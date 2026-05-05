Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: Join our mini-league – and win prizes!

The season is not over for Fantasy EFL managers, with the newly launched spin-off Play-Offs game!

We’ve already steered you through how to play the game in our introductory guide.

Now, how about an incentive to get involved?

As well as the excellent prizes that the EFL are offering, why not join Fantasy Football Scout’s own mini-league, where there are also giveaways up for grabs?

We’ve got prizes for the top three in our mini-league, and if you’re a Premium Member already, we’ll reimburse you!

Information on all that’s included in our Scout memberships can be found here.

Whether you’ve played the regular Fantasy EFL game throughout 2025/26 or are completely new to all things EFL, it’s a great time to dip your toes into the Football League waters with this short, three-Gameweek game. You’re not at a disadvantage by not playing to date – everyone starts from zero points ahead of Gameweek 1 of the Play-Offs.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS MINI-LEAGUE

PIN CODE : 0D9I8JH3

: 0D9I8JH3 LEAGUE INVITE: https://fantasy.efl.com/leagues/join/0D9I8JH3

MINI-LEAGUE PRIZE LIST

1st – Annual Scout Membership + £100 Amazon voucher

2nd – Annual Scout Membership

3rd – Annual Scout Membership

EFL PRIZES

If that isn’t enough, the EFL are offering prizes themselves: