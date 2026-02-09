Suspensions

Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Double Gameweek 26?

9 February 2026 23 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Double Gameweek 26.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 26 yellow cards

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek 26 ban

“Hang on”, you might be thinking. “Wasn’t Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) on nine bookings this time last week?” That he was, but it has since transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24 (despite what the FPL total says) and he remains on eight cautions.

Teammates Joao Gomes (£5.3m) and Andre (£5.3m) are also two bookings away from a ban – so there’s at least no risk of them picking up a suspension for yellow card accumulation after the first of their two Double Gameweek 26 fixtures.

Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) is a notable name on seven cautions, sitting in over 15% of Fantasy squads.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26?

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) begins a four-match ban in midweek. His dismissal for serious foul play on Saturday was his second red card of the season, so he has to sit out an extra game. We won’t see him till Gameweek 30.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) will only miss Gameweek 26 and return thereafter. His controversial red card on Sunday was for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Kevin Schade (£7.0m) and Jeanclair Todibo (£4.3m) continue to serve three-match bans after being sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 24. One of those three matches will be served in the FA Cup fourth round, so they’ll be back in Gameweek 27.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26

Neco Williams (£4.7m) is back for Nottingham Forest, having served a one-match ban in Gameweek 24.

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    15 mins ago

    1FT. Looking for 3rd Ars spot.

    a) Van Hecke -> Timber
    b) Gudmundsson -> Saliba
    c) Kelleher / Dubravka -> Raya

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Prob A as Kelleher has good fixtures long term

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just had a look at those! You're not wrong.

        Guess it's just down to security of starts with Saliba or slightly more attacking upside with Timber. Hmmm.

        Anyone think Timber starts both in the dbl?

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Dont think Arsenal can afford to slip up now so smaller chance...i hope

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Smaller chance Timber is benched

            Open Controls
  2. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    In what order would you prioritise these?
    Palace assets this week ideal but having 2 may be too many blankers

    1. Sarr
    2. Munoz
    3. Dango
    4. Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Dango of that list interests me

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He did look really good, could get him for Enzo in a couple gws

        Open Controls
    2. C. SAMBA
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Munoz

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ye hes easiest for me to get this week, Sarr tempting this week too tho

        Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Timber
    BrunoF Rice Enzo Rogers
    Haaland JPedro Ekitike

    Dubravka HWilson Chalobah Guehi Muki

    2.3

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Guehi 3rd defender

      Who to captain

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gabriel (c) or will be the most popular

        Open Controls
    2. C. SAMBA
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Haaland

      Open Controls
  4. klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Morning everyone how this looking?

    Verbruggan
    Chalobah, Gabriel (C), timber, Munoz
    Rice (VC), Enzo, Bruno Fernandes, wirtz, Rogers
    Haaland

    Bench, dubravka, Thiago, kroupi jr, van hecke

    Open Controls
    1. C. SAMBA
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very nice

      Open Controls
      1. klopp it guys
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys

        Open Controls
  5. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    1ft 1.7 itb

    Verbruggen
    Chalobah Gabriel Van Hecke
    Rice Enzo Szobo Bruno Mbeumo
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub Rodon Gudmunsson Guiu

    A Szobo to Madueke/Trossard
    B Szobo Verbruggen to Raya Sarr -4
    C Szobo Van Hecke to Timber Sarr -4
    D Szobo Ekitike to Sarr/Rogers Gyokeres -4
    E something else

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sanchez (dub)
    Gabriel timber richards (keane mukiele)
    Enzo bruno rice rogers king
    Haland watkins (tiago)

    King to whom ?

    A) KDH, gw27 watkins to ekitike
    B) rayan, gw27 watkins keane -4 to ekitike hill
    C) roll ft, start mukiele/keane, gw27 watkins keane king -4 to ekitike dango hill

    Open Controls
  7. HD7
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 FT 0.2 ITB

    A)Palmer Mukiele to Rice Gabriel
    B) Ekitike Mukiele to Strand Larsen Gabriel

    Pickford
    Timber Chalobah Mukiele
    Bruno Palmer Rogers Wilson
    Haaland Pedro Ekitike

    Dubravka Esteve Miley Gudm

    Open Controls
  8. dashdriver
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Is this worth a BB?

    Raya
    Gabriel / Guehi / Chalobah
    Bruno F / Enzo / Rice / Semenyo
    J. Pedro / Haaland / Ekitikè

    Dubravka / Tarkowski / Summerville / Rodon

    Open Controls

