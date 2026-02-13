Team News

Haaland, Isak, Bruno G: Latest FPL team news ahead of the FA Cup

13 February 2026 101 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takes a brief pause, there will still be 14 Premier League teams in FA Cup action over the next four days.

Having heard from three top-flight bosses already, 10 more either faced the media on Friday or had quotes released from embargo.

In this article, you’ll see what they had to say on their respective sides’ team news.

Keith Andrews is the one remaining name: his Brentford side played just last night and don’t face Macclesfield until Monday.

TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCES

MANCHESTER CITY

Having come off at half-time in the midweek win over Fulham, Erling Haaland (knee) is “not 100%”.

A late decision will be taken on his involvement in Saturday’s match against Salford City.

“He’s not 100% but we’ll see today how does he feel. It’s not, I think, a big issue, the doctor said to me. But had some disturbance before and during the game and that’s why second half he didn’t play. We will see his evolution.”

“We’ll decide today [on whether he features against Salford].” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Having returned from injury as an unused substitute in Gameweek 26, John Stones could make his first on-field appearance of 2026.

“Unfortunately, it’s [been] a long two months. The last time he played was against Leeds away [in November], more than two and a half months [ago], but fortunately he has made already two or three training sessions. We’ll see tomorrow if he plays or how many minutes he plays.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) are also out, while we assume this game also comes too soon for Jeremy Doku (calf) and Savinho (thigh), given the below quote.

“We have just one proper, proper winger right now in Antoine [Semenyo], and I have to adapt the system to make comfortable the players.” – Pep Guardiola

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta filmed his FA Cup press conference in the aftermath of Thursday’s draw at Brentford. The quotes were released from embargo this lunchtime.

As a result of the nature of this presser, there was little to interest FPL managers.

No quotes on William Saliba, for instance, after the Frenchman missed the Gunners’ Gameweek 26 opener in west London.

And nothing on Kai Havertz (muscle), who looks set to remain out alongside Mikel Merino (foot) and Max Dowman (ankle).

Arteta did, at least, hint that there would be plenty of rotation against Wigan Athletic, which should see a number of Arsenal regulars preserved for their concluding match of Gameweek 26 at Molineux.

“Yes, that’s what we’ve been doing. I mean, try to make sure that everybody is a big part of what we are doing in different competitions and Sunday will be the same.” – Mikel Arteta on the possibility of making changes for this game

LIVERPOOL

The Reds have lost yet another right-back option, albeit a makeshift one, in the shape of Wataru Endo.

The Japanese international was stretchered off in Wednesday’s victory over Sunderland and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

“A foot injury. We still need to do some assessments but it’s clear and obvious that he will be out for quite a long time.” – Arne Slot on Wataru Endo

Dominik Szoboszlai, another Liverpool midfielder who has deputised at full-back this season, does at least return from a one-match ban.

Jeremie Frimpong (groin), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Isak was pictured working with the ball at the AXA Training Centre on Friday as he continues his rehabilitation. It’s still expected to be the spring before we see the Swede in action.

Like many managers in this article, Slot said he was contemplating a spot of rotation and “constantly considering what options I have for the line-up”.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Assessment is continuing on Lewis Miley (dead leg) and Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) ahead of the clash with Villa Park on Saturday.

“With Lewi, we are waiting day-by-day. He’s got a dead leg – he got a bad knock to his thigh and I think there was a bit of muscle damage on the knock. So, he’s having scans on it every few days to see how that is. We don’t think it’s going to be long term. Hopefully he will be back pretty quickly, so let’s wait and see on that one.

“With Bruno, we are awaiting the full extent of the hamstring injury.” – Eddie Howe

Hours after Eddie Howe’s presser, reports filtered through suggesting Bruno could be out for two months.

Howe at least gave us more of an update on Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee).

“Joelinton’s doing really well. I don’t think he’ll make this game but he’s not going to be too far away beyond this game. He’s desperate to be back involved, as he normally is, but that’s a great sign for us – that means he’s feeling good about his body, and he’s very positive.

