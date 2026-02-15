Scout Notes

FPL notes: Cucurella latest, Palmer + Bowen absences explained

15 February 2026 25 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may be on hiatus, there are 14 Premier League teams in FA Cup fourth-round action over this (long) weekend.

Our Scout Notes will cover the main FPL talking points from each of their games.

These will be briefer than the usual notes, as a) many Premier League teams fielded glorified reserve sides and b) 10 of these clubs, including all three in this article, were facing Football League opposition. A lot of the on-field action will consequently have little relevance come Gameweek 27.

RESULTS

TeamOppositionResultGoalsAssist
ChelseaHull City (a)4-0 winNeto x3, EstevaoDelap x3
West Ham UnitedBurton Albion (a)1-0 winSummervilleMayers
BurnleyMansfield Town (h)1-2 lossLaurentFoster

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 26PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Chelsea7Sanchez (90), Santos (90), Estevao (77), Caicedo (61)Sarr (90), Hato (90), Neto (90), Garnacho (90), Delap (88), Fofana (77), James (60), Enzo (30), Acheampong (29), Tosin (13), Derry (13), Mheuka (2)
West Ham10Mavropanos (120)Areola (120), Mayers (120), Kilman (120), Walker-Peters (120), Magassa (120), Kante (105), Wilson (105), Scarles (83), Traore (82), Lamadrid (71), Taty (38), Summerville (37), Potts (30), Orford (15), Disasi (15)
Burnley9Laurent (90), Esteve (90)Weiss (90), Hartman (90), Ekdal (90), Foster (90), Ward-Prowse (90), Florentino (81), Barnes (81) Bruun Larsen (66), Tchaouna (66), Hannibal (24), Edwards (24), Flemming (9), Ugochukwu (9), Pires (1)

PALMER’S ABSENCE EXPLAINED

Chelsea v Arsenal team news: No Saliba or Trossard, Palmer sub

There was no Cole Palmer (£10.6m) in the Chelsea squad on Friday. It doesn’t sound like the 140k+ managers who have made Palmer the most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 27 have much to worry about, however.

“Managing. Managing him.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer’s absence

Minute management was the order of evening, indeed, with Reece James (£5.6m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) starting but limited to an hour, Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) handed a much-needed cameo instead of a start, and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) completely unused on the bench. Trevoh Chalobah (£5.8m) also had the night off.

All nicely rested, then, for the plum Burnley fixture in Gameweek 27.

“Brilliant to see Reece [James] back on the pitch. Brilliant for him to get those 60 minutes. I was planning on giving Enzo [Fernandez] 45 minutes with Moi [Caicedo]. I’m trying to manage their minutes. In the end, I felt it was right for Moi to stay on for 60. I’m delighted they’ve all come through unscathed and now, for the first time in a long time, they’ve got a full week to prepare for Burnley.” – Liam Rosenior

CUCURELLA INJURY LATEST

One absent regular who we’re not expecting to be back in Gameweek 27 is Marc Cucurella (£6.1m).

Liam Rosenior had this to say about his left-back on Friday night.

“Yes, at the moment he’s not fit. There’s an issue with his hamstring. I don’t know. I can’t give you a time frame on it at the moment.” – Liam Rosenior on Marc Cucurella

Subsequent reports suggest he could be out for up to a month, which could keep him out for four Gameweeks.

Jorrel Hato (£4.6m) will possibly get a short-term minutes boost, then.

SARR A THREAT TO CHALOBAH?

Mamadou Sarr (£4.5m) made his Chelsea debut on Humberside, turning in a solid showing. Essentially playing the left-sided Chalobah role (or at least the Chalobah role when right-sided centre-back Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) is fit), he mopped up well and impressed with his distribution. One sensational long pass for Estevao (£6.4m) should have resulted in an assist, only for the winger to blaze over after rounding the ‘keeper.

Remember that Rosenior knows Sarr very well already after managing him at Strasbourg last season. A situation to monitor going forward.

“Mamadou was everything that I expect. I know Mamadou so well. I think the climatisation adaptation process for him hopefully will be faster because he understands the way I want to play, and he already showed that today.” – Liam Rosenior on Mamadou Sarr

TWO ‘HAT-TRICKS’

‘It was only Hull’ is of course a valid point re Sarr, as it is regarding the headline-makers in attack.

Pedro Neto, (£7.0m) playing in an unusual ’10’ role that he’s not likely to feature much in when Palmer/Enzo start, bagged a hat-trick, two of them teed up by Liam Delap (£6.2m). Another strike from the Portuguese midfielder flew straight in from a corner.

Delap also assisted Estevao to complete a treble of his own, having earlier contrived to miss this:

BOWEN RESTED AS SUMMERVILLE’S SCORING STREAK CONTINUES

Taty Summerville

West Ham have been much improved in the Premier League of late, with just one (late) defeat in the last five matches.

On Saturday, Nuno Espirito Santo opted to rotate most of the players that have performed well for him recently. It showed, too, with the B team serving up a flat performance against some League One strugglers. The Hammers’ first shot, a long-range one at that, didn’t even arrive until the 38th minute.

Callum Wilson (£5.8m) was responsible for that effort, one of a game-high five attempts he had. Really, though, the likeliest source of a goal seemed to be centre-half Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m) from a set play – which says a lot about West Ham’s overall display.

Mavropanos, the only Gameweek 26 starter to keep his place, had four efforts against Burton.

