Schade v Dango: Which Brentford midfielder is best in FPL?

17 February 2026 40 comments
One team courting plenty of Fantasy interest this week is Brentford, who rank second on our Fixture Ticker over the next nine Gameweeks.

Of course, millions already own Igor Thiago (£7.0m), this season’s second-best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forward.

But some managers may want an extra, or alternative, way to cover the seventh-placed Bees’ attack.

Kevin Schade (£6.9m) or Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) are two such individuals – so let’s compare them here.

BRENTFORD’S FORM

In pre-season, pundits tipped Keith Andrews’ side for relegation. Yet some superb form puts them in a dizzying position.

From Gameweek 17 onwards, they’ve won six and drawn two of ten matches. Only Arsenal betters this, while just the Gunners and Chelsea boast more goals.

In this period, Brentford lead the way for big chances (36) yet, confusingly, from the fifth-fewest shots (112). This 32.14% rate is the highest by far, suggesting they don’t waste time on poor long-range efforts.

Schade v Dango: Which Brentford midfielder is best to own? 3

To quote our summer piece on former boss Thomas Frank, the club’s tactics “emphasise getting the ball into the penalty area before shooting.”

They make sure the quality is good, usually being the league’s best for expected goals (xG) per non-penalty shots. In fact, Andrews’ lot is leading the way this time too (0.135).

Over these latest ten Gameweeks, their 16.1% goal rate is also top of the pile.

SCHADE + DANGO

The Bees’ left-sided attacker, Schade, ended 2024/25 with 11 goals, four assists and 149 FPL points. Right now, among midfielders, he’s this campaign’s number one for headed efforts (17), fourth for penalty area shots (40), and behind only former colleague Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) when it comes to big chances (14).

Schade v Dango: Which Brentford midfielder is best to own? 4

His best moment was undoubtedly Gameweek 18’s hat-trick versus Bournemouth, though he’s recently served a ban following a red card at Aston Villa.

As for Ouattara, he arrived at the Gtech Community Stadium in August for a club record £42m fee. An early adductor injury and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) restricted his availability, but he’s good at winning penalties. Nobody has more ‘Fantasy Assists’ (four).

Those tight on funds will enjoy seeing him cost less than Schade.

COMPARING THE DUO

(Most figures above are average per appearance)

Putting them directly in competition with each other, we see that both have 10 attacking returns and an almost identical rate of minutes per shot (around 45). Although Schade has put twice as many on target (20 v 10), is generally more creative and has better expected goal involvement (10.39 v 6.24).

Schade v Dango: Which Brentford midfielder is best to own?

The German being taller is handy when it comes to throw-ins, as Brentford have the most chances from these (46) by quite a distance.

However, Ouattara likes to cross (58 v 14) and occasionally takes corners. When on the pitch, he’s involved in 48% of team goals, which is more than Schade’s 33%.

And of all the midfielders who’ve played at least 750 minutes so far, only Cole Palmer (£10.6m) has more big chances per 90 minutes (0.77):

Interestingly, not only does Ouattara beat Schade 4-1 for double-digit hauls, but he hasn’t gone more than three starts without an attacking return.

WHO IS MORE NAILED FOR MINUTES?

After Gameweek 1’s benching, Schade has been named in every league line-up when available.

Whereas mid-August signing Ouattara didn’t establish himself until Gameweek 8. The duo then started eight consecutive matches together but, due to AFCON and a couple of Schade suspensions, they’ve only started in tandem once during Brentford’s last 11. And that ended in the 41st minute.

Ouattara was reintegrated with two cameo appearances, suggesting uncertainty, but has begun the latest three.

In the 12 they’ve started together, the Burkina Faso international emerges with twice as many points (68 v 34) and has ‘won’ the battle nine times.

One question worth pondering: does Schade get an automatic recall, given that the Bees have done well without him?

FINAL THOUGHTS

Overall, Ouattara surpasses Schade for points (87 v 86), despite playing fewer minutes. He’s also on more hauls, a higher number of big chances per 90, and has a better goal involvement when on the pitch.

Furthermore, he is often winning penalties and outscoring his colleague when they both start. All for a lower price.

The valid question is how guaranteed his place is. The line-up streak between Gameweek 8 and AFCON is promising, and Andrews certainly can’t argue with five goals and five assists in 15 starts.

In fact, could Schade be the bigger shorter-term worry?

Andrews has often rewarded form this season. Look at Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) keeping Mikkel Damsgaard out of the side. Then, when Jensen and Damsgaard played in tandem when Ouattara was absent, the big-money winger had to bide his time on the bench. Even at the back, we’ve seen the fine displays of Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m) and then Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) recognised. The hitherto almost-nailed Nathan Collins (£5.0m) was benched for the third straight league match in Gameweek 26.

So, could Schade initially play second fiddle behind Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m)? The ‘out of position’ defender has filled in during the German’s suspension, scoring an equaliser against Arsenal.

For £5.8m, Ouattara’s explosiveness feels hard to resist for the Bees’ upcoming fixture run – especially as Schade has a battle on his hands to reclaim his spot.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Yeah, staying away from Schade until I see him start again

    Collins was a massive lesson

    Open Controls
  2. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Ouattara is the one, he looked really good recently as well. Schade can be a good alternative but for a 1.1M more expensive, it's an easy pick imo

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yeah

        Both good players

        Schade more steady but Dango more explosive for goal involvement and FPL points as the article shows.

        Open Controls
    2. BR510
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        1. Rogers Mbeumo
        2. Palmer Dango

        At 800k so want some differentials as currently have Semenyo Haaland Thiago Gabriel Bruno etc.. This is WC

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          All good options

          Why not pair Mbeumo and Dango?

