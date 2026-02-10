Pro Pundits - Zophar

Best third Arsenal pick, GW26 Bench Boost + more: FPL Q&A

10 February 2026 240 comments
zøphar zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on the best ‘third’ Arsenal player for their double, a Gameweek 26 Bench Boost and more.

You can see his Gameweek 26 team reveal here.

Q: Is Bench Boost a good option for Double Gameweek 26 if you have Jose Sa and Matheus Mane on your bench?

(via Jigger & Pony)

A: I think the answer to this depends on whether you have your Wildcard in hand. Traditionally, I favour using the Bench Boost as close to the Wildcard as possible, as that’s when you are the least likely to have injuries to your squad and a full playing 15. So, if you have already used your Wildcard, then getting the Bench Boost out of the way now makes sense. It means, in future weeks, you don’t have to concentrate on the ‘peripheral’ players on your squad and can focus more on fixture/form swings.

If you still have your Wildcard, I like the idea of using the Wildcard in Gameweek 32 and the Bench Boost in Gameweek 33, which is likely to be the largest double of the season with multiple teams.

If you can get 10-12 points on your bench from DefCon points alone, you’re looking at about 20 points in total, which is great and quite doable this season with minimal spend.


Q: Did Declan Rice’s numbers decline over the past month or he’s just unlucky and points are coming?

(via Shark Team)


A: Declan Rice’s (£7.5m) creativity numbers are still excellent. Only Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m, 23) has created more chances than Rice (16) amongst midfielders over the last six Gameweeks but the Arsenal man has zero FPL assists to show for it. Only three of these have been classified as big chances created, though, so you can make an argument that the quality of these chances has perhaps gone down.

I still think the points are coming. It’s just variance that he’s not got any attacking returns over the aforementioned period.


Q: Triple captain Gabriel: yay or nay?
Q. Triple Captain now or save?
Q. When should we play our Triple Captain?

(via Amartey Partey, @CarefreeYouth and @CastleRockDG76)


A: The pros and cons of using the Triple Captaincy on Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) vs other future opportunities has already been covered in a fantastic article on Scout, which you can access here.

Personally, I prefer going with the known rather than the unknowns. With the likelihood of a future double in Gameweek 36 still uncertain, and form/motivation at the time a complete unknown, I think I like the idea of using the Triple Captain on the fourth-highest-scoring FPL asset in the game, where his minutes and motivation are both extremely high.


Q: William Saliba or Jurrien Timber for the third Arsenal spot?

(via Gudjohnsen)

A: If money is not a concern, I would still back Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) over William Saliba (£6.1m). Only Dan Ballard (£4.6m) has been afforded more big chances than the Dutchman amongst defenders and he has been really unlucky not have notched more FPL attacking returns. The minutes look good as well, with the FA Cup game against Wigan sandwiched between the two fixtures in Gameweek 26. I would expect Ben White (£5.1m) to start against the Latics.

Q: What other Arsenal asset should I get in? I already have Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice.

(via Gloria Leicesterfan)


A: As mentioned earlier, I think Timber is the third best Arsenal pick after Gabriel and Rice, but it also depends on how many blankers you are carrying into Gameweek 31.

As it stands, Arsenal’s fixture against Wolves is already postponed, and there is a high likelihood that Manchester City and Crystal Palace will blank that week as well.

If you already have loads of players from these four teams then perhaps David Raya (£5.9m) could be a better solution for you, as it is easier to bench a goalkeeper than an outfield player in Blank Gameweek 31.

Alternatively, if you are feeling punty, then I think Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) could be worth a shout.


Q: Who are the top forwards to target if I’m dead-ending my team in Blank Gameweek 31 and Wildcarding in Gameweek 32?

(via Vurt)


A: I think Igor Thiago (£7.0m) has to be the top forward target if buying now, despite the immediate fixture against Arsenal. Brentford go top of the ticker from Gameweek 27 and play Burnley, Wolves and Leeds between Gameweeks 28-31. Ekitike also appeals with Liverpool’s fixture run from Gameweek 28 particularly enticing.


Q: What to do with Evanilson? Keep till a Wildcard in Gameweek 32 or sell to Hugo Ekitike when the fixtures get better?

(via @FFRivo_)

A: Evanilson (£7.0m) can be an extremely frustrating FPL pick. He is always on the end of at least one big chance a game but his finishing always lets him down.

