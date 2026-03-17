Champions League

UCL Fantasy: Matchday 12 Scout Picks

17 March 2026 68 comments
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The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the round of 16 second legs, which is Matchday 12 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In this Scout Picks article, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players we think are likeliest to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and additional points in the round ahead.

GOALKEEPERS

Whilst most sides impressed on home soil in the first legs, Bayer Leverkusen had the lowest xG (0.53) of any of them. So, backing one of the best defences in Europe at home is a fairly straightforward decision. For that reason, David Raya (€5.5m) is our preferred pick on the first day.

An injury to Jan Oblak means Juan Musso (€4.5m) should step in to the starting XI on Wednesday. Whilst Atleti failed to keep a clean sheet last time out, the Spanish outfit head into the game off the back of keeping a shutout in La Liga. Spurs have been extremely poor as of late, so Musso could be a good alternative if Raya fails to return.

DEFENDERS

High ownership in the Arsenal defence makes it difficult to gain ground when their defensive assets return. One way to approach this is by tripling up at the back. Clean sheet potential is not the only appeal, though. Pierio Hincapie (€4.9m) bagged a goal and an assist in his previous six Premier League outings, while Gabriel (€5.7m) sits joint-second among defenders for goals scored.

Liverpool’s home clash with Galatasaray could also present a strong opportunity for a clean sheet. The Turkish side failed to score on several occasions during the League Phase. One player who could benefit from that inconsistency is Virgil van Dijk (€6.2m).

Even if Paris Saint-Germain fail to keep a clean sheet, Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) remains an excellent option. The Moroccan has delivered an attacking return in each of his last three Champions League matches and often becomes even more influential going forward in the latter stages of competitions.

Classified as a defender in the game but playing out of position on the right wing is Geny Catamo (€5.4m). Even if Sporting CP concede, Catamo still carries strong attacking threat and faces a very weak Bodø/Glimt defence at home.

MIDFIELDERS

Whilst Newcastle United have impressed at home this season, they have looked far weaker on the road. The Magpies have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 matches, which makes doubling up on the Barcelona attack very appealing. Choosing between Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Raphinha (€9.3m) is difficult, which only strengthens the case for owning both.

Barcelona finished the League Phase as the second-highest scorers, but they were also one of the leakiest defences. Because of that, Newcastle United attackers could still offer potential in this tie. The standout option is penalty taker Anthony Gordon (€7.3m), who has already produced 12 attacking returns in the Champions League this season.

The clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea also looks set to be an intriguing one. Chelsea will have to attack in an attempt to overturn a 5-2 deficit, which could leave space for PSG to exploit on the break. However, minutes are a concern with the French side. Both sides have looked vulnerable defensively throughout the campaign, which further strengthens the appeal of penalty taker Cole Palmer (€9.5m).

A home clash against Leverkusen could give Arsenal’s own spot-kick specialist (or at least one of them!), Bukayo Saka (€9.5m), the platform to return. Although dominant in the first leg, many expected more from both the Gunners and Saka, and with their own crowd behind them, we could well see that this week.

FORWARDS

Sporting CP will need to overturn a 3–0 first-leg defeat at home if they want to progress. It’s a big task, but not impossible. To do that, they will need their main man and penalty taker, Luis Suárez (€5.0m), firing on all cylinders against a Bodø/Glimt side who have kept just one clean sheet in 11 Champions League matches.

Harry Kane (€10.8m) missed the previous round due to discomfort, but he should return to the starting line-up this week, even though Bayern Munich are already coasting at 6-1 up. Leaving out Kane, who has produced more than 40 goal contributions this season, would feel very risky.

Liverpool will also expect to turn things around against Galatasaray at Anfield, one of the most intimidating venues in European football. Among their attacking options, Hugo Ekitike (€8.0m) has been particularly impressive this season. He was also rested at the weekend, so should return to the side in midweek.

UCL MATCHDAY 12 SCOUT PICKS

68 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    WTFs going on with all these UCL articles?

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      There are UCL games tonight

      Hope this helps

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        NINE articles rapid?????

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        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          A lot of them were already published and not on the front page. Now all brought back to the top of the site with the deadline this afternoon.

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          1. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            5 hours, 44 mins ago

            I'm guessing there's going to be a lot of unread posts.

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            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 42 mins ago

              Eh?

