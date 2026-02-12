Team News

Cucurella, James, van Hecke: The latest FPL team news ahead of the FA Cup

12 February 2026 43 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
There’s no Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news to worry about this weekend, as focus shifts to the FA Cup fourth round.

14 top-flight teams will participate in the domestic knockout competition.

More team news is coming before the Gameweek 27 deadline, but here are some of the key updates from Wednesday and Thursday’s FA Cup press conferences.

CHELSEA

Ahead of Friday night’s trip to his former club Hull City, Liam Rosenior confirmed that Marc Cucurella (hamstring) won’t be there, having been forced off at half-time versus Leeds United.

“For Marc [Cucurella] is too early to know. He’s definitely out of the game against Hull. We’re just doing our scans and assessments on him and, hopefully, he’s not too long.” – Liam Rosenior

But Reece James could be available after illness kept him away from Tuesday’s 2-2 draw.

“Reece [James] has done modified training, but he’s still under the weather. We’ll make a decision tomorrow. But it’s good news that he’s back on the training pitch. In terms of injury, he’s absolutely fine. He’s had a really bad bug but hopefully he’s recovered from that.” – Liam Rosenior

Meanwhile, Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring) and Romeo Lavia (quad) are back in training, with nothing said about Filip Jorgensen (knock).

Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Dario Essugo (unknown), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) are still out.

As for recently recalled 20-year-old Mamadou Sarr, Rosenior says the centre-back has “a great chance to start the game.”

“He’s only been here for a week, so he needs time to bed in and acclimatise, but I think he’s in a really good place and he’ll definitely see the pitch at some point on Friday.” – Liam Rosenior on Mamadou Sarr

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito Santo says the Hammers’ only absentees are Jean-Clair Todibo and January arrival Pablo Felipe.

Todibo serves the final match of a ban, but Pablo’s injury is worrying.

“We still have decisions to make. We still have tomorrow to prepare the team, but all the players, with the exception of Pablo and JC [Todibo] – who is still suspended – are available. So, we will decide tomorrow.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“[Pablo] is injured, unfortunately. He’s going to be out for a while – we don’t know for how long just at the moment, but we’ll assess it day-by-day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

We don’t know if Santo means that Lukasz Fabianski (back) is now ready. Regardless, he’s naming Alphonse Areola between the sticks at Burton Albion.

“Alphonse is going to play, that’s a decision we’ve made. That’s how we’re approaching the competition – normally, the goalkeeper that’s not been used in the Premier League plays in the cup.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Some much-needed good team news for Fabian Hurzeler, as Mats Wieffer (toe) is ready to return. He’s been sidelined since late December.

“No new injuries. Mats Wieffer will be back so that’s a positive one. He’s a big player with a big impact on our game. Big personality as well. So definitely we missed him and we’re all happy that he’s back now.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Meanwhile, Jan Paul van Hecke‘s withdrawal on the hour mark at Villa Park on Wednesday was pre-planned.

“We know that he could not play for 90 minutes, so that was the normal procedure. We had to take him out after 60, 65. That was the maximum of his playing time, what he was capable of doing. So therefore we knew that we have to take him off.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jan Paul van Hecke

Yasin Ayari (shoulder) isn’t yet back. Neither are long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee), whereas Solly March (knee) needs match fitness after his own lengthy lay-off.

43 Comments
  1. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    What's the Saliba news?

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Just rumours that he's not in the squad for today. Nothing concrete

  2. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Nearly first dammit 😀

    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      That's called second.

    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      What might have been.

  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Any team news? Could do with Gabriel (TC) missing both games so can get Hill 9pts off the bench…

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Saka and Ode photographed on the team walk.

      Could be in a supporting role, watching on in West London?

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Surely joking! That’s not much conviction in your TC choice.

    3. Not again Shirley
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Strange post. Who is your VC. Haaland probs

  4. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Rice to Semeyo for a hit?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Does it have to be for a hit?

      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Yeah used my 2 fts

  5. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Saliba apparently not with the squad. This FPL season is honestly hell

    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Have to wonder how can he be in training yesterday and today not turn up

      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Saliba is ill

        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Went with him over Timber for security of starts. Unreal haha

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            *hugs*

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Couldn’t agree more. Nunes getting subbed at 59 yesterday was almost too much to take on top of everything else.

      Hoping Rice captain works out later but the way things are going Im not holding too much hope.

      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        The addition of defcons has taken some of the enjoyment out of it for me. Then my season has just completely gone to s*** since the start of 2026.

        Ah well

  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Towards BGW31, which 5th midfielder?
    A. Wilson
    B. Rayan
    C. Dango

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Sky Sports reporting

    "No Saliba off the Arsenal team bus
    There is no sign of William Saliba coming off the Arsenal team bus.

    Stay tuned for full team news at 6.45pm."

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard have all arrived with the Gunners squad.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        make the bench

        Trossard starts

        Along with Eze

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Collins benched

    https://x.com/i/status/2022019129377460400

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Shame, as this confirms he isn't first choice anymore. Would have been great for the fixture run

      And he's their most likely defender to haul

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres.

    Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Let’s start the blanking, TC Gabriel!

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      No Saliba, the safe pick

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter.

      Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Collins, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo, Bentt.

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Not the strongest defence they've got

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Especially with Eze's last defensive showing at CM

    5. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Just realised this could actually be 4-2-3-1

      If so, that's a lot of goals

    6. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      That bench wow

  10. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Nearly got Saliba instead of Timber.

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Same

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      I did as couldn’t afford him absolute waste of time

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        *hugs*

  11. Fintroy
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Gabriel 3bps incoming, irrespective of his performance, the result etc.....cos those are the rules.

    1. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      That’s why we captained him…

  12. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/12/brentford-v-arsenal-team-news-saliba-out-saka-a-sub

  13. henrysquire
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Where the feck is Havertz

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Injured.

  14. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    I can see Eze hauling today.

