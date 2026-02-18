Scout Reports

Will Igor Tudor improve Spurs players in FPL?

18 February 2026 65 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
In danger of Premier League relegation, Tottenham Hotspur have brought in Igor Tudor as head coach until the end of this season.

This follows the dismissal of Thomas Frank, who lasted less than eight months in North London.

Let’s see what the 47-year-old Croatian’s arrival could mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

SPURS IN TROUBLE

Tottenham sack Thomas Frank after defeat to Newcastle 1

Things started well for Frank, as the opening day 3-0 win was followed by a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium versus Manchester City. Conceding just once in their first four outings, Spurs were up in third place after Gameweek 9.

However, the next 17 have brought an abysmal two wins and 12 points, a tally worsened only by Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It means there are genuine relegation fears for the side that finished 17th last time. In fact, those 22 defeats of 2024/25 are the most recorded by any 38-game Premier League team without going down.

Leeds United have overtaken Spurs, meaning it’s just Nottingham Forest between them and the bottom three. In-form West Ham United are closing the gap, too.

Will Igor Tudor improve Tottenham's FPL prospects? 1

And this is while being the league’s biggest expected goals (xG) overachievers. They should have scored a mere 27.35 times, rather than 36.

“Igor [Tudor] brings clarity, intensity and experience of stepping into challenging moments and producing impact. Our objective is straightforward – to stabilise performances, maximise the quality within the squad and compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League.” – Spurs’ Sporting Director Johan Lange

Ultimately, finishing fourth in the UCL league phase – automatically reaching the final 16 – couldn’t save Frank from the chop. Tudor has a big job on his hands.

IGOR TUDOR: COACHING HISTORY

Will Igor Tudor improve Tottenham's FPL assets? 2

Mostly a defender, Tudor played in two World Cups and the 2002/03 Champions League final. After much time spent as a Juventus squad player, ankle problems forced him to retire aged 30. Therefore, he didn’t rack up too many career appearances.

Early coaching roles at hometown club Hajduk Split, PAOK and Karabükspor preceded a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

SEASONCLUBLEAGUE MATCHESWINSDRAWSLOSSESPOINTS PER GAMEWIN %
2025/26Juventus83321.5037.50%
2024/25Juventus95312.0055.56%
2023/24Lazio95312.0055.56%
2022/23Marseille3822791.9257.89%
2021/22Hellas Verona351411101.5140.00%
2019/20Hajduk Split178181.4747.06%
2019/20Udinese92160.7822.22%
2018/19Udinese115331.6445.45%
2017/18Udinese42111.7550.00%
2017/18Galatasaray1610242.0062.50%
2016/17Galatasaray148151.7957.14%

A very brief stint at Udinese – fresh from losing 11 in a row – kept them away from Serie A relegation. Then, a year later, Le Zebrette asked him to do the same again.

Since then, he’s mostly been a firefighter. Someone hired mid-season to clean up the mess, then gracefully say goodbye.

Tudor left a second Hajduk spell to join Andrea Pirlo’s backroom at Juventus in 2020. This boosted his profile for relatively stable stints at Verona (finishing ninth) and Marseille (third), though neither reached a full year.

Because of these back-to-back roles, the typical ‘mess’ quickly evolved from relegation fights to preventing giants from missing out on European qualification. He successfully got Lazio and Juventus there on both occasions.

Beyond this, when Tudor does indeed hang around into the next season (Udinese 2019/20, Juventus 2025/26), he soon gets dismissed. An eight-game winless run ended his Turin tenure last October.

This job at Spurs will be a return to his previous trick: battling to stay up.

Will Igor Tudor improve Tottenham's FPL assets?

Above: A Premier League article breaks down Igor Tudor’s first 10 matches at clubs (except 2018 Udinese)

Regardless of the reason, at the sides where he’s managed at least 10 matches, Tudor has always won four or more of those opening 10.

HIS PREFERRED TACTICS

A Gian Piero Gasperini enthusiast, Tudor likes front-foot, aggressive, entertaining football that involves intense – but risky – pressing. For example, at Marseille, he dropped fan favourite Dimitri Payet because he wasn’t running enough.

“In modern football, physicality cancels out quality so much. Quality is always important, of course, but without physicality, it doesn’t exist.” – Igor Tudor, when in charge of Juventus

As for a formation, he prefers using a back three, usually 3-4-2-1. But it sounds like he won’t be as stubborn about this system as Ruben Amorim was, should the players be uncomfortable with it.

“He doesn’t tend to play with too much width to begin with. It was very successful with Verona, which was probably where he’s been the biggest success. He had a free-scoring team with two number 10s playing behind a lone striker, but the back three is pretty in vogue in Italy, and it’s looked at as a way of making sure you’re solid first and foremost.” – Italian football commentator Patrick Kendrick, speaking to Sky Sports.

Will Igor Tudor improve Tottenham's FPL prospects?