“Tino’s on track. I think early March was the diagnosis, the return to play, and at the moment he’s back on grass, he’s running, he’s building his fitness back up and we’re happy with how he’s doing.

“Emil, at the moment, is not close. – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle) also remains out.

ASTON VILLA

Matty Cash (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and John McGinn (knee) remain out for Saturday’s cup tie against Newcastle United.

Reports suggest Cash could be back as soon as Gameweek 27, however.

“We have enough players to replace as a midfielder, to replace as well, full-back, Andrés (García) and Matty Cash, with the players we have.” – Unai Emery

Alysson stepped off the injury list and made the bench in Gameweek 26 but Unai Emery is urging caution.

“He’s a winger. Left foot winger playing normally on the right side, and can play in the left side, but normally he’s playing in the right side. He has qualities or skills like, more or less, Leon Bailey – left foot playing in the right side – and he has a huge potential.

“Of course, his adaptation is being progressively better, but he needed time, and he is still needing time to adapt of us, and to get his best performances.” – Unai Emery on Alysson

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves’ unusually high position in this hierarchical team news round-up owes to their ongoing involvement in Double Gameweek 26.

There wasn’t much to trouble Fantasy managers who are invested in Wolves assets, although the imminent return of Andre (calf) does mean an extra body in the engine room, where Matheus Mane is currently operating.

Rob Edwards said that the “initial noises are that [Andre] is fine” for Sunday’s cup tie at Grimsby Town.

Toti Gomes (hamstring) is “progressing really well” and should return to training at the beginning of next week.

Hwang Hee-chan (calf) remains out but Edwards hopes he won’t be sidelined “for too long”.

SUNDERLAND

Omar Alderete looks set to get a breather this weekend.

The centre-half came off in the closing stages of Wednesday’s loss to Liverpool, having struggled with a knock to the foot he picked up a fortnight ago.

“Omar struggled with his foot. He got a kick two weeks ago, I think. Probably, he will rest this weekend.” – Regis Le Bris on Omar Alderete, via the Sunderland Echo

Le Bris confirmed that new signing Jocelin Ta Bi could be named in the matchday squad for the first time, having resumed full training.

“Yes, Jocelin is ready. He might be in the squad. He was the 21st player against Liverpool but we decided to stay safe, but now he’s ready.” – Regis Le Bris on Jocelin Ta Bi, via the Sunderland Echo

Granit Xhaka (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee) remain out.

LEEDS UNITED

Pascal Struijk (hip) and Anton Stach (hip) will likely remain on the Leeds injury list but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back after illness ruled him out of Gameweek 26.

“I don’t think that Anton and Pascal will be involved for this game because they are still on the road of rehab.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back after his illness. so good news with him.

“We will take some late decisions where we think, ‘Okay, which player is ready to play another game and who needs perhaps a bit to be looked after.

“Overall, no new injuries after the Chelsea game and everyone who was available for this game should be available for the Birmingham game.” – Daniel Farke

FULHAM

Fulham have “no fresh injury concerns” for the FA Cup fourth round.

Tom Cairney (calf) and Sasa Lukic (hamstring) remain unavailable.

January signing Oscar Bobb could get his first start for the Cottagers.

“A good session from him today, like all the other players. We have to decide tomorrow. We are going to take a decision on whether he’s going to start. It’s a good chance for him, like it is for Kevin or Rodrigo (Muniz).” – Marco Silva on whether Oscar Bobb could get a start this weekend, via West London Sport

BURNLEY

Parker confirmed that recent arrival James Ward-Prowse will get his first start for the Clarets on Saturday.

“James will play tomorrow, he’ll get a start tomorrow. I was really pleased that he came on the other night, as well. I thought even the time he came into the game and the dynamics of what the game was, I think you see his experience a little bit.

