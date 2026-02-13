While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takes a brief pause, there will still be 14 Premier League teams in FA Cup action over the next four days.

Having heard from three top-flight bosses already, 10 more either faced the media on Friday or had quotes released from embargo.

In this article, you’ll see what they had to say on their respective sides’ team news.

Keith Andrews is the one remaining name: his Brentford side played just last night and don’t face Macclesfield until Monday.

TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCES

MANCHESTER CITY

Having come off at half-time in the midweek win over Fulham, Erling Haaland (knee) is “not 100%”.

A late decision will be taken on his involvement in Saturday’s match against Salford City.

“He’s not 100% but we’ll see today how does he feel. It’s not, I think, a big issue, the doctor said to me. But had some disturbance before and during the game and that’s why second half he didn’t play. We will see his evolution.” “We’ll decide today [on whether he features against Salford].” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Having returned from injury as an unused substitute in Gameweek 26, John Stones could make his first on-field appearance of 2026.

“Unfortunately, it’s [been] a long two months. The last time he played was against Leeds away [in November], more than two and a half months [ago], but fortunately he has made already two or three training sessions. We’ll see tomorrow if he plays or how many minutes he plays.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) are also out, while we assume this game also comes too soon for Jeremy Doku (calf) and Savinho (thigh), given the below quote.

“We have just one proper, proper winger right now in Antoine [Semenyo], and I have to adapt the system to make comfortable the players.” – Pep Guardiola

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta filmed his FA Cup press conference in the aftermath of Thursday’s draw at Brentford. The quotes were released from embargo this lunchtime.

As a result of the nature of this presser, there was little to interest FPL managers.

No quotes on William Saliba, for instance, after the Frenchman missed the Gunners’ Gameweek 26 opener in west London.

And nothing on Kai Havertz (muscle), who looks set to remain out alongside Mikel Merino (foot) and Max Dowman (ankle).

Arteta did, at least, hint that there would be plenty of rotation against Wigan Athletic, which should see a number of Arsenal regulars preserved for their concluding match of Gameweek 26 at Molineux.

“Yes, that’s what we’ve been doing. I mean, try to make sure that everybody is a big part of what we are doing in different competitions and Sunday will be the same.” – Mikel Arteta on the possibility of making changes for this game

LIVERPOOL

The Reds have lost yet another right-back option, albeit a makeshift one, in the shape of Wataru Endo.

The Japanese international was stretchered off in Wednesday’s victory over Sunderland and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

“A foot injury. We still need to do some assessments but it’s clear and obvious that he will be out for quite a long time.” – Arne Slot on Wataru Endo

Dominik Szoboszlai, another Liverpool midfielder who has deputised at full-back this season, does at least return from a one-match ban.

Jeremie Frimpong (groin), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Isak was pictured working with the ball at the AXA Training Centre on Friday as he continues his rehabilitation. It’s still expected to be the spring before we see the Swede in action.

Like many managers in this article, Slot said he was contemplating a spot of rotation and “constantly considering what options I have for the line-up”.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Assessment is continuing on Lewis Miley (dead leg) and Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) ahead of the clash with Villa Park on Saturday.

“With Lewi, we are waiting day-by-day. He’s got a dead leg – he got a bad knock to his thigh and I think there was a bit of muscle damage on the knock. So, he’s having scans on it every few days to see how that is. We don’t think it’s going to be long term. Hopefully he will be back pretty quickly, so let’s wait and see on that one. “With Bruno, we are awaiting the full extent of the hamstring injury.” – Eddie Howe

Hours after Eddie Howe’s presser, reports filtered through suggesting Bruno could be out for two months.

🚨⚠️ Bruno Guimarães suffers serious muscle injury and will be out for several weeks, as @ESPNBrasil reports. Newcastle midfielder to travel soon to Brazil but expected to be out for 8/10 weeks. Bruno, expected to miss Seleçao next games in March ahead of World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Dy9OOJVfE7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2026

Howe at least gave us more of an update on Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee).

