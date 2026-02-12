Scout Notes

FPL notes: van Dijk 17-pointer, Alderete, Cash + van Hecke injury latest

12 February 2026 311 comments
The Gameweek 26 Scout Notes continue with Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool and Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion, with Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) emerging as one of the key talking points.

VAN DIJK HAULS

Virgil van Dijk netted the only goal as Liverpool became the first team to beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in 2025/26.

The Dutch international headed in Mohamed Salah’s (£14.0m) second-half corner and claimed 17 points, thanks to his goal, a clean sheet, defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus.

Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) also impressed at the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

“This game was pretty close to perfection, how we defended, the intensity, but also the chances we generated. Maybe we should have scored more but it’s still taking it game by game.” – Virgil van Dijk

Notably, Liverpool are third for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six Gameweeks, with interest in van Dijk set to ramp up ahead of this run of fixtures:

WIRTZ UNLUCKY

Liverpool were by far the better side on Wednesday, with 23 shots on goal.

Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) was superb and struck the post, while Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) and Salah both missed decent opportunities.

“Not for the first time he was really good. But recently when he was really good he was also involved in goals and assists. I think today he was very close and maybe should have been on the scoreboard with the amount of quality he has.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

Wirtz also forced Robin Roefs (£4.9m) into a couple of saves, with five shots in total, the most of any Liverpool player:

Wataru Endo (£4.9m), meanwhile, filled in for the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) at right-back and performed well, but later picked up an injury.  

“We don’t expect a positive outcome. Like I said, we have to wait and see. We expect not to have him for quite a long time. That is not the first time with our right full-backs. We have accepted this every time. We have to find solutions to keep performing well.” – Arne Slot on Wataru Endo

ALDERETE LATEST

Sunderland centre-back Omar Alderete (£4.1m) was forced off late on against Liverpool, with some reports suggesting that he picked up a muscle injury.

Regis Le Bris failed to provide an update on his condition after full-time, but with the Black Cats in FA Cup action on Sunday, we should find out more soon.

Among Sunderland’s other budget defenders, Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) and the ‘out-of-position’ Trai Hume (£4.5m) both missed half-chances and collectively took seven shots ahead of next week’s home encounter with Fulham.

ROGERS + WATKINS POOR

Aston Villa successfully secured a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Tyrone Mings (£4.3m) forced the late winner from a corner, but the performance was flat and often laboured, with Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) poor throughout.

Rogers racked up four shots, all inside the box, but his passing frequently let him down, while Watkins only touched the ball twice in the Brighton penalty area.

In truth, Unai Emery’s team have looked pretty ordinary at Villa Park lately, having scored only one goal in their last three home matches against Everton, Brentford and Brighton.

It’s perhaps understandable given the injuries to key midfielders Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m), Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.4m), but it’s clearly a situation that’ll need to be monitored, with Leeds United up next at Villa Park in Gameweek 27.

As for Brighton, they didn’t offer much in attack either, with Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) the nearest to finding the net, when his effort was tipped onto the bar.

CASH + VAN HECKE INJURY LATEST

Matty Cash (£4.9m) missed out in Gameweek 26 due to injury, with Lamare Bogarde (£4.0m) filling in at right-back.

After the match, Emery provided an update.

“He was injured, with a small injury. I don’t know if he will be available for Saturday. Each day is important for how he is progressing.” – Unai Emery on Matty Cash

Just seconds after the hour mark, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) went off for Brighton, but it was a pre-planned move, having previously missed out on Sunday due to a minor hamstring issue.

“We know that he could not play for 90 minutes, so that was the normal procedure. We had to take him out after 60, 65. That was the maximum of his playing time, what he was capable of doing. So therefore, we knew that we have to take him off.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jan Paul van Hecke

There was no injury for Carlos Baleba (£4.5m) either – he was subbed off to avoid a second yellow card, having been booked in the second minute.

  1. ratski
    • 15 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Wildcard tinkering
    Which is the better duo...
    A. Bruno and Tiago
    B. Mbeumo and ekitike

    Also any Sunderland supporters know if this Reinildo guy is nailed on as would be a great budget enabler ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 58 mins ago

      A by a lot.

