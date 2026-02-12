Dugout Discussion

Brentford v Arsenal team news: Saliba out, Saka a sub

12 February 2026 860 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Arsenal’s Double Gameweek 26 kicks off with a trip to Brentford this evening.

The match in west London gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Post-deadline news broke of Kai Havertz being unavailable for Double Gameweek 26 but there’s another unexpected absentee for the Gunners tonight.

William Saliba is absent from the visitors’ matchday squad due to illness, so in comes Cristhian Mosquera at centre-half.

Eberechi Eze is in for Havertz.

The other two alterations see Piero Hincapie oust Riccardo Calafiori at left-back and Viktor Gyokeres return to the starting XI at the expense of Gabriel Jesus.

Despite hobbling off in the closing stages of the win over Sunderland, Leandro Trossard is passed fit to start.

Also back from injury and on the bench, sooner than expected in one case, are Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

As for the Bees, there’s just one change.

Yehor Yarmoliuk replaces Jordan Henderson in midfield, with the veteran England international dropping to the bench.

Kevin Schade and Reiss Nelson are suspended and ineligible respectively for tonight’s encounter.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Henry, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Collins, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo, Bentt.

860 Comments
  F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 12 hours ago

    rice 2 bps short of 1 bonus argh

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Ouch!

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Demand re count

      Open Controls
  2. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 12 hours ago

    I capped Gyok. I'm so trash at this game.

    Open Controls
    My heart goes Salalalalah
• 9 Years
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 11 hours ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  3. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 12 hours ago

    So will Raya ever get given these two save more save points?

    Open Controls
    Gubby-Allen
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      It's ridiculous. No saves in the last 30 minutes according to that.

      That free kick was curling in without his touch out for a corner.

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 12 hours ago

    Gabs TC points check: I'm showing 3 (i.e., un-tripled) despite the DefCons

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      He got booked

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Sorry, misread. Showing 9 on FPL

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Aye - so does 3x(2+2-1) not equal 9, rather than 3?

        Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Showing where?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        In the XI on FPL app

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          I have 9 on the FPL website

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Scoop
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Bizarre! Maybe my app is in need of an update

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              It is 3 on the app, but the total is correct

              Open Controls
    3. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Same.
      I added my totals and the points add up with his 6
      But his box score is showing 3

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        4 minus 1 equals 3

        Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Same. Hope they fix that soon - my score this week is painful enough to look at as it is!

      Open Controls
  Absolutely Muñozed
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      gabriel and rice defcons some relief

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Rice will be my next sell. He's become useless.

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          I would do it tonight, but Semenyo is only at 35%

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • 12 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Just monitor Semenyo price but wait buyin as long as possible (injuries etc. you know)

            Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Dango or Rayan?

          Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      is thiago alot better option than schade? worth taking a hit to get him instead for example (352 to 343)

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        I think so

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Dango's quite good too

        Open Controls
      3. Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 11 hours ago

        Dango & Thiago in ASAP, is the gig. Thank me later 🙂

        Open Controls
    Old Wulfrunian
• 9 Years
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      So frustrated as a Thiago owner.

      Open Controls
      Amartey Partey
• 6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 11 hours ago

        He was mighty unlucky today. Should have scored.

        Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Dango Thiago combo a must?

      Open Controls
      1. Waynoo
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        If Thiago finds his shooting boots

        Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Timber has got to be the most garbage pick in the game. GTFO of my team

      Open Controls
      Old Wulfrunian
• 9 Years
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        That double cs wipeout was harsh.

        Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
• 6 Years
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Timber to Virgil?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        He was very close to assist.

        Open Controls
        Amartey Partey
• 6 Years
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          True. I might give him one more game.

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 11 hours ago

        No. Pool will concede plenty. Arsenal won't.

        Open Controls
    #1 Salah Hater
• 1 Year
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      Don't understand the complaints from Gabriel TC'ers

      Arsenal were always going to concede in this game. He 100% should of been sent off & conceded at least another

      Very lucky if anything to get away with 3 pts

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        How much money did you bet on Brentford scoring - like a thousand bucks?