“[This is] another opportunity for him to get more minutes. He’s not played a lot of football, albeit played a little bit here with the under-21s, so it’s a good opportunity for him and for us to see his quality and what he can bring to us.” – Scott Parker on James Ward-Prowse

Despite his absence from the first-team set-up in recent weeks, Quilindschy Hartman is available. Parker said he could feature against Mansfield Town.

Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles) are thought to remain out.

101 Comments
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    15 hours, 32 mins ago

    “We’ll decide today [on whether he features against Salford].” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

    Yeah, right.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      15 hours, 14 mins ago

      Tough game. They will need him.

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 35 mins ago

      Ha yep doubt he's even at the ground!

      Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 hours, 24 mins ago

    If you could only have one:
    A. Semenyo
    B. Mbeumo
    C. Wirtz

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      15 hours, 12 mins ago

      Easy A

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 hours, 3 mins ago

        I found it's not so easy 😛 but with MCI only 4 pts behind ARS now, that's a clear motivation

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          14 hours, 39 mins ago

          Semenyo is the most consistent, hauls often, best midfielder in the game, plays for the best attacking side, has Newcastle at home next.

          I own Mbeumo. Thinking of getting Wirtz, but I'm not sold on him yet. I might get him in for Rice if he does well next week.

          Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      15 hours, 7 mins ago

      wirtz

      Open Controls
    3. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      14 hours, 52 mins ago

      Oops I posted a longer version without seeing this one

      A for me still and work it out in 31

      Open Controls
    4. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 34 mins ago

      Own all three but would order it Semenyo, Wirtz, Mbeumo. Didn't like Mbeumo on the left wing and Sesko will start next game. Think Cunha goes to the bench.

      Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    15 hours, 16 mins ago

    enzo, palmer, pedro rested

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yeah should all play Vs Burnley.

      Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    15 hours, 14 mins ago

    3 out of 5 matches, bruno hasn't registered a shot under carrick

    didnt happen once under amorim this season

    kinda interesting no?

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      14 hours, 54 mins ago

      Difference I expect is the xG on any shots he has now is significantly higher.

      He was never a deep lying midfielder under Amorim anyway. Always had license to get into the box he only came deep later in games to recycle the ball

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        14 hours, 36 mins ago

        And that is why United were so rubbish under Amorim. It put all the work on Casemiro in midfield. You can't successfully play with basically one central midfield and expect to do well.

        Open Controls
        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          14 hours, 21 mins ago

          Fair point. He tried to compensate with having the extra CB who could push into midfield but it never really worked

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            13 hours, 10 mins ago

            None of the center backs were right for that role. Maybe if he had Beckenbaur in his prime it would have worked.

            Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 33 mins ago

      Don't think there's any concerns owning Bruno.

      Open Controls
  5. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    15 hours, 4 mins ago

    Considering 31 blank, which order would you prioritise bringing in these mids?

    Palmer
    Mbuemo
    Wirtz
    Semenyo
    Rogers
    Schade
    Dango

    Open Controls
    1. Gazzpfc
      • 9 Years
      14 hours, 46 mins ago

      Rogers and Wirtz

      Open Controls
  6. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    14 hours, 55 mins ago

    This week get rid of Rice then next week Enzo

    In what order are these: Senmenyo, Wirtz, Rogers, Rayan

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      14 hours, 34 mins ago

      If you want Semenyo before the blank he should be prio nr 1. Hes either 1st prio or wait until after the blank.

      Open Controls
  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    14 hours, 16 mins ago

    Have Fernandes. Who goes out to help get Thiago:

    A) Rogers
    B) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      13 hours, 56 mins ago

      Rogers if no other way outside of these two

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        13 hours, 54 mins ago

        Selling Rogers now just has to be bad.

        Open Controls
    2. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      13 hours, 50 mins ago

      Rogers is a team player, covering Kamara/McGinn/Tielemans, reducing FPL returns.
      Mbeumo thrives in open games, blanks/single returns when fixtures look "good/easy".

      Players like Rayan/Dango are able to match them in the next 5, imo.

      Rogers.

      Open Controls
  8. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    14 hours, 9 mins ago

    If teams win this round of fa cup.. will they blank in premier league or they have to win this game and next game to blank or double?