Above: How Spurs could line up in Gameweek 27

Of course, Tudor’s immediate problem upon arrival is the injury crisis that robs him of hamstring victims Mohammed Kudus (£6.4m), Destiny Udogie (£4.3m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.3m), plus Lucas Bergvall (£5.2m, ankle) and newest casualty Wilson Odobert (£5.3m, ruptured ACL).

Oh, and suspended captain Cristian Romero (£5.0m) is missing another three league matches, while long-term absentees James Maddison (£6.8m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) remain out.

“I like to be positive. I like to play offensive football. That’s my first goal. I like to score goals, but in the same way, for sure, you need to give organisation in defence, give a clear structure of what you want to play. The situation is not easy because, as you know better than me, we have a lot of injured players, so, we need first to find the best system that suits the players that are available at this moment.” – Igor Tudor

In promising news, at least Pedro Porro (£5.1m) and Kevin Danso (£4.2m) could be about to return.

PLAYERS TO MONITOR

FPL notes: Frank on rotation, MOTM Kudus + Xavi as a '10' 1

Four-goal Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) is the sole Spurs player to exceed 10% overall ownership, though it’s a popularity unseen amongst still-active managers. After all, Kudus hasn’t featured since December and is still on 9.7%.

Wing-back options are currently limited, but Porro is now at a potentially interesting price (£5.1m). He’s the league leader for crossing (163) and the best defender at creating chances (32), boasting 28 attacking returns over three years at the club.

Xavi Simons (£6.5m) could excel, having accumulated 16 shots and set up a further 16 over the last five matches. He’s on both the Goals and Assists Imminent tables.

Up front, Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) is finally up and running. Perhaps Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) will be rejuvenated by playing alongside him. The Frenchman is still without any FPL attacking return, but excelled under Tudor at Juventus, scoring five in 11 appearances.

FINAL THOUGHTS

FPL notes: Palmer "knock", Richarlison hurt but Solanke is back 1

So it seems like Tudor is ideal for this quick in-and-out job, where maybe he puts himself in the shop window for a permanent Premier League position.

But Tottenham are near the bottom of our Fixture Ticker over these next few Gameweeks, soon facing Arsenal and Liverpool. Fulham have also been strong on home soil this season.

That will initially keep FPL managers away.

Should anyone catch the eye in the next month, then Gameweek 31 is a possible time to pounce in FPL:

Given his reputation as a short-term fixer, it could be an ideal appointment – for both Spurs and FPL managers – as we enter the final 12 Gameweeks.

  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    No. It's Spurs.

    Open Controls
  2. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Is Rice or Enzo worth a -4 to Semenyo?

    Also thinking maybe to wildcard but would only be making a handful of changes? Saliba, Tark, Enzo, Rice, Reinaldo and maybe JP are the players to lose

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Probably not worth for a hit.

      You would be getting a player who blanks in 31, so he would be a transfer out anyway imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Was planning to captain him too.

        Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      There's every chance Sem can outscore Rice by 4 over the next 4 gwks.
      Ppl are too obsessed with bgwk 31...deal with it when the time comes.

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yeah Im not too fussed about gw31, as was going to do Enzo to Semenyo next week anyways but wondered if I should bring it forward a week?

        There's still 4 weeks until gw31.

        Open Controls
  3. ratski
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    A. Konsa and ekitike
    B. Vvd and thiago

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      B easy

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    UCL Wednesday captain?

    A: Lookman (away vs Briugge)
    B: Gordon (away vs Qarabag)
    C: Grimaldo (away vs Olympiacos)

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gordon is tempting, but I wonder if I'm being too greedy after the (C)Mbappé assist

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Nah, i don't think so.

        With Mbappe's ownership, 8 points is not enough for a "stick",.so i'm definitely twisting.

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have it on Gordon.

      Open Controls
    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Goalscoring odds:

      Gordon 35 %
      Lookman 34 %
      Grimaldo 17 %

      Really close between Gordon & Lookman.

      Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Priority move this GW? Dead-ending into BGW31 and WCing in 32.

    A: Timber -> VVD
    B: Zubi -> Dango

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Have Gabriel and Thiago too, if it helps decision making in any way.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      B is potentially the more impactful transfer.

      Open Controls
  6. el polako
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    No

    Open Controls
  7. ratski
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    WC latest
    Kelleher, darlow
    Gab, vvd, hill, Reinildo, 4.3
    Bruno, Palmer, semenyo, Rogers, kdh
    Haaland, Pedro, thiago

    Do I downgrade Bruno to mbeumo to improve the 4.3 Def or is there a candidate that can slot in..

    Any other changes. Leaving ekitike out is a risk but he costs too much to integrate

    Open Controls
    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Mings could be an option for the 4.3, nicelittle differential at less than 1% ownership too

        Open Controls
        1. ratski
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          I was looking at mings. I wasn't sure if he was now set as a first pick over pau.

          Open Controls
          1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Other option could be to downgrade VVD, and upgrade the 4.3. I’d leave Bruno in there

              Open Controls
        2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          You have got it right.

          Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Or go Rogers to Mbeumo and go for a cheaper playing last defender if you still have BB to use.

          Open Controls
      • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Good to go here?

