play the last few years.

        Open Controls
    2. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      could also affect others;

      Key Muslim players in the Premier League (2025-2026 season) include:
      Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate.
      Arsenal: William Saliba.
      Manchester United: Bryan Mbuemo, Amad Diallo.
      Chelsea: Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo.
      Crystal Palace: Cheick Oumar Doucouré, Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad.
      Everton: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye.
      Brighton: Tariq Lamptey, Ferdi Kadioglu, Yasin Ayari, Yankuba Minteh.
      Fulham: Issa Diop, Adama Traoré.

      According to this page there are at least 55;
      https://muslimcouncil.org.hk/55-muslim-players-for-the-english-premier-league-2025-2026-season/

      Open Controls
    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      This article suggests the opposite is true!

      https://www.kompas.id/artikel/en-tanda-tanya-mohamed-salah-di-bulan-ramadan

      Salah has repeatedly observed fasting while wearing the Liverpool jersey. So far, there have been no significant issues. In 2024, for instance, he managed to contribute one goal and three assists in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 match against Sparta Prague.

      In the Premier League, Salah's performance quality is also maintained. He scored two goals in four matches during the month of Ramadan. Interestingly, the left-footed player failed to score a single goal in four consecutive matches after Eid. Fasting actually seems to have a positive effect on him.

      A similar positive trend occurred in Ramadan 2023. Salah contributed four goals in four appearances in the Premier League. During the international break, he also created two goals and two assists in 165 minutes of appearances with the Egyptian national team in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

      During Ramadan 2022, Salah's average goal and assist contribution reached one every 72 minutes. This ratio is much better than the overall record throughout the Premier League season, only one goal or assist every 106 minutes. The positive trend in three consecutive seasons confirms that Liverpool need not worry.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Hmm different from what I saw online. But yours seems more believable

        Open Controls
    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I have seen Salah drinking water during ramadan, but that was some years ago.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Tbf he does post Christmas pics, with a three and presents and everything. So... Muslims do not celebrate xmas.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          He does that for his children tbf

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            I know that.. but his children does get similar treatment during last day of Ramadan. Well not the three and all that, but presents and food.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              Sounds mint honestly

              Open Controls
  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    After this GW who should I sell for Semenyo

    Rice
    Mbeumo

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Baby

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Vanilla

      Open Controls
  4. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    I have sanchez and Dubravka

    Current plan:
    27 Sanchez(Bur H)
    28 Dubravka(bre h)
    29 Dubravka (eve A)
    30 Dubravka (bou h)
    31 sanchez(eve A)
    32 wildcard

    Is it okay to start Dubravka in 28, 29, 30 or should I sell Sanchez to Kelleher?

    Open Controls
    1. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      I have 5ft and 0 in bank

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Also depends on your 31 plan. How many players do you have that blank and how many FTs do you want to save for that?

        Open Controls
    2. z13
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Kelleher easy hold until WC

        Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Have Gabriel. Bench:

      A) Timber
      B) Mukiele
      C) LeFee

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        A probably, just. Sunderland are pretty good at home

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    4. klopp it guys
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Would you do this for a -4

      Rice and kroupi jr

      For odango and Jimenez?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    5. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Regards the conversation earlier in the page about GW31 - it isn't confirmed City & Palace definitely blank in 31. The fixture is confirmed as being postponed but there is a huge gap between the fixtures for GW31 which is the weekend of 20th-22nd March and GW32 which is the weekend of 11th-12th April. You'll note that at present the FPL site says the words "currently has no fixture in 31" which is true, emphasis on the currently. Lots of water to pass under the bridge before GW31 which is near the end of March.

      Several things to consider between 31 and 32: international break, FA Cup Quarter Finals weekend of 4th/5th April, Champions League & Conference League quarter finals 6th/7th/8th April. Given Palace are already out of the FA Cup, should City get knocked out in R5 then that does leave some scope for just putting the fixture on the FA Cup Quarter Final weekend and should City & Palace not make the quarter final stage in europe then that midweek is also open as an option. So there are a few possible scenarios where Palace City stays in 31 just at least two weeks after the start of 31.

