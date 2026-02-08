Scout Notes

FPL notes: James latest, Palmer “still not there” + Enzo’s role

8 February 2026 73 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Following up on his 17-point haul there last season, Cole Palmer (£10.4m) returned to Molineux on Saturday to score a hat-trick.

His first-half treble is where we kick off our Scout Notes from Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

PALMER “STILL NOT THERE PHYSICALLY”

Is Palmer ‘back’ then? Maybe not quite yet – even by his own admission.

The England international was given a huge helping hand by two of the daftest penalty concessions of the season, with Joao Pedro (£7.6m) twice fouled in the box when going nowhere.

Still, Palmer’s status as chief penalty taker is a huge part of his Fantasy appeal. He made no mistake from 12 yards here.

The most encouraging goal was his third; a dash into the box to meet Marc Cucurella‘s (£6.0m) cut-back, bang central, from eight yards.

Those were his only three shots of the day and he came off after 60 minutes. Preserved for Tuesday? We’ll see, but Palmer has yet to start a single midweek game under Rosenior and he admitted himself that he is “still not there yet physically”.

“It feels good to get back on the scoresheet. Still not there yet physically, with little niggles and injury and stuff, but I’m sure working closely with the medical staff and whatnot, I’ll overcome the injuries and show my level again.

“Obviously, never being injured before in my career, this is something new to me. So, I’m finding out how to deal with it and stuff. Yeah, obviously, it has been frustrating, not playing a single game where I’ve been fully fit, or coming into games thinking, “Can I do certain things?”, kind of not overthinking it, waking up on a day thinking, “Oh, am I going to be sore? Am I not?”

“But I’m not here to make excuses. I’ll get over the injuries and I know what I can do when I’m fit. So, yeah, hopefully I’ll get back to that soon and for now, just manage it and get there.” – Cole Palmer

ENZO’S ‘NEW’ ROLE

Palmer’s recall, plus roles in the double pivot for Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) and Andrey Santos (£4.5m), meant a new position for Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) – sort of.

The Argentinean international was, as far as the teamsheet goes, on the left wing.

But really, with Cucurella bombing up the left flank (as seen below), Enzo was – on the ball, at least – again operating as a left-sided 10.

“Enzo’s playing in exactly the same position that he’s been played in probably 80 to 90% of the season, which is in the left pocket. That’s where he plays.

“Actually, he’s got more freedom because we’re interchanging a little bit more from our system and from our structure. Without the ball, he’s on the left, so that’s probably why it looks different today because of the way Wolves played. He’s not changed his position, to be honest. It looks that way, but his position in possession is the same.” – Liam Rosenior

Enzo’s touchmap below is further proof of what Rosenior discussed above:

Enzo had two good chances in quick succession, with Jose Sa (£4.2m) denying his rabona and follow-up chip. Then, late on, Pedro Neto (£7.0m) wasted a headed sitter from Enzo’s pinpoint delivery.

A blank, and a new-ish role, but still more than enough threat.

It’ll be interesting to see what Rosenior says about Andrey in his pre-Gameweek 26 presser. The midfielder seemed to be injured when coming off; any absence for him would only further diminish the likelihood of some managed Enzo/Caicedo minutes at Elland Road.

JAMES INJURY LATEST

There was no Reece James (£5.7m) in the matchday squad but it sounds like he’ll be fit for midweek.

“He’s so close, and he should be fit for Tuesday. I know I said that today, but honestly, at the moment with the games that we’ve got, everything is day by day.

“He’s really, really close. There’s not a major problem at all, and it’d be great to have him available for Leeds on Tuesday.

“It’s just a knock. It’s a pain management issue, and to be honest, Reece was out running yesterday, but just wasn’t right, and it’s not right. Again, we’re still in the midst of a really, really difficult period of games for demo games that we’ve got. Hopefully, he comes back fully, fit, and fully rested for Tuesday.” – Liam Rosenior on Reece James

The defenders who did play saw a clean sheet go up in smoke again. It’s now just two shut-outs in nine competitive matches under Rosenior, and one of those was against Pafos.

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.8m) at least compensated with DefCon points for a sixth straight game and 13th time all season. He’s still started every league match he’s been available for this campaign.

MANE AS A ’10’ AS WOLVES CHANGE SHAPE

Rob Edwards sprung a surprise with his teamsheet, sending his troops out in a back four. Most of the recent improvements had come in a 3-5-2.