        Kelleher
        Gabriel VVD Mukiele
        Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers LeFee
        Haaland Thiago

        Dubravka Timber Mane Rodon

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        12 Gw's and four chips.

        I'll be using them all in the last 6 at this rate.

        That doesn't sound ideal.

        But you probably can't use your wildcard until the FA Cup quarter finals. Which is after the first small blank in Gw31.

        Hence, dead ending into 31, WC32, BB33 and TC36 probably.

        Anyone think going early on a wildcard makes sense?

        Or did we miss that boat with Palmer and Pedro in Gw22?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          FH34

          The template approach but probably the right one

          4 chips in 7 weeks for rank swings?

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            My plan too

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Yeah

              I missed the Palmer move and he was out in Gw23

              And I decided against the Pedro trap

              So that was my mistake

              Open Controls
        2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            I used my wildcard early to get the Chelsea fixture run so currently planing to use FTs for 31 (as below). Not sold on when best to use BB and FH, though should have a clearer picture once we know what’s happening 33/34 etc

            Open Controls
            1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                P.s I also fell into the Gab TC trap this GW

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  I think it will pay off a bit tonight

                  I was going to captain Rice but went with Gab to get two third of his points

                  Open Controls
              • AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                BB into the double

                FH the big blank which will be FA Cup semi final weekend

                Unless the Gw34 fixtures move backwards in that week, to the midweek instead of coming forwards

                That would make holding them a bit of a mad scramble but would be quite funny too

                Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              We might not have any doubles in 36. My season last year was derailed because I banked on having DGWs in 36 that I could attack with a FH. Didn't materialize.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                That's for the TC

                If Man City beat Newcastle in the FA Cup I think it's on

                Depends on European progress

                I don't mind using TC in a single Gw

                Open Controls
          • Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              So currently have the below who will black in 31, thinking of shifting Rice and Munoz in 28 the Guehi for 3, benching the rest. This looks sensible right?

              Rice/Munoz/Guehi/Raya/Gab/Semenyo/Haaland

              Open Controls
              1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Guehi for 31

                  Open Controls
              2. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                NO 😉

                Open Controls
              3. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                In case anyone wasn’t aware, despite FPL site not stating it, tonight’s game is on Sky.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Yeah

                  I double checked

                  They haven't put the logo on it

                  It is a useful quick reference normally

                  Open Controls
              4. _Greg
                • 15 Years
                3 hours, 18 mins ago

                Those Spurs fixtures are rough. Does it even matter if the players improve that much are we picking them anyway?

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  The last Spurs player worth picking was Harry Kane.

                  Open Controls
              5. JBG
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                *grabs a megaphone* No, cause it's Spurs!

                Open Controls
              6. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                We get 3 game weeks back to back, up until 5 March.

                Then a break again and then a couple more...

                Then the longest break for wildcard week in Gw32

                It's like watching paint dry in here

                I need a new addiction/ hobby!

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I recommend fentanyl.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Does it speed things up

                    Or drastically slow them down?

                    From the videos I've seen it looks like a worse life choice than FPL!

                    Open Controls
                    1. el polako
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Makes you not care anymore.
                      About anything.
                      FPL, chip strategy, criminal energy bills, incompetence of those governing your life, your life…

                      It’s great.

                      Open Controls
                2. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  Not a fan of gaming? Plenty games out there, both on PC or PS5.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    I sort of outgrew that

                    I thought that I could happily regress but I've left that to my boys to play ...

                    It's fun for a bit

                    Open Controls
                    1. JBG
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      In my late 30s myself, still gaming, when I get the time haha.

                      Open Controls
              7. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Sell rice for dango or keep rice one more week ?

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Maybe wait and see after tonight

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
              8. Kaneyonero
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Will be really disappointed if I don't get any more than a Gabby hat trick tonight

                Open Controls
              9. Ronnies
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Play one;

                A) Tarko - home to Everton
                B) Wilson - away to Sunderland

                Cheers.

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  I'd play Tarko at home to Everton.

                  Otherwise B

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ronnies
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    Oops. United!

                    Open Controls
              10. royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                In your opinion who is the best 5m DF to have for the next GWs including 31

                Sanchez Dubravka

                Gabriel Richards Chalobah Senesi xxxxxxx

                Enzo Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo KDH

                Thiago Haaland DCL

                Any ideas would be welcome

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  If you sell Chalabah next week you might have more to spend ...

                  Open Controls
              11. Saka White Rice
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Roll right?

                Vebruggen (Dub)
                Gabriel Timber Mukiele (Anderson Hill)
                Rice Enzo Wirtz Bruno Mbeumo
                Haaland Thiago (Guiu)

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Yeah

                  You're set up well

                  We're in the midst of roll week which is quite static!

                  An injury tonight could change that

                  Open Controls
              12. shorey143
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Thoughts on Wirtz and Konate in for Mbuemo and Maguire though to WC32?

                Open Controls
              13. Hibbopotamus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Who scores more this week only?

                A. Rice + Ekitike
                B. Wirtz + Thiago
                C. Dango + Ekitike
                D. Rice + Thiago

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.