Enter Crysensio Summerville (£5.6m). Thrown on in the 83rd minute, the in-form winger produced a rare bit of quality as the game entered extra time, driving in from the left flank before scoring (with an admittedly deflected effort) from just outside the box. It’s six goals in seven in all competitions for the budget FPL midfielder now.

“He’s in a good moment, Summerville. He’s full of confidence. Everything that he does seems to go well. So, we have to take advantage of it.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Crysencio Summerville

Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) was one of several regulars rested at the Pirelli Stadium, not even making the bench.

“He needed this break, Jarrod. The players that stayed at home, doing treatment and recovering, are getting ready for the fight that we have ahead of us.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Jarrod Bowen’s absence

Unless there’s an appeal, Nuno will be without Freddie Potts (£4.4m) for the next three Gameweeks. He was sent off for serious foul play just after Summerville’s opener, leading to a frantic ending as Burton pressed for a leveller.

FIRST WARD-PROWSE START AS BURNLEY SLUMP

Parker Cucurella latest

Another club whose first XI was made to look better by the understudies flopping on Saturday.

From the highs of the midweek win at Selhurst Park to the lows of this, a fourth-round exit at the hands of a mid-table League One side.

Josh Laurent (£4.8m), one of two Gameweek 26 starters to keep their place, finished off a well-worked opener but even that 21st-minute opener barely masked a timid start from the Clarets, who had just two shots on target in the first 75 minutes of this game.

Even so, the unconvincing front three of Ashley Barnes (£4.2m), Jacob Bruun Larsen (£5.3m) and Loum Tchaouna (£4.9m) all spurned other/further glaring opportunities. Substitute Zian Flemming (£5.3m) did likewise.

That profligacy was duly punished.

Mansfield levelled with a headed effort as Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) rolled around looking for a free-kick, while a direct free-kick of the Stags’ own won the Football League side the game late on.

The most minor of consolations was a decent-ish first start from James Ward-Prowse (£5.6m), who at least looked to make things happen. Unsurprisingly, he was also on set plays.

But is all that feelgood factor from Gameweek 26 now gone in a matter of days? Owners of Chelsea players will be hoping so ahead of next weekend.

price change predictions
25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Can see Dyche returning to Burnley soon.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Hopefully not before my Chelsea triple-up play Burnley next.

      Open Controls
    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      it's like musical chairs this year

      Open Controls
  2. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    What a great article.
    Haven't read it yet but .......

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I'm in a negative midframe ATM.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Mindfulness.

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Mindframe

          Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        How negative is your mindframe?

        I'm contemplating deleting my account.

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          No never delete your own account let them do that... then you can create many others.
          This is my seventh account now.
          I have always been innocent in my previous banishment.
          In my own mind.

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            I will say as a caveat
            There are some great eggs on this site as there are some gruesome omelettes.
            I think It's quite a good balance, with the exception of some smelly moderation, unfortunately.

            Open Controls
  3. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    I really don’t understand how James Hill is only projected to score 2.95 points this week. He gets defcon 90% of the time, so is highly likely to score 4, dropping to 3 if he gets a booking or (unlikely) they concede more than 2 goals. And those negative scenarios are counterbalanced by the non-negligible chances of him getting a CS or an attacking return. It just doesn’t add up. It’s suggesting I put him second on the bench behind Kroupi, who might not even start. Any thoughts? FFS articles still places great stock in these projections with captaincy and transfer recommendations, but it looks to me as though they haven’t been properly recalibrated yet to account for defcon.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Projections are algorithmic suggestions. They tend to win out over stretches of time, rather than each individual GW/player

      I take them as suggestions and still make my own decisions based on those and many other factors, since it's still my team

      They beat me, mind 😀

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        I just don’t see how this one would win out over time. I would have understood the lowball projection for Hill a few weeks ago, before it became clear he’s currently nailed and hits defcon pretty much every game. Bookies win out over time too, and I bet they’d project more than 2.95 points for Hill in a decent fixture. It’s easy to make your own decision against an algorithm when it looks marginal, but this makes it seem you’d be crazy to play him - he’s pretty much neck and neck with Rodon, who’s away at Villa

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          I don't have Members Area access, so I can't see how it handles other predictions. Matching Hill with Rodon is nuts 😀

          Maybe their underlying data/logic needs an update, as you say

          Open Controls
          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Yeah, it sure looks that way. Which is annoying, as I’ve tried to resist joining the AI herd and just used the FFS projections to sense check my decisions. Maybe it’s time to give in and join the Review crew! Anyway, thanks for the dead zone replies

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              I check https://www.fantasyfootballfix.com/assistant_manager/ for any gaping flaws in my logic. It currently recommends benching my captain Pedro, so at least that backs up my BB decision

              Cheers, and good luck

              Open Controls
              1. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                Lol, that’s one way to interpret that, I suppose

                Open Controls
                1. FourLokoLeipzig
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Good luck to you too!

                  Open Controls
  4. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Nice roundup article. Feeling more confident in (C)Pedro & Chalobah

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I don’t think we’re allowed to share projected scores with non-members, but RMT wouldn’t put you off that decision. It would suggest captaining Bowen over Pedro if you have him though! 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Haha! Thanks for that

        No space for Bowen/Ekitike with Haaland Pedro Thiago here

        Open Controls
  5. BR510
      33 mins ago

      Who is likely to double in 33?

      Open Controls
      1. BR510
          1 min ago

          Got this info now ignore

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        Play Senesi or Hill?

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            14 mins ago

            Senesi I guess?

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.