That saw budget forward Matheus Mane (£4.6m), who had been operating as something akin to an ‘eight’, line up further forward as a ’10’.

However, three first-half goal concessions put an end to that experiment, and Wolves were back to a wing-back system by half-time.

“Lately, we’ve created some chances but we haven’t scored as much as we’d like. We wanted to be really positive. We wanted to be brave and press higher and then we wanted to try and then have more of an attacking threat on the pitch. Sort of, you know, moving a defender and then putting a more attacking player on, in its simplest form. That was the thinking. Obviously, there’s more to it than that, but that was the idea.

“We started pretty well and you’re thinking, “Okay, well, this can work”, but after gifting away two penalties, then it became really challenging. And I don’t think, then, it was a tactical thing. I think it was then a mental thing for a period of time. I think one or two, not froze, just felt the heat and felt the pressure and then it looked a little bit messy for a period of time.

“[Changing back to a 3-5-2 was] to stop the bleeding. At that time, then it was, “Okay, look, we don’t want any more”. So, we need to be more solid on the last line. Go back to something that we know.” – Rob Edwards on his tactical changes

Mane was tricky again, cracking the upright with one of three shots.

DEBUTS FOR NEW BOYS

Adam Armstrong (£5.5m) and Angel Gomes (£5.0m) got their full debuts, starting on the left flank and in central midfield, respectively.

Armstrong even got an assist on his bow, when his flick-on from Mane’s corner was prodded in by Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m).

Armstrong was effectively up top with Arokodare after half-time.

“I thought I thought they were real positives today. I thought they played really well, made a very good first impression.” – Rob Edwards on his two new signings

Elsewhere on Wolves-watch, Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) racked up another three shots. He’s had more of those over the last seven Gameweeks (14) than any other FPL defender.

It says Mosquera is on nine bookings on the FPL site – but the official total is eight, with a caution erroneously chalked up to him in Gameweek 24. He’ll be able to get through Double Gameweek 26 at the very earliest, then, as he needs 10 yellow cards to receive a suspension.

price change predictions
73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Is Zubimendi a decent 5th mid(and 3rd Arsenal) option till WC32?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Can't afford Rice, unless I sell Rogers. Which I don't intend to. Wilson -> Zubimendi is the plan.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Decent enough, yeah

        Do you have enough FTs to get to 9+ good starters in GW31?

        Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Been thinking my third Arsenal would be Zubimendi for a while, but another Haaland blank today and might do:

      Haaland & Xhaka > Gyokeres & Palmer and play BB

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Read Palmer's quote above

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          24 mins ago

          In which case may just do Xhaka > Zubimendi, he’ll start both right?

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yup

            Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes better than Rice currently

      Open Controls
  2. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Benched Pedro's 10 points last GW as I didn't expect him to start. He didn't. Still hauled

    Benched Rogers' 10 points this GW. Close run between him and Thiago, who scored a pen but got carded

    Thiago's on my bench for DGW26. Here we go again:

    Dubravka
    (C)Gabriel Timber Chalobah
    BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers Rice
    Haaland Pedro
    .
    Roefs Thiago Tarkowski Mukiele
    .
    1 FT. 0.0 ITB

    I'll roll FT or move Mbeumo to Wirtz if the limp turns out to be something serious. Getting Kelleher (Roefs) and BrunoG (Rice) soon, if nothing else happens

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Mbeumo > Wirtz over Enzo? Enzo has two plum fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        So does Wirtz, and then many more afterwards

        Enzo's stop at the next 2, hence my hesitation. Pedro has been good enough from Chelsea for me

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Doesn't Wirtz have Sunderland away next?

          Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Saka Guehi to (-4)

    1. Mbeumo/Wirtz/semenyo timber
    2. Or just saka without bring 3rd arsenal

    Donnaruma
    Gabriel Dalot Hall Guehi Mikuile
    Saka Rice BrunoG brunoF enzo
    Pedro Haaland kroupi

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      1, with my preference in the order you typed

      I'd sooner sell Hall than Guehi. Both recently leaky, but Newcastle's worse and Guehi can get DCs. I understand if BGW31 is a consideration though

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Just Saka to another mid. Save the hit.

      Open Controls
  4. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Would you BB this?

    Sa Mane Maguire Aina

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not urgently

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Keane, Bowen -> Dalot, Ekitike

    For a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Would wait a GW for the Dalot move and save the hit.