“Joelinton’s doing really well. I don’t think he’ll make this game but he’s not going to be too far away beyond this game. He’s desperate to be back involved, as he normally is, but that’s a great sign for us – that means he’s feeling good about his body, and he’s very positive. “Tino’s on track. I think early March was the diagnosis, the return to play, and at the moment he’s back on grass, he’s running, he’s building his fitness back up and we’re happy with how he’s doing. “Emil, at the moment, is not close. – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle) also remains out.

ASTON VILLA

Matty Cash (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and John McGinn (knee) remain out for Saturday’s cup tie against Newcastle United.

Reports suggest Cash could be back as soon as Gameweek 27, however.

“We have enough players to replace as a midfielder, to replace as well, full-back, Andrés (García) and Matty Cash, with the players we have.” – Unai Emery

Alysson stepped off the injury list and made the bench in Gameweek 26 but Unai Emery is urging caution.

“He’s a winger. Left foot winger playing normally on the right side, and can play in the left side, but normally he’s playing in the right side. He has qualities or skills like, more or less, Leon Bailey – left foot playing in the right side – and he has a huge potential. “Of course, his adaptation is being progressively better, but he needed time, and he is still needing time to adapt of us, and to get his best performances.” – Unai Emery on Alysson

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves’ unusually high position in this hierarchical team news round-up owes to their ongoing involvement in Double Gameweek 26.

There wasn’t much to trouble Fantasy managers who are invested in Wolves assets, although the imminent return of Andre (calf) does mean an extra body in the engine room, where Matheus Mane is currently operating.

Rob Edwards said that the “initial noises are that [Andre] is fine” for Sunday’s cup tie at Grimsby Town.

Toti Gomes (hamstring) is “progressing really well” and should return to training at the beginning of next week.

Hwang Hee-chan (calf) remains out but Edwards hopes he won’t be sidelined “for too long”.

SUNDERLAND

Omar Alderete looks set to get a breather this weekend.

The centre-half came off in the closing stages of Wednesday’s loss to Liverpool, having struggled with a knock to the foot he picked up a fortnight ago.

“Omar struggled with his foot. He got a kick two weeks ago, I think. Probably, he will rest this weekend.” – Regis Le Bris on Omar Alderete, via the Sunderland Echo

Le Bris confirmed that new signing Jocelin Ta Bi could be named in the matchday squad for the first time, having resumed full training.

“Yes, Jocelin is ready. He might be in the squad. He was the 21st player against Liverpool but we decided to stay safe, but now he’s ready.” – Regis Le Bris on Jocelin Ta Bi, via the Sunderland Echo

Granit Xhaka (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee) remain out.

LEEDS UNITED

Pascal Struijk (hip) and Anton Stach (hip) will likely remain on the Leeds injury list but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back after illness ruled him out of Gameweek 26.

“I don’t think that Anton and Pascal will be involved for this game because they are still on the road of rehab. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back after his illness. so good news with him. “We will take some late decisions where we think, ‘Okay, which player is ready to play another game and who needs perhaps a bit to be looked after. “Overall, no new injuries after the Chelsea game and everyone who was available for this game should be available for the Birmingham game.” – Daniel Farke

FULHAM

Fulham have “no fresh injury concerns” for the FA Cup fourth round.

Tom Cairney (calf) and Sasa Lukic (hamstring) remain unavailable.

January signing Oscar Bobb could get his first start for the Cottagers.

“A good session from him today, like all the other players. We have to decide tomorrow. We are going to take a decision on whether he’s going to start. It’s a good chance for him, like it is for Kevin or Rodrigo (Muniz).” – Marco Silva on whether Oscar Bobb could get a start this weekend, via West London Sport

BURNLEY

Parker confirmed that recent arrival James Ward-Prowse will get his first start for the Clarets on Saturday.

“James will play tomorrow, he’ll get a start tomorrow. I was really pleased that he came on the other night, as well. I thought even the time he came into the game and the dynamics of what the game was, I think you see his experience a little bit. “[This is] another opportunity for him to get more minutes. He’s not played a lot of football, albeit played a little bit here with the under-21s, so it’s a good opportunity for him and for us to see his quality and what he can bring to us.” – Scott Parker on James Ward-Prowse

Despite his absence from the first-team set-up in recent weeks, Quilindschy Hartman is available. Parker said he could feature against Mansfield Town.

Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles) are thought to remain out.