        Open Controls
        #1 Salah Hater
• 1 Year
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Calm down Lucas Paqueta

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            Didn't realize you were a pro footballer who can't bet. Thought you were just a 20/20 hindsight troll

            Open Controls
            #1 Salah Hater
• 1 Year
              • 1 Year
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              Do you throw a thousand "bucks" on every outcome in sports you have high conviction will happen?

              Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        What complaints?

        Open Controls
      Gubby-Allen
• 4 Years
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Hardly 100%.

        That foul happens in the first ten mins of every match and never gets a card. It's a common last minutes card so he was a bit fortunate.

        Open Controls
        #1 Salah Hater
• 1 Year
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Stone wall 2nd yellow.

          Open Controls
      Naatie
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Here we go, everyone is a genius in hindsight

          Open Controls
      The Knights Template
• 12 Years
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        How are Gabriel cappers and triple cappers feeling?

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Trash

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            My highest individual score so far was 5 from Haaland, so I'm fine. Just need a 8 pointer from Gabriel vs Wolves for a decent return.

The TC chip is the least important chip

            The TC chip is the least important chip

            Open Controls
        Gubby-Allen
• 4 Years
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Fine.expected 2 from this and 6 next week for 8 overall plus maybe a bonus point

          Open Controls
        3. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          I would never have captained Semenyo anyway

          Open Controls
        4. GENERATION X
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Let you know when the week is finished

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            You only have feelings once a week?

            Open Controls
        5. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Pretty good. Ex has gone away and I have keys to her place to use the bum gun

          Open Controls
        Amartey Partey
• 6 Years
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Feeling okay. It could be better, but the game against Wolves is the big one.

          Open Controls
        7. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Fine, as expected so far. The Wolves game is the one that will make or break the decision

          Open Controls
        8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Could be worse. Turned out most in my ML TCed him.

          Open Controls
        9. FOREST FOREVER 2
          • 1 Year
          18 hours, 1 min ago

          Not too bad as i just cpatained him. Played BB which is going well (for a change).
          All the highly owned Gunners failed.
          hats off to those who went palmer or Semenyo Cap.

          Open Controls
      6. KT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        The game week isn’t over

        Open Controls
      7. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Did I miss something or does Gabriel bot have anothet game versus the bottom side yet?

        Open Controls
        1. Old Wulfrunian
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          The truth is that it was an intense game

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Wolves game cancelled maybe?

          Open Controls
      8. tucaoneo
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Why doesn't Gab give Timber 7 of his defcons so both get the points.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Avoiding inheritance tax

          Open Controls
      9. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        at least the Madueke punt paid off, and TC is still in the bank

        TCing a defender and Rice may be good ideas on paper, but its too dull for fpl

        Open Controls
      10. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Walcott is my least favourite pundit. I’d rather listen to pundits that I despise.

        Open Controls
      11. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 11 hours ago

        Sold Tark for Munoz = Both with 1 point
        Played Muk over Thiago = Both with 2 points
        Difference = 0

        This game.

        Open Controls
        1. Radulfo28773
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          I sold Keane and Wilson for Guehi and Semeyo 🙂

          Open Controls
      12. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 11 hours ago

        Any early thoughts on what to do here with 2ft and 1.7m? Rank 1m and season is tanking. Thanks

        Raya
        Gabriel hall alderete (richards andersen)
        Bruno mbeumo enzo rice anderson
        Haaland ekiteke (guiu)

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Hall to Hill and roll

          Open Controls
        2. Mr Turnip 1
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            Alderete possibly injured so sit tight for now, but Hill could be a good replacement for him. Mids and forwards are fine. Hall possibly an issue, or you could just start Richards if you think he’s fine

            Open Controls
        3. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Timber + Rice + Wirtz + Kroupi Jr > VVD + Semenyo + Dango + Thiago for a -12 and exact funds?

          Had enough of the season so may as well have some fun with it.

          Open Controls
          1. SINGH
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            Why you have wirtz?