He’s a perfectly fine hold till Gameweek 32; the minutes are secure and the fixtures are great.

However, if you can afford to get Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) without any significant downgrades or compromises elsewhere, I think it is worth the move in Gameweek 28.

  1. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Start two from each of these:

    A) Hall (Everton Away)
    B) Tarkowski (Bournemouth at Home)
    C) Alderte (Liverpool at Home)

    1) Gravenberch (Sunderland Away)
    2) Enzo (Leeds at Home)
    3) Roger’s (Brighton at Home)

    Thanks everyone

    LETS GO DGW YEEEOOOO

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      AB
      23

      
    2. suddenorgan
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      BC 23

      
    3. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cheers both of you legends, good luck

      
    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm guessing Hall is Hill

      AB23

      
  2. OneArseneWenger32
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    rmwct
    sa
    gabriel timber munoz
    martinelli semenyo enzo bruno sarr
    halaand larsen mane

    dubravka mane,hill gudmonson

    
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      You're locking in FH31

      
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wildcard without Palmer seems odd

      No Pedro either

      Or Mbeumo

      Not for me

      
  3. Flynniesta
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Are there any minutes risks to Bou defender James Hill please?

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      No

      
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nope. Earned the shirt. His for a while now

      
  4. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who to play?
    A) Roefs (LIV)
    B) Dubruvka (cry)
    &
    1) Cash (BHA)
    2) Tarkowski (BOU)

    
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      A1

      GKs are close, but I don't think Dub gets enough save points vs Palace (not so many shots on target recently)

      Brighton's in free fall, while Bournemouth's attack is improving as Tark's DCs dry up

      
  5. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Would you do Van Dijk to Munoz?

    I have 1 ft and already have 3 Arsenal for their double. (Gab - Timber - Rice).

    
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yup

      
    2. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

      
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      No

      
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

      
    5. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      yup

      
  6. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you do O'Reilly to C.Richards/ Lacroix.... don't have money to get Munoz

    
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nah

      
    2. Punned It
        just now

        Been considering Lacroix, not sold on City defence. But if you actually want Muñoz, I think I'd wait.

        
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      If you don't want to use TC this time out

      And think Rice does better than Gabriel ...

      Would you baulk and captain Gabriel, just to have some insurance against the TC?

      i.e two third points if Gab does score and haul?

      I think that Brentford score

      I don't think this is a good week for TC.

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Captain who you think will score the most points

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Like everyone else I don't know who will get the most points for Arsenal.

          If Rice smashes in a goal it could be him.

          But if I'm wrong, the EO on TC Gab does change the weight of the equation.

          That said, most not on X and forums like this probably won't be using TC this week. Despite the noise that we can hear and read.

          
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            "If you don't want to use TC this time out

            And think Rice does better than Gabriel"

            
          2. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Predict the most likely score line, in your opinion, and then the second most likely score lines, in your opinion

            Model the respective points of the players based on what you think will happen and select the highest

            That is your answer

            Actual performance does not change that

            
          3. boc610
            • 14 Years
            just now

            What noise? Why do you assume everyone watches content?Two tasty fixtures a player (s) guaranteed 180 mins and almost week between games which is very rare.

            
        2. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          It really is this simple

          
      2. Oasthouse FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        tough one....I think I will captain Gab, but don't think I'll triple.

        its between him and rice for me.

        
      3. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        I like Gabriel's DC and attacking potential enough to still cap him if they concede

        I don't fancy Rice's attacking chances highly enough for that. If Arsenal didn't have a Gabriel type, I'd have probably capped Haaland this GW

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Bruno at WHU.

          Man City at home.

          I'll decide this afternoon

          Will pick an Arsenal player but I don't think the TC makes sense

          Will save that for later in the season.

          
          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            The EO does significantly change the equation. You might have a gut feeling Rice does better or whatever but if that gut feeling is 55/45 is that enough to outweigh the risk you are wrong? Ownership sadly matters in this game so much.

            
            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Depends if you are on the offensive or defensive

              Defensive leans more EO consideration

              Offensive means not

              
        2. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          Don't let favouritism cloud judgement

          Rice has had DC points in 9 of 23 starts

          Gabriel has had DC points in 6 of 18 starts

          Rice is more likely to get DC

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            "...if they concede" assumes we're all aware of the extra CS points (and BPS) on offer to Gabriel if they don't

            
            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              The point is that DC's are essentially a moot point

              
        3. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          36 mins ago

          I’m still thinking of capping Haaland or Bruno.