      Open Controls
  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who said hits rarely work - https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/12868648/event/25

    Highest points so far this week (134pts) made seven transfers (-24pts) for 110pts lol…

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      Wow Palmer triple cap

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Rarely doesn't mean never

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not a real team.. just created recently to win high score of the GW

      Open Controls
  7. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    James Hill my favorite transfer this season - back 2 back 7pts for 3.9m since bringing in.

    This is what FPL satisfies all about…

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I might just switch Tarkowski to him

      Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Which option should I go with next GW:

    A) Guehi (FUL) Rice (bre, wol) Enzo (LEE)

    B) Guehi (FUL) Rice (bre, wol) Semenyo (FUL)

    C) Saliba (bre, wol) Semenyo (FUL) Enzo (LEE) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Henry Khor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Is Zubimendi (bre, wol) better than Thiago (ARS)?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very likely

      Open Controls
  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Think getting Palmer will require a WC, and not quite ready for that

    2 FRs, 1.5 in the bank

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
    Rice, Bruno F, Rogers, Wilson, Enzo
    Haaland, Etikite

    Pope, Rodon, Senesi, Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Read Palmer's quote above

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wilson the most likely to sell, but will only give me 7.3, so need to sell another player to fund Mbeumo, Semenyo etc, what do you think?

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      He isn’t needed yet. Still doesn’t look fit and was gifted two very soft penalties.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    It’s gonna be Eze who was the one to have for Arsenal DGW, we all know it….with all the injuries he could well play twice…

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Trossard or Zubimendi will be the top DGW scorer is my prediction

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        I recon Trossard

        Open Controls
  12. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Any quotes on that season ending keeper that is Matz Sels. Sick of him being a doubt or dropped for like 15 weeks now.

    Open Controls
  13. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Rogers or Wirtz this week?

    The one I don’t get comes in GW27/28.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Assess after Wirtz plays

      Open Controls
  14. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone know if Zubimendi likely to rise in price or Xhaka fall? Only have 0.1m available

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/prices

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers Ze…

        Open Controls
  15. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Would you do Miley to KDH and bench Thiago?

    Open Controls
  16. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is Haaland a doubt for todays game?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pep: "Best striker in the world. We'll see [if he starts]"

      No mention of fitness in the presser

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Paraphrasing here. The actual quote is a tad longer

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Mhm thought no mention of illness or injury then. He starts I would assume.

          Open Controls
    2. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland is not a doubt and I'd be absolutely amazed if he didn't start.

      All Pep was doing was not wanting to confirm if he'll start or not when asked if he'll play. It's quite simple really.

      Open Controls
  17. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Morning fellas, have I missed anything. I'm making a casserole, any leeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not hungover?

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        big time :/

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          *hugs*

          Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Still... Good morning! Not seen any leeks at the X store

        Open Controls
  18. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    So... looks like Hincapie has lost his spot as expected. Issue is I have him, Gabriel and Rice for the double.

    Only have 1 FT as I am inpatient. Insufficient money to upgrade to Timber or Saliba etc.

    I am currently 1st in ML. But it' TIGHT. Lads below have

    Gab, Rice, Timber

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Do I take a -4 to go differential with

      A. Gykores
      B. Trossard

      **hit post by mistake**

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Trossard might be injured

        Gyokeres scored off the bench

        What was your initial plan for replacing Hincapie? He might still start one of the two, then you'll sell for free after

        Open Controls
  19. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Not a lot of people know this about me - but I'm actually quite stupid

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I transferred out Haaland for a hit lol

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        The booze to blame?

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          no, actually. Did that sober

          Open Controls
        2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          what's your overall rank bro? all that complaining better be for a good reason 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      What did you do with the money is the real question.

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        what are you banging on about?

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          oh, Ekitike and Palmer

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Not the worst moves

            Open Controls
        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          The hangover seems pretty nasty. Especially come from me, who's also nursing a mild hangover.

          Open Controls
  20. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which is a better move for GW26?

    A) Andersen > Timber
    B) Roefs > Raya

    Roefs
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Lacroix
    Bruno, Rice, Enzo, Guimaraes, Wilson
    Haaland, Eketike

    (Dubravka, Andersen, Gudmundsson, Guiu)

    Open Controls
  21. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Damn didn’t see Bruno G price drop coming, and after his 10pointer ( on my bench…)
    Can’ afford planned move to Rogers now

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.