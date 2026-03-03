Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 29: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

3 March 2026 12 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

At the end of Tuesday’s Gameweek 29 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists, saves and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Tuesday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 29: TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 29: TUESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Wolverhampton Wanderers2 – 1Liverpool
Leeds United0 – 1Sunderland
Everton2 – 0Burnley
Bournemouth0 – 0Brentford
price change predictions
12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    thoughts on Rice > Tavenir?

    blanked but passed the eye test

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      U aren’t selling Rice before Everton at home, so

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        I would, he isn’t as attacking anymore

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          But FPL is not just about that anymore. One Rice corner into Gabriel and he can end up on 10 points

          Open Controls
          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Saka takes some

            Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Palmer to Tav is my move if Palmer flops.
      Procrastinated on KDH and didnt do it

      Open Controls
  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    31 mins ago

    9 from 4 ,time for bed

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      just now

      10 from 3. Not much better !

      Open Controls
  3. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    That Sunderland pen was atrocious, how on earth did it go in

    Open Controls
  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Wasted armband on Etikite.
    Praying for a 1 point cameo from Haaland

    Open Controls
  5. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bonus taking its sweet time to add

    Open Controls
    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Added - they must be on here and saw my note lol

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.