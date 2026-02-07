Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 25: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

7 February 2026 77 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Before we get to the day’s major talking points in our Scout Notes, our Scoreboard rounds up Saturday’s Fantasy numbers.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

You’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

We’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 25: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT

FPL Gameweek 25: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points 8

GAMEWEEK 25: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the results of each match below to be taken to our Match Centre:

Newcastle United2 – 3Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 3Chelsea
Fulham1 – 2Everton
Burnley0 – 2West Ham United
Arsenal3 – 0Sunderland
Bournemouth1 – 1Aston Villa
Manchester United2 – 0Tottenham Hotspur
77 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Shatner's Bassoon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is this worthy of a bench boost?

    Dubravka (cry)
    Senesi (eve)
    Chalobah (LEE)
    Thiago (ars)

    
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

      
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think there'll be better options later. Depends if you want to just get it out of the way

      
      1. Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        I am incredibly tempted to just get it out the way at the first half decent opportunity. Already blown my WC anyway.

        
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Might work out better overall, if you don't need to build around/up to a BB. Depends on the usual factors

          
    3. Da Funk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      It’s a no for me

      
    4. TBL
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      tempting

      
    5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      spoiler, it's always a week too late. So yeah

      
    6. Bob B
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mine bench is very similar, Thiago is Bowen.
      I've got 3 FT, could bring in JP and Jose Sa, or/and even another wolves player for the double

      
  2. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Thoughts on these appreciated:

    Raya
    Chalobah, Gab, Senesi, JO'R
    Bruno, Rice, Enzo, Wirtz
    Haaland, Pedro

    (Dub, Wilson, Wolte, Dorgu) 2FT, 1.4m

    a) JO'R > Muñoz
    b) Wilson, Wolte > Semenyo, JSL/Kroupi
    c) roll

    Leaning towards A. Would allow Wolte, Dorgu > Thiago, Mukiele by GW27

    
    1. Da Funk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      B tempts me, mainly because I like owning Semenyo

      
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Same. I do want Semenyo. And intrigued by JSL at CPL. Will see what happens in the match tomorrow

        
  3. Da Funk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Please help me choose.
    Haaland & Enzo or Palmer & Ekitike (+3.3m)

    
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      First lot. Reassess on wildcard

      
    2. TBL
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      
  4. TBL
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Would you Triple captain Gabriel, or want for Haaland to have his double GW??

    
    1. tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Considering it. If Arsenal run away with the title there's a possibility Haaland doesn't play two games in DGW.

      
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd wait for another opportunity

      
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any ideas on this bunch?

    Raya (Dub)
    Gab Richards Tark* (Hall* Muk)
    Bruno Rice Enzo Wilson (Miley*)
    Haaland Ekitike Bowen*

    3 FT, 2m bank

    Bench Bowen/Wilson and upgrade Miley to KDH?
    Something else?

    Cheers for any help

    
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bowen to JP seems a nice short term upgrade. Could throw in Miley to KDH as well

      
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers.

        
  6. Norco
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is a straight swap from Bowen > J.Pedro for free a no brainer?

    
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      How long would you keep Pedro?

      
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      JP fixtures running down - only two more great fixtures left

      
  7. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Thiaw to Saliba for a free is a yes I assume?

    Gives me Gabriel Saliba and Rice

    
    1. tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yes

      
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Absolutely

      
    3. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yep

      
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Timber the best 3rd Arsenal pick if I have Rice and Gabriel?

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, it’s Timber probably

      
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think Saliba mins are more secure.

      
  9. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts on selling Enzo to Semenyo?

    
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      yeah, I would.

      
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd find another way

      
    3. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Im planning to do in a few game weeks. Now Palmer is back I think Enzo returns will dry up.

      
    4. TBL
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      meh

      
  10. TBL
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    CHabollah to Timber worth it? Already have Gabriel

    
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      hmmmm I would say yes.

      
    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yep

      
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Looks like Enzo's stats were great today

    non-pen xG:
    Enzo 0.59
    Palmer 0.22
    João Pedro 0.06

    xA:
    Enzo 0.43
    Palmer 0.01
    João Pedro 0.00

    Let's not talk about points though! 😀

    
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      those 2 penalties were so stupid in that the Wolves players where so idiotic and unnesicary in their desicion making.