      And yes, Reinildo is nailed LB.

      Open Controls
    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 55 mins ago

      A definitely season long performers
      B although Mbeumo doing well currently not consistent enough

      Open Controls
      1. ratski
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 45 mins ago

        Thx all. Means I'm £0.1 short of this. Suppose the easy solution is swap chalobah for someone but not sure who floats the boat for less than 5.4m

        Kelleher (darlow)
        Gab, chalobah, guehi, hill, Reinildo
        Bruno, Rogers, semenyo, Palmer
        Thiago, haaland, pedro

        Open Controls
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 31 mins ago

          Thiaw

          Open Controls
        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 22 mins ago

          Or get a 3.8 backup keeper? You could then wait to see who doubles in 33/36 and swap out Kelleher before his tough final 3 games

          Open Controls
        3. Kingy109
          • 4 Years
          23 hours, 40 mins ago

          Konate?

          Open Controls
    4. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 57 mins ago

    I don't like this type of DGW. Bad memories when, can't remember his name, was it Wilson (?), got a red card in the first leg.

    Also, Gab cappers were very lucky yesterday to get 3 points of that poor performance. At least no red card. 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 52 mins ago

      Emmanuel Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 12 mins ago

        Yeah. 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 51 mins ago

      Yeah, very lucky. I'll take it though. Add on the 17 points against Wolves. Laughing.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 23 mins ago

        Would have been two yellows and missing the cup game which he probably misses anyway but yeah less points for the 2nd yellow. They were also very lucky not to concede multiple goals as Brentford were excellent

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          23 hours, 37 mins ago

          Yeah, put it in my hat. All that don't show up in my score champ.

          Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 56 mins ago

    Plan sounds good?
    GW 28: Enzo to Semenyo in GW 28
    GW 29: Senesi to other and cheaper def with fixture in 31
    GW 30: Mane to Kroupi

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Senesi, Chalobah
    Palmer, Bruno F, Rogers, Enzo, Wilson Haaland, Etikite

    Dubravks, Hill, Rodon, Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 51 mins ago

      I don't see why you would sell Senesi before 31. Interesting to see you went in DGW26 with only 2 Arsenal players

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 day, 12 mins ago

        Hill in for Timber and Palmer in for Rice GW 27, so unfortunately had 3 ars for GW 26

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 day, 11 mins ago

        Maby just keep Senesi, not too many eggs in the same basket with Hill too?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          23 hours, 48 mins ago

          I would prefer to roll the 1FT post-BGW31 rather than shifting Senesi

          Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 33 mins ago

      Sounds good.

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 17 mins ago

      You thinking Kroupi was just rested then? Guess it will be clearer by GW30. Sound plan otherwise

      Open Controls
  4. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 49 mins ago

    Your captain for gw27?I was on Bruno but the fact that Newcastle has three games in 7 days(Fa cup,Champions League,PL) makes Haaland a better pick.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 46 mins ago

      Or Semenyo? He is my current (c)

      Haaland (vc)

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 46 mins ago

      Bussed on Haaland

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 33 mins ago

      Haaland for me.

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 11 mins ago

      Haaland or Palmer

      Open Controls
    5. Punned It
        23 hours, 42 mins ago

        JP v Burnley.

        Open Controls
    6. No Kane No Gain
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 47 mins ago

      Would you buy Dango or Rayan for the next few fixtures?!

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 44 mins ago

        I would lean towards Dango as I'm not sure which Bournemouth players drops out once Tavernier is back

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 41 mins ago

        This is the tough question. I think I'd go Dango just about. He looked pretty good against Arsenal.

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 39 mins ago

        Dango

        Open Controls
      4. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 33 mins ago

        Dango.

        Open Controls
      5. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 16 mins ago

        Dango, although I might go with Rayan due to budget constraints

        Open Controls
    7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 39 mins ago

      Who would you have for the next 5 gameweeks?

