In the Fantasy EFL Play-Offs First legs Scout Squad, our experts – Jack, Feetzz, Louis and Merlin – unveil their top picks.

A dozen sides across the Championship, League One and League Two are involved in the play-offs, all vying for promotion.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS: FIRST LEGS – SCOUT PICKS

﻿ JACK MERLIN FEETZZ LOUIS GK Filip Marschall Anthony Patterson Ryan Boot Jack Bonham GK Ryan Boot Ryan Boot Jack Bonham Ryan Boot GK Jack Bonham Filip Marschall Filip Marschall Filip Marschall DEF Charlie Goode Adebola Oluwo Adebola Oluwo Eoin Toal DEF Sil Swinkels Eoin Toal Tristan Crama Adebola Oluwo DEF Carl Piergianni Sil Swinkels Cameron McJannett Tristan Crama MID Amario Cozier-Duberry Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood MID Jaze Kabia Amario Cozier-Duberry Kieran Green Kieran Green MID Kieran Green Finn Azaz Antoni Sarcevic Finn Azaz FWD Mason Burstow Lee Bonis Tommy Conway Lee Bonis FWD Johnny Kenny Femi Azeez Femi Azeez Femi Azeez FWD Lee Bonis Tommy Conway Oliver McBurnie Oliver McBurnie CLUB Bolton Wanderers Millwall Middlesbrough Bolton Wanderers CLUB Grimsby Town Chesterfield Bolton Wanderers Millwall CLUB Chesterfield Bolton Wanderers Grimsby Town Chesterfield CLUB Stevenage Stockport County Stockport County Stevenage

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Clean-sheet potential makes Filip Marschall one of the standout goalkeeper picks this week, especially considering the strength of the defence in front of him.

If you are backing Chesterfield heavily for the first leg, then Ryan Boot also looks like a very appealing option. Meanwhile, Jack Bonham could be a decent differential against a struggling Bradford side away from home.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Charlie Goode stands out as one of the strongest picks available this week. Another excellent route into the Stevenage defence is Carl Piergianni, who also offers useful all-round threat.

For those confident in Chesterfield, Sil Swinkels is another defender worth considering heading into the round.

MIDFIELDERS

Consistency continues to make Amario Cozier-Duberry the standout option in midfield, while Jaze Kabia arguably brings the higher upside.

If you are looking for a slightly safer route, Kieran Green could fit the bill. Although he may lack the explosive ceiling of others, he still offers a solid option and could work nicely as part of an attacking double-up.

FORWARDS

There is plenty of upside in the forward line this week, with both Mason Burstow and Johnny Kenny boasting strong fixtures heading into the round. Meanwhile, Lee Bonis looks like a solid selection and offers an enjoyable differential route into the Chesterfield attack.

TEAM PICKS

For me, Bolton Wanderers, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield, and Stevenage are the standout teams to back this week, which is why their players dominate my selections heading into the round.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

These are play-off matches now, so there are no real hidden gems left. Every side will go full strength with absolutely nothing held back.

In goal, Anthony Patterson stands out after Millwall showed they are a higher-quality side than Hull, particularly from a defensive perspective. Having already earned promotion with Sunderland in the past, he knows exactly what these moments require.

DEFENDERS

Defensively, Chesterfield continue to impress, which brings Sil Swinkels firmly into the conversation. He has become a key figure at the back and also offers useful bonus-point potential.

There is also strong appeal in Eoin Toal, mainly due to his aerial threat. Bolton should fancy their chances at home against Bradford, and his all-round game gives him solid bonus potential as well.

Despite a tougher fixture, Adebola Oluwo still looks difficult to ignore. He remains one of the best defenders in the game thanks to his attacking threat and ability to rack up bonus points, even in matches where his side may concede.

MIDFIELDERS

Set pieces and penalties continue to boost the appeal of Oliver Norwood, who remains a major focal point for his side.

Out wide, Amario Cozier-Duberry offers explosive potential and constantly looks capable of producing goals or attacking returns.

Meanwhile, few midfielders in the Championship can match the consistency and quality of Finn Azaz. He arrives in excellent form and continues to operate as a true talisman for his side.

FORWARDS

Recent form has massively increased the appeal of Femi Azeez, who looks full of confidence heading into the play-offs. With his side pushing hard for promotion, much of the attacking responsibility continues to fall on him.

