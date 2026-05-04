Fantasy EFL Play-Offs 2025/26: Everything you need to know

The regular Football League season has wrapped up – but the real tension is only just beginning. The play-offs are here.

Fantasy EFL doesn’t stop either. A brand-new Play-Offs game keeps managers in the action for the final stretch.

Twelve teams now battle it out across three Gameweeks, all chasing promotion and the chance to step out under the famous Wembley arch.

For Fantasy managers, this is a fresh challenge. Whether you’ve played all season or you’re jumping in now, it’s time to fine-tune your strategy, build a sharp squad, and get stuck into one of the most exciting stages of the football calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know.

KEY TALKING POINTS

Fantasy EFL Play-Offs runs as its own standalone game alongside the main season, focusing purely on the final stage of the campaign.

The format covers three Gameweeks: semi-final first legs (Gameweek 1), semi-final second legs (Gameweek 2), and the finals (Gameweek 3).

In each Gameweek, you pick seven players and two clubs. The format shifts slightly for the finals, where you select three clubs – one from the Championship, one from League One, and one from League Two.

Gameweek 3 also increases the player limit per club to four, giving you more flexibility when building around the finalists.

Like the regular game, there are no prices or budgets. You can select any player, as long as you stay within the selection rules.

The five-use club limit from the main season no longer applies either. Every team resets, so you have full freedom to back any club again during the play-offs.

DEADLINES

Fantasy EFL uses a rolling lockout system, not a fixed deadline.

Each player locks at the moment their match kicks off. That gives you a big advantage – you can check the line-ups before making your final calls.

Once a game starts, you lose access to those players and their club. You can’t add, remove, or change captain and vice-captain selections after that point.

So, stay on top of kick-off times. Make sure you lock in your decisions before your players step onto the pitch.

FRESH START

The Play-Offs game gives every manager a clean slate. No matter your experience, everyone starts from zero.

That reset levels the field completely. It gives every manager a real chance to compete and make an impact over the final three Gameweeks.

CHIPS

The Play-Offs game strips things back compared to the regular season – there are no chips in play.

That means the chips you had during the main campaign are no longer available. Any unused chips also don’t carry over, so you start fresh with no boosts at your disposal.

SCORING

Scoring stays exactly the same as in the regular Fantasy EFL season.

All the familiar rules apply, so you’ll earn points in the same way for goals, assists, clean sheets, and defensive actions. There are no changes or new scoring tweaks to learn.

That consistency makes things simple. You can rely on everything you’ve already learned this season and focus fully on picking the right players for the play-offs.

Access the full scoring system, for more information.

PRIZES

The Play-Offs game also brings some big prizes across each Gameweek and for the overall winner.

For Gameweek 1 (Semi-Final first legs), first place earns two tickets to a 2025/26 Play-Off Final of your choice, along with a Fantasy EFL merchandise pack.

In Gameweek 2 (Semi-Final second legs), the winner receives a replica shirt or an EFL football signed by players from a 2025/26 Play-Off club, plus another merchandise pack.

The same prize structure applies to Gameweek 3 (Final), with a signed shirt or ball and a Fantasy EFL merchandise bundle up for grabs.

Then there’s the big one. The overall winner secures two hospitality tickets to a 2026/27 Play-Off Final of their choice, alongside a signed shirt or ball and a Fantasy EFL merchandise pack.

SIGN UP

New to the game?

Head to fantasy.efl.com, jump into the Play-Offs section, and complete the quick sign-up form to get started.

Already got an account?

You’re all set. Your existing account carries straight over, including your team name – no extra steps needed.

Player selection is now open, so you can start building your squad and set up your mini-leagues as the game switches into Play-Offs mode.

GAMEWEEK 1 FIXTURES

CONTENT

If you’re looking for guidance, you’ve got plenty of support available. Alongside content on the English Football League website, we’ll also be covering everything right here on Fantasy Football Scout.

Expect all the usual content in the lead-up to each deadline, including Scout Squad, Scout Picks, and team reveals to help shape your decisions.