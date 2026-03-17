UCL Fantasy: Matchday 12 Scout Picks

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the round of 16 second legs, which is Matchday 12 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In this Scout Picks article, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players we think are likeliest to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and additional points in the round ahead.

GOALKEEPERS

Whilst most sides impressed on home soil in the first legs, Bayer Leverkusen had the lowest xG (0.53) of any of them. So, backing one of the best defences in Europe at home is a fairly straightforward decision. For that reason, David Raya (€5.5m) is our preferred pick on the first day.

An injury to Jan Oblak means Juan Musso (€4.5m) should step in to the starting XI on Wednesday. Whilst Atleti failed to keep a clean sheet last time out, the Spanish outfit head into the game off the back of keeping a shutout in La Liga. Spurs have been extremely poor as of late, so Musso could be a good alternative if Raya fails to return.

DEFENDERS

High ownership in the Arsenal defence makes it difficult to gain ground when their defensive assets return. One way to approach this is by tripling up at the back. Clean sheet potential is not the only appeal, though. Pierio Hincapie (€4.9m) bagged a goal and an assist in his previous six Premier League outings, while Gabriel (€5.7m) sits joint-second among defenders for goals scored.

Liverpool’s home clash with Galatasaray could also present a strong opportunity for a clean sheet. The Turkish side failed to score on several occasions during the League Phase. One player who could benefit from that inconsistency is Virgil van Dijk (€6.2m).

Even if Paris Saint-Germain fail to keep a clean sheet, Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) remains an excellent option. The Moroccan has delivered an attacking return in each of his last three Champions League matches and often becomes even more influential going forward in the latter stages of competitions.

Classified as a defender in the game but playing out of position on the right wing is Geny Catamo (€5.4m). Even if Sporting CP concede, Catamo still carries strong attacking threat and faces a very weak Bodø/Glimt defence at home.

MIDFIELDERS

Whilst Newcastle United have impressed at home this season, they have looked far weaker on the road. The Magpies have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 matches, which makes doubling up on the Barcelona attack very appealing. Choosing between Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Raphinha (€9.3m) is difficult, which only strengthens the case for owning both.

Barcelona finished the League Phase as the second-highest scorers, but they were also one of the leakiest defences. Because of that, Newcastle United attackers could still offer potential in this tie. The standout option is penalty taker Anthony Gordon (€7.3m), who has already produced 12 attacking returns in the Champions League this season.

The clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea also looks set to be an intriguing one. Chelsea will have to attack in an attempt to overturn a 5-2 deficit, which could leave space for PSG to exploit on the break. However, minutes are a concern with the French side. Both sides have looked vulnerable defensively throughout the campaign, which further strengthens the appeal of penalty taker Cole Palmer (€9.5m).

A home clash against Leverkusen could give Arsenal’s own spot-kick specialist (or at least one of them!), Bukayo Saka (€9.5m), the platform to return. Although dominant in the first leg, many expected more from both the Gunners and Saka, and with their own crowd behind them, we could well see that this week.

FORWARDS

Sporting CP will need to overturn a 3–0 first-leg defeat at home if they want to progress. It’s a big task, but not impossible. To do that, they will need their main man and penalty taker, Luis Suárez (€5.0m), firing on all cylinders against a Bodø/Glimt side who have kept just one clean sheet in 11 Champions League matches.

Harry Kane (€10.8m) missed the previous round due to discomfort, but he should return to the starting line-up this week, even though Bayern Munich are already coasting at 6-1 up. Leaving out Kane, who has produced more than 40 goal contributions this season, would feel very risky.

Liverpool will also expect to turn things around against Galatasaray at Anfield, one of the most intimidating venues in European football. Among their attacking options, Hugo Ekitike (€8.0m) has been particularly impressive this season. He was also rested at the weekend, so should return to the side in midweek.

UCL MATCHDAY 12 SCOUT PICKS