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 16 Years
      13 hours, 57 mins ago

      I think they have to win 2 more rounds to blank. QF no longer interferes with the PL calendar.

      Open Controls
  9. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    14 hours, 5 mins ago

    When will Rice get his extra bap? Thankee.

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      14 hours, 2 mins ago

      Red or brown on that bap sir?

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      13 hours, 56 mins ago

      I was just about to ask is it true he’s getting 1?

      Open Controls
    3. GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      13 hours, 44 mins ago

      Sutherns will sort it out as a Rice tripler

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        12 hours, 48 mins ago

        I think he should get onto it quick smart!

        Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 11 Years
    13 hours, 50 mins ago

    maybe the more delap plays, the more nailed pedro becomes

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      12 hours, 44 mins ago

      *tbf much better second half from delap

      hat trick of assists for him, hat trick for neto

      Open Controls
  11. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 hours, 45 mins ago

    Just wanted to say, I'm really sorry for Scttie James and the Australian contingent here in this forum.

    Well, at least he can stroll off with another silver medal. Only giving the armband to Bruno this GW feels worse.

    Open Controls
  12. Danstoke82
    • 11 Years
    13 hours, 37 mins ago

    Evening all, this move yay or nay?

    Rice > Rogers 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      13 hours, 20 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your midfield. I’ve currently taken both of those out in WC, but not at all comfortable taking Rogers out so might undo that yet.

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        13 hours, 13 mins ago

        I’d like a little peak at your wildcard draft if I may

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          13 hours, 9 mins ago

          Kelliher, Dub
          Gabriel, Cash, Mukiele, Hill, Justin
          Palmer, BrunoF, Semenyo, Dango, Rayan
          Haaland, Ekitike, Pedro

          Will absolutely want Thiago though so may just get him for Ekitike from the off. Just feel I could miss out on a massive haul from Ekitike at some point if I don’t keep him.

          Rogers out is the big issue so far

          Open Controls
          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 13 Years
            13 hours, 4 mins ago

            Anyone else have any ideas or no no’s on this I would appreciate it also.

            Open Controls
          2. Essem
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            No room for Wirtz?

            Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      13 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'd keep Rice for Spurs. He should be up for that game.

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        13 hours, 4 mins ago

        Getting a bit sickening holding onto him now though

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 2 mins ago

          True, but Spurs are rubbish, and that game might be goals galore.

          Open Controls
    3. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 31 mins ago

      Probably would yeah.

      Open Controls
  13. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    13 hours, 29 mins ago

    Better to have Ekitike or Thiago on WC?

    Thinking maybe keep Ekitike and go JP > Thiago after the Burnley game?

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 31 mins ago

      Solid plan.

      Open Controls
  14. I have no Wirtz
      13 hours, 22 mins ago

      I can’t decide between Dango and Rayan. Fixtures are difficult to call. Teams are on par as well. What would be your preference as a starter this week and next?

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        13 hours, 8 mins ago

        I have both on my current WC draft above, and will almost certainly be playing Dango and benching Rayan both weeks, which seems like madness and asking for benched points.

        May switch back to 3-5-2 after a few weeks when Chelsea fixtures turn and if Ekitike doesn’t find some form

        Open Controls
        1. I have no Wirtz
            13 hours, 3 mins ago

            Thank you.

            Would you also be starting Dango if you had Thiago?

            Open Controls
            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              13 hours, 1 min ago

              I think so. Although that’s with some extreme recency bias after watching Brentford last night.

              Dango and Thiago could both haul in any game judging by that!

              Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 5 mins ago

          I am giving them the next gameweek to impress me. The winner will get the transfer in!

          Open Controls
        3. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          10 hours, 30 mins ago

          It's super close.

          Open Controls
      2. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        13 hours, 13 mins ago

        Garnacho is stealing a living pretending he can play football.
        Absolute imposter.

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 1 min ago

          He was good before the money and fame got to him.

