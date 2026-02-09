FPL Gameweek 26 team news: Monday’s live injury updates

It’s a short turnaround to Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – and the pre-match press conferences are already underway.

There are 10 managers scheduled to face the media on Monday.

You can find all the major team news from each club in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

We should hear from at least eight more Premier League managers on Tuesday. Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Brentford’s Keith Andrews may not host their pressers till after the FPL deadline, however.

KEY GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM NEWS FROM MONDAY

MONDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

CHELSEA

Reece James has recovered from the knock that saw him miss out at the weekend but is now ill. Liam Rosenior is still hopeful of his involvement in midweek.

“Reece is fit. The issue, the small issue, is that he is feeling unwell today. It’s no conspiracy, it’s the truth. Hopefully, he’ll be feeling well enough to be involved in tomorrow’s game.” – Liam Rosenior

Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring) and Romeo Lavia (quad) are both back in training.

“Tosin is looking good, Tosin trained today, as well, it’s great to have him in and around the group. “Romeo, we have a really detailed plan for him. He was back on the training pitch with us the last two days; it has been great to see him. He’s such a great player, we all know that, but what we have to do is make sure that when he’s back, he’s back for good. We are just making sure that he gets the right plan over the next 10 days to two weeks to achieve that.” – Liam Rosenior

Cole Palmer is available, meanwhile, after his hour-long hat-trick heroics on Saturday. So too is Andrey Santos, who took a knock to the ankle at Molineux.

“He is available for tomorrow.” – Liam Rosenior, when asked if Cole Palmer is ready to start and/or last 90 minutes

“Andrey trained today, he’s absolutely fine. He’s a soldier. He had a swollen ankle, it wasn’t a great tackle on him and he couldn’t continue but he’s absolutely fine for tomorrow.” – Liam Rosenior

Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Dario Essugo (unknown), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain on the sidelines.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain sidelined, while Michael Carrick suggested on Monday that Mason Mount (unspecified) will also miss out again.

There was no mention of Bryan Mbeumo, who was spotted hobbling out of Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Mason will be probably not for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he’ll be back. “Matta, we’ll see how he develops over the, you know… the Everton game feels like a long time away at the moment, so we’ll see how he develops, but he’s positive, he’s moving in the right direction, but Mason’s a little bit closer than him.” – Michael Carrick

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe will check on Anthony Gordon (hamstring) and Lewis Miley (knee) ahead of the trip to north London.

“Miley, I need to see today – we’ll get another update on his progress. He got a nasty bang to his leg so it’s sort of a dead leg that’s dragged on a little bit longer than we thought, so we’ll see how he is. “Gordon, we’ll make a check on today and see how he’s progressing. Hopefully, a big improvement in him.” – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (hamstring) remain out.

Howe, who repeated his belief that he was the “right person for the job” amid the current slump in form, was asked about how he goes about finding a solution up front amid the decidedly mixed displays from Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

“Yeah, I think it’s a valid question. That’s part of obviously the preparation when you were reviewing a game, which I did late Saturday night and most of yesterday. You’re looking at the structure of the team, the most important ends of the pitch: how you defend your goal and how you attack the opposition goal – and we need to find the best solution for the next game. And that may well be something that keeps evolving until we find the solution that we like. We’ve got new players that we’re trying to bed in to the team format. I’ve got to be honest, it’s not quite functioned fully yet with the players that you’ve just mentioned.” – Eddie Howe

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero begins a four-match suspension following his red card for serious foul play on Saturday.

There’s further woe at the back as Destiny Udogie (hamstring) has joined the injury list for the next month or so.

Kevin Danso (toe), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain out, too.

Djed Spence (calf) is back, at least.

Quotes to follow

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Everton, although fatigue could be a factor.