Penalty duties also enhance the appeal of Lee Bonis, who comes into the round in strong form. Playing at home in the first leg, Chesterfield should see themselves as slight favourites.

Another forward worth considering is Tommy Conway, whose penalty involvement and overall attacking threat make him a very solid option.

TEAM PICKS

For me, Millwall stand out due to their solid matchup and overall quality advantage. Chesterfield continue to impress with both form and fixture appeal, while Bolton Wanderers look very strong at home and appear to be the better side on paper.

Elsewhere, Stockport County also deserve attention thanks to a favourable matchup and a slight edge in overall quality.

FEETZZ SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Trying to play safe in the play-offs rarely works. This is the stage where backing your instincts and heavily investing in the teams you believe in can really separate you from the pack.

Between the sticks, Ryan Boot looks like a very solid option. Even when Chesterfield concede, his high volume of saves regularly keeps the points ticking over, and Notts County have hardly looked convincing in recent weeks.

Despite Bolton’s recent defensive struggles, Jack Bonham should still be one of the most popular selections. A home fixture against a Bradford side that are far from prolific in attack gives him a genuine opportunity to secure a rare clean-sheet return if Bolton stay organised at the back.

Meanwhile, Filip Marschall is expected to attract heavy ownership due to his outstanding defensive numbers this season. Stevenage have been one of the strongest sides defensively all year, with 19 clean sheets highlighting exactly why he remains so appealing.

DEFENDERS

Among the defenders, few can compete with the consistency of Adebola Oluwo, who boasts the highest average points per match of any defender involved in the play-offs at 6.7. His ability to collect bonus points, alongside clean-sheet and attacking potential, gives him multiple routes to returns.

Attacking threat also boosts the appeal of Tristan Crama, who has produced seven assists this season while also helping his side record 18 clean sheets. Bonus-point potential only adds to his appeal further.

Elsewhere, Cameron McJannet has been a defensive machine all season, making over 400 clearances while contributing to 17 clean sheets. That combination makes him an excellent option for those targeting a bonus-plus-clean-sheet return.

MIDFIELDERS

There is little debate around Oliver Norwood, who feels like the obvious midfield pick heading into the semi-finals. His set pieces, penalties, and overall influence mean he always carries multiple routes to points, and in what could be a tight encounter against Stevenage, he may well prove decisive.

Consistency and attacking output continue to make Kieran Green an appealing option, too. Twenty-one goal involvements in 42 appearances is an impressive return, and his bonus-point potential only strengthens the case further.

Meanwhile, Antoni Sarcevic appears to have returned from injury at the perfect moment for Bradford. Scoring the winner in the final game of the season should give him confidence heading into a huge clash against former club Bolton, where he could easily become a major thorn in their side.

FORWARDS

Momentum is firmly with Femi Azeez, who heads into the play-offs after scoring a brace in his most recent outing. Facing a vulnerable Hull defence should provide opportunities for him to continue that form.

Penalty duties and strong recent performances also make Tommy Conway an attractive pick. Middlesbrough possess plenty of attacking quality, and a meeting with a Southampton defence that has looked chaotic at times this season could suit him perfectly.

Big moments also tend to suit Oliver McBurnie, who arrives in the semi-finals after netting twice in a crucial match to help Hull secure their play-off place. He has proven before that he can deliver on the biggest occasions.

TEAM PICKS

For me, Middlesbrough have enough quality across the pitch to make a serious statement against Southampton on home soil. Bolton Wanderers should also fancy their chances of edging past a stubborn Bradford side despite finishing below them in the final League One standings.

Elsewhere, Grimsby Town look slightly underrated and possess enough quality to really test the mentality of a Salford side disappointed to have missed out on automatic promotion.

Finally, Stockport County may have to remain patient against Stevenage’s stubborn defence, but their attacking quality gives them every chance of eventually breaking through.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

A home clash against Bradford puts Jack Bonham firmly into the conversation this week. Bolton have not always been convincing defensively in recent months, but this fixture gives them a strong chance to tighten things up.

Meanwhile, one of the safest picks in the game continues to be Ryan Boot. Chesterfield have built momentum at exactly the right time, and even in matches where they concede, Boot’s save volume regularly keeps him in contention for returns.

