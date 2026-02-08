Scout Notes

FPL notes: Romero’s ban length, Cunha up top + Bruno’s stats

8 February 2026 171 comments
Manchester United’s momentum under new boss Michael Carrick continued with a fourth win in a row.

But this was a match that swung on the 29th-minute dismissal of Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero (£5.0m), who saw red for the second time in 2025/26.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

ROMERO’S BAN LENGTH + UDOGIE INJURY

With this being Romero’s second sending off of the season, he gets an extra game tagged on to a three-match ban for serious foul play.

So, it’s a four-match suspension in all. As Spurs are out of the FA Cup, that ban will be entirely comprised of Premier League fixtures, too.

We won’t see him again till Gameweek 30.

Thomas Frank has further worries at the back, with Destiny Udogie (£4.3m) the latest to join the injury list. Details are scarce at present but it looked like a hamstring issue for the left-back.

“We will assess him tomorrow. So, of course, I will probably see you guys in, what, two days’ time or less, and then we’ll know more. We’ll assess him tomorrow.” – Thomas Frank on Destiny Udogie

EVEN MATCH UNTIL THE RED CARD

This is a difficult match to assess from an FPL perspective as Spurs had been very much in the game until Romero’s dismissal.

The xG was pretty much level for the first half an hour, with Conor Gallagher (£5.4m) having the best of Spurs’ chances from just outside the six-yard box.

Thereafter, the numerically disadvantaged visitors found it trickier to carve much out.

After starting with a 3-4-3 in recent weeks, Thomas Frank went back to more of a 4-3-3 here. The Lilywhites didn’t let United settle, and after some improved Spurs performances at home and abroad, this game might have been heading in a similar direction. Alas, we’ll never know how it might have panned out.

With a beleaguered Newcastle United up next, there might be some quiet optimism that Spurs can nick a result on Tuesday night.

Xavi Simons (£6.5m) has improved majorly recently and, while game-state meant we didn’t see much of him from an attacking perspective, he did whistle a second-half effort narrowly wide.

BRUNO’S CLEAN SWEEP

Bruno Fernandes (£9.7m) topped the pile for shots (eight), chances created (six) and non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI, 1.24) in the Premier League on Saturday.

A bit of stat-padding against 10 men? Perhaps, but three of his efforts and two of his chances created had come even before Romero’s dismissal, so he was well on his way to more eye-catching underlying numbers regardless.

His first goal since Gameweek 16 arrived in the 80th minute, when he made a far-post dash to meet Diogo Dalot‘s (£4.5m) cross.

It really should have been a 14-point haul and not 10, too. Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) missed an absolute sitter from Bruno’s injury-time cross; had that gone in, Fernandes would have stolen the maximum bonus from Dalot.

CUNHA UP TOP

Carrick went unchanged with his starting XI on Saturday, at least in terms of personnel.

But there was a tactical tweak, with Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) up top and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) playing off the left.

It was a pretty fluid set-up, in any event, with Mbeumo drifting centrally and Luke Shaw (£4.5m) getting down the left.

It also didn’t particularly aid Cunha, who had one solitary shot – from distance – all game. Mbeumo, meanwhile, bagged his goal from a well-worked set play, the massively improved Kobbie Mainoo (£4.6m) touching on Fernandes’ corner to the Cameroon international.

Even Bruno ended up playing on the left in the closing stages, and he indeed he got his goal and teed up Sesko from that position.

The question is: will Carrick keep things unchanged again for Tuesday? It’s a quick-ish turnaround but United then have no fixture for almost a fortnight, so there’s plenty of time to rest beyond West Ham.

“It kind of works both ways sometimes. We play Tuesday and then we’ve got a bit of a gap coming to Everton. We’ve got to manage the rhythm of the games, as much as anything. Sometimes, the rhythm can help and, sometimes, it gets a bit heavy and it can hinder you. So I think we’ve just got to take what’s in front of us. It’s another big game on Tuesday night, at West Ham, then we’ll regroup, rest, recover and sharpen up for the one after that.” – Michael Carrick on the fixture turnaround

Mbeumo did seem to be limping on his way out of Old Trafford, so that’s something to listen out for in Carrick’s pre-match presser.

171 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. balint84
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Transfer in Rice for
    A) Wirtz
    B) Enzo
    C) Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      I did Rice to Wirtz last week, perhaps you should go treble defense instead.

      Open Controls
      1. balint84
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Raya (C) fixed

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B if Semenyo’s blank in 31 isn’t a factor

      Open Controls
  2. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Devenny to..

    Have 5.9m to spend.

    Ideally good fixture in gw31 and this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      dango, but they have terrible fixture this week

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I am planning rice to dango following gw

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          He is such a good player. I’m thinking the same.

          Open Controls
        2. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          just now

          not Summerville?

          Open Controls
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Brobbery > Gyökeres

    B- Andersen & Brobbery >
    Timber & Pedro for -4
    C-
    King & Brobbery >
    Rogers & Saliba
    For -4

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry C*
      C-
      Hall & King >
      Saliba & Rogers

      Open Controls
  4. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who should be my 3 rd ars?

    Raya, timber or gyokeres?

    Have Gabriel and rice

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gyökeres

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Timber - more upside than Raya. Not Gyo. Still don’t trust the attack, and could kill your rank if they get two cleanies with all the double and triple defence around

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah I would go with Timber. Gyokeres is working off the bench, so if it aint broke, don't fix it. Jesus wears the team down for 60mins, so he'll start.

        Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (258 teams)

    Current safety score = 48
    Top score = 88

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Team for next week:

    Pickford
    Tarkowski Gabriel Timber Chalobah
    Rice Rogers Cunha Enzo BrunoF
    Haaland

    Dubravka Thiago Alderete Guiu

    0.4m itb, 1ft

    Should I make one of the following moves? Which one?

    A. Cunha to Mbeumo
    B. Cunha to Wirtz
    C. Roll

    Open Controls
    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      the problem is arsenal have a missing 31 game but man united don't. So it would be better to get rid of rice. Perhaps you change him to wilson later. I would do B probably

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        or Summerville?

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hold on Mbeumo. He might be injured.

      Open Controls
  7. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Advice please

    1 Thiago home Arsenal
    2 Wilson away Man City
    3 Thiago to Ekitika -4

    ????

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      not 3 if it helps. thiago has v nice fixtures soon

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm tempted to sell Wilson for Summerville, who arguably has been the best midfielder for the past 4 game weeks! The question is whether it's sustainable and we've missed the boat. Hammers have United at home next

      Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who is your captain? I think I will go rice but defo not TC this gw. surely there will be better opportunities before the end of the season? I feel TC gab will end in tears....

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's likely that this will be the only double gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        really??? I didn't know this...not the news I wanted to hear...when will city palace be rescheduled?

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, I was watching FPL Raptor and he talks about it.

          Open Controls
        2. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think raptor covered this but I can't remember what her said about the palace one

          Open Controls
  9. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    The only reason I didn't captain ekitike this gameweek is because I thought DCL would score two goals. Liverpool 4-1 City?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      did you captain DCL? fair play 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah! So close to two goals. He had 5 good chances. almost paid off. Bruno was my vice, so a bit annoyed,

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I VC'd bruno instead of ekitike though

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely Ekitike would at least be your vice?

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        for some reason I VC'd bruno.

        Open Controls