          The only doubt is that Palmer can go on a long streak, despite the fixtures so you should use a wildcard to include him.

          Open Controls
        2. Mr.K
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I don't know about ownership and maybe I live in the past, but if you want differentials 2 definitely feels better. I'm currently considering Mbeumo -> Palmer partly because it feels like everyone has Mbeumo. At least here Rogers seems incredibly popular as well, although I don't really get why.

          Open Controls
      • Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I am having a terrible season, id like some opinion on my team.. and plan.

        Raya
        Gabriel Mukiele Cash Chaloba
        Rogers Wirtz Bruno Enzo
        Haaland Thiago

        Bench: Dubravka, Rice Senesi, Mane

        Good to go? 2 ft..

        Play Cash(LEE), Rice(TOT) or Senesi(whm)?

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Rice to Dango?

            Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Has anyone been getting the error message for the past 3-4 days?

          'Comment Link Temporarily Unavailable

          Direct comment links are temporarily unavailable due to high traffic. The comment you're looking for is still on the site - please visit the article directly to find it.'

          Seems odd during a quiet period on the site and haven't seen any other commments about it.

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            You shall not pass!

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            No comment!

            Open Controls
          3. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            Cormorant links are disabled so you've come to the wrong place if looking for a Shag.

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              56 mins ago

              "We experienced problems saving your comment. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest you try again soon."... every time.

              Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              13 mins ago

              I once spent a night drifting in a boat in Iron Bottom Sound when, attracted by the light, a giant cormorant flew in and landed in mine lap! He stayed there a while too, and I was dumbstruck, a’fore I had to be seasick again!

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                😀 no cormorant

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Huzzah!

                  Open Controls
        3. BlzE_94
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Team GTG guys?

          Sanchez
          Gabriel Timber Senesi
          Palmer B.Fernandes Mbeumo Rogers O.Dango
          Haaland Ekitike

          Dubravka Kroupi.Jr Alderete Reinildo

          Open Controls
          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Looks a very good team.

            Any plans to bring Thiago in from next week, or going without?

            Open Controls
          2. BR510
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Sweet team

              Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Jensen is the one

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              44 mins ago

              Interceptor points?

              Open Controls
              1. Conners
                • 7 Years
                37 mins ago

                Still see the odd one on the roads.

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  There’s one in Camelot would you believe!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gazwaz80
                    • 6 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Camelot or Cormorant?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Conners
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    They still look good. A bit of the Aston Martin about them.

                    Open Controls
          4. BR510
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Which midfielder to leave out on WC?
              1. Palmer
              2. Mbeumo
              3. Wirtz

              Bruno Semenyo ___ ___ ___

              Can't afford Palmer Mbeumo Wirtz. Would have to be Dango over one of them

              Open Controls
              1. BR510
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  Attack is Haaland Thiago. Alternatively go

                  Bruno Semenyo Palmer Dango KDH
                  Haaland Thiago Ekitike

                  Open Controls
                • Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Some suggestions to consider:
                  - Get the balance between short and long term picks on WC27
                  - The number of FTs may influence which picks to go for.
                  - How you plan to navigate BGW31.
                  - How you plan to tackle potential DGW33/36 and likely BGW34 when playing WC27.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BR510
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      Cheers mate!

                      - Most of my picks are long term, or at least keeps until gw 32 when I will hopefully have 5ft for the double + the players that are already doubling in my team
                      - Only 3 31 blankers so thats fine
                      - FH 34 and BB 33

                      Open Controls
                • Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Isn't there a chance they take minutes off each other? I'd have to check but if memory serves Dango didnt get back into the 11 after Afcon until Schade got banned

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sir Michael Taker
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    They played together in the red card fixture vs Villa actually so memory fails me but not entirely, there were a couple of league games prior to that where Dango was benched

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Because he was just back from AFCON and Andrews runs a merit system:

                      Whatever takes you out of the XI (injury, suspension, argument with your spouse), you aren't automatically back in the XI if your replacement has been good enough

                      Open Controls
                • Shark Team
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Rank best to worst gws 28-31:

                  A) Szoboszlai: WHU, wol, TOT, bha
                  B) Wilson: TOT, WHU, nfo, BUR
                  C) Rayan: SUN, BRE, bur, MUN
                  D) Dango: bur, bou, WOL, lee

                  Open Controls
                  1. BR510
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      So close but DBCA

                      Open Controls
                    • Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Might just have to https://rolladie.net/

                      Open Controls
                  2. hazza44
                    • 13 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Hi all,
                    Any suggested transfers? 3FT & £0.6

                    Roefs
                    Gabriel Timber Cash
                    Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Enzo Rice
                    Haaland Bowen
                    (Dub Tark Mane Alderete)

                    Open Controls
                  3. Jet5605
                    • 11 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    To get Semenyo or not get Semenyo. That is the question.

                    Already carrying triple ARS, Haaland & Munoz and not sure I trust Rogers or Wirtz. Perhaps I should forget both, ignore price tags and target Dango, Wilson and Rayan (for Cunha, Rice & Enzo) over the next three instead. Thoughts? Also need to lose Munoz or Timber in 31

                    Open Controls
                  4. paulojdsc
                    • 6 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    So it's time for Rice to Semenyo?

                    Open Controls
                  5. Gazwaz80
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Who do we definitely need to get rid of for G/W 31 as in most popular players, is it just City, Arsenal Palace and ?
                    Thanks…

                    Open Controls