          Open Controls
        2. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          10 hours, 30 mins ago

          Very happy to be rid of him.

          Open Controls
      3. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        13 hours, 11 mins ago

        When does Raya get that save credited? the cross/shot waas 100% going in

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          12 hours, 35 mins ago

          It doesn’t matter that it was going in, it has to a shot, and that was obviously a cross.

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            12 hours, 34 mins ago

            *has to be

            Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            12 hours, 11 mins ago

            Yea this. You dont get saves for corners that would have gone in..

            Open Controls
      4. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 7 Years
        12 hours, 52 mins ago

        Neto hattrick!

        Open Controls
      5. GE
        • 9 Years
        12 hours, 49 mins ago

        1) Rice and Mane -> Pedro and KDH (-4)
        2) Save

        (1FT, 0.6 itb)

        Verbruggen (Dubravka)
        Gabriel/Timber/Chalobah (Rodon, Alderete)
        BrunoF/Mbeumo/Semenyo/Rogers/Rice
        Haaland/Thiago (Mane)

        Open Controls
        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          10 hours, 29 mins ago

          Save for now

          Open Controls
      6. Dank Squid
        • 7 Years
        12 hours, 41 mins ago

        Hull breached, Lord Lundstram never forgotten

        Open Controls
      7. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        12 hours, 27 mins ago

        A. Ekitike > Thiago

        B. Rice/Enzo + Guiu > Dewsbury Hall + Thiago for a hit

        C. Neither

        Open Controls
        1. Dank Squid
          • 7 Years
          12 hours, 1 min ago

          Probably the wrong week for KDH -4, Brighton rarely concede more than one, Ekitike doesn't have a bad fixture (unless there is an immediate bounce)

          Open Controls
      8. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 6 mins ago

        Hi....Any early thoughts on what to do here with 2ft and 1.7m? Rank 1m and season is tanking. Thanks

        Raya
        Gabriel richards andersen (hall alderete)
        Bruno mbeumo enzo rice anderson Haaland ekiteke (guiu)

        Maybe rice and guiu to thiago and dango / rayan? Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 hours, 15 mins ago

          Not bad idea

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 10 Years
            11 hours, 3 mins ago

            Thanks. Quite like a brentford double up

            Open Controls
        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          11 hours, 6 mins ago

          like the Danjo call

          Open Controls
        3. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          10 hours, 37 mins ago

          Save another one?

          Open Controls
      9. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 3 mins ago

        Looking at this for a possible WC 28. Any good?

        Raya
        Gabriel, Andersen, Mukiele
        Fernandes, Mbeumo, Sememyo, Wirtz
        Haaland, Ekitke, Thiago

        Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Hill, Justin

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          11 hours, 24 mins ago

          Decent yep, similar ish to mine for this week.

          Sanchez, Dub
          Gabriel, Mukiele, Hill, Cash, Justin
          Palmer, BrunoF, Semenyo, Dango, Rayan
          Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

          Palmer might go to Wirzt soon after. Burnley and Pedro to Ekitike. Have ditched Rogers though which feels very wrong given the fixtures

          Open Controls
        2. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          10 hours, 28 mins ago

          I'd probably wait till 32 still.

          Open Controls
      10. I have no Wirtz
          11 hours, 23 mins ago

          Start Hill(wha) or Gabriel(tot). New manager bounce possible?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            11 hours, 9 mins ago

            I'm debating the same thing but Hill Vs Timber

            Open Controls
          2. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            10 hours, 27 mins ago

            Gabriel likes a goal at White Hart Lane.

            Open Controls
            1. Herger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              10 hours, 13 mins ago

              He has scored there once.

              Open Controls
              1. _Greg
                • 15 Years
                9 hours, 38 mins ago

                Really? Thought it was two.

                Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          11 hours, 14 mins ago

          Bruno G expected to miss Brazil games in March IB

          https://x.com/i/status/2022426294458155259

          Open Controls
          1. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            10 hours, 27 mins ago

            Yeah he's out for a couple of months, sell all Newcastle assets.