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              1. The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                5 hours, 38 mins ago

                Someone's going to ask "A or B" in the 4th or 5th one and wonder why they're being totally ignored because everyone else will be fragmented elsewhere.

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                1. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  5 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Not really - the article top of the site always gets 99% of the questions/comments

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      2. Absolutely Muñozed
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          no it doesn't help

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      3. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Thanks for UCL articles, i need to sort my team out

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    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW30 (114 teams)

      Safety score = 54
      Top score = BigMan Bakar with 80

      24 teams to be removed.
      Congrats to the final 90! 🙂

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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      1. Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        I am so surprised I lasted this long.

        Thanks for organizing it

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    3. DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Who score more ? Only this GW

      A Andersen/Thiaw Enzo

      B Van Hecke Gordon/Wilson

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        B

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    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      thx for help Lads
      a. play Rogers(WHU)
      b. play Dango (Lee) got Thiago
      c. Rogers to Gordon (bench Dango)

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      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        B

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      2. Orion
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Has to be B

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      3. aapoman
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Who are your forwards if you can't start both Rogers and Dango?

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Going off comment history, possibly JP, Eki and Thiago

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          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 35 mins ago

            correct TM ))

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        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          JP, Thiago and Eki

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    5. Orion
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Should I drop out Haaland and O’Reilly for Thiago and VVD for free? That way, I will have 11 players for GW31… And then bring them back on the wildcard?

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      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        If you are using your WC after this GW, it makes sense.

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      2. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yep

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      3. aapoman
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Sounds reasonable

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    6. mad_beer ✅
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      I know I should know this, but I can't find the info anywhere.

      What is the possible situations with doubles/blanks for the upcoming weeks?

      I have 3 chips left to use and I need to start planning.

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      1. aapoman
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        look up Ben Crellin on twitter. None of the doubles have been confirmed yet though

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        1. mad_beer ✅
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 18 mins ago

          Thanks

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        2. Absolutely Muñozed
            4 hours, 44 mins ago

            when will we get this information?

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            1. Funkyav
              • 16 Years
              4 hours, 37 mins ago

              hopefully before 32

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      2. aapoman
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        4ft and 2.8itb

        Kelleher
        VVD Andersen Rodon
        Bruno Mbeumo Gordon Wilson Anderson
        Thiago

        Dubravka; Haaland*, Timber*, Gabriel*, Mane*

        A. Timber -> Thiaw. No bench cover for the week
        B. Timber + Mane -> Thiaw + Bowen/Pedro. Bench Rodon

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        1. mad_beer ✅
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          A sounds like you save enough FTs for when we know more about the upcoming weeks.

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        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          WC32? Obviously, you would want the forward to outscore Rodon by at least 4 if it costs you a hit later or if you value a FT as 4 points.

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      3. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        9 red arrows in 11 weeks. Was 100k rank in GW19 which was where I wanted to be at that time but some bad decisions and some bad luck now have me at 400k

        Roughest season since I started playing seriously. Anyone else had a similar run?

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          WC used?

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Nah not yet. No chips used actually

            Want to get into the top100k, haven’t finished outside the top35k in the last 6 years

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        2. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Different trajectory, but very tough season for me as well.
          Three distinct parts for my season.
          Couldn't get a single decision right at the start of the season, had an OR of 4m (!) after 12 GWs.
          Then got lucky with 9 consecutive greens (and a few of them were really big).
          From that point on, I'm alternating between green and red every week with no exception.
          208k right now, which is the highest I've been all season, but it all feels too random. I haven't changed the way I play in the slightest throughout this run, yet the variance has been wild.

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            Well 4m to 200k now is huge gains for you mate, I was around 300k at GW12 so you’ve done very well

            It’s definitely a random season outside of captaincy. DEFCONs have sort of contributed to that imo

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            1. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              Defcons played a part, sure, but the lack of reliable attacking assets has made things even worse.
              Last season you had Mbeumo, Wissa, Wood, Isak, Watkins, Cunha, Mateta, Bowen, Semenyo, Kluivert, etc.
              And of course Salah, Palmer, Saka were much better, at least for parts of the season.

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          2. Conners
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            Similar story here Mal.

            Awful 1st half of the season, but had 12 greens in the last 15 GWs and gone from 2.2m in GW16 to 248k in GW30.

