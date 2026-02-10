Lateriser: My two transfer routes ahead of Double Gameweek 26

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser is thinking of two possible transfer routes before this evening’s Double Gameweek 26 deadline.

Reinvigorated after benefitting from Cole Palmer’s (£10.5m) hat-trick, he outlines his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) plan between now and Blank Gameweek 31.

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in again. I was heading into the Gameweek in a very relaxed manner, realising that any hope of respectability this season had ended, though I’d still play very seriously and put plenty of thought and research into all decisions.

Then, the FPL gods gave me a gift, like Marc Guehi (£5.2m) from the first half of this season, as I managed to get a 96-point Gameweek that pushed me from 1.7m to 1.0m in the worldwide ranks. I received a Palmer hat-trick, as all my midfielders and most defenders came through.

I did recently mention that I’ve enjoyed some isolated FPL thinking, cutting down a fair amount of ‘need for validation’ in my moves, as well as FPL content. It’s definitely given me more thinking space, and I’ve enjoyed the whole process, for now.

GETTING A THIRD ARSENAL PLAYER