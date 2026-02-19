Haaland, Saka, Mateta: FPL Gameweek 27 early team news

After some FA Cup fourth-round ties, a UEFA Champions League play-off and a Gameweek 26 coda, it’s time to see where we stand with the Gameweek 27 team news.

Five Premier League managers will face the media on Thursday, and you can read updates from that quintet here.

But in this early summary, we round up what we know about the other 15 clubs ahead of the pre-match press conferences on Friday.

ARSENAL

A late equaliser for Wolverhampton Wanderers meant that Mikel Arteta’s post-match interviews were dominated by questions about the title race slip-up, so there was nothing on a possible injury to Bukayo Saka. The winger hobbled out of Wednesday’s draw after 73 minutes, although it didn’t look too serious at the time.

His replacement, Leandro Trossard, then came off in injury time, after Santiago Bueno’s shoulder connected with the Belgian’s face. Again, it didn’t look like a major issue.

Of the players who missed out in midweek, Martin Odegaard (knock) and Kai Havertz (muscle) could return on Sunday.

Arteta said on Tuesday that he was “very hopeful” that Odegaard would be fit, adding that it was a “possibility” that Havertz would feature.

Max Dowman (ankle) has resumed training over the last week, having been out since December.

Mikel Merino (foot) remains out.

ASTON VILLA

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and John McGinn (knee) remain out this weekend.

A possibility to return, however, is Matty Cash (knee). Unai Emery said last Friday he was “progressing”, with reports suggesting the visit of Leeds United is the target.

Another right-back, Andres Garcia, was back on the bench in the FA Cup fourth round. He had spent a month out with a muscle problem.

Alysson missed out in that tie against Newcastle United with a knock.

Marco Bizot got his marching orders against the Magpies, although it’s still unclear whether it was for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (banned for one match) or serious foul play (three matches).

BOURNEMOUTH

After Tyler Adams (knee) returned in Gameweek 26, the next player back from injury should be Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) – although Andoni Iraola did previously say that the West Ham United game would potentially come too soon.

Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out.

Matai Akimboni featured for the under-21s recently after months on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

BRENTFORD

Kevin Schade is back from a three-match ban, while loanee Reiss Nelson is available again: he was ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 26.

Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo all remain out with knee injuries.

Jordan Henderson and Igor Thiago were both absent from the FA Cup squad last Sunday but those two have been managed carefully this season, barely featuring in the previous five cup ties.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yasin Ayari (shoulder) and long-term absentees Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) were all absent for the cup defeat to Liverpool. Solly March (knee) was also still short of match fitness on his own road back from a lengthy lay-off.

Fabian Hurzeler did say last Friday that he expected Ayari to be “back soon”.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) won’t be involved for another 2-3 weeks, while Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) has joined the injury list for three weeks.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) has had a setback and will be out for a “few more weeks”.

“No players have returned [since Burnley]. “Jeff Lerma had to go off against Burnley with an injury. He has a hamstring injury. We’re expecting to miss him about three weeks. “Eddie Nketiah had a setback in his rehab and we will miss him for a few more weeks. We don’t know exactly how long. “JP Mateta is now in his rehab process. I hope he will be back maybe in the next two or three weeks. “But all others are here and are ready.” – Oliver Glasner, speaking ahead of Thursday’s match with HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

Cheick Doucoure (knee) was involved in training on Wednesday, although it’s not clear how close he is to a playing comeback after being sidelined for 12 months.

Rio Cardines and Caleb Kporha have made their returns from long-term injuries for the academy side in recent weeks.

EVERTON

Jack Grealish (foot) is out long term but Everton are, so far as we’re aware, otherwise injury-free.

They will be without another of their players in Gameweek 27 through suspension, however: Jake O’Brien was sent off for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the defeat to Bournemouth last week.

FULHAM

Sasa Lukic (hamstring) and Tom Cairney (calf) were still out ahead of the FA Cup win over Stoke City, so we await the latest on those two from Marco Silva.

Cairney’s injury is thought to be the least serious of the two.

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland (knee) was in training on Wednesday, so he may have shrugged off the “niggles” that saw him come off at half-time against Fulham and miss the FA Cup tie with Salford City.

Pep Guardiola said after that game that Jeremy Doku (calf) and Savinho (thigh) are “close” to returns. Savinho could even have played a few minutes against Salford but was held back as a precaution.

Max Alleyne hobbled out of that cup tie after a collision with an opposition player.

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Harry Maguire has been in training since Gameweek 26, so the knock he picked up in the draw with West Ham United seems to have amounted to nothing.

Michael Carrick suggested before that game that Mason Mount (minor issue) could return for the trip to Everton.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) is closing in on a return, too, but is thought to be behind Mount in his recovery timeline.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) is definitely out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton (groin) was back in the Newcastle squad for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle), Sven Botman (back) and Yoane Wissa (knock) all missed out again in Baku but none of those are thought to be seriously injured. Eddie Howe said on Tuesday that Miley should now recover “quite quickly”, while the issues affecting Botman and Wissa were painted as short-term ones by the Newcastle boss last weekend.

Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain out for longer periods. Livramento should be the first one back in March.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

New Forest boss Vitor Pereira faced the media on Wednesday ahead of the Tricky Trees’ clash with Fenerbache.

He gave updates on Matz Sels (groin) and Murillo (calf).

“He is here training with us. That means he is in contention to play tomorrow.” – Vitor Pereira on Murillo

“I don’t think it is a long-term injury. I spoke with him yesterday and he is recovering well. We will see.” – Vitor Pereira on Matz Sels

Nicolo Savona (knee), Chris Wood (knee) and John Victor (knee) remain out.

SUNDERLAND

We’ll see what Regis Le Bris says on Friday about Granit Xhaka (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee), who shouldn’t be too far away from a return based on their original recovery timelines.

There’s also the situation around Omar Alderete to be clarified. He has been dogged by foot issues lately but Le Bris did describe his omission from the FA Cup squad as more of a “rest”.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Igor Tudor will face the media for the first time on Friday.

He’ll have to do without Cristian Romero, who continues to serve a four-match suspension. He’ll not be back till Gameweek 30.

We’re not expecting the horrendous injury situation to improve that much, with Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Kevin Danso (toe), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) all set to miss out again.

The two nearest to a return are Pedro Porro (hamstring) and Richarlison (hamstring), with the latter spotted in training this week.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Angel Gomes suffered a back injury in Wednesday’s draw with Arsenal, so he’ll be assessed ahead of the weekend.

On Tuesday, Rob Edwards said that Hwang Hee-chan (calf) was only doing “individual work”.

However, he was “hoping” that Toti Gomes (hamstring) would be fit for Gameweek 27.

Joao Gomes was an unused substitute in midweek, with Edwards saying ahead of kick-off that the midfielder had a “bit of a hip issue”.