      A) Rogers
      B) Thiago
      C) Mbeumo

      I have Fernandes too

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 39 mins ago

        Thiago > Mbeumo > Rogers

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 38 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 38 mins ago

        The one that's the cheapest and on pens.

        Open Controls
      3. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 33 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    8. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 32 mins ago

      Morning all! 2FT + 0.2 ITB.

      Raya | Kelleher
      Gabriel | Chalobah | Mukiele | Alderete | Hill
      Wirtz | Semenyo | Rogers | Rice | Wilson
      Haaland | Ekitiké | Thiago

      A) Play BB in GW27
      Rice > Dango
      Wilson > Rayan
      Alderete > Virgil (-4)

      B) Save BB

      Open Controls
    9. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 30 mins ago

      Pedro has absolutely smashed it the past 5 weeks with Burnley left to go. All favourable fixtures and he has returned, if only all FPL transfers we made were like that.

      Do you think Pedro continues to perform once the fixtures turn?

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 29 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      2. z13
          1 day, 27 mins ago

          No. easy move to Thiago, too many of Pedro's points came from winning dodgy penalties for the run to continue anyway.

          Open Controls
        • Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 26 mins ago

          No because they turn significantly from great to very bad

          Open Controls
      3. Prinzhorn
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 29 mins ago

        Rice, Rogers, Evanilson -> Dango, Semenyo, Thiago

        BB: Dubravka - Mbeumo - Hill - Kroupi

        would you?
        or hold Rogers/Rice and sell Enzo but I want to give him Burnley at home before getting rid. Rogers is permatroll I should've known.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 28 mins ago

          No BB.

          Open Controls
        2. ratski
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 25 mins ago

          Rogers is hit and miss but guaranteed 90 mins with a great couple of fixtures over the next few GW.

          Open Controls
        3. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 24 mins ago

          I would resist the temptation to sell Rogers ahead of the next two. Bin after.

          Open Controls
      4. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 23 mins ago

        Selling Chalobah this week with BUR feels wrong but he and Chelsea defence are woeful and allows me to do Wilson to Semenyo(C)?

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel Guehi VVD
        Bruno Semenyo Rogers Enzo
        Haaland Pedro Thiago
        Dub Rice Timber Rodon

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 21 mins ago

          Chalobah has been awful but I will give him Burnley fixture. Semenyo in is great but Wilson is someone you will want back in 31 (h) to Burnley?

          Open Controls
        2. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 13 mins ago

          Try find another way to get Semenyo. Either via Rice or Enzo next week.

          Open Controls
      5. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 19 mins ago

        Arsenal are about to ...... the league

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 18 mins ago

          2nd

          Open Controls
        2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 7 mins ago

          Embarrasse themselves in

          Open Controls
      6. Weasel51
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 18 mins ago

        All good? Plan for GW31:

        Gw28: Timber + Rice to Wirtz + Virgil
        Save transfers in 29 and 30 if no fires to put out
        Gw31: Guehi, Semenyo + Haaland to Andersen, Wilson/Xavi + Ekitike

        Gives me this for GW31:

        Sanchez
        Virgil Andersen Rodon
        Rogers Wilson/Xavi Wirtz Mbuemo BrunoF
        Ekitike Thiago

        Open Controls
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 14 mins ago

          WC32 to get all City players back?

          Open Controls
          1. Weasel51
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 13 mins ago

            Yeah, should have included that I’d be dead ending into a GW32 WC

            Open Controls
            1. ratski
              • 15 Years
              23 hours, 47 mins ago

              Just remember selling and buying back a week later will likely be a fair difference in price due to the gain over the season.

              Open Controls
      7. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 14 mins ago

        Who’s the better cheap defender to own? Under 4.6m.

        A. Hill
        B. Mukiele
        C. Reinildo
        D. Andersen

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel51
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 12 mins ago

          Andersen with Mukiele a close second.

          Open Controls
        2. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 day, 8 mins ago

          Seems like Hill atm. We (Sunderland) are nowhere near as solid while Xhaka is out. Muk is one of our main creative outlets though. Reinildo great value but loves a card.