          Got Rice, Gabriel and Gyokeres but really not confident in any of them.

          
      4. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Just had a look at James Planet fpl projected doubles rest of season...its not looking good for TC apart from City in 36 vs BRE+CRY.....who knows what city/Haaland will be like then...though if BRE/CRY are on beach could be goals

        
    4. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Hey all,

      Had a nightmare last week and left 26 points on the bench, keen to not repeat that this week!

      Would you play;

      Thiago V Arsenal
      Hill V Everton

      Currently benching Tiago...but have the fear

      cheers!

      
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        Can't undo last GW. Your third sub could still score a goal, but you have no control over that

        You've picked one from who you consider the two closest options, out of 15. Stick with it and move on to the next GW, imo

        
      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        This is the delight that defcon has given us. Any of other season you play that pen taking striker absolute no brainer. But now you have that faint hope that even though Bournemouth have the worst defensive record on the road in the league, that Hill might get 2 points more than Thiago. I'd 100% be playing Thiago if you can't tell

        
    5. The Wizard of Ozil
      • 16 Years
      55 mins ago

      A) Gudmundsson -> Munoz (Bench DCL) with idea of Potts ->Dewsbury-Hall next week
      B) Tarkowski -> Munoz (Play DCL this week and swap to Thiago next week
      C) DCL -> Mane (Potts to Cunha/Semenyo next week

      
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

        
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        
    6. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Tc Rice as a differential? Am chasing

      
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        His form is nowhere near TC for me

        
        1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            5 mins ago

            im gonna captain him

            
      2. thom830g
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        1) Semenyo -> Rice the right call? 1 FT and 0,0 ITB

        2) Right line-up?

        Raya
        Gabriel(C) - James - O'reilly
        Enzo - Semenyo - Rogers - Bruno F
        Haaland - JP - DCL

        (Dub, Wilson, Esteve, Dorgu)

        
      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Stach to
        A) Wirtz
        B) Mbeumo
        C) Sarr

        Raya
        Gabriel Hill Richards
        Rice BrunoF Enzo Rogers STACH
        Haaland Eki

        Andersen, Alderete, Guiu

        
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          
      4. OneArseneWenger32
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        semenyo or rogers

        Open Controls
        1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            6 mins ago

            both

            
        2. Drogba Legend
          • 8 Years
          46 mins ago

          Pickford
          Timber - Gab - Hill
          Bruno - Enzo - Rice - Le Fee
          Haaland - Thiago - Ekitike

          Dub - Alderete - Esteve - Tavernier*

          2 FT, 0.0 ITB

          A) save
          B) Tav out (D Luis, Mainoo, KDH)
          C) Pickford out
          D) Pickford and Tav out

          
        3. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            42 mins ago

            start 1:
            a jimenez (also starting wilson and goes to the etihad)
            b thiago (arsenal at home)

            captain:
            1 gabriel (c)
            2 gabriel (tc)
            3 ri(c)e
            4 ri(tc)e
            5 bruno f
            6 erling haaland

            
          • Letsgo!
            • 9 Years
            35 mins ago

            Triple capt gyok or rice? Help help

            
            1. jamichael
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Gyokeres

              
          • jamichael
            • 12 Years
            35 mins ago

            What do you think of triple captain Gyokeres? Thanks

            
            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              30 mins ago

              It could work, it could not

              Would I do it? No

              Will it be the correct answer? No idea

              
            2. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              30 mins ago

              Gut feeling is he'll get the Brentford start because of his brace last time and if they go with 3 CB's they will stop him having a kick. I'd much rather him be getting 30 here than vs Wolves (obviously) but I could see the opposite happening.

              
          • Letsgo!
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            Start guehi or hall?

            
            1. Richm
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Guehi

              
          • Pylynen
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            O'Reilly>Munoz for free?

            
            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yes

              
          • Richm
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Start
            A Thiaw
            B Mukiele

            
            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              B

              
          • Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            NEW ARTICLE:

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/10/lateriser-my-two-transfer-routes-ahead-of-double-gameweek-26

            
          • Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            sup

            