      
  12. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts please?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Rice, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    2 FT. £3.1m.

    A. Thiago to João Pedro, roll other FT
    B. Mbeumo to Palmer, roll other FT
    C. Raya to Petrovic, Guiu to Gyokeres
    D. Roll
    E. Something esle

    
    1. DBry
        3 mins ago

        Good team

        Bench iffy of course.

        Chalobah a future sell.

        
    2. stevehaigh84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Rice for the double GW? I already own 2 arsenal defenders. It seems like the obvious move, but I can see Mbeumo outscoring Rice!

      
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        yeah tough one. Mbeumo is false 9.

        
      2. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        I see the appeal, but Mbeumo is hot on everything. Could easily have had a second today.

        
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nope, would go triple defence or punt on Gyokeres maybe

        
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          yeah, good advice.

          
      4. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Nah. Rice has two tough games after aswell.

        
    3. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      My lord...summerville's pace, movement and finishing....surely he will score 6 in 6 vs Man Utd at home? Evening kick off...

      
    4. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wolves, Burnley...and Spurs for the drop?

      
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think it stays as is. Third spot still up for grabs though

        
    5. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Right lads, I’ve had a few but this makes total sense yes?
      I’ve got this at the moment..
      Raya (Dub)

      Gabriel Chalobah Konsa (Esteve Alderete)

      Bruno Rogers Rice Wilson (Stach)

      Haaland Thiago DCL
      And I’m thinking DCL to Mane
      Stach to Palmer for the EXACT CASH, but it’s a -4.
      I’m very tempted, especially as it’s exact cash so it’s meant to be, then I’ll do a 352 but bench Wilson v City this week and gamble on Mane for his doubler?
      A. Go for it
      B. No, sleep on it

      Cheers!

      
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don't think there's price changes affecting you tonight. I'd see how you feel tomorrow night

        
        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          You talk a lot of sense thanks and appreciate your time cheers

          
      2. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Trust me, as an ex Palmer owner, this is classic points chasing, probably gets injured in training or something again, steer clear imo

        
    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saliba or Timber?

      
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Saliba...only cos Timber unlikely to start both games in double gameweek

        
        1. Ray85
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          This

          
        2. Mata of opinion
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Games are 6 days apart. He should start if fit

          
          1. Ray85
            • 8 Years
            just now

            But 3 days before we play Spurs. I think it's likely Ben White might play v Wolves.

            
    7. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Anyone going Rice C?

      
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        50/50 between rice and Gabriel

        
      2. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Going Gabriel

        
    8. Torres76
      • 16 Years
      23 mins ago

      Anyone tempted to sell Haaland?

      
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes, I'm not expecting anything tomorrow because city's form at Anfield is terrible and not sure Haaland will start. So, Fulham at home is the litmus test.

        
    9. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hey fam! Locked with this team for the DGW. GTG?

      RAYA
      GABRIEL(C) TIMBER Tarkowski
      Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Enzo
      Haaland Ekitike MANE

      Dubravka Garner Konsa Alderete

      Planning to do Garner to Scott in GW27

      
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

        
    10. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      wtf...Chelsea should not have had that second penalty. Clearly the push it outside the area.

      
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        yeah it looked tight

        
      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        2 cheap/lucky pens

        
    11. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Which is the best goalkeeper for the rest of the season?

      Money is no problem, but it can not Raya because I already have 3 Arsenal players (Gabriel, Timber and Rice).

      Thank you and good luck!

      
    12. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Best Szob replacement?

      A - KDH
      B - Bruno G

      
      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Bruno G

        
    13. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I know it is a bit too punty, but anyone else thinking of captaining Gyokeres? He didn't start today so better chance to start mid week. And good fixtures, can score off the bench anyway...

      
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yaay

        
    14. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      What is the problem with this team?

      Pope, Dubravka
      Gabriel, Timber, Guehi, Chalobah, Alderete
      Rice, B. Fernandes, Rogers, Wilson, Enzo
      Haaland, Joao Pedro, Calvert-Levin

      Thank you!

      

