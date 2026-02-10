Lateriser: My two transfer routes ahead of Double Gameweek 26

Pro Pundits

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser is thinking of two possible transfer routes before this evening’s Double Gameweek 26 deadline.

Reinvigorated after benefitting from Cole Palmer’s (£10.5m) hat-trick, he outlines his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) plan between now and Blank Gameweek 31.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in again. I was heading into the Gameweek in a very relaxed manner, realising that any hope of respectability this season had ended, though I’d still play very seriously and put plenty of thought and research into all decisions.

Then, the FPL gods gave me a gift, like Marc Guehi (£5.2m) from the first half of this season, as I managed to get a 96-point Gameweek that pushed me from 1.7m to 1.0m in the worldwide ranks. I received a Palmer hat-trick, as all my midfielders and most defenders came through.

I did recently mention that I’ve enjoyed some isolated FPL thinking, cutting down a fair amount of ‘need for validation’ in my moves, as well as FPL content. It’s definitely given me more thinking space, and I’ve enjoyed the whole process, for now.

GETTING A THIRD ARSENAL PLAYER

 

  1. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    Cant decide!

    1/ Dorgu -> Guehi (FUL NEW lee NOT whm)
    2/ Dorgu -> Lacroix (BUR WOL mun tot LEE)
    3/ roll and play Aldarete (LIV) this week

    Thanks

    PS: guehi seems to have better xGA in last 6 and marginally better fixtures in next 6 but lacroix has defcons

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best combo to bring in.

    A - Hill & Sarr
    B - Munoz & KDH

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      But B probably best for the longterm, though not relevant if you plan to WC

      Open Controls
  3. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gyok or Timber for 3rd Arsenal? (have Rice and Gabriel) would mean selling Ekitike for Gyok

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tim

      Open Controls
  4. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Start Virgil or Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      VVD

      Open Controls
  5. TanN
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Gabriel
    B) Rice

    Captain or Triple Captain?

    Top of my mini leagues (just)

    Open Controls
    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        just now

        gabriel single capt if top

        Open Controls
    2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        19 mins ago

        REPOST ):

        start 1:
        a jimenez (also starting wilson and goes to the etihad)
        b thiago (arsenal at home)

        captain:
        1 gabriel (c)
        2 gabriel (tc)
        3 ri(c)e
        4 ri(tc)e
        5 bruno f
        6 erling haaland

        Open Controls
        1. TanN
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          B 1 i think

          Open Controls
          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              5 mins ago

              cheers any reason?

              Open Controls
              1. TanN
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Thiago more likely to score

                Open Controls
        2. Il Capitano
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          1FT 0.3m ITB

          Raya
          Gabriel (C) Chalobah Senesi
          Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Rice Enzo
          Haaland Ekitike

          Dub - Andersen Alderete Guiu

          Roll and flip flop between C/TC Gab until deadline?

          Open Controls
          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              1 min ago

              OUI, MON AMI

              Open Controls
            • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                just now

                just normal capt i think personally

                Open Controls
            • Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              scenes when Arsenal concede in both games

              Open Controls
            • MJF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Be cool if this site got a supporter who attends home and away for each club to offer their views weekly or monthly on the best FPL picks.

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                I go to United games, but that doesn't necessarily mean I'd know any more about FPL prospects than some fella on his laptop at 3am.

                Now if we're talking about actual ball knowledge, that's a different story...

                Open Controls
            • Catastrophe
              • 15 Years
              14 mins ago

              Thiago -> Mane*?

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Nope

                Open Controls
            • TanN
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Start strand larsen (bur) over any of these?

              Enzo
              Semenyo
              Rogers
              Mané

              Open Controls
            • hazza44
              • 13 Years
              12 mins ago

              Best GK for the rest of the season? Looking to move Roefs on.
              A) Martinez
              B) Kelleher
              C) Henderson
              D) Hold Roefs

              Open Controls
              1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  just now

                  keleher when the fixtures turn

                  Open Controls
              2. Pep Roulette
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                Play one

                A. Konsa vs BHA(H)
                B. Tarkowski vs BOU(H)

                Open Controls
                1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                    2 mins ago

                    a

                    Open Controls
                2. Vasshin
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Who to start among these:
                  1. Esteve (cry A)
                  2. Bowen (united H)

                  Open Controls
                  1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                      4 mins ago

                      -4?

                      Open Controls
                    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      2

                      Open Controls
                  2. Vasshin
                    • 7 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Start Esteve vs palace A or Bowen vs United H

                    Open Controls
                  3. marpy016
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Anything needed here, 1FT and 1.5 ITB?

                    Raya
                    Thiaw - Lacroix - Gabriel (TC)
                    Rice - Bruno F - Rogers - Enzo
                    Ekitike - Pedro - Haaland

                    Dubravka - Wilson - Gudmundsson - Dorgu

                    Open Controls
                    1. Lallana_
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Looks strong.

                      Open Controls
                  4. Johan Queef
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I have 5FTs but not sure I'm ready to downgrade Ekitike or Thiago to fund more exciting mids.

                    A) Rodon -> Richards (start over Cash)
                    B) Cash -> Munoz

                    Thanks!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Lallana_
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  5. RealSocialDads
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Captain:

                    A. Gabriel
                    B. Rice

                    If chasing

                    Play:

                    1. Kroupi (eve)
                    2. Thiago (ARS)

                    Open Controls
                    1. RealSocialDads
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      And start:

                      A. Verbruggen (avl)
                      B. Dubravka (cpa)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Lallana_
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    2. Lallana_
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      B
                      1

                      Open Controls
                  6. Lallana_
                    • 12 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    2FT, 0.5M ITB. Any moves or save?
                    Could get Rogers & Hill in for Virgil and Wilson.

                    Sanchez
                    Timber | Gabriel (TC) | Lacroix
                    Wilson | Bruno | Rice (vTC) | Wirtz | Enzo
                    Ekitike | Haaland

                    Bench: Dubravka, Virgil, Gudmundsson, Marc Guiu

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.