“Let’s see if we can train with everyone today and everyone ready to go again. We don’t have any, like, injury concerns, but it’s true that a lot of players finish with cramps, finish with some small things that I hope are small, and they are ready again to go tomorrow. “I think in this short turnaround, it’s true that for me it’s key to analyse today who can go again. I don’t think we will repeat the same starting XI. Probably there is, I don’t know, but probably there is going to be some change because we did a massive effort the other day against Villa.” – Andoni Iraola

David Brooks (ankle) returned as a substitute in Gameweek 25, and it sounds like he may be facing bench duty once again.

“Brooksy, it’s good that he played a little bit the other day. I think he’s still probably not 100%, but it’s good that he can give us some help.” – Andoni Iraola

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Tyler Adams (knee) are getting closer to comebacks but this match definitely comes too soon for the former and possibly also for the latter.

“Tyler is… let’s see, he will train today. Maybe it’s [too] early for tomorrow, but I think he’s getting closer. “Tav is still not there. Tav has been still training on his own and he is the next one after Tyler, let’s say. But I think it’s going to be for even the next one against West Ham, maybe too early.” – Andoni Iraola

Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out.

There was praise for one of FPL’s cheapest starting defenders, James Hill, who has made the line-up in the Cherries’ last seven Premier League games.

“I think James Hill is the dream scenario for a coach, to have a player like him. I told him when he was not playing, I would renew you for 10 seasons – and you are not playing! If it was up to me, I would renew you forever because it gives quality to the squads. “Because they don’t play and they train top level. They come every Monday, the +1, that is a difficult day for training, and they train at their best. And I’m very happy that now he’s getting the rewards.” – Andoni Iroala

EVERTON

David Moyes confirmed that everyone bar Jack Grealish (foot) is available for the Bournemouth game.

The Toffees are, however, monitoring the workloads of players who have recently come back from injury. Jarrad Branthwaite, for instance, dropped to the bench in Gameweek 25.

“I think apart from Jack Grealish, I think everybody is fit. We’re still sort of nursing one or two – obviously, [with] Jarrad Branthwaite, we’re trying to just gauge the minutes he can play at the moment, coming back from injury… Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as well, Charly Alcaraz. “We’ve had a bundle of players who’ve been out injured, but they’re all back training, they’re all fit. You’ve seen that with them playing some games or being on the bench. We’ve got everybody fit.” – David Moyes

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito has revealed that West Ham will be missing some players through injury on Tuesday – but wouldn’t say who.

“Yeah [we have some new injury concerns], unfortunately. Yeah. “We’re going to have some players out, unfortunately. Knocks and… it is what it is. I’m not going to tell you who, I’m sorry.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Jean-Clair Todibo remains suspended.

Meanwhile, Nuno discussed his decision to recall Mads Hermansen at the expense of Alphonse Areola.

“The goalkeeper situation is a special one inside of the group. We decide to put Mads [in]. I think he did a good job. They are helping each other, everybody’s working and it’s up to us to make decisions, looking always for the best of the team, trying to achieve better things, different things. But we are happy. We are happy with the performance of Mads.” – Alphonse Areola

FULHAM

Sasa Lukic (hamstring) and Tom Cairney (calf) remain out but Fulham are otherwise injury-free.

Quotes to follow

LEEDS UNITED

Pascal Struijk (hip) has joined Anton Stach (hip) on the Leeds injury list.

“Bad news with Pascal Struijk, he will definitely miss this game. He’s got some problems after the game with his hip flexor and the turnaround is a bit too quick, so he will definitely miss this game. “Anton Stach will also be back probably just for the [Aston] Villa game. “So, they both will definitely miss this game. Apart from this, I hope to have everyone available.” – Daniel Farke

Ilia Gruev and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be fine. Gruev suffered a facial injury last Friday, while Calvert-Lewin played through illness.

“At the moment, both seem to be available. “Dominic was struggling a little bit with illness but I hope it’s not too bad and I hope he is available. “In terms of knocks or muscle injuries, there is nothing. Ilia is tough.” – Daniel Farke on Ilia Gruev and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Daniel James, Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha came back from injuries in Gameweek 25, although the latter remained unused substitutes.