      Open Controls
    6. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      What the hell, judging by Dalot’s social media the United vs Everton prem game is tonight.

      What will happen with fpl for this? As not listed as a fixture this gameweek?

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        What you smokin?

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Check Twitter it’s on there, bizarre

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Dalot hasn't tweeted since December 8th

            Open Controls
            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              Perhaps Instagram, one of them anyway

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                No posts since 7th February and no active story. Either you've seen a wind-up, or his assistant's posted something in error then deleted it.

                Open Controls
                1. Scapegoat Salah
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Check link below, I think screenshot is Instagram but could be wrong

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Yeah so probably a mistake by his team. Either way, the game is not tonight.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Scapegoat Salah
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Thanks, panic over! I always thought the players themselves post on social media.

                      I’ve found this which yes indicates an error:

                      https://x.com/martienball/status/2023365559312679084?s=46&t=9kc3AjHVl1oxDhDgPWy8gA

                      Open Controls
                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 37 mins ago

                        Needs to sack his social media assistant for that photo alone, never mind the early post

                        Open Controls
            2. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              https://x.com/paamanuelutd_/status/2023387645444022702?s=46&t=9kc3AjHVl1oxDhDgPWy8gA

              Open Controls
          2. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            (Although unironically it would actually make much more sense to be played tonight as opposed to next Monday)

            Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Smackhead Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I wish 😆

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              How's your break going?

              There's a premier league game on Wednesday and the new Gw kicks off from Saturday afternoon.

              Open Controls
    7. Saka White Rice
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Rice to Rogers or roll?

      Open Controls
    8. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Cunha to Semenyo on my FT a no-brainer? Also tempted by Wirtz, but Semenyo looks more attacking.

      Open Controls
    9. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Worthy of a hit?

      Rice, DCL -> Thiago, Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Just Rice to Semenyo

        Open Controls
    10. FplmorelikeFml
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      My FPL Wizard, planning to hit wildcard and this is my current team, how does it look? Will appreciate any comments pls.

      Martinez (Sanchez)
      Chalobah, saliba, Gabriel (guehi andersen)
      Bruno F, rice, semenyo, salah (Anderson)
      Joao pedro, thiago, strand larsen

      Essentially my big moves were:
      - haaland to salah
      - enzo to semenyo
      - ekitike to JP

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Wouldn't risk Chalabah but he might be fine

        Also the Chelsea fixtures turn after the Burnley game

        The Salah move is bold but could work out well

        Open Controls
        1. FplmorelikeFml
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Yes, I'm a little worried about having double chelsea defence and am keeping him just for Burnley. Looking to offload him after if ever needed.

          Open Controls
      2. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Are you predicting Liverpool to suddenly start being awarded pens every game again?

        zero logic to the Salah move aside from that

        Open Controls
        1. FplmorelikeFml
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Salah's form seems to be turning and I'm behind in my mini league, it's a punt but I could do Bruno F to Salah without touching haaland, maybe that makes more sense?

          Open Controls
          1. #1 Salah Hater
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            What are you basing his form "turning" on? Him diving in the box and scoring a penalty vs a struggling Brighton side?

            Only way it makes sense is if Haaland were injured as a punt then. Otherwise Haaland outscores him easily. Bruno F to Salah is blasphemy

            Open Controls
          2. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Pssst bud...I'm feeling the other poster might just be a little biased........

            Open Controls
    11. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      These Liverpool and City fixtures look to good to ignore.
      Thinking about doing Rice, Madueke & Mane > Semenyo, Mainoo & Ekitike 3-4-3 with 3 FT's..
      Downside is I will be basically committing to FH31 as I will have 4 blankers plus 2 dead players in Keane and Heaven... dobale I guess if nothing crops up.

      Open Controls
    12. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Would you do Timber, Rice to VVD, Semenyo?
      Seems fairly obvious

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Not VVD. Can't see Pool keeping many cleansheets.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Interesting. Who do you like up to 6mil? Could go Munoz but he blanks and I already have Lacroix

          Open Controls
        2. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Why so? 2 cleans in their last 2 games. Only 2 conceded in last 5. Fixtures look great

          Open Controls
      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yes. Do it.

        Open Controls

