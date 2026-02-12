Cucurella, James, van Hecke: The latest FPL team news ahead of the FA Cup

There’s no Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news to worry about this weekend, as focus shifts to the FA Cup fourth round.

14 top-flight teams will participate in the domestic knockout competition.

More team news is coming before the Gameweek 27 deadline, but here are some of the key updates from Wednesday and Thursday’s FA Cup press conferences.

CHELSEA

Ahead of Friday night’s trip to his former club Hull City, Liam Rosenior confirmed that Marc Cucurella (hamstring) won’t be there, having been forced off at half-time versus Leeds United.

“For Marc [Cucurella] is too early to know. He’s definitely out of the game against Hull. We’re just doing our scans and assessments on him and, hopefully, he’s not too long.” – Liam Rosenior

But Reece James could be available after illness kept him away from Tuesday’s 2-2 draw.

“Reece [James] has done modified training, but he’s still under the weather. We’ll make a decision tomorrow. But it’s good news that he’s back on the training pitch. In terms of injury, he’s absolutely fine. He’s had a really bad bug but hopefully he’s recovered from that.” – Liam Rosenior

Meanwhile, Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring) and Romeo Lavia (quad) are back in training, with nothing said about Filip Jorgensen (knock).

Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Dario Essugo (unknown), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) are still out.

As for recently recalled 20-year-old Mamadou Sarr, Rosenior says the centre-back has “a great chance to start the game.”

“He’s only been here for a week, so he needs time to bed in and acclimatise, but I think he’s in a really good place and he’ll definitely see the pitch at some point on Friday.” – Liam Rosenior on Mamadou Sarr

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito Santo says the Hammers’ only absentees are Jean-Clair Todibo and January arrival Pablo Felipe.

Todibo serves the final match of a ban, but Pablo’s injury is worrying.

“We still have decisions to make. We still have tomorrow to prepare the team, but all the players, with the exception of Pablo and JC [Todibo] – who is still suspended – are available. So, we will decide tomorrow.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“[Pablo] is injured, unfortunately. He’s going to be out for a while – we don’t know for how long just at the moment, but we’ll assess it day-by-day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

We don’t know if Santo means that Lukasz Fabianski (back) is now ready. Regardless, he’s naming Alphonse Areola between the sticks at Burton Albion.

“Alphonse is going to play, that’s a decision we’ve made. That’s how we’re approaching the competition – normally, the goalkeeper that’s not been used in the Premier League plays in the cup.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Some much-needed good team news for Fabian Hurzeler, as Mats Wieffer (toe) is ready to return. He’s been sidelined since late December.

“No new injuries. Mats Wieffer will be back so that’s a positive one. He’s a big player with a big impact on our game. Big personality as well. So definitely we missed him and we’re all happy that he’s back now.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Meanwhile, Jan Paul van Hecke‘s withdrawal on the hour mark at Villa Park on Wednesday was pre-planned.

“We know that he could not play for 90 minutes, so that was the normal procedure. We had to take him out after 60, 65. That was the maximum of his playing time, what he was capable of doing. So therefore we knew that we have to take him off.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jan Paul van Hecke

Yasin Ayari (shoulder) isn’t yet back. Neither are long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee), whereas Solly March (knee) needs match fitness after his own lengthy lay-off.