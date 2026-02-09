Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Double Gameweek 26?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Double Gameweek 26.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

“Hang on”, you might be thinking. “Wasn’t Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) on nine bookings this time last week?” That he was, but it has since transpired that he did not get booked in Gameweek 24 (despite what the FPL total says) and he remains on eight cautions.

Teammates Joao Gomes (£5.3m) and Andre (£5.3m) are also two bookings away from a ban – so there’s at least no risk of them picking up a suspension for yellow card accumulation after the first of their two Double Gameweek 26 fixtures.

Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) is a notable name on seven cautions, sitting in over 15% of Fantasy squads.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26?

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) begins a four-match ban in midweek. His dismissal for serious foul play on Saturday was his second red card of the season, so he has to sit out an extra game. We won’t see him till Gameweek 30.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) will only miss Gameweek 26 and return thereafter. His controversial red card on Sunday was for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Kevin Schade (£7.0m) and Jeanclair Todibo (£4.3m) continue to serve three-match bans after being sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 24. One of those three matches will be served in the FA Cup fourth round, so they’ll be back in Gameweek 27.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26

Neco Williams (£4.7m) is back for Nottingham Forest, having served a one-match ban in Gameweek 24.