Clean sheets have become almost expected when discussing Stevenage this season, which is why Filip Marschall will likely attract huge ownership once again.

DEFENDERS

Defensive picks with attacking upside always become even more valuable at this stage of the season, and that is exactly what makes Tristan Crama such an appealing option.

There is also major appeal in Eoin Toal, particularly from set pieces. Bolton’s centre-back carries genuine aerial threat and could be a huge factor at both ends of the pitch in what is expected to be a physical contest.

Even with a tougher fixture on paper, ignoring Adebola Oluwo still feels dangerous. His consistency this season has been exceptional, and very few defenders can match his combination of bonus-point potential, defensive work, and attacking threat from dead-ball situations.

MIDFIELDERS

Creativity and explosiveness are key traits in the play-offs, which is why Amario Cozier-Duberry stands out so heavily.

There is also little doubt around the quality of Oliver Norwood, whose set-piece duties and overall influence continue to make him one of the standout midfielders available.

For those looking for a slightly different route, Kieran Green offers plenty of appeal. His attacking numbers this season have been impressive, and he continues to combine goal involvement with strong bonus-point potential.

FORWARDS

Momentum can be everything in knockout football, and Lee Bonis comes into the play-offs in strong form. Penalty duties only add to his appeal, while Chesterfield’s attacking confidence gives him a very high ceiling heading into the semi-finals.

Recent performances have also boosted the stock of Femi Azeez, who looks full of confidence after finishing the regular season strongly. Against vulnerable opposition, he should see opportunities to continue that form.

Another player built for big occasions is Ollie McBurnie. His physical presence, experience, and ability to deliver in pressure moments make him a serious threat, particularly after ending the season with important goals at exactly the right time.

TEAM PICKS

For me, Bolton Wanderers remain one of the strongest teams left in the play-offs, especially on home soil, where their attacking quality can overwhelm sides.

At the back, few teams inspire more confidence than Millwall, whose defensive organisation and physicality could prove crucial across two legs.

Form also heavily favours Chesterfield, who look like one of the most dangerous attacking sides heading into the semi-finals. Confidence is high, momentum is with them, and they have match-winners all over the pitch.

Finally, Stevenage continue to stand out due to their defensive solidity. They may not always be the most exciting side, but in play-off football, being difficult to break down can often be the difference between success and failure.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Jack Bonham stands out this week with Bolton at home to Bradford. It’s a good opportunity for a clean sheet against a side that hasn’t exactly been flying in attack recently.

Meanwhile, Ryan Boot just keeps finding ways to return points. Chesterfield are in great form, and even when they concede, his save volume often keeps him ticking over nicely.

There’s also no surprise to see Filip Marschall highly owned again. Stevenage have been one of the best defensive sides all season, and their clean-sheet potential always gives him a strong floor.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Tristan Crama offers a really nice mix of clean-sheet potential and attacking upside. Seven assists from defence is no joke, and he can pick up bonus points as well.

Set pieces also make Eoin Toal a very appealing option. Bolton should be strong at home, and his aerial threat always gives him a chance of a goal.

Even with a tougher matchup, Adebola Oluwo still feels difficult to ignore. He racks up bonus points for fun and has been one of the most consistent defenders in the game all season.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders heading into the play-offs look as exciting as Amario Cozier-Duberry. He’s direct, explosive, and always looks capable of producing a big moment.

Then there’s Oliver Norwood, who just feels like the safe, reliable pick. Set pieces, penalties, leadership — he offers so many routes to points in tight games.

If you want a slightly different option, Kieran Green continues to impress. His goal involvements have been excellent this season, and he carries some nice upside, too.

FORWARDS

Up front, Lee Bonis looks like a really solid option. He comes into the play-offs in good form, has penalties, and Chesterfield should fancy their chances over the two legs.

Confidence is also high around Femi Azeez after his recent performances. Against a shaky defence, he could easily continue his strong form.

Finally, Ollie McBurnie just feels built for big games. He ended the season strongly and has the experience and physicality to cause serious problems in the play-offs.

TEAM PICKS

For me, Bolton Wanderers, Millwall, Chesterfield, and Stevenage are the standout teams to back. Bolton and Chesterfield bring plenty of attacking upside, while Millwall and Stevenage continue to look extremely solid defensively.