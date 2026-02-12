Brentford v Arsenal team news: Saliba out, Saka a sub

Arsenal’s Double Gameweek 26 kicks off with a trip to Brentford this evening.

The match in west London gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Post-deadline news broke of Kai Havertz being unavailable for Double Gameweek 26 but there’s another unexpected absentee for the Gunners tonight.

William Saliba is absent from the visitors’ matchday squad due to illness, so in comes Cristhian Mosquera at centre-half.

Eberechi Eze is in for Havertz.

The other two alterations see Piero Hincapie oust Riccardo Calafiori at left-back and Viktor Gyokeres return to the starting XI at the expense of Gabriel Jesus.

Despite hobbling off in the closing stages of the win over Sunderland, Leandro Trossard is passed fit to start.

Also back from injury and on the bench, sooner than expected in one case, are Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

As for the Bees, there’s just one change.

Yehor Yarmoliuk replaces Jordan Henderson in midfield, with the veteran England international dropping to the bench.

Kevin Schade and Reiss Nelson are suspended and ineligible respectively for tonight’s encounter.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Henry, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Collins, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo, Bentt.