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              Has been playing well, except for when I get him

              Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            Absolutely not

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              Cheers Austin. WC already in tatters though, I kinda give up

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                1 day, 11 hours ago

                It's not. Check your team again after pressers

                Don't make any moves until then

                Log out of your FPL site and app

                Open Controls
                1. RICICLE
                  • 3 Years
                  1 day, 11 hours ago

                  Just wise advice, much needed 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    1 day, 11 hours ago

                    *hugs*

                    Open Controls
        4. SINGH
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Arsenal won't win the league. This team is rubbish, they should be grateful to even finish top 4. So much hype about them, they are just another Atletico with a Simeone lite for a manager. Defensive and poor football.

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            Shitetalk

            Open Controls
            1. SINGH
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              You are right, top 5 will be lucky for them as they won't finish top 4 either. City champs, Villa, Man Utd and Chelsea top 4.

              Open Controls
          2. Radulfo28773
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            You mean the Atletico who just scored 4 against Barca in the semis of the Spanish Cup?

            Open Controls
            1. SINGH
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              Arsenal already beat Atletico in Europe this and last season. Their manager is a micky mouse version of Simeone. In fact Simepone would get more out of this team

              Open Controls
          3. Herger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            We are going to win it aren’t we bro? Go go you Manchester Red Devils. We are the only team that is not rubbish

            Open Controls
            1. SINGH
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              I think Man Utd will surprise everyone. Arsenal keeping the seat warm

              Open Controls
              1. Herger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 11 hours ago

                You can never write us off bro

                Open Controls
        5. Here is Cash, give McGinn
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Which one id better
          A) 3-5-2 with Semenyo
          B) 3-5-2 with Wirtz
          C) 3-4-3 with Thiago (1 extra FT used)

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            A

            Open Controls
        6. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          NEW ARTICLE:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/12/fpl-notes-van-dijk-17-pointer-alderete-cash-van-hecke-injury-latest

          Open Controls
        7. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Chalobah - Rice to Palmer - Hill - 0.1 Bank

          Mr Rice I would appreciate a nice parting goal or two vs Wolves

          Open Controls
        8. Drosiah
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Thinking about doing Rice, Enzo & Kroupi to O’Dango, Thiago & Gravenberch (for extra funds) for free, still 1 transfer in the bank & 0.4?

          What do we think?

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Turnip 1
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              Gravenberch not the one. Elliot Anderson better. Thiago and Dango good buys. Probably a week early to sell Enzo. Can you afford Rice to Dango/Anderson and Kroupi to Thiago?

              Open Controls
          2. BR510
              1 day, 11 hours ago

              What do I do?
              Verbruggen Dub
              Gab Timber Tark Andersen Dorgu
              Wirtz Bruno Mbeumo Rice Enzo
              Haaland Evanilson Barnes
              0.5itb 1FT

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 day, 11 hours ago

                  I’d go Evanilson to Thiago I think

                  Open Controls
              2. Bleh
                • 9 Years
                1 day, 11 hours ago

                Does this seem too excessive?
                Timber, Rice, Enzo > O’Reilly, Rayan, Palmer (-4)

                Would leave me with:

                Sanchez
                Gabriel, O’Reilly, Mukiele
                Palmer, Bruno F, Rogers, Rayan
                Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

                (Dubravka, Lacroix, Senesi, Wilson)

                Open Controls
                1. Mr Turnip 1
                    1 day, 10 hours ago

                    Feels a tad knee jerk tbh, it wasn’t long ago everyone wanted to sell O’Reilly, and BGW31 is getting closer and closer. I’d say Enzo and Timber are holds, although fine to sell Rice if you want to

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bleh
                      • 9 Years
                      1 day, 10 hours ago

                      Cheers, Rice > Semenyo is the other option but also blanks in GW31.

                      Open Controls
                2. Pep Roulette
                  • 8 Years
                  1 day, 10 hours ago

                  With the upcoming fixtures, I think triple Arsenal defence is too much. Thoughts on selling Timber?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                      1 day, 10 hours ago

                      I mean you could, but I think it’s fine to hold too. Not many defenders putting their hands up right now really who are better than Timber, as frustrating as it is that he’s gone so long without an attacking returns. I’ve got triple defence and have no plans to sell before we get close to BGW31

                      Open Controls
                    • GreennRed
                      • 14 Years
                      17 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Depends who you sell him for.

                      Open Controls

