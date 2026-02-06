FPL

Who are the best Arsenal players for Double Gameweek 26?

6 February 2026 32 comments
FPL Scoop
The first Double Gameweek of the 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign is suddenly almost upon us,.

EFL Cup semi-final results confirmed that Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers will each play twice in Gameweek 26.

As such, it’s time to revive our Scouting the Doubles series!

In this instalment, we assess Mikel Arteta’s troops and pick out the names to consider if you’re buying ahead of Gameweek 25.

ARSENAL’S GAMEWEEK 26 FIXTURES

Arsenal double

Brentford is the toughest test on paper, as the Bees have been particularly good at home – even against the top teams (see below):

Keith Andrews’ side have scored 23 Premier League goals at the Gtech. Only Arsenal (28) and Manchester City (29) have more at their respective stadiums.

They’ve also conceded just 12 goals in as many home games, a tally bettered by just four clubs: Arsenal, City (both eight), Sunderland (nine) and Aston Villa (10).

However, the expected goals conceded (xGC) data suggests they’ve been lucky in that respect:

xG in home games in 2025/26 (rank v other clubs)xGC in home games in 2025/26 (rank v other clubs)
Brentford23.88 (2nd)16.65 (15th)
Wolves14.20 (15th)17.33 (17th)

Wolves have scored only 10 goals at home and have conceded 25 times in 12 appearances on their own turf this season.

The stats at Molineux could get worse: they’ve still got to face six of the top 10 at home.

While relegation is inevitable, there has been a recent upturn in some underlying defensive data and a few fighting performances. They’re even ahead of Arsenal for xGC in the last six Gameweeks (below)!

ARSENAL’S OWN UNDERLYING NUMBERS

 

1