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        3. Funkyav
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          yeah i have had a rough few weeks going from 75k to 200k and now at 170k, make gains then lose them all

          its been a tough season but its so much more competitive now in the upper echelons (say top 1m)

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            I literally cant move rank upwards at least outside the top million. I'm blaming defcon because I hate it but also because the teams protecting rank can just stick these 4 point no thought needed merchants in with the template and you can't beat that over the remaining games

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        4. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Was 7.5m gw10, now 1.1m

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      4. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        If BGW31 is on, would you get Gordon,Thiaw and Andersen for free? Or rather MGW, Thiago or Bowen over Gordon?
        I would be selling Rayan for Gordon while keeping Enzo and playing him as well, I'm fed up with Rayan...

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      5. Raoul Nogues
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Raya/Musso ... no Kinsky ?

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        • panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Wowsers, the articles are being released like confetti!

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          1. Absolutely Muñozed
              4 hours, 42 mins ago

              AI helps

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              1. Funkyav
                • 16 Years
                4 hours, 35 mins ago

                Thanks Al

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          2. Canadian Football
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            What is everyone’s strategy for the free hit chip? Use this GW or Save ? Will there be a more opportune time ?

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            1. Absolutely Muñozed
                4 hours, 42 mins ago

                GW34

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              • Funkyav
                • 16 Years
                4 hours, 34 mins ago

                shouldnt be using yet (unless you have to of course)

                but there should be a bigger blank

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            2. Raoul Nogues
                4 hours, 43 mins ago

                UCL GW12
                Raphiña or Gordon (already have Yamal) ?

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                1. Captain Mal
                  • 1 Year
                  4 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Both are good picks. Barcelona are favourites to go through, so picking Raphinha likely saves you a transfer for the next round. But it's a close call. Barcelona's high line should leave plenty of space and Gordon's pace could do some damage.

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              • Geriatric Unathletic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                4 hours, 33 mins ago

                Just wondering when the members are fixture ticker is gonna' be updated. Showing from GW29 at present.

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              • hazza44
                • 13 Years
                4 hours, 22 mins ago

                Hi all,
                Any suggestions for transfers or roll? 1FT £0.1 ITB (No WC left)
                A) Haaland to Ekitike
                B) Timber to ___
                C) Roll & play 10

                Verbruggen
                Hill Cash Alderete
                Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Wilson Semenyo
                Pedro Thiago
                (Dub Timber Gabriel Haaland)

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              • Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                Just a thought regards J. Andersen this week who will be very highly transferred in. Probably would not be doing that if you've already wildcarded and you have nowhere to hide him after. Their fixtures are very middling to bad after the blank and they are a middling to bad defence to add into the mix. Literally just a one week punt fine but I would not want him beyond that probably.

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                1. Prinzhorn
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Think I agree.

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                2. Conners
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Yep - if you have no WC, a Newcastle def makes way more sense.

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              • Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 14 mins ago

                Best pick for gw31 a) gordon SUN b) wilson BUR. Thanks

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                1. Soyland
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Pretty close I think. Wilson have better fixture (Sunderland will propably show up for the derby), but Gordon have penalties. If wildcard 32, i think you can toss the dice, if for the long run I think Gordons fixturerun is supreme to wilsons.

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                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 5 Years
                    4 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Cheers and yeh wc32

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                2. Prinzhorn
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Wilson

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              • RoyaleBlue
                • 14 Years
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                Gordon(SUN) or Wilson(BUR) for a one week punt?

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                1. Prinzhorn
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Wilson

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              • Prinzhorn
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 53 mins ago

                Need a Timber replacement to field eleven.

                A) Andersen
                B) Thiaw
                C) somebody else for the end of the season

                No WC.

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              • The Mighty Whites
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                3FT, 0,1 ITB - would you roll?

                Dubravka
                Konsa - Andersen
                B. Fernandes - Mbuemo - Rogers - Enzo - Rayan
                Ekitike - Thiago

                Raya - Haaland - Gabriel - Lacroix - Gudmundsson

                A: Gudmundsson ➡️ Rodon
                B: Lacroix ➡️ Thiaw
                C: Haaland ➡️ JP / DCL
                D: Other

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                1. Prinzhorn
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  B

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              • Nightf0x
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Keleher
                Keane mukiele timber (gabriel richards)
                Rogers wilson taverner dango bruno
                Tiago ekitike

                Which? 2ft

                A) rogers timber to mgw/gordon/palmer andersen/thiaw/milenkovic
                B) timber keane/mukiele to 2 of andersen thiaw milenkovic

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