            Open Controls
        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 11 mins ago

          Sold Palmer before his 20 pointer two weeks ago. Buy him back for a hit?
          Rogers and Rice for Palmer and 4.5?

          Roefs
          Gabriel Muñoz Chalobah
          Bruno Semenyo Rogers Sarr
          Haaland Ekitike Pedro

          Dubravka Rice Guehi Mukiele

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            11 hours ago

            I did the same but two GW’s before, I don’t see the point in getting him back now, won’t be getting that lucky with pens and the fixtures now turn

            Open Controls
          2. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            10 hours, 26 mins ago

            Nah boat has sailed man.

            Open Controls
          3. Ziyech on the Bench
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 39 mins ago

            I took the hit and captaining him

            Open Controls
        • Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 hours, 54 mins ago

          Palmer has just one good fixture remaining. People still getting him?

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            10 hours, 36 mins ago

            I was tempted to after getting rid but like ya say jsut one decent fixture left now, and still don’t trust his mins, it’s all about the Brentford and Bournemouth lads now

            Open Controls
          2. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            10 hours, 26 mins ago

            Nah fixtures get really bad.

            Open Controls
        • RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          10 hours, 35 mins ago

          Any early ideas what do here fellas? Wildcarded in GW25, had to be done, plummeted from 60k to 250k! But already off to a poor start like many this GW.

          Kelleher
          Timber - Munoz - Gabriel
          Rice - Bruno F - Enzo - Mbuemo - Wirtz
          Haaland - Pedro
          __________________________________
          Dubravka: Mukiele: Senesi: Kroupi Jr

          1FT, 0.0 ITB

          Thinking possibly Timber > VVD & the week after Pedro > Thiago? Want Dango in there as well at some point soon.

          Appreciate any feedback gents.

          Open Controls
          1. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            10 hours, 25 mins ago

            I'd roll this week then do Rice and Enzo to Rayan and Dango week after.

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              9 hours, 43 mins ago

              That’s a nice shout cheers man! Really want Thiago but should be easily affordable 🙂

              Open Controls
          2. Mr Turnip 1
              10 hours, 19 mins ago

              Definitely keep timber. I’d roll and go Enzo and Pedro to Thiago and Dango next week

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                • 3 Years
                9 hours, 42 mins ago

                Yep nice call there bud cheers for that!

                Open Controls
            • Count Olaf
              • 1 Year
              10 hours, 16 mins ago

              I don't know if Van Dijk is better than Timber this week. I'd say no. It's Spurs. Maybe save the transfer and reassess next week.

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                • 3 Years
                9 hours, 41 mins ago

                Actually a fair points cheers mate, no rush to get VVD as yet then makes sense, reassess the week after 😉

                Open Controls
          3. Mr Turnip 1
              10 hours, 25 mins ago

              1FT, 3.3 ITB

              Raya
              Gab Timber Munoz
              Fruno Mbeumo Enzo Wilson Anderson
              Haaland DCL

              Dubravka Andersen Tark A.Barnes

              This is an easy DCL -> Thiago, right?

              Who to captain?

              Open Controls
              1. Count Olaf
                • 1 Year
                10 hours, 14 mins ago

                Good move. I will captain Haaland if he is fully fit.

                Open Controls
            • I have no Wirtz
                10 hours, 21 mins ago

                Does this look sensible?

                Rice(tot) Watkins(LEE)
                > Palmer(BUR) Strand Larson(WOL)

                Open Controls
                1. Bggz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  9 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Yeah

                  Open Controls
              • FDMS All Starz
                • 10 Years
                9 hours, 11 mins ago

                Would you do the following? Quite a few gw31 blankets but don’t wanna miss the fixtures coming up.

                Rice —> Semenyo (free)

                Team:
                Verbruggen
                Gabriel Timber Munoz
                Bruno Mbuemo Enzo Sarr
                Haaland Thiago Kroupi
                (Areola Rice VDB Andersen)
                (1FT & 1.1itb)

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.