          Open Controls
          1. Jigger & Pony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 day, 2 mins ago

            Thank you for this insight

            Open Controls
      8. KeanosMagic
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 12 mins ago

        How comfortable would you feel losing 2 Arsenal players out of 3?
        Considering ditching Timber and Rice. Gabriel staying

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel51
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 8 mins ago

          Doing the same in GW28.

          Timber + Rice > VVD + Wirtz

          Open Controls
        2. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 1 min ago

          Doing the same. Timber is not good value at 6.3m. Rice is off the boil.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          23 hours, 47 mins ago

          Most folks will sell their Arsenal outfield players except Gabriel before 31 anyway

          Open Controls
      9. z13
          23 hours, 48 mins ago

          Top scorer Igor Thiago has signed a contract extension that will see him stay at Brentford until 2031, with an option of a further year.

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            23 hours, 41 mins ago

            Great business by Brentford

            Open Controls
          2. boc610
            • 14 Years
            23 hours, 39 mins ago

            He's not rated in Brazil. He's never played for a big team in that country and Brazilian fans don't think Brentford is a big prem league team. He may never be called up no matter what he does

            Open Controls
        • Babit1967
          • 9 Years
          23 hours, 44 mins ago

          Bad couple of weeks 1.1 itb and 1 ft - any urgent transfers required or is saving an ft looking good?

          Leno / Dubravka
          Timber Gabriel Munoz Andersen Chalobah
          Bruno F Rice Semenyo Wilson Wirtz
          Haaland Thiago DCL

          Open Controls
          1. Babit1967
            • 9 Years
            23 hours, 43 mins ago

            Actually thinking of Rice to Rogers

            Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            23 hours, 41 mins ago

            This is a v nice team ! See post below, fancy dble Brentford attack ?

            Open Controls
            1. Babit1967
              • 9 Years
              23 hours, 39 mins ago

              Cheers mate

              Open Controls
        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          23 hours, 43 mins ago

          Would you do rice to dango ? Planning double attack with Thiago, will sell pedro to Thiago following gw

          Open Controls
          1. Babit1967
            • 9 Years
            23 hours, 39 mins ago

            Could be good mate - lovely fixtures, giving me some food for thought on Dango.

            Open Controls
        • Kingy109
          • 4 Years
          23 hours, 37 mins ago

          Not for this week but would you prioritise Enzo to Dango or JP to Thiago in 28? I might need to keep 1 Chelsea as they play in 31

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            23 hours, 33 mins ago

            I'd rather keep JP than Enzo. Thiago will come in for my 3rd striker spot.

            Open Controls
        • The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          23 hours, 35 mins ago

          Hi all, for a -4, how does this sound?

          Tarko, Timber, Chalobah, Enzo, Rice Mane out
          Andersen, Hill, Ajer, Semenyo, Wirtz, Thiago in

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            23 hours, 34 mins ago

            Insane to sell Chalobah and Enzo before Burnley. Just keep them and then reevaluate after that fixture.

            Open Controls
          2. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            23 hours, 30 mins ago

            That's almost a WC. Keep Chelsea one more week

            Open Controls
        • Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          23 hours, 30 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/13/who-is-suspended-or-nearing-a-ban-in-fpl-gameweek-27-2

          Open Controls
        • I have no Wirtz
            23 hours, 30 mins ago

            Are we overhyping Palmer? His fixture run gw28 onwards is not really something to look forward to.

            Open Controls
          • Cojones of Destiny
            • 7 Years
            23 hours, 24 mins ago

            3fts which option lads

            a. Mane + Rice + Timber to Thiago + Wilson (any 6.5) + KLP
            b. Mane + Rice to Thiago + 5.0
            c. Rice + Timber to Semenyo + 5.9

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              23 hours, 23 mins ago

              C.

              Open Controls
          • Johnh1995
            • 2 Years
            23 hours, 4 mins ago

            When is Man City v Crystal Palace game likely to take